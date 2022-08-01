Burbank Police Log: July 11 – July 17

Burbank's police department is always on duty to protect and to serve.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

Putting on a badge means the members of the Burbank police department are on duty 24 hours every day and it also means on Sunday, July 17, Joanna Sanchez, who lives in Yuma, Arizona, and is employed in billing was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:00 a.m.

Burbank resident Justin Robert Van Fleet works at ABC studios and was nabbed at 1521 Grismer Ave. The time is 4:58 a.m. The charge is negligent discharge of a firearm.

Robert Michael Caffey is a construction worker and a Burbank resident. Caffey was arrested at 123 South Sparks St. and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is violating a court order.

Francisco Sanchez lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 1404 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 12:30 p.m.

The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Pacoima construction worker Ruben Ernesto Ibarra was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd., and it happened at 2:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 3000.08 (C) (1) of the state penal code and warrants.

Davit Ghahramanyan is an electrician, a Glendale resident and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

It took place at 7:50 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Loretta Lynn Lohe lives in Burbank and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 8:11 p.m. The charge is violating a municipal code.

On Saturday, July 16, Michael Robert McCarty, a Los Angeles resident who is unemployed was arrested at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 1:57 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – giving false information to a police officer and warrants.

Carolina Estrada Balderas lives in Burbank and works as a human resource manager and was taken into custody at 2:00 a.m.

The location is IKEA Way and Tujunga Ave., and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Victor Manuel Galeana Torres sells tacos and lives in Los Angeles. Torres was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Sixth St. The time is 4:58 a.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of burglary tools.

Freddy Rigo Godinez resides in Huntington Park and works in a warehouse. Godinez was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is the same. The charges are the same.

Isaiah Sanchez lives in Long Beach and works in construction and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Los Angeles barber Michael Adrian Pedraja Bernabe was picked up at the same location and the time is 5:25 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and grand theft.

Braulio Abraham Negrete works for Door Dash and resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at the same location. The time is 4:58 a.m. The charges are the same.

Madeline Grigoryeva is employed in advertising and lives in Sun Valley. Grigoryeva was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

North Hollywood stagehand Gerardo Sanchez was apprehended at the same location and the time is 9:15 a.m.

The charges are false impersonation – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code – false impersonation – identity theft – petty theft – 20002 (A) VC and warrants.

Oceanside resident DeShaun Ballentine was arrested at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The charge is resisting an executive officer – vandalism and resisting arrest. It happened at 4:08 p.m.

Rafael Antonio Alvarez is a Mission Hills driver and was taken into custody at the Burbank Blvd. overpass. The time is 9:40 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Eduardo Lopez Soriano resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 7:39 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – grand theft – receiving stolen property and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Stephan Petit was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. The time is 11:20 p.m.

On Friday, July 15, Tigran Yaymadzhyan, who lives in Burbank was taken into custody at 308 East Verdugo Ave and the time is 12:19 p.m. The charges are obstructing a police officer and violating a court order.

Chelsey Carlene Nice resides in North Hollywood and is a hair stylist. Nice was picked up at 1601 Victory Place and the time is 12:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia – 978.5 PC and a warrant.

Heidy Marisol Picon Raymundo is employed as a house cleaner and is a Sun Valley resident. Raymundo was arrested for petty theft. The site is 1051 West Burbank Blvd., and the time is 2:40 p.m.

Deisy Jeannette Picon Raymundo resides in Sun Valley and works in house cleaning and was arrested at the same site and the time is the same. The charge is the same.

North Hollywood resident Maria Luisa Soto Soria works with laundry and was nabbed at the Burbank police department jail lobby. The time is 2:59 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Julio C. Morales works as an Uber driver and lives in Sun Valley. Morales was arrested at 200 North Third St. The time is 6:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Martin Chavez Huaman resides in Van Nuys and was cuffed at the Burbank police department counter.

It happened at 6:10 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Los Angeles mover Jonathan Scott Stelson was picked up at 8:00 p.m. The location is Buena Vista St. and Oak St., and the charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – 11357 (B) of the state health and safety code and warrants.

Laura Ashley Lyons is a production assistant and lives in Hollywood. Lyons was taken into custody at the Burbank Blvd. overpass.

The time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Compton student Celestine Canty was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 11:35 p.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – 653.22 (A) (1) PC and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

On Thursday, July 14, Lauren Brittanie Foster, a Los Angeles consultant was arrested at 401 San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:15 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Alexsondra Brianna Gulley works as a restaurant consultant and lives in Matthew and was picked up at 2500 Hollywood Way.

The time is 3:10 a.m. The charges are 25850 (A) PC – 11360 (A) HS and disorderly conduct.

Chanthone Inthaxay lives in Burbank and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 8:10 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Los Angeles resident Diane Covarrubias was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. [Target] and the time is 2:20 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Andre Tarverdi is a Sun Valley salesman and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and California St. and the time is 3:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rachel Elizabeth DeMarr is a waitress and a Garden Grove resident. DeMarr was handcuffed at 5865 Katella Ave., and it occurred at 3:00 p.m.

