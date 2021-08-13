Burbank Police Log: July 26 – August 1

Burbank's police department is vigilant when it comes to keeping the city safe.



On Sunday, August 1, Alexander Joseph Czochara, a Burbank resident who works as a mover was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave. It happened at 1:00 a.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Genaro Meza Cortez is a North Hollywood cook and was taken into custody at Pass Ave. and Toluca Park Drive.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the arrest took place at 1:10 a.m.

Ramani Haynes lives in Reseda and was apprehended at 350 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:25 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Adam Oliver Delgiudice is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 2200 East Empire Ave. It occurred at 1:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Honorio Cervantes is a San Diego pipe fitter and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Blvd.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It happened at 5:04 a.m.

Jessica Torres is a nanny and is a resident of Long Beach. Torres was arrested at the Long Beach police department.

The charges are grand theft – burglary – resisting arrest and warrants. The time is 8:00 a.m.

Raquel Alexa Momjian is unemployed and a Glendale resident. Momjian was picked up at Walmart.

The time is 9:15 a.m. The charges are petty theft and giving false information to a police officer.

Financial planner Jason Bradley lives in Chino and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. The charge is vandalism and the time is 12:00 p.m.

On Saturday, July 31, Maria Garibay, a Santa Ana business owner was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It happened at 00:30 a.m. The charge Garibay faces is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andres Aguilar lives in Burbank and is employed as a gardener. Aguilar was nabbed at 444 North Brighton St.

It took place at 2:10 a.m. The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Daniel Panduro is a Granada Hills resident and is a construction worker. Panduro was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Myers St.

The charges Panduro faces are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 3:27 a.m.

Enrique Tellez Amaro works as a stocker and was taken into custody at Walmart. The time is 11:30 a.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Tabitha Martinez lives in Panorama City and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

The charges include disorderly conduct – being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 2:35 p.m.

On Friday, July 30, Leah Fay Sperling, a chef and a resident of Burbank was arrested at Riverside Drive and Allen Ave. It happened at 4:45 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Michael Dennis Callahan Jr. lives in Burbank and was picked up at the same location and the time is 5:30 a.m. The charge is 30305 (A) (1) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Paul Lawrence Dunbar Haney IV is unemployed and a San Fernando resident. Haney handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Dartmouth Road and it occurred at 8:09 a.m. The charges are murder – battery and a warrant.

Burbank artist Tyronne McClendon was cuffed at Palm Ave. and Magnolia Ave. The arrest happened at 5:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Stanley Pacheco is a carpenter, a Burbank resident and was apprehended at Victory Blvd.

The time is 7:54 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 485 PC and a warrant.

On Thursday, July 29, Angelica Aguayo, a Los Angeles resident who is employed in customer service was nabbed at Alameda Ave. [Gateway] and it happened at 00:15 a.m.

The charges Aguayo faces are possession of a controlled substance – battery and a warrant.

Juan Daniel Vinalay Jaramillo works in shipping and lives in Huntington Park. Jaramillo was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave.

It happened at 3:40 a.m. and the charge Jaramillo faces is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samani Vartan is a Tujunga waiter and was handcuffed at 3227 North Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants. The time is 7:05 a.m.

Christopher Anthony Kozak lives in Corona and is employed as a veterinary technician.

Kozak was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Spazier Ave. and the charge is being an unlicensed driver and a warrant. It occurred at 1:21 p.m.

Burbank handyman Robert Michael Caffey was apprehended at 123 South Sparks St. and the charge is 166 (C) (1) PC and the time is 1:45 p.m.

Kevin Brian Mejia is a dishwasher and a San Fernando resident. Mejia was taken into custody at McCambridge Park and it happened at 4:51 p.m.

The charges are 273.6 (A) PC – 591.5 PC – being in possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Rochelle Annmarie Petersen lives in Burbank and works as a casino cashier. Petersen was cuffed after being charged with making criminal threats and spousal abuse. The time of the arrest is 5:18 p.m.

Alexander Roberto Castelli is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Chandler Blvd. and Evergreen St.

The charge Castelli faces is possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 7:00 p.m.

