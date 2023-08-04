Burbank Police Log: July 17 – July 23

A seven-day summary of those individuals arrested by the Burbank police department.

With Burbank’s finest on duty every day, on Sunday, July 23, Jordan Matthew Wright, a cook and Burbank resident was apprehended at 433 South Sixth St.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and misdemeanor hit and run.

Dexter Lee Goossen is employed in restoration and lives in Granada Hills and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery and 591.5 of the state penal code. It took place at 3:30 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Tacoma Davis is a painter and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. It happened at 3:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

Robert Lawrence Tyner is a street vendor and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 511 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 3:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property – bench warrant and a warrant.

Glendale resident Anahit Asatryan works in delivery and was cuffed at Macy’s and the time is 11:35 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Matthew Madsen is employed in sales and lives in Burbank and was arrested at 2534 North Lincoln St. and it took place at 2:20 p.m. The charges are contempt of court – trespassing and a warrant.

Arayik Arshakyan lives in Valley Village and is a driver and was pinched at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 6:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Van Nuys resident Bili Lomax Webb works in home improvement and was picked up at LAPD Van Nuys station. The charge is burglary and a warrant. The time is 8:00 p.m.

Anthony Salgado Silva is a resident of Los Angeles and is employed as a painter and was nabbed at 10:41 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – joyriding – misdemeanor hit and run and warrants. The location is Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

Melissa Guillen Cisneros is a receptionist and a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is petty theft. It took place at 10:15 p.m.

Marisol Pinto Morales is employed in insurance and lives in Panorama City and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

On Saturday, July 22, Emmanuel Flores, who is a construction worker and a Pacoima resident was arrested at 4108 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 2:39 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ruben David Palacios Castillo is a Burbank carpenter and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 2:39 a.m.

Sargis Tasalyan is an Uber driver and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Brighton St. and the time is 4:48 a.m.

The charges Tasalyan faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jessie Martin Salazar lives in Sherman Oaks and is a caregiver and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:20 a.m. The charges are organized retail theft – misappropriation of lost property and 3056 PC.

Alfredo Robles is a plumber and a Pacoima resident and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and organized retail theft.

Burbank tutor Emily Jane Rice was taken into custody at 520 South Main St. and the time is 12:05 p.m. The charge is battery on a police officer.

Arias Wendy Valenzuela is employed in packaging and is a Pacoima resident and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. The charges are resisting arrest – robbery and possession of heroin/cocaine. It happened at 2:55 p.m.

Kassam Issa lives in Menifee and works in retail and was arrested at 5:21 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Lionel Gomez is a Los Angeles construction worker and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Naomi St. The charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 6:40 p.m.

On Friday, July 21, Joshua Michael Vasquez, a cook and a Santa Clarita resident was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St. and the time is 2:47 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Carlos Campos Olivarez is a Pacoima resident and is employed as a driver and was nabbed at the jail lobby. It took place at 8:11 a.m. The charge is misuse of a vehicle registration.

Michael Roy Lessing is unemployed and a resident of Burbank and was picked up at 9:35 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant. The site is Valley St. and Edison Blvd.

Estefania Toro is a Los Angeles resident and a house cleaner and was nabbed at Palm Ave. and Third St. The time is 10:00 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft.

Eduard Torres is employed as a barber and is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 200 North Third St. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary and grand theft. The time is 10:00 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Jessica Santana Torres was picked up at Palm Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft.

Steven Lee Drojensky is a special educational assistant and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Reseda resident and driver John Edilson Munoz Guzman was apprehended at 7248 Shoupe Ave. and the time is 11:25 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary and grand theft.

Emmanuel Vargas lives in Los Angeles and is a cook and was nabbed at 5:25 p.m. The charges are spousal abuse and possession of a controlled substance.

Angel Valente Hernandez lives in Chatsworth is a truck driver and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse – 591.5 PC and speeding. The time is 8:05 p.m.

Rasmik Galstyan is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is grand theft and the time is 8:04 p.m.

Vanik Sakhkalyan is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at the same site and the same time and the charge is the same.

Hector Javier Valdez is a Van Nuys construction worker and was apprehended at the same location. The time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and warrants.

Ana Magana lives in Pacoima and is employed in housekeeping and was taken into custody at Victory Place and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 11:10 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – misuse of a vehicle registration and warrants.

On Thursday, July 20, Steven Allan Zambrano, who lives in North Hollywood and is a construction worker was pinched at Hollywood Way and Valhalla Drive.

The time is 4:05 a.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – possession of a controlled substance and grand theft.

Sylmar resident Ashot Avanesian was arrested at 2080 Empire Ave. The time is 5:35 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

DeMario Daveon Evans lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 4001 North Mission Road and the time is 7:45 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Buddy Brandon Romero is unemployed and a Hollywood resident and was nabbed 3111 West Burbank Blvd. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft. It took place at 9:15 a.m.

