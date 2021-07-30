Burbank Police Log: July 12 – July 18

Burbank's finest on guard to make sure that the community is safe.



Working with purpose, one of the Burbank police department’s goal is to make the city safe.

Part and parcel is having to take people into custody and on Sunday, July 18, Michael Akmal, a North Hollywood resident and cleaner was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 2:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Alexander Garcia is unemployed and a Sun Valley resident. Garcia was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank receptionist Luis David Trinidad was apprehended at Bob Hope Drive and Alameda Ave.

The time is 1:41 a.m. and the charge is 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code.

Timothy Olivar lives in Burbank and is employed at UPS. Olivar was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Orchard Drive. The charge is indecent exposure and a warrant. The time is 7:45 a.m.

Frank Norman Bebik II is an Oceanside machine operator and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. The time is 10:30 p.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, July 17, David Jay Mirabal, a Burbank resident and a warehouse employee was handcuffed at Flower St. and Verdugo Ave.

The charge Mirabal faces is being in possession of nitrous oxide and the time of the arrest is 00:30 a.m.

Angel Orellana lives in North Hollywood and is a mechanic. Orellana was nabbed at the same locale. The time is 00:50 a.m. and the charge is the same.

Carlos Alberto Lobatos is a Riverside carpenter and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are 23152 (G) VC – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 1:49 a.m.

Michael Howard lives in Studio City and was nabbed at 500 South Buena Vista St. and the charge is trespassing. The time is 3:14 a.m.

Sye Alexander is unemployed and is a resident of Van Nuys. Alexander was taken into custody at 814 North Florence St. and the charge is possession of stolen property. It happened at 7:10 a.m.

James Franklin Taylor is a Van Nuys factory worker and was apprehended at the Empire Center [Staples].

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property. It took place at 12:00 p.m.

Jamie Christine Graff lives in Glendale and was arrested at Vista Liquor. The charge is battery on a police officer and the time is 3:55 p.m.

Ericka Marie Wilcox is a resident of Sun Valley and is a recycler. Wilcox was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave.

The charges Wilcox faces are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 7:10 p.m.

Norville Todd Miller lives in Sun Valley and works as a pipefitter. Miller was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. [Target] and the time is 7:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Jason Michael Fitch lives in Los Angeles and is a trash collector. Fitch was arrested at Orchard Drive and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 8:15 p.m. The charges are vandalism – 3455 (B) (1) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Alfredo Ibarra is a resident of Sun Valley and is employed in construction. Ibarra was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. The time is 11:45 p.m.

The charges are 11351 of the state health and safety code – possession of a controlled substance for sale – petty theft and 3455 (A) PC.

On Friday, July 16, Jason Jimenez, a resident of Mission Hills and an income tax preparer was nabbed at the San Fernando police department. The time is 1:35 a.m. and the charge is 4573 PC and a warrant.

Jenna Christina Parkinson is a baker and a resident of Burbank. Parkinson was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 3:45 a.m.

Levon Mikayelyan is a Glendale bartender and was arrested at 1575 North Victory Place.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – battery and a warrant and it happened at 5:10 a.m.

John Eric Machado is unemployed and is a West Hills resident. Machado was taken into custody at 1200 South Flower St. [Home Depot].

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 PC. It occurred at 7:30 a.m.

Kevin Dominique Leonard is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Leonard was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. The time is 10:30 a.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 69 PC – disturbing the peace and warrants.

Ronald Jose Zepeda lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Zepeda was taken into custody at San Jose Ave. and Third St.

It happened at 12:50 p.m. and the charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 485 PC – 1203.2 PC and a warrant.

Michael Allen Wilkerson works for a newspaper and lives in Burbank. Wilkerson was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Providencia Ave.

The arrest occurred at 2:40 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Inmar Sosa is a resident of Los Angeles and was picked up at Palm Ave. and Sunset Canyon Drive.

It happened at 3:11 p.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Kenneth Lee Hieftje is employed as a driver and is a Burbank resident. Hieftje was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. and the charge is 29800 (A) (1) PC and the time of the arrest is 5:00 p.m.

Carlos Morales is a North Hollywood resident and is employed as a cook. Morales was taken into custody at the Empire Center.

The charge is 29800 (A) (1) PC and possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is the same.

Burbank mechanic Derrick Arthur Tobin was arrested at the same site and the charge is 29825 (B) PC. The time is the same.

John Keveh Lavaie lives in Van Nuys and is employed as a mechanic. Lavaie was cuffed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are identity theft – 29800 (A) (1) PC – 3455 (B) (1) PC – driving with a suspended or revoked license – 3455 (A) PC and warrants.

