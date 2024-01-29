Burbank Police Log: January 8 – January 14

The city is safe and sound in large part because of the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Always alert and prepared for whatever is needed, the Burbank police department on Sunday, January 14, arrested Samuel Leonard Paul, a Thousand Oaks resident at Oak St. and Kling St. The time is 00:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of tear gas – 3056 of the state penal code and possession of Xanax.

Parker Kennedy Brightman is a Burbank actor and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. It occurred at 1:25 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Tynan Avery Wilson is a Burbank animator and was arrested at Harvard Road and Third St. It took place at 2:07 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Ejasma Kenia McGuire lives in Culver City and was picked up at 6:27 p.m. The charges are petty theft – trespassing and a warrant. The location is Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave.

Florelba Rincon Velasco is a Los Angeles housekeeper and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Luis Alberto Garcia is a mechanic and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Flower St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:47 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Hamilton Jayr Guerrero lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, January 13, Aram Sarkisov, who lives in Westlake Village was nabbed at Orange Grove Ave. and Bonnywood Place and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is DUI involving alcohol and drugs.

Dylan Alexander Montenegro is an electrician and a Burbank resident and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. The time is 3:01 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Burbank contractor Manuel Chu was apprehended at 5:00 a.m. after being charged with domestic battery and making criminal threats.

Arian Setareh Sarab is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 201 Front St. The time is 10:55 p.m.

The charges Sarab faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and a warrant.

Manuel De Jesus Romero Vasquez is a Van Nuys pet groomer and was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:39 a.m.

The charges Vasquez is facing includes possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Derek Guillermo Chavez is a Burbank resident and is a caregiver and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 12:00 p.m.

Billy Gene Harris is a Los Angeles construction worker and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse and a warrant. It took place at 11:45 p.m.

Roje Zaroukian is a caregiver and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Raymond Ave. It happened at 1:18 p.m. The charges are violating probation and possession of a controlled substance.

Megan Karajian lives in North Hills and works in peer support and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 4:30 p.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Darrow is employed in concrete finish and resides in North Hills and was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Antonio Daniel Sosa is a San Diego barber and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 5:45 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and misdemeanor hit and run.

Felix Garcia lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was brought into custody at Lake St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 10:10 p.m.

The charges Garcia is facing includes possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Andrea Lane Rippeto lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Hollywood Way and the 5 freeway, and the time is 10:07 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Friday, January 12, Lorrie Ann Pham, a Burbank nurse was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 00:01 a.m.

Jamie Lynn Giamichele lives in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery and disorderly conduct. It took place at 1:04 a.m.

Anthony Steven Avila is a Sun Valley resident and was taken into custody at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 1:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and 3056 PC.

Ivory McFarland is a Los Angeles clerk and was apprehended at 1231 Spring St. and it took place at 12:00 p.m. The charges are robbery and violating probation.

Jose C. Hernandez is employed as a construction worker and is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Lake. It occurred at 12:40 p.m.

The charges Hernandez faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jackie Harrell works at a warehouse and is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and forgery.

Lakesha Jones lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Nicole Jan Haves is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – trespassing and a warrant.

Jamie Alberto Gonzalez is employed in maintenance and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 9:37 p.m. The charge is attempted murder.

Sebastian Hiram Velasco is a Rosemead caretaker and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:37 p.m. The charge is false imprisonment.

On Thursday, January 11, Douglas Alejander Perez, who lives in Los Angeles and is a dispatcher was pinched at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 00:05 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Luis Alberto Salvador is a Burbank housekeeper and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:50 a.m.

Jared Rene Palomares is a La Habra resident and is employed as a machine operator and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 4:40 a.m.

The charges Palomares is facing are possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary and receiving stolen property.

Juan Carlos Ortiz is an Anaheim stocker and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – burglary – receiving stolen property and warrants.

Latona Lanette Simpson is a radiologist and an Anaheim resident and was handcuffed at 900 State College Blvd. It took place at 7:45 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Jesus Sanchez is employed as a driver and is a San Fernando resident and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Pacific Ave. and it occurred at 9:20 a.m. The charges are burglary – vandalism and warrants.

Kyleigh Caliz is a Los Angeles hairstylist and was taken into custody at 960 West 62nd Place. It took place at 8:30 a.m. The charges are robbery and grand theft.

Cintarius Jamal Davis is self-employed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 10:53 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Burbank resident Robert Hecimovic works in safety and was arrested at Cypress Ave. and Kenneth Road and the time is 2:03 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Ricky Leon is a Los Angeles dishwasher and was pinched at 200 North Third St. and the time is 2:25 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Jose Carlos Marina is self-employed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Dianjun Wang is a Norwalk server and was apprehended at 8:55 p.m. The site is 1501 Victory Place. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

Rui Sui lives in Monterey Park and is unemployed and was pinched at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

On Wednesday, January 10, Paul Andrew Wase, who lives in Los Angeles and is a pipe layer was taken into custody at 555 North Hollywood Way. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – violation and a warrant.

