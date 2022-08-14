Burbank Police Log: July 25 – July 31

The Burbank police department runs a taut and efficient ship as it protects and serves the city.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.



Serving and protecting is second nature for the Burbank police department and on Sunday, July 31, Eric Alan Parker, who is unemployed and is a Burbank resident was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave.

The time is 3:30 a.m. The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jimmy Castro is employed in sales and lives in San Fernando. Castro was taken into custody at 12:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools. The site is North Victory Place.

David Trinidad Limon is an event worker and is a Van Nuys resident. Limon was arrested at the same location and at the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Victor Mora lives in Commerce and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer.

Francisco Tony Espinosa lives in Sylmar and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Arcola Ave. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Burbank resident Katrin Davoudi is a facility administrator and was handcuffed at 1101 East Ave. The time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is elder abuse.

On Saturday, July 30, Ruben Amezola Diaz, who lives in El Monte and is a laborer was handcuffed at 1123 North Ontario St. and the time is 1:02 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct. It happened at 1:55 a.m.

James Joel Grant works in production and resides in Burbank. Grant was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 1:55 a.m.

Glendale resident Luis Albert Villatoro Mijangos was apprehended at 761 North First St. and the time is 2:12 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Denise Negrete Ventura is employed in customer service and lives in Los Angeles. Ventura was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

It took place at 2:07 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under .08 or above.

Denee Angel Cervantes lives in Azusa and is unemployed. Cervantes was nabbed at 2:00 a.m. The site is First St. and Cypress Ave.

The charges are 30305 (A) (1) of the state penal code – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – forgery – identity theft and violating a probation.

Francisco Ramon Ibarra is a Los Angeles construction worker and was handcuffed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are petty theft – identity theft – possession of burglary tools – receiving stolen property – 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code – misappropriation of stolen property and warrants.

Nicholas Shane Frye lives in Burbank and works at Walmart. Frye was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. and the time is 12:44 p.m.

The charges are robbery – possession of drug paraphernalia – violating a probation and a warrant.

Burbank resident Matthew Tagavilla is unemployed and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Shanail Mashay Hill Brown lives in Palmdale and is a shopper. Brown was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It happened at 5:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Andres Gomes is a Van Nuys construction worker and was arrested at 8:00 p.m. The location is Prospect Ave. and San Fernando Blvd., and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.

Tania Quiming is employed in sales and lives in Glendale. Quiming was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – battery and battery on a police officer.

La Puente security guard Robert Patino was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Clybourn Ave. The time is 10:29 p.m. The charges are 22610 (A) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Eric Edwin Jackson was taken into custody at 325 Lomita Ave. and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Friday, July 29, Harold Saubrico Duran, who lives in Valley Village and works in construction was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Reese Place. The charge is 23152 (G) VC and the time is 00:51 a.m.

Ryan Guenthard resides in Monrovia and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Winona Ave. and the time is 2:56 a.m. The charges are 22610 (A) PC – 21810 PC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools and 4463 (A) (1) VC.

Erick Andrew Becerra is a car buyer and a resident of Stockton. Becerra was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. It happened at 3:11 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and grand theft.

Lazaro Roberto Gonzalez works in cleaning and was cuffed at 7:58 a.m. The charges are false impersonation – possession of a controlled substance – violating a probation and a warrant. The location is Vanowen St. and Valley St.

Burbank resident Omar Ramirez was arrested at Third St. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 9:20 a.m. The charges are robbery – obstructing a police officer – violating a probation and a warrant.

Oxnard landscaper Brendon Alvarez was taken into custody at 2100 West Empire Ave. and the time is 10:51 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Natasha Agin is an intern and a resident of Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 11:30 a.m.

Paulo Varela Martinez is a construction worker and an Arleta resident. Martinez was arrested at 1112 North Hollywood Way and the time is 2:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Juan Manuel Peregrino works in a warehouse and lives in Burbank. Peregrino was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 5:25 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – 2000.2 (A) VC and a warrant.

Clifford Jackson Kite is a custom builder and a Burbank resident. Jackson was nabbed at Lake St. and Elm Ave. and the time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges Kite faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Leonard James Hall Jr. is unemployed and a Van Nuys resident. Hall was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:50 p.m. The charges are 22810 PC and 3056 PC.