Timothy Wayne Daly lives in Winnabow, North Carolina and was apprehended at 816 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 5:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Steven Dinhouy Uong is a Burbank resident and was arrested at Myers St. and Glenoaks Blvd. and it happened at 10:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code – 406 of the Burbank code – 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code – driving with a suspended or revoked license – grand theft and warrants.

Valley Village therapist Alexandra Erin Gross was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 11:08 p.m. The charge is 23152 (G) VC.

On Wednesday, July 28, Rene Emidio Luperico, a North Hollywood driver was taken into custody at 521 North First St.

It happened at 1:35 a.m. and the charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Santa Clarita bus owner Larry Darnell McKinney Jr. was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. and it took place at 2:30 a.m. The charge is vandalism of $400 or more.

Jesse Abimalec Cortez is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Keystone St.

The charges are petty theft – 3455 (B) (1) PC – identity theft and warrants. The arrest took place at 9:35 a.m.

Denise Myrtle Sabal is a janitor and a Los Angeles resident. Sabal was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:45 a.m.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – 4573 PC – 529 PC – petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Tia Shelise Harris lives in Burbank and works for a charity. Harris was arrested at 511 North Hollywood Way and the charge is trespassing. It happened at 4:42 p.m.

Robert Taft Hennes III is a Burbank movie editor and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 7:30 p.m.

Bryan Gene Smith lives in Lomita and works in food delivery. Smith was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. It occurred at 9:35 p.m.

Burbank construction worker Robert Lewis Holley was cuffed at 154 West Providencia Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct. It happened at 10:40 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 27, Miguel Angel Barrera, a Glendale paralegal was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse and it happened at 00:35 a.m.

Michael Christopher Kotva lives in Burbank, was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Reese Place and was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance. The time is 7:15 a.m.

North Hollywood construction worker Gabriel Anthony Villasenor was arrested at 131 North Isabel St. and it took place at 2:30 p.m. The charge is 20002 (A) VC and a warrant.

Carlos Salazar is a Los Angeles resident and is employed at the L.A. County Electrical and Gas.

Salazar was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Maple St. and it happened at 10:40 p.m.

The charges Salazar faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Krikor Hossep Djeredjian lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a janitor.

Djeredjian was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Arcola Ave. and the charges are 30305 (A) (1) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 21810 PC and warrants. The time is 11:00 p.m.

On Monday, July 26, Erick Diego Casarrubias, a Los Angeles construction worker was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and the 15 freeway.

The arrested happened at 3:30 a.m. and the charges are grand theft – being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arturo Leviro Leal Aldana is employed as a construction worker, is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charges are grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Steven James McBreen is a Tujunga truck driver and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and First St.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 4:36 a.m.

Rashaad Deon Pilgrim lives in Las Vegas and works at Mills Wrights. Pilgrim was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and California St. and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charge is 22610 (A) PC.

Michael Adrian Pedraja is a Los Angeles barber and was handcuffed at 2512 North Sixth St. and the charge is grand theft. The time is 10:04 a.m.

Braulio Abraham Negrete is a resident of Los Angeles and is employed as a driver.

Negrete was cuffed at Sixth St. and Jamestown Road. The charge is grand theft and the time of the arrest is 12:00 p.m.

Silvia Khazaryan is retired and a Burbank resident. Khazaryan was picked up at 200 East Cypress Ave. The charge is petty theft and the time is 4:03 p.m.

Arsen Gabrielyan lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at the same locale and at the same time. The charge is 484 (E) (1) PC.

Michael Barillas is a Burbank construction worker and was nabbed at the 200 block of West Elm.

It happened at 6:21 p.m. and the charges are robbery – resisting arrest – being in possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Asia Hansbraugh lives in Norwalk, is a hair stylist and was nabbed at San Fernando Road and Buena Vista St. The time is 7:30 p.m. and the charges are grand theft and burglary.

Maya Louise Robinson is a Los Angeles hair stylist and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are also the same.

Panorama City construction worker John Robert Stafford was picked up at the west garage and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – battery and a warrant.

Ericka Marie Wilcox is a Sun Valley factory worker and was arrested at the 2800 block of San Fernando Blvd. The time is 10:00 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.