The charges are grand theft – organized retail theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – shoplifting and warrants.

Garrett O. Landosky is an Uber driver and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 2:40 p.m.

The charges are grand theft – organized retail theft – receiving stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – 23152 (F) VC – petty theft and warrants.

Daniel Lee Romanowski lives in Canoga Park and was arrested at Costco. The time is 6:00 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – false impersonation – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

Pacoima plumber Alfredo Robles was apprehended at 1551 North Victory Place and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yecson Urrutia is employed as a construction worker and lives in Burbank. Urrutia was nabbed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd.

It took place at 8:45 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and petty theft.

Michael Collins lives in Burbank and was arrested at the same location and the time is the same. The charges are the same.

Montebello construction worker Moises David Reyes Macias was handcuffed at 11015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:46 p.m. The charge is 11378 HS.

Victor Manuel Reyes Macias is a Montebello construction worker and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 11:46 p.m. The charge is the same.

Kevin Victor Orellana Rodriguez lives in Montebello and is employed as a cook. Rodriguez was nabbed at 1081 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is 11378 HS.

On Wednesday, July 13, Lizbeth Ruiz, a resident of San Fernando who works as a CNA was picked up at 00:01 a.m.

The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Tulare Ave., and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juliana Grace Calix lives in Canoga Park and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:01 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and check fraud.

Angel Gilbert Salazar works in construction and lives in Canoga Park. Salazar was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Tulare Ave. and the time is 00:01 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Canoga Park butcher Maria Esperanza Soriano was apprehended at the same location and the time is the same.

The charges are check fraud – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luis Alberto Rangel lives in Sylmar and is a field worker. Rangel was taken into custody at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 2:19 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Tatyana Hipolito resides in Tameling and is employed as manager. Hipolito was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:15 a.m.

Van Nuys electrician Grigor Amalyan was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 7:58 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – check fraud – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – joy riding and a warrant.

Sean Efrain Caffey is a Burbank artist and was handcuffed at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:37 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Villares resides in Sun Valley and was picked up at Macy’s. It took place at 2:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Oscar Antonio Pinto works as a telemarketer and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

It happened at 11:37 a.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – shoplifting – fare evasion – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Erika Urive Flores lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at 210 North Florence St. It happened at 2:45 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Gonzalez is a Burbank transportation supervisor and was picked up at Flower St. and Spazier Ave. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 2:30 p.m.

Katia Christina Nieves is employed in customer service and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Leah Lynette White is a singer and a Los Angeles resident. White was taken into custody at 2920 West Olive Ave. and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are burglary and 4573.5 PC.

Sylmar mechanic Edvin Artooniansavarani was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It happened at 11:30 p.m.

The charges are carrying a baton – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

On Tuesday, July 12, Fernando Pascual Juarez, a Los Angeles gardener was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Screenland Drive. The time is 10:01 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – driving a vehicle without the consent of the owner – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – domestic battery and warrants.

Sasha Marie Miranda lives in Los Angeles and is employed in delivery. Miranda was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are false impersonation – identity theft – driving a vehicle without the consent of the owner – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary and warrants.

Jakob C. Sena is an artist and a resident of Los Angeles. Sena was nabbed at the Empire Center. It happened at 2:00 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Panorama City mechanic Keyon Zaire King was handcuffed at Bel Aire Drive ball field and the time is 7:25 p.m. The charges are vandalism and vandalism with $400 or more.

Burbank case manager Keontre Ziray King was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charges are vandalism and vandalism with $400 or more.

Yahir Gutierrez Gonzalez is a Los Angeles clerk and was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charge is vandalism.

Donald DeWayne Wilson lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Lamer St. and Olive Ave. The time is 9:46 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Monday, July 11, Ketron Meonte Anderson, who lives in Burbank and works at a warehouse was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Evergreen St. and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

North Hills artist Darion Tyler Wright Mitchell was taken into custody at the same location and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charges are carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm.

Keyvon Cornelius Taylor resides in San Gabriel and is an Insta worker and was arrested at 8:40 a.m. The location is Flower St. and Allen Ave. The charge is petty theft.

Anne Marie Harrington lives in Arlington and works as a pathologist. Harrington was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St.

It took place at 12:57 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – city municipal code violation and a warrant.

Austin Chay Morford is a Newcastle media promoter and was arrested at the Quality Inn.

The time is 2:45 p.m. The charges are possession of large capacity magazines and carrying a loaded firearm.

Saul Castillo is unemployed and a resident of North Hills. Castillo was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 4:30 p.m.

The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Glendale artist Akop Jack Ananyan was apprehended at Lake St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charges are impersonating a police officer – 11375 (B) (2) HS and 27003 VC.

Gilberto Jose Sanchez lives in Reseda and works in delivery. Sanchez was nabbed at Vanowen St. and Ontario St. It happened at 10:15 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – violating a protective order and a warrant.