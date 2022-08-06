Burbank Police Log: July 18 – July 24

First rate and always on guard, the Burbank police department keeps the community safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

When the Burbank police department is called to duty it responds and on Sunday, July 24, Clara Robina Cruz, a Glendale resident was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Naomi St. The time is 00:08 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jolynn Elaine Briseno is a Burbank dog bather and was arrested at Pacific Ave. and Ontario St. The charge is possession of a controlled substance, and the time is 2:10 a.m.

Devin Eduardo Silvestre lives in Arleta and is employed in construction. Silvestre was cuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Sebastian Divas works in construction and resides in Burbank. Divas was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and San Jose Ave. and the time is 1:14 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and 23140 (A) of the state vehicle code.

Ailyn Nahomy Enriquez works at a delicatessen and lives in North Hollywood. Enriquez was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Empire Ave. and the time is 2:55 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Adelberto Acevedo lives in North Hollywood and is employed in auto detail. Acevedo was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 2:55 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sun Valley resident Anthony Vincent Jones was taken into custody at Toluca Lake Estates and the time is 2:40 p.m.

The charges are 22810 (A) of the state penal code – obstructing a police officer – – possession of a controlled substance – 1203.2 (A) PC and a warrant.

Freddy Barrera is a Sun Valley construction worker and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Lincoln St. and the time is 4:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adrian Gonzalez is employed as a handyman and lives in Sun Valley. Gonzalez was apprehended at the same location. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Pasadena painter David Alexander Perez was taken into custody at Front St. and Verdugo Ave. and it happened at 6:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of .08 or above.

On Saturday, July 23, Leonardo Salvador Rios, who resides in Highland Park and is a driver was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 00:55 a.m.

The charges are being under the influence and carrying a firearm and 29800 (A) (1) PC.

Karlo Koygant Asadoorian is a Glendale truck driver and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 22819 (A) PC and warrants.

North Hollywood construction worker Robert Limon was taken into custody at Flower St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:45 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Justin Jaime Garcia is a Burbank delivery driver and was arrested at 5:15 a.m. The site is 2880 North Ontario St. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Paul James Brisson works as a handyman and lives in La Verne. Brisson was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The time is 7:15 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 21510 (B) PC – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Gabriel Aguilar lives in Mission Hills and is a furniture installer and was nabbed at 1200 South Flower St. and the time is 7:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving while under the influence of .08 or above and warrants.

Romeo Navales Cantel Jr. is a Los Angeles manager and was apprehended at 10:45 a.m. The site is Verdugo Ave. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are violating a protective court order – threatening or harassing another person – domestic battery and warrants.

Edel Solorio is a North Hollywood loader and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Chase bank. The time is 2:30 p.m. and the charge is a Los Angeles municipal code violation and a warrant.

North Hollywood security guard Daniel Jacob Ferguson was handcuffed at 1731 Ontario St. and the time is 4:31 p.m.

The charges Ferguson faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Roger Diaz lives in King City and works as a retail manager. Diaz was nabbed at 2000 Empire Ave. and the time is 6:27 p.m.

The charges are burglary – identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Ramesh Lorenz is a Sun Valley Outreach coordinator and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 7:20 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Liparit Hambardzumyan is a Northridge baker and was taken into custody at Vanowen St. and Lima St. and the time is 11:39 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Granada Hills handyman Michael Meeko Gary Mason was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is 11:07 p.m.

The charges Mason faces are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, July 22, Cyrus Leonardo Hernandez, who lives in Burbank and works busing tables was nabbed at 1761 North Victory Place and the time is 00:05. The charge is arson.

Vanessa Jannell Vargas is a Burbank caregiver and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd.

It happened at 2:42 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Burbank security guard Matthew Kyle Salmon was arrested at 532 North Cordova St. and the time is 1:50 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

David Simon Cortez is a welder and an Arleta resident and was nabbed at 1301 Victory Place. It happened at 7:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ashlee Renee Coffey is a housekeeper and a Palmdale resident. Coffey was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Alysia Rose Smiles is a Burbank stripper and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 9:30 a.m.