Tanya Marie Samaniego lives in Palmdale and is a shelter worker and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Burbank resident Marvion Templeton is employed in retail car service and was taken into custody at 1800 Grismer Ave. It took place at 3:20 p.m. The charges are identity theft and petty theft.

Sun Valley caregiver Mercedes Sandoval was arrested at 1051 Burbank Blvd. and the time is 4:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lianush Mkrtchyan is a doctor and a Panorama City resident and was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. It occurred at 7:25 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Panorama City Elyanora Hoza Hovhannisyan works as an engineer and was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Aram Ter Martirosyan is a software engineer and a Sun Valley resident and was pinched at 151 East Verdugo Ave. The charges are battery and making criminal threats. It took place at 9:17 p.m.

Andrew Jerome Roque lives in Sun Valley and is a repair technician and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cabrini Drive and the time is 8:04 p.m.

The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – possession of burglary tools – driving while under the influence of drugs and 3056 PC.

Jose Gerardo Diaz is a Sun Valley driver and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. and the time is 10:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Michael Douglas Skewes is a Burbank caregiver and was apprehended at 917 East Cypress Ave. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and a warrant.

On Wednesday, July 19, Antonio Higueron, a recycler and a Sylmar resident was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Myers St. and the time is 00:01 a.m. The charges are misappropriation of lost property – possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Jesus Marin Rivera is a North Hollywood janitor and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. The charges are possession of a dagger – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools and a warrant. The time is 00:01 a.m.

Jose Luis Samaniego lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Myers St. The time is 00:01 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools and possession of drugs while armed.

Hollywood resident Seth Douglas Williams is a property manager and was handcuffed at the LAPD Hollywood division and the time is 2:02 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Felix Mauricio Pizarro Kinner is a barber and a Buena Park resident and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Oak St.

It took place at 2:13 a.m. The charges are driving without a valid license – possession of a controlled substance and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Carmen Landin is a cleaner and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 3:10 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Irvine resident Rosalinda Delfina Camacho was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:45 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of drugs – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Matthew James Ruiz lives in Sylmar and works with heavy machinery and was taken into custody at 14043 Fenton Lane. It occurred at 8:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a loaded firearm.

San Fernando resident Edwin Saul Cruz was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:10 a.m. The charges are possession of a dagger – 3000.08 (C) PC – 3056 PC and a warrant.

Chayanna Venae Williams Taylor is a hair stylist and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Marshall’s and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft – robbery – grand theft – shoplifting and warrants.

Lancaster resident Monet S. Barber works in security and was arrested at 1701 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Alysha Starr Surratt lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a hair stylist and was taken into custody at Marshall’s. It took place at the same time and the charges are organized retail theft – bench warrant and warrants.

Talia Zyairra Hale lives in San Pedro and is a medical assistant and was arrested at 1701 North Victory Place. The time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Arbi Der Sarkissian is a stocker and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 140 North Naomi St. It took place at 8:10 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and making criminal threats.

On Tuesday, July 18, Drew William Mersola, who works in IT and lives in Burbank was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 00:18 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Edward Palatian lives in Palm Desert and is employed in jewelry design and was pinched at Oak St. and Hollywood Way and the time is 00:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles make-up artist Caitlin Ann Cassidy was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Steven Lee Drojensky lives in Burbank and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 4:35 a.m. The charge is making annoying phone calls.

Los Angeles resident Saul Ignacio Ponce was taken into custody at 1311 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Aquan Bridges lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. It took place at 10:40 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Kyle Royce Thorstad is employed as an artist manager and lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Aquan Bridges was pinched at Angeleno Ave. and First St. and the time is 7:19 p.m. The charge is battery.

Kimberly Rochell Muse lives in Lancaster and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison and grand theft. It occurred at 8:35 p.m.

Samantha Natasha Lopez is a North Hollywood property manager and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is petty theft. The time is 8:05 p.m.

On Monday, July 17, Timothy Matthew Martinez, a Santa Ana construction worker was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. The time is 00:25 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Martha Limon is a Van Nuys resident and a cook and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:08 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Michael Hickmet Yousif is a disc jockey and a resident of Burbank. Yousif was picked up after being charged with rape – spousal abuse and false imprisonment. It took place at 10:00 a.m.

Daniel Antonio Barraza is Farmersville chef and was pinched at Reese Place and Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 12:15 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Allen Alahversian lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. the time is 12:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – failure to register as a sex offender and elder abuse.

Jesus Rodolfo Sanchez is a driver and a San Fernando resident and was cuffed at 2050 West Empire Ave. The charge is shoplifting and a warrant. It took place at 6:41 p.m.

Burbank cook Steven Lee Drojensky was nabbed at 3614 Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anahi Rochin is a nanny and a Sun Valley resident and was apprehended at 1215 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:40 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of a controlled substance – misuse of a vehicle registration and warrants.

Robert Favela lives in Littlerock and is a ride operator and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of heroin/cocaine – misuse of a vehicle registration – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of drug paraphernalia – reckless evading – making criminal threats – grand theft and warrants.