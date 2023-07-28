Burbank Police Log: July 10 – July 16

Keeping and maintaining law and order is the police department's responsibility.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Burbank’s police department is a well-prepared and well-trained group and on Sunday, July 16, Jose Alberto Rivera Menjivar, who lives in Van Nuys and is a painter was taken into custody at 4:20 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct. The site is Kenmere Ave. and Keystone St.

Denis Christopher Kanos is a Burbank dishwasher and was nabbed at 148 East Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 7:02 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

Brenda Leal works at Old Navy and lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 1800 East Empire Ave. and the time is 7:34 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Artur Keshishyan is a Sun Valley construction worker and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. The time is 8:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Giselle Quijada is a Burbank resident and a hostess and was apprehended at 2467 North Brighton St. and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is battery.

On Saturday, July 15, Larry Wayne Grimes, who lives in Cottonwood and is a wood cutter was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 00:03 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and joyriding.

Los Angeles resident Jordan Victor Ramos is unemployed and was picked up at Third St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 9:42 a.m. The charges are battery and vandalism.

Diego Robles lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a stocker and was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Pepper St. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a loaded firearm.

Burbank resident Volody Zakaryan was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Third St. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kenneth Raymond Fyle Jr. is a Glendale dental assistant and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. and it happened at 7:13 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Friday, July 14, Jordan Donovan Daniel, who is a Burbank construction worker was handcuffed at 133 East Orange Grove Ave. The time is 1:29 a.m. and the charge is battery.

Danielle Brooke Felton is a North Hollywood make-up artist and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Myers St. and the time is 2:01 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Simon Arturo Lopez lives in Burbank and is a set-up crew worker and was arrested after being charged with rape – forceable sexual penetration – sodomy and oral copulation with a minor. The time is 1:47 a.m.

Juan Manuel Lopez is a Burbank landscaper and was taken into custody after being charged with the same crimes. The time is the same.

Joshua Isiah Campbell is a Burbank teacher and was apprehended at 265 West Tujunga Ave. The time is 7:55 a.m. The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Carlos Joel Zepeda lives in Newhall and was arrested at Hollywood Way and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and stalking.

Laura E. Garcia is a Burbank nanny and was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are identity theft and petty theft.

Sun Valley construction worker Anthony Lovato was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 2:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft and petty theft.

Matthew Xavier May Folsom is unemployed and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 3:10 p.m. The charge is tampering with a motor vehicle.

Jordan Victor Ramos is a Glendale resident and is unemployed and was arrested at 4:18 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Rosalinda Del Fina Camacho lives in Irvine and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 10:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

On Thursday, July 13, Shane Allen Holston, who resides in Norco and is a day laborer was pinched at 1741 North Victory Place and the time is 00:42 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Erika Yazmine Pena is a Van Nuys cashier and was taken into custody at McCambridge Park and the time is 3:20 a.m. The charges are possession of a counterfeit item and possession of a controlled substance.

Malcolm Ervin Green is a caretaker and a Fresno resident and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The charge is resisting arrest. The time is 4:20 a.m.

La Crescenta painter David Michael Ferrara was picked up at 6:23 a.m. and the charges are petty theft – price gouging and a warrant. The site is 2200 Empire Ave.

Derek Shawn Ackerman is employed as an electrician and lives in Simi Valley and was arrested at the same site and the time is 7:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Juan Ramon Solis is a barback and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 300 North Buena Vista St. It took place 10:05 a.m. The charge is stalking.

Michael Benjamin Rosenfeld lives in Glendale and is employed at UPS and was taken into custody at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Kevin Bryan Spencer is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 59 East Orange Grove Ave. It occurred at 4:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary and outside.

Anthony Barnett lives in Burbank and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Peyton Ave. and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is probation violation and a warrant.