Joseph Emilio Montoya lives in Mission Hills and is a studio engineer and was handcuffed at 8933 Sepulveda Blvd.

It took place at 8:50 a.m. The charges are identity thefts – false impersonation, receiving stolen property – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance for sale and warrants.

Joe Don Tyler lives in San Diego and works in security and was arrested at 101 South First St. The time is 5:45 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and disorderly conduct.

Maggie Ines Panduro is a North Hollywood house cleaner and was picked up at Vineland Ave. and Calvert St. The charges are identity theft – petty theft and warrants. The time is 6:40 p.m.

Jay Douglas Scott is a construction worker and is a Glendale resident. Scott was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Western Ave. and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Tache Mechelle King is a Los Angeles baker and was arrested at the 15 freeway and Burbank Blvd. The time is 8:27 p.m. The charge is 25850 (A) PC.

Justin Truong lives in Los Angeles and is a mobile mechanic and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Elmwood Ave.

The time is 9:40 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pasadena cashier Danielle Nichole Neukom was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Armando Rios is an Uber driver and a resident of North Hollywood and was nabbed at Walmart. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia, and the time is 10:30 p.m.

Diamond Marie Woods is a massage therapist and lives in North Hollywood. Woods was taken into custody at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:40 p.m. The charges are joyriding and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Hale works as a grip and resides in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at the LAPD Van Nuys station. It happened at 11:22 p.m. and the charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale and a warrant.

Raquel Guadalupe Pita Escalante is a Los Angeles medical assistant and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 10:20 p.m. and the charge is 23152 (G) VC.

On Thursday, July 21, Pablo Baltazar, who resides in Van Nuys and works in flooring was arrested at Vanowen St. and the time is 00:53 a.m.

The charges Baltazar faces are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 4151 PC and a warrant.

San Fernando construction worker Herbert Mendoza Guzman was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave.

The time is 5:15 a.m. The charges are joyriding – possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Andy Sanchez lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed after being charged with joyriding – identity theft and 1203.2 (A) PC. It happened at the same site.

Burbank clerk Taylor Noel Rodriguez was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:10 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Lou Anthony Carrillo resides in Glendale and works with stereos and was cuffed at 900 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:10 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – possession of burglary tools – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Kashfin Redman Syed is a North Hollywood manager and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Griffith Park Drive. The time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Nicholas Melikian is a Burbank baker and was taken into custody at 201 North Third St. It happened at 10:30 a.m. The charge is driving without a license and a warrant.

Linda Robinson Johnston is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Johnston was nabbed at 101 North Olive Ave. and the time is 11:35 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Jesse Carrillo is a Glendale stereo employee and was apprehended at 900 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:10 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – false impersonation – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools – 3000.08 (C) PC – possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm – 3056 PC and warrants.

Dustin Alan Weinkauf lives in Santa Ana and is employed as an electrician. Weinkauf was arrested at the Empire Center and the time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants.

Chelsea Humbert is a housekeeper and a Santa Ana resident. Humbert was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 21510 (B) PC.

Oscar Gilbert Robles is a Sun Valley litigator and was taken into custody at 4211 Woodland Ave. and it happened at 11:12 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Wednesday, July 20, Vahe Nikoghosyan, who works at a body shop and lives in Glendale was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Spazier Ave. The time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is 23152 (F) VC.

Samuel Earl Mark II is a Glendale installer and was nabbed after being charged with resisting an executive order – spousal abuse – domestic violence – Los Angeles municipal code violation and warrants. It took place at 1:20 a.m.

Oakland resident Ruby Carmen Prinnia Romo is unemployed and was picked up at 1605 Scott Ave. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 4:00 a.m.

Boris Turcios works at FedEx and lives in Van Nuys. Turcios was nabbed at the Empire Center and the time is 7:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code and a warrant.

Jonathan Salguero lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a mover. Salguero was handcuffed at Sancola Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:35 a.m.

The charges Salguero faces are possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Noe De Jesus Cazares is a North Hollywood mover and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and drugs.

