Burbank Police Log: January 31 – February 6

Being one of Burbank's finest - a police officer, is a 24-hour job.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

There are no clocks when working for the Burbank police department because the men and women in blue are always on duty and prepared to keep the city secure and safe.

Part of their job is having to take individuals into custody and on Sunday, February 6, Jeremiah James Fricke, a Santa Clarita resident who works in telecommunications was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Clybourne Ave.

The time is 3:35 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Pablo Ferrero Beltran lives in North Hollywood and works in security. Beltran was nabbed at 2237 North Hollywood Way.

The time is 5:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quentin Marcis Burdette works in video production and lives in Valley Village. Burdette was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and the location is Victory Blvd. and Mariposa St. It happened at 8:25 a.m.

Alberto Macias lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Clybourn Ave.

It occurred at 9:15 a.m. and the charges are malicious mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

Canoga Park resident Kelvin Michael Vasquez Chaj was arrested at the Metro Link gate 7 and the time is 7:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kenneth Hagle is disabled and is a Burbank resident. Hagle was picked up at 1500 North Broadway Ave. and the time is 8:20 p.m. The charges are 5-3-108 (A) of the state penal code and disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, February 5, Jose Antonio Sosa Jr., who lives in Sun Valley and is a commercial technician was arrested at 10748 Lull St. and the time is 2:54 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Santa Monica construction worker Adam Sharp was taken into custody at 7:25 a.m. The charges are attempted murder/burglary – possession of drug paraphernalia – cruelty to animals and a warrant.

Juan Fernando Martinez lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 12:27 p.m. and the charges are assault and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Bernard Casmier Barkiewicz works as a laborer and resides in Burbank. Barkiewicz was arrested at 1600 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – contempt of court – getting rid of or hiding evidence – violating a restraining, protective or stay away order – 3455 (B) (1) PC and a warrant.

Jorge Zepeda Jr. is a carpet cleaner and is a Los Angeles resident. Zepeda was handcuffed at 2200 Empire Ave. [Extended Stay] and the time is 9:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of stolen property – giving false information to a police officer – battery – petty theft and warrants.

Jesus Munoz lives in Los Angeles and is employed in roofing. Munoz was picked up at 1100 West Empire Ave. The time is 9:45 p.m. and the charges are possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, February 4, James Michael Gorman, a Woodland Hills artist was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St. It happened at 00:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – 11351 of the state health and safety code – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Vahe Shahbazian lives in Burbank, is employed as an air conditioning installer and was nabbed at Thornton Ave. and Naomi St.

The time is 00:05 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Lynne Dumas works in marketing and resides in Sun Valley. Dumas was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St.

The time is 00:15 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – 11351 HS – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andres Castaneda Cruz lives in Long Beach and works as a delivery driver. Cruz was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Harvard Road and the time is 1:53 a.m.

The charges Cruz faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Kochoyan Harutyun is a hospice care worker and a Los Angeles resident. Harutyun was arrested at Olive Ave. and Catalina St. and the time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges Harutyun faces are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Huntington Park box packer Moises Vasquez was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Third St. The time is 3:43 a.m. and the charge is grand theft.

Benigno Hernandez Martinez is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident. Martinez was apprehended at the same location and the time is 4:48 a.m. The charge is the same.

Damon Charles Rakisits is a caretaker and a Van Nuys resident. Rakisits was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The charge is contempt of court and the time is 2:00 p.m.

Zachary Lee Cook works in sanitation and lives in North Hollywood. Cook was taken into custody at Nordstrom Rack, and it happened at 3:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft – shoplifting and a warrant.

Howard Abraham Lightner is a commercial fisherman and a Burbank resident. Lightner was picked up at 4:00 p.m. and the site is 1009 West Alameda Ave. The charges are petty theft – disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Burbank Uber driver Andrew Jacob Pouliot was arrested at Target and the time is 10:25 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Christopher Wayne Arms works as a plumber, lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Lorena Barrios is a Long Beach nurse and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 10:25 p.m.

The charges Barrios faces are petty theft – identity theft – defacing, damaging or destroying real or personal property for the purpose of intimidating or interfering – trespassing and violating to appear in court.

On Thursday, February 3, Michael Rene Flores, a Los Angeles resident was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Grismer Ave. The time is 7:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian Angeles Maya lives in North Hills and was picked up at 12:20 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon [a firearm].

Flor Bracamonte Lima is a cook and a Burbank resident. Lima was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Compton mechanic Jorge Luis Soto Jr. was apprehended at 1200 South Flower St., and it happened at 5:15 p.m. The charge is possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Manuel Salvador Cazares is a Lynwood resident, is employed in construction and was taken into custody at Flower St. and Alameda Ave.

It took place at the same time and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Delvisa Segay lives in Compton and works in childcare. Segay was nabbed at 1200 Flower St. and the time is the same. The charges are petty theft and grand theft.

Whittier warehouse supervisor Joshua Orae Acosta was arrested at 140 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:46 p.m. The charges are petty theft and 11375 (B) (2) PC.