Lesley Mendoza lives in North Hollywood and is employed in food service and was taken into custody at 11:48 p.m. The charges are burglary and receiving stolen property. The location is 25 East Alameda Ave

On Wednesday, July 12, Nicole Cathleen Leslie, who lives in Canyon Country and works for Door Dash was apprehended at Chandler Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 1:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Travis Wayne Thompson is a Santa Clarita welder and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Pass Ave. The time is 2:45 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Israel Lara Rios lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at Kenneth Road and Santa Anita Ave. The time is 4:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ernie Medina works at an automobile body shop employee and was apprehended at Orange Grove Ave. and Third St. It took place at 9:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – misuse of vehicle registration – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Nicholas Gray Mountain Trujillo is a yard coach and a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody after being charged with having oral copulation with a minor and exposing genitals to a minor. The time is 10:00 a.m.

Reseda student Alexander Harrison Snyder was nabbed after being charged with the same crimes and the time is 2:10 p.m.

Kevin Fernando Castillo is a Burbank dishwasher and was handcuffed at 1921 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Karapet Mergaryan is a North Hills driver and was taken into custody at 8:44 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and receiving stolen property. The time is 8:44 p.m.

Harutyun Balbanyan is a construction worker and a Northridge resident and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 8:44 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Marie Ciji Vera Montez is a Montebello nurse and was nabbed at 1601 Victory Place and the time is 8:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Tuesday, July 11, Austin Davis, who resides in San Fernando and is a construction worker was picked up at 00:18 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Xanax. It took place at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave.

Blakely Ann Davis lives in San Fernando and is a housekeeper and was arrested at the same site. The time is the same. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Kenny Mark Cousens is employed in maintenance and lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1123 West Angeleno Ave. The time is 4:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – misdemeanor hit and run – failure to register as a sex offender and warrants.

Timothy Michael Slobig is a cook and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1937 North Rose St. The charges are burglary and disorderly conduct. The time is 1:30 a.m.

Rodolfo Antonio Zavala lives in El Monte and is employed in sales and was handcuffed at 25 East Alameda Ave. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 7:30 a.m.

Kamen Zane McClintock is a Los Angeles construction worker and was arrested at Target. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Andrew Trujillo was nabbed at 10970 Sherman Way and the time is 7:46 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and identity theft.

Salvador Martinez lives in Los Angeles and works for a catering truck and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance and burglary.

North Hollywood resident Jasmine Marie Anderson was picked up at 1701 North Victory Place and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Jeremy Heath Simonds is a technical worker and is a Sherman Oaks resident and was apprehended at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft.

Los Angeles barista Joseph Richard Morey was apprehended at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. It occurred at 10:49 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – burglary – vandalism – possession of tear gas and warrants.

Jennifer Christine Batson lives in Los Angeles and is employed in accounting and was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of drug paraphernalia – receiving stolen property and possession of tear gas.

On Monday, July 10, Kiera Simone Cantwell, a Lake Balboa resident was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 4:10 a.m. and the charge is burglary.

Ursula Hacker lives in Ventura and is a secretary and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. The time is 7:20 a.m. The charge is 14-121.2 of the state penal code.

Orange resident and health care worker Devin Lavon Githara Pipkin was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 7:34 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

David Nicholas is a roofer and a Hollywood resident and was pinched at the Burbank police department lobby and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Santa Clarita resident Conner Joseph Pone is employed as a construction worker and was apprehended at 101 South First St. and it took place at 10:45 a.m. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Vitaliy Arkpov lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 3:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and the site is San Jose Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

Michelle Ann McLaughlin is a Burbank manager and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 6:04 p.m.

Angie Tatiana Tafur Tovar lives in Los Angeles and is employed with a cleaning service and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 7:10 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Los Angeles resident Jeyson Javier Tafur Tovar works as a construction worker and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time and the charge is the same.

Camilla Alexandria Ortiz Pinto is a driver and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at the same site and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is the same.

Glendale resident Galina Kulikova was arrested at 9:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft and the location is 200 East Cypress Ave.

Merri Poghosyan works with make-up and lives in Glendale and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is the same.

Masis Khackikian lives in Glendale and was arrested at 9:50 p.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Los Angeles resident James Samuel Reese was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft – failure to appear in court and warrants.

Clayton Ryan Swann lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 200 Empire Ave. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

Keshawn Joseph is employed at a warehouse and was taken into custody at 11:22 p.m. The charge is possession of a dagger. The site is Orange Grove Ave. and the 5 freeway.