Los Angeles resident Justin Shufford Lester works as a barber and was picked up at 905 North Third St. and the time is 2:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Eric Scott Adams is a handyman and a resident of Los Angeles. Adams was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Third St.

The charges are misappropriation of lost property – petty theft – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant. It happened at 2:40 p.m.

Catherine Elizabeth Clay is a writer and a resident of Los Angeles. Clay was handcuffed at 2106 Hilton Drive. The charge is contempt of court. It happened at 2:20 p.m.

Robert Bingham lives in Glendale and was arrested after being charged with domestic abuse and a warrant. The time is 8:00 p.m.

Los Angeles stylist Paola Nichole Duarte was apprehended at 2500 Hollywood Way and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – driving while under the influence of alcoholic beverage and drugs and a warrant.

Seprel Jamal Turner lives in Queens, New York, and is a rapper. Turner was nabbed after being charged with domestic abuse. The time is 23:25 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 19, Bryant Edward Reyes, a resident of North Hollywood and a mechanic was arrested at Burbank police department east garage and the time is 2:00 a.m.

The charges are negligent discharge of a firearm – trespassing – giving false information to a police officer – 22349 (A) VC and warrants.

Phillip George Hill Mendoza lives in Adelanto and works as a fast-food server and was nabbed at Fifth St. and Palm Ave.

The time is 00:50 a.m. The charges are burglary – resisting or obstructing a police officer – tampering with a motor vehicle – petty theft – vandalism with $400 or more and warrants.

Burbank resident Ronald Mendoza Bonilla was taken into custody at 828 East Valencia Ave. and the time is 4:36 a.m. The charges are misappropriation of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Kauroma lives in Hollywood and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 4:54 a.m. The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles cashier Jerry Glen Meadows Jr. was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Avon St. It happened at 10:30 a.m. The charge is defrauding an innkeeper.

Moses David Richardson is a Los Angeles writer and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 1:35 p.m. and the charge is vandalism.

North Hollywood greeter Alex Z. Sigmond was arrested at 1011 Isabel. The time is 2:15 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Angel Paz resides in Pacoima and works as an electrician. Paz was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – 11532 (A) PC – petty theft and warrants.

Anayeli Olivera is a street vendor and a resident of Los Angeles. Olivera was taken into custody at the Pasadena police department and the time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges Olivera faces are grand theft and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Guy Floyd Barter is a Burbank painter and was picked up at 1849 Ayers Way. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is battery.

Gordon Nelson is a Norwalk handyman and was arrested at 2721 Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:37 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, July 18, Jose Manuel Orlando Salazar, an Ontario cook was handcuffed at 1:00 a.m. and the location is 2500 Merritt St. and Hollywood Way. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Miguel Armando Arevalo lives in Arleta and works as a cook and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd.

The time is 5:20 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank construction worker Paul Anthony Clemens was handcuffed at 111 North First St. It happened at 8:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moises Sanchez resides in Sun Valley and works in flooring. Sanchez was nabbed at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:30 a.m.

The charges are writing a fraudulent check – identity theft – petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Grace Lillian Soliz is a Sun Valley student and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 9:40 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

North Hollywood construction worker Victor Lozano was apprehended at 2000 Empire Ave. The time is 2:12 p.m.

The charges Lozano faces are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – spousal abuse and a warrant.

Elizabeth Alcaraz is a Sun Valley house cleaner and was arrested at 2:12 p.m. The location is Lowe’s.

The charges are 22610 (A) PC – possession of drug paraphernalia – false impersonation – identity theft and warrants.

Dean Tetsuo Fujimoto is a Burbank server and was handcuffed at Amherst Drive and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charge is obstructing a police officer and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Manuel Alejandro Urena was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:55 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a city municipal charge.

Luis Ramos resides in Wilmington and is employed as a mechanic. Ramos was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Ontario St. and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charges are possession of narcotics and 29800 (A) (1) PC.

Tranice Lachelle McCoy lives in Antioch and is a data processor. McCoy was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Verdugo Ave.

It happened at 9:35 p.m. The charge McCoy faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.