On Wednesday, February 2, Araceli Nunez, who is a room attendant and is a Los Angeles resident was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Cypress Ave. The time is 2:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Walter Ramon Jimenez is employed in cleaning and is a Los Angeles resident. Jimenez was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warehouse worker and Los Angeles resident Miriam Elizabeth Martinez was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Kenneth Road and the time is 3:40 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Lourdes Patricia Berrios is a house coordinator and a resident of Los Angeles. Berrios was nabbed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are giving false identification to a police officer – possession of drug paraphernalia – 29800 (A) (1) PC – 10851 (A) of the state vehicle code and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Rogelio Ibarra is employed in construction and was nabbed at the same location. The time is the same and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Mario Alberto Avila is a security guard, lives in Granada Hills and was arrested at Flower St. and Ash Ave.

It happened at 8:05 a.m. and the charges are 23152 (F) VC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of nitrous oxide.

Charles Edward Holmes resides in Los Angeles, is a laborer and was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 2:10 p.m.

The charges Holmes faces are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – forgery and 3056 PC.

Matthew Kimball is a Los Angeles construction worker and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are petty theft and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Palmdale resident Malik Gillett was picked up at 200 North Third St. and it happened at 2:10 p.m. The charge is resisting, delaying or obstructing any public officer.

Sheila Swan is disabled and is a Los Angeles resident. Swan was taken into custody at 533 North Lomita Ave. and the time is 2:20 p.m.

The charges Swan faces are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Charles Ricard is an accountant, lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Chandler Blvd. and Lomita St.

The time is 2:50 p.m. The charges are being in possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Michael DeWayne White resides in Altadena and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Lincoln St. The time is 3:00 p.m. and the charges are burglary and identity theft.

Burbank resident Howard Abraham Lightner was nabbed at 7:23 p.m. and the site is 900 West Alameda Ave. The charge is petty theft.

Jassman Marie Moreno is employed as a stocker and lives in Huntington Park. Moreno was picked up at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are grand theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – trespassing and a warrant.

Brett Garnett Andrews is a Sun Valley driver and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Jeffries Ave. It took place at 9:50 p.m.

The charges Andrews faces are possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alberto Olegario Avitia is employed as a mechanic and resides in Huntington Park. Avitia was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Timothy Edward Cathey lives in Burbank and works in security. Cathey was nabbed after being charged with contempt of court – spousal abuse and a warrant. The time is 11:15 p.m.

Amanda Rodriguez works in payroll and is a Los Angeles resident. Rodriguez was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:15 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – 22810 (A) PC – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

On Tuesday, February 1, Kenneth Christensen, a North Hollywood busboy was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Maple St. It happened at 00:45 a.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Theresa Ann Christensen lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the same time and the same location. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – violating a restraining, protective or stay away order and a warrant.

Leonel Gutierrez is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident. Gutierrez was taken into custody at 2:45 a.m. and the site is Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Johannes Huilar Samosa is a North Hollywood driver and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Lima St. The time is 2:15 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license – being an unlicensed driver and a warrant.

Hannah Rose Seitz is employed in retail and lives in Burbank. Seitz was arrested at Scott Road and Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:15 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Cole Stowe lives in Northridge and works in treatment and was handcuffed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 11375 (B) (2) HS and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Benjamin Richard Bevan lives in Mays Landing and works in advertising. Bevan was apprehended at the same site and the time is the same. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Joshua Kasif Taylor is employed in creative design and is a Los Angeles resident. Taylor was taken into custody at Angeleno Ave. and First St.

The time is 8:20 a.m. and the charge Taylor faces is being in possession of heroin/cocaine.

Edward Lewis Sullivan is disabled and lives in Van Nuys. Sullivan was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Pass Ave. and the time is 8:45 a.m.

The charges that Sullivan faces are burglary – petty theft and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob Austin Gonzalez works for HVAC and lives in Pasadena. Gonzalez was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 10:15 a.m.

James Edward Freeman is a North Hollywood jockey and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave.

It took place at 11:20 a.m. and the charges are petty theft – battery on a police officer – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Nathan Bentlry was taken into custody at 164 East Palm Ave. and the time is 4:25 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Alexandro Aguayo is employed as a custodian and was nabbed after being charged with raping an intoxicated woman. It took place at 4:45 p.m.

Celine Clara Castro lives in Sun Valley and works in customer service. Castro was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Sparks St. and the time is 7:00 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – 446.3 (A) PC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2 A PC.

North Hollywood resident Justina Renee Carmona is employed as a caretaker. Carmona was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Barry Dotson works as a dishwasher and lives in Los Angeles. Dotson was apprehended at 129 South Lamer St. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is 290.01 (A) PC and a warrant.

Burbank interior designer Zareh Oganesyan was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd., north of Ramada. The charges are 11375 (B) (2) HS and petty theft.

Ariana Marie Hernandez works as a cashier and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. It took place at 7:18 p.m.

Eduardo Munoz is a Los Angeles barber and was nabbed at Linden Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:31 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank resident Suzanne Marie Wun works as a parole agent and was picked up at 140 East Palm.

The time is 9:50 p.m. and the charges are 148.3 A PC – trespassing – possession of a controlled substance and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

On Monday, January 31, there was no information for that day on the website.