Yeny Perez Trujillo lives in Sun Valley and is unemployed and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mario Eduardo Toledo lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 10:55 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Brenda Martinez works as an assistant and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

On Thursday, July 28, Jesus Javier Martinez, a Los Angeles resident who is employed at a smog check shop was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Pass Ave.

It happened at 3:25 a.m. and the charges Martinez faces are burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony.

William Anthony Morales lives in Seven Palms and works in flooring and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

Davit Blasyan is a Glendale mechanic and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave. and the charges are check fraud – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 8:30 a.m.

Los Angeles mechanic Abbas Tahmouresie was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of a fake driver’s license. The time is 9:50 a.m.

Joshua Taylor lives in Gardena and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. and the time is 10:40 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Roger Jones was apprehended at Bethany Road and Third St. and the time is 10:38 a.m. The charge is obstructing a police officer.

Edison Andres Parra Willamil is a Los Angeles dishwasher and was taken into custody at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 1:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft and grand theft.

Erica Jaramillo Moreno is employed in delivery and lives in Los Angeles. Moreno was nabbed at the same location and the time is 1:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mauricio Rosas Miron lives in Burbank and is a handyman. Miron was taken into custody at 445 South Main St. The time is 2:00 p.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – being under the influence of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Edgar Landa Mendoza was arrested at 1950 Sherman Way [Vallarta]. The time is 4:24 p.m. and the charge is trespassing.

Devon Regina DeSalvo is a Glendale telemarketer and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St. and the time 10:20 p.m.

The charges DeSalvo faces are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Scott Thompson is a construction worker who resides in Glendale. Thompson was cuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Armen Sarkis Vartanian works in a warehouse and lives in Glendale. Vartanian was apprehended at Birmingham Road and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is 23103 (A) VC.

West Hills barber Calli Amanda Thomson was arrested at 2421 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:49 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, July 27, Antonio Martinez, who resides in Inglewood and is an insulation contractor was nabbed at Whitnall Hwy and Oak Park Ave. The time is 10:34 a.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Lisa Forrest works in data entry and lives in Burbank. Forrest was arrested at 1:00 p.m. and the charge is elder abuse and a warrant.

William Joseph Widener lives in Lawndale and is employed in security. Widener was handcuffed at 113 South Brighton St. and the time is 3:00 p.m.

The charges Widener faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Monique Forrest is a prostitute and a resident of Burbank. Forrest was nabbed at 901 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is 3141 PC.

Brian Guzman works in shipping and receiving and resides in Sun Valley. Guzman was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 11:31 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, July 26, Giovanni Acosta, who is a construction worker, and a Burbank resident was apprehended at Tulare Ave. and Naomi St. The time is 3:40 a.m. The charges are driving without a license and a warrant.

Erin Avanesian lives in Burbank and works at a school. Avanesian was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. It happened at 4:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – 11375 (B) (1) HS – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Sako Avanesian is employed as a truck driver and is a Glendale resident. Avanesian was picked up at the same location and the same time.

The charges Avanesian faces are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Leonardo Garcia Rodriguez is a Los Angeles painter and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Wilson Ave. and the time is 10:40 a.m. The charges are robbery – petty theft and warrants.

Leonel Nunez Gomez works for U-Haul and lives in Burbank. Gomez was cuffed at Beachwood Drive and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:35 p.m.

The charges Gomez faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – a city violation and warrants.

Orlando Caddick is a North Hollywood recycler and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Amherst Drive and the time is 4:19 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Daniel Scott Strasser resides in Sunland and is employed as a laborer. Strasser was arrested at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

On Monday, July 25, Logan Matthew Vamosi, who works in food delivery and lives in Los Angeles was arrested at 00:23 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and a warrant. The location is Alameda Ave. and Lamer St.

Scott David Sullivan lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:00 a.m. The charges are obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct.

North Hollywood resident Tigran Karapetyan is unemployed and was nabbed at Laurel Canyon Blvd. and Stagg St. and the time is 11:00 a.m.

The charges are identity thefts – burglary – grand theft – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Hugo Joaquin Betancourt lives in Sunland and is a CNA and was taken into custody at Clark Ave. and Whitnall Hwy. The time is 9:50 a.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and 40508 (A) VC.

Burbank landscaper Oswaldo Aguayo was apprehended at 5:15 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and elder abuse.

Andres Martinez Rivera works in a cafeteria and lives in Sun Valley. Rivera was nabbed at 118 West San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Jaime Oliveros is a handyman and a resident of Burbank. Oliveros was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road. The time is 10:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.