Julie Ann Beiersdorfer is a San Diego nutrition counselor and was picked up at 2255 Buena Vista St. The time is 2:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Keegan Hasbrook lives in San Diego and is a business owner and was handcuffed at the Quality Inn. The time is the same. The charges are the same.

Omar Valente is a Los Angeles construction worker and was apprehended at Edison Blvd. and Evergreen St. It took place at 2:25 a.m.

The charges are vehicle registration fraud – driving with a suspended or revoked license twice – burglary and warrants.

Steven P. Mendez is employed at a warehouse and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 3:10 a.m. The location is 1625 North Valley St.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and 3056 PC.

Martha Maria Perez is an esthetician and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas and identity theft.

Shin Woo Kim works in human resources and resides in Glendale and was nabbed at Harvard Road and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 4:53 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Parker is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 7:45 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sulema Moncerrat Zavala lives in Inglewood and is unemployed and was picked up at 10937 Larch Ave. The charge is grand theft. The time is 9:00 a.m.

Inglewood resident David Miguel Zavala is unemployed and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are petty theft – grand theft and a warrant.

Gardoh Williams is a Los Angeles resident and is unemployed and was taken into custody at Country Club Drive and Villa Montana and it took place at 9:52 a.m. The charges are trespassing twice and a warrant.

Burbank resident Steven Lee Drojensky works with pizza parlor and was arrested at 110 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 2:56 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Sierah Kailee lives in Buckley, Washington, and was pinched at Sixth St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 5:45 p.m. The charges are vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Alina Pratt works as a pharmacy technician and resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and trespassing.

On Tuesday, January 9, Vannys Salinas Fisher, a Riverside resident who works in social services was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Griffith Park Drive. The time is 00:01 a.m.

The charges Fisher faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Emilio Joselito Gomez lives in Los Angeles and is employed in shipping and receiving and was picked up at Pass Ave. and National Ave. The time is 2:25 a.m. The charges are identity theft twice.

Los Angeles resident Franklin Baten is a trader and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Jason Juan Perez resells clothes and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at the same location and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Glendale resident Artak Yeghishyan works at an automobile body shop and was arrested at Lake St. and Alameda Ave. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 3:29 a.m.

Revik Eisakanian is a Santa Clarita carpenter and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave. and it took place at 10:01 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.

Jonathan E. Ubiarco is a North Hills construction worker and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave. The time is 10:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools – petty theft – receiving stolen property and warrants.

Brianna Turner lives in Apple Valley and is unemployed and was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 2:46 p.m. The charges are robbery – possession of brass knuckles – 1551 (A) PC and warrants.

Maria Bertaq Cervantes Bahena is a Los Angeles resident and a cleaner and was taken into custody at 4126 Warner Blvd. and the time is 2:54 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Cameron Campbell is a Canyon Country construction worker and was handcuffed at 1651 North Victory Place and the time is 6:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine. The site is 1651 North Victory Place [T.J. Maxx].

Glendale resident Edwin Nazarian works at an oil change shop and was pinched at 1000 South Flower St. The time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Rain Unique McArthur King is a Los Angeles air stylist and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:05 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Monday, January 8, Victor Manuel Ruano Jr., who lives in Burbank and is a student was nabbed after being charged with false imprisonment and domestic battery. It took place at 00:20 a.m.

Patrick John Pearson is a Studio City event planner and was taken into custody after being charged with contempt of court – spousal abuse and warrants. The time is 10:00 a.m.

Christopher Renard Parker is a Watts resident and is a practitioner and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. It took place at 1:26 p.m. The charges are trespassing – trespassing on posted property and a warrant.

Jeffrey Stotridge is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 1:59 p.m. The charges are petty theft and resisting arrest.

Tatiana Erica Carras Quillo is a North Hills clerk and was apprehended at 5:00 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license twice – spousal abuse – defrauding an innkeeper – speeding and warrants.

Sun Valley resident Jesse Sanchez is a sandwich artist and was pinched at the LAPD Van Nuys station. It occurred at 8:30 p.m. The charges are arson and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Juan Raunda Alva Regalas is a Lancaster driver and was cuffed at the AMC 16 theatre. It happened at 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Christopher Allen is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Keystone St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 10:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – making criminal threats – resisting an executive officer and warrants.

Burbank resident Carol Anne Watts is an executive producer and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery and disorderly conduct. The time is 10:49 p.m.