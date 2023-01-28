Burbank Police Log: January 9 – January 15

Burbank is a safe and friendly community in part because of the dedicated and hard-working police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

A safe and friendly city is nice and something to be proud about and this duty in part falls on the shoulders of the Burbank police department and on Sunday, January 15, Raymond Charles Moreno, a Los Angeles warehouse employee was taken into custody at 00:05 a.m.

The location is IKEA Way and Verdugo Ave. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism.

Mystica Marilyn Munoz lives in Inglewood and is a bartender and was handcuffed at 127 East Palm Ave. and the time is 00:50 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Burbank resident William Bryan Novotiny was nabbed at 317 East Alameda Ave. and it occurred at 2:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Armen Aleksanian lives in Glendale and is a driver and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Screenland Drive and the time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a switchblade.

Studio City resident Syuzanna Nazaretyan is a manager and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Israel Vega is an Azusa construction worker and was apprehended at 1601 Victory Place and it happened at 10:00 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools and 3056 of the state penal code. The site is 1601 Victory Place.

Matthew Ryan Aldama is an installer and a Los Angeles resident. Aldama was taken into custody at the same location and at the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Cheyla Ramirez is a scrapper and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 9:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Loretta Josephine Lutton is a Pomona resident and an emergency room employee and was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and violating probation.

Alex Michael Hayes is a software engineer and a Burbank resident. Hayes was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. It happened at 2:00 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – unlawful use of tear gas – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation.

Santa Clarita mechanic Joshua Chavez was arrested at 845 North Cordova St. and the time is 5:08 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jonathan Michael Max lives in Burbank and is employed in real estate and was picked up at Lake St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 5:53 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Vache Ohanian resides in Sylmar and is employed as a construction worker and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charges are violating probation – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Edward Andy Isahakian works at a smoke shop and lives in Sylmar and was cuffed at Tulare Ave. and Frederic St. and the time is 8:19 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

North Hollywood resident Orsis Alan Vega is a construction worker and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Billy Ray Fells is a Los Angeles sign holder and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Kenwood St. and the time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges are making criminal threats – resisting arrest twice – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Robert Steven Sull is a Northridge painter and was handcuffed at 501 South Buena Vista St. The time is 11:50 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, January 14, Shawn Sample Jones, a Canyon Country truck driver was arrested at Maple St. and Hatteras St. The time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leonel Gomez is employed in construction and lives in Burbank. Gomez was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 3:25 a.m. The charge is violating probation and a warrant.

Mario Geraldo Cruz Gonzalez lives in Lancaster and is a music producer and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:50 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Glendale student Sevan Melkonian was handcuffed at Kenneth St. and Cedar Ave. and the time is 4:27 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Tyler Jordan Sands lives in Akron, Ohio, and is self-employed. Sands was arrested after being charged with statutory rape. It happened at 3:10 p.m.

Daisy Guerrero is a North Hills server and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. [Macy’s]. The charge is petty theft. The time is 3:45 p.m.

Monica Garcia is a Van Nuys property manager and was picked up at Harvard Road and Sunset Canyon Drive. The time is 6:21 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Cosme Eliseo Coj Cocom is employed as a project manager and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 6:14 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jose Alexander Albanes Mendoza is a mechanic and a Van Nuys resident. Mendoza was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Sixth St.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and battery. The time is 7:30 p.m.

Burbank resident Katia Christina Nieves is a cleaner and was picked up at 25 East Alameda Ave. It took place at 8:50 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Friday, January 13, Peter James Patrick Simonescu Marin, a Los Angeles musician was picked up at Hollywood Way and Heffron Drive.

The time is 00:45 a.m. The charges are sale of methamphetamine – possession of narcotics for sale – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Isaak Delvillar is an entertainer and a Los Angeles resident. Delvillar was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of a switchblade.

Brenda Andrade Quintero lives in Los Angeles and is a student and was handcuffed at Ninth St. and Tujunga Ave. and the time is 4:30 a.m.

The charges are joyriding – burglary – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a revoked or suspended license and warrants.

Alejandro Alaniz Novoa is self-employed and a resident of Simi Valley. Novoa was arrested at Lima St. and Cohasset St. It happened at 9:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a dagger – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Sunland caterer Frank Reyes Alarcon was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 10:00 a.m.

Shyvonne Esthers is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Esthers was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. The time is 12:50 p.m. The charges are vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Israel Granadeno is a Los Angeles construction worker and was arrested at Pacific Ave. and Screenland Drive and the time is 4:17 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Rhett Joseph Zerboni lives in Orange and is a server and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Third St. the time is 4:45 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 3056 PC – resisting arrest and burglary.

Matthew Kane McNally is a Huntington Beach welder and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is 1551 (A) PC and a warrant.

Burbank cashier Miguel Angel Cruz was apprehended at Vanowen St. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Desiree Nicole Dix is employed as a medical biller and is a Los Angeles resident. Dix was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Jesse Ave.

The charges are loitering with the intent to commit prostitution – driving without a license – giving false information to a police officer – possession of heroin/cocaine and a Burbank municipal code violation. It took place at 8:15 p.m.

Antion Jess Santillan is a Burbank handyman and was nabbed at 2200 Empire Ave. and the time is 9:25 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Burbank resident Alexis Marie Smith Mossberg is a music composer and was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is 9:55 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jordan Burnett lives in Palmdale and is a general laborer and was arrested at 11:36 p.m. The charge is possession of large capacity magazines.

On Thursday, January 12, Boris Amirkhanian, a Burbank construction worker was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 00:01 a.m.

