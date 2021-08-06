Burbank Police Log: July 19 – July 25

The hard-working men and women in blue are on patrol 24 hours with the goal of maintaining law and order.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

On Sunday, July 25, Nelson Grande, a resident of Long Beach was handcuffed at 1014 North Pass Ave. and it happened at 1:20 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles dishwasher Lenard Joseph White was picked up at Orange Grove Ave. and Third St. and the charge is petty theft. The arrest took place at 12:30 p.m.

Andrew Sanchez is a Pacoima construction worker and was nabbed at Lowe’s and it happened at 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Robert Fisher is a heavy equipment operator and a Valencia resident. Fisher was apprehended at 1306 North Brighton St.

The time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Joshua Patrick Johns lives in California City and is a receptionist. Johns was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Frederic St. It occurred at 11:00 p.m.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

On Saturday, July 24, Kevin Scott, who lives in Los Angeles and is employed in shipping was handcuffed at 1001 Foothill Blvd. The charge is robbery and it took place at 00:45 a.m.

Pierce Hunter Mickens is a Pico Rivera resident and works in revenue recovery.

Mickens was arrested at the same site and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charges Mickens faces are robbery and 3056 of the state penal code.

Jerry Jimmy Lemos is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident. Lemos was taken into custody at Chandler Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd.

The time is 11:00 a.m. The charges Lemos faces are 475 (C) PC and being in possession of a controlled substance.

Cary Dwain Mitchell lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and was charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 4:15 p.m.

Armen Minatsakanyan is a Burbank resident and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 6:20 p.m.

Reynard Daniel Bell is employed as a packer and is a resident of Los Angeles. Bell was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place and it occurred at 7:10 p.m.

The charges are domestic battery – petty theft – forgery – 640 PC, battery and warrants.

Ismael Altamirano Jr. lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave.

The time of the arrest is 8:50 p.m. and the charges are disorderly conduct – 3056 PC and resisting arrest and the time is 8:50 p.m.

On Friday, July 23, Raquel Alexa Momjiar, who lives in Glendale and is a manager was arrested at Sancola Ave. and Stagg St. The charge is petty theft and a warrant. It happened at 7:20 a.m.

Victoria Genevieve Talavera is a barista and a Burbank resident. Talavera was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse and it happened at 9:00 a.m.

Gagik Kalantarian is employed as an auto mechanic and is a resident of Van Nuys.

Kalantarian was handcuffed at Vanowen St. and Niagara St. and the charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and it occurred at 11:30 a.m.

Eric Bello Avanesian is an associate and a Glendale resident. Avanesian was taken into custody at Petco and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code and a warrant. The arrest took place at 1:50 p.m.

Kiala Monique Gordon is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Gordon was cuffed at Cypress Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and it happened at 9:30 a.m. The charges are petty theft – burglary and a warrant.

Quentin Michael Howard lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was arrested at 201 South Reese Place. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft. The time is 3:12 p.m.

Cody James Willaims is a resident of Winnetka and is employed as a laborer. Williams was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges Williams faces are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Vagreg Trossian is a construction worker and a Glendale resident. Trossian was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Monterey Ave. and the time is 9:48 p.m.

The charges Trossian faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and a warrant.

On Thursday, July 22, Alan Lee McDermott, a Burbank carpenter was nabbed at the Starlight Bowl and the charge is making criminal threats. The time is 9:00 a.m.

Alan Vazgen Hatamian is a Glendale busboy and was taken into custody at the Glendale police station and it happened at 10:45 a.m. The charge is 69 PC and a warrant.

Nicholas Andrew Antaplyan lives in Burbank and is employed as a car detailer. Antaplyan was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse and 1203.2 PC. The arrest took place at 12:10 p.m.

Roberto Jose Icotiul is a Los Angeles construction worker and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Kenneth Road.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above. It occurred at 6:50 p.m.

James Earl Gayton lives in Port Hueneme and is disabled. Gayton was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and California Ave.

The charge Gayton faces is possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 7:27 p.m.

Ismael Altamirano Jr. is a resident of North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Naomi St. The charge is disorderly conduct and it took place at 8:50 p.m.

Mark Alvin Morey lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Olive Park and the time is 7:56 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, July 21, Martin Romo, who lives in Burbank was arrested after being charged with identity theft – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – 3056 PC – domestic battery – spousal abuse – vandalism and warrants. It happened at 1:30 a.m.

Russell James De La Cruz Uvas is a resident of Burbank and works assembling boxes.

Uvas was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the charge is 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code. The time is 1:05 a.m.

Burbank student Yuie Zhao was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 2:43 a.m.

Rigoberto Crespo Hernandez works in construction and was handcuffed at 1301 West Victory Blvd. and the charge is disorderly conduct. The arrest occurred at 3:50 p.m.

John Keefe Mendoza lives in Burbank and was arrested at 1723 North Victory Place.

The charges are disorderly conduct – 243 PC – 368 (C) PC and warrants. The time is 5:17 p.m.

Jonathan Trey Baker is a resident of Denver, Colorado and is employed as an Uber driver.

Baker was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the charge is making criminal threats. The time is 10:08 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 20, Brittany Francisca Silva, who is a Los Angeles student was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St.

The charges Silva faces are 12022.1 (B) PC – burglary and being in possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 3:10 a.m.

Octavio Velez works in delivery and lives in Los Angeles. Velez was arrested at the same location and the time is 2:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 23152 (F) VC – burglary and 12022.1 (B) PC.

Jeremy Charles Jones is a resident of Sun Valley and works as a tree trimmer. Jones was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Nancy Amy Swartz is a North Hollywood television journalist and was arrested at Los Amigos restaurant parking lot.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance and the time is 8:40 p.m.

Los Angeles film editor Andrew Greenburg was nabbed at 2825 West Olive Ave. and the charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants. It happened at 8:30 p.m.

On Monday, July 19, Christopher Renard Parker, a Burbank resident and an artist was taken into custody at First St. and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 00:01 a.m. and the charges are grand theft – burglary and a warrant.

Michael Isaiah McClellan lives in Long Beach and is employed as an electrician. McClellan was nabbed at 2:45 a.m. and the location is Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges McClellan faces are 21510 (B) PC – being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles mechanic Adrian Bryan Bailey was arrested at Rose St. and it happened at 5:05 a.m. The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC – burglary and warrants.

Brian Thomas Lowe is a chef and a Burbank resident. Lowe was picked up at 1901 Richard St. It happened at 9:15 a.m. and the charge is making criminal threats.

Spencer Grant Bennett is a Burbank painter and was apprehended at 610 North Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges Bennett faces are burglary – vandalism and a warrant. It occurred at 10:39 a.m.

Burbank resident Felicia Andreana Falcon was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 12:45 p.m.

Kasey Tannaz Kamali lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was arrested at 3425 West Olive Ave.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft. The time is 1:30 p.m.

Mesrop Vruyri Ginosyan lives in Glendale and is employed in construction. Ginosyan was taken into custody at the same site and the time of the arrest is 2:00 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – 4573.5 PC – burglary and warrants.

Suzette Vanessa Zuniga lives in Walnut Park and works in sales. Zuniga was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Naomi St. and it occurred at 9:45 p.m.

The charges Zuniga faces are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and grand theft.

Brian Steve Palacios is a resident of Pasadena and is employed in delivery. Palacios was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. [Walgreens].

The charges Palacios faces are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2 PC. It happened at 11:45 p.m.