Jeremiah Isaac Dib is a resident of Lancaster and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. It occurred at 6:45 p.m. and the charge is grand theft.

Macieo Fisher is a farmer and a Los Angeles resident. Fisher was apprehended at the same site and it occurred at 6:45 p.m. The charges are 459.5 PC – petty theft and warrants.

Graciela Rivas lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Catalina St.

The charges Rivas faces are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving with a suspended or revoked license – 23550 (A) VC and a warrant. It happened at 7:10 p.m.

North Hollywood tow truck driver Jesus Guzman was arrested at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. It happened at 10:00 p.m. and the charges are grand theft and 3056 PC.

Engelbert Hernandez is a resident of Sun Valley and is employed in cleaning. Hernandez was picked up at the same location and the time is 10:35 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – grand theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Riverside resident James Anthony Castles was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 7:20 p.m.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and 3000.08 (C) PC.

On Thursday, July 15, Dylan Michael Zamora, a Burbank construction worker was picked up at Chandler Blvd. and Cordova St. and it happened at 7:10 a.m.

The charges Zamora faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wendy Rosales is a resident of Van Nuys and was nabbed at Stough Canyon Ave. and 1400 Lockheed Drive.

Rosales was charged with trespassing – possession of drug paraphernalia – 4573 PC and a warrant. It happened at 9:00 a.m.

North Hills construction worker Noel Salazar was taken into custody at Walnut Ave. and Stough Canyon Ave.

The charges are 23152 (G) VC and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at the same time.

Juan Jose Canchola is a day laborer and a Los Angeles resident. Canchola was apprehended at 120 South Parish Place and it happened at 12:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Bianca Monique Alvarez lives in Stevenson Ranch and is employed as an accountant.

Alvarez was nabbed at 641 North Victory Place and the charges are 11375 (B) (2) HS – petty theft and a warrant. It occurred at 1:18 p.m.

Federico Paolo Fagiani resides in Burbank and was arrested at 2100 Magnolia Blvd. and it happened at 3:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Rodrigo Angeles Echeverria is unemployed, a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Lake St.

The charges are 472 PC – giving false information to a police officer and identity theft. It happened at 4:00 p.m.

Los Angeles construction worker Andrew Manuel Flores was cuffed at 1712 North Victory Blvd.

The charges are disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. It occurred at 5:35 p.m.

Rogel Damian Canu works at a carwash and is a Los Angeles resident. Canu was taken into custody at 1200 South Flower St. and the charge is being in possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 6:45 p.m.

Leif Cedric Norris lives in Aptos and is a construction worker and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It happened at 7:00 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesus Perez Ortega is unemployed and is a resident of Burbank. Ortega was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Valencia Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a stolen vehicle – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, July 14, Elaine Marue Parral, who resides in Sylmar and is employed in data entry was taken into custody at 1736 North Scott Road.

It happened at 00:15 a.m. and the charges are disorderly conduct – driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Gevorg Adoyan lives in North Hollywood and works as a truck dispatcher. Adoyan was apprehended at 11650 Haynes St. and it occurred at 1:00 p.m.

The charges are forgery – grand theft – being in possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Charles Justin Graydon is a construction worker and is a Burbank resident. Graydon was handcuffed at Lake St. and Olive Ave. and it happened at 5:00 p.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Bakersfield contractor Ryan Nicholas Ramirez was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges Ramirez faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 10:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 13, Christina Sweet, who is unemployed and is a Van Nuys resident was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 11:10 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a stolen vehicle – vandalism – 40508 (A) VC and warrants.

Jody Johnson is employed at a restaurant and lives in Van Nuys. Johnson was apprehended at 1601 Victory Place.

It occurred at 1:45 p.m. The charges Johnson faces are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deon LeShawn Williams Jr. is a Burbank server and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. and it happened at 10:50 p.m.

The charges are 69 PC – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Irene Petrosyan is a caretaker and a North Hollywood resident. Petrosyan was handcuffed at 1105 West Clark Ave.

It took place at 11:30 p.m. and the charges Petrosyan faces are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

On Monday, July 12, Lanika Williams, a Los Angeles resident and a licensed vocational nurse was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave.

The charges are 249 PC – petty theft and possession of stolen property. The time of the arrest is 5:40 p.m.

Yazmin Ceja works in logistics and lives in Inglewood. Ceja was taken into custody at 430 East Verdugo Ave. and it happened at 9:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jesse Almaguar Luna IV is employed in security and is a Burbank resident. Luna was nabbed at 211 Valley St.

It occurred at 10:25 p.m. The charges Luna faces are burglary – petty theft and a warrant.