William John Lavoie is a Pasadena plumber and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 1:33 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Claudia Elizabeth Jimenez lives in San Fernando and was nabbed at 2:30 a.m. The charges are possession of methamphetamines for sale and possession of heroin/cocaine. The site is Glenoaks Blvd. and Amherst Drive.

Burbank resident Ryan Nicholas Graziano was handcuffed at Rose St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:50 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Brandon Steven Giron Prado is employed as a painter and lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 342 East Tujunga Ave. The time is 4:39 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Burbank resident Jessica Alexandra Lopez was arrested at 4:25 a.m. The charges are spousal abuse – driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol – possession of nitrous oxide and possession of brass knuckles.

Manuel Padilla lives in Pacoima and is unemployed and was taken into custody at Rosita Ave. The time is 9:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Joshua Emerson Russell is a Los Angeles bartender and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Beachwood Drive and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – violating a written promise to appear in court and a warrant.

Palmdale construction worker Eric Enrique Santos was picked up at 11:46 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance while armed and carrying a concealed weapon.

Oscar Lee Padilla Jr. is a Palmdale forklift driver and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is driving and speeding and a warrant.

Russell Stanley Beckers is a welder and a Northridge resident. Beckers was arrested at 16656 Kinzie St. It took place at 12:45 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Zion Lucien Sadonis is a Santa Monica pizza maker and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicole Evans is a Burbank manager and was nabbed at the LAPD Van Nuys station. It occurred at 8:20 p.m. The charges are 4573 PC and petty theft.

Lonnie Douglas Hampton II is a Palmdale supervisor and was taken into custody at 8:35 p.m. The charges are possession of an undetectable firearm – carrying a concealed weapon and impersonating a police officer.

Armando Oscar Ramirez is a North Hollywood panhandler and was picked up at 2501 West Olive Ave. The time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

On Wednesday, January 11, Jami Lynn Guerrero, a Riverside resident and a cosmetologist was handcuffed at 00:01 a.m. and the site is Victory Place and Lake St.

The charges are 4573.5 PC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license – burglary and warrants.

Jorge Fernando Loera lives in Lincoln, Nebraska, and is a glazer. Loera was nabbed at 540 South Keystone St. The time is 00:40 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Alejandro Arellano Medrano lives in North Hollywood and is employed as an electrician. Medrano was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 1:40 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Angel Refugio Rosales Arroyo is a barber and a Sun Valley resident. Rosales was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Shelton St. and it occurred at 4:20 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

North Hollywood dishwasher Frank Aamish was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Lima St. It happened at 11:30 a.m. The charges are petty theft – indecent exposure and a warrant.

Robert Salazar Jr. lives in Rowland Heights and is a construction worker and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. It took place at 11:40 a.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Jason Alan Brown is retired and was taken into custody at 1101 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is trespassing – vandalism and vandalism with $400 or more.

Douglas Ward Terry lives in El Dorado Hills and was arrested at 2627 Hollywood Way and the charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 4:50 p.m.

Brian Alejandro Martinez resides in New Jersey and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Avon St. and the time is 6:15 p.m. The charges are robbery – petty theft and a warrant.

Susanne Pothe is a Sacramento caregiver and was cuffed at 2726 Hollywood Way and the time is 6:58 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Christopher Jamar Nedd is employed in security and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Tulare Ave. and the time is 8:50 p.m. The charges are identity theft and driving without a license.

Gabriel Robles Barrientos is a construction worker and a Northridge resident. Barrientos was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 9:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Edith Quijas is an educator and a Los Angeles resident. Quinjas was handcuffed at Orchard Drive and Alameda Ave. The charge is possession of Xanax.

On Tuesday, January 10, Juan C. Lopez is a Northridge laborer and was taken into custody at Third St. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 00:40 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Luis Felipe Vargas is unemployed and a resident of Los Angeles. Vargas was picked up at Whitnall Hwy. and Oxnard St. and the time is 8:45 a.m. The charges are petty theft – hit and run – burglary – grand theft and warrants.

Jeffrey Allen Denuccio is a Van Nuys HVAC technician and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. The time is 2:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Areg Bshtikyan is employed as a truck dispatcher and lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. and it took place at 5:08 p.m. The charge is reckless driving.

Richard Owen Doll is a San Pedro musician and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Gateway and the time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of brass knuckles – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Albert Eli Schad lives in Burbank and was arrested at 1807 Scott Road and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence without a valid prescription.

Sundai Akil Mitchell is a Studio City caretaker and was picked up at Pass Ave. and Clark Ave. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank actor Kenneth Paul Gould was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 11:30 p.m.

On Monday, January 9, Bruce Adam Buyna, who lives in Lebanon and works as a computer scientist was arrested at 200 North Third St.

It took place at 00:05 a.m. and the charges are identity theft – petty theft and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Raymundo Gabriel Castrejon resides in Los Angeles and is employed as a cook and was taken into custody at Riverside Drive and Parish Place and the time is 1:35 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Los Angeles resident Alex Javier Oseguerda is a dog walker and was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charge is grand theft.

De Jone Lamar Montaque Johnson works in customer support and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at the Empire Center [Target] and the time is 1:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Shannon Lashae Allen resides in Duarte and works for UPS and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abraham Temesgen Teka works in insurance and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Cordova St. The time is 4:45 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of Xanax and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Mark Tony Cristo lives in Los Angeles and is employed in an automotive body repair and was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 8:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Burbank resident Christine Renee Meals was cuffed at 508 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 8:50 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Edwin Nava works in demolition and was arrested at 901 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.