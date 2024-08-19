Burbank Police Log: July 29 – August 4

The men and women of the Burbank police department maintain law and order.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Being a mid-sized city, Burbank is also safe and on Sunday, August 4, Yxcelline Serafin, a North Hollywood resident and a dental hygienist was arrested at Olive Ave. and Orchard Ave. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide and the time is 00:15 a.m.

Xavier Serafin lives in North Hollywood and is an electrician and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

La Puente resident Kimberly Jhoana Saavedra Ramirez was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. It took place at 2:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Joselito Alfredo Guevara is a Los Angeles resident and is employed as a music producer and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Frederic St.

The time is 3:25 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Richard Allen Miley is a construction worker and a Reseda resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Bethany Road.

It occurred at 4:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Gurgen Movsesyan lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1:45 a.m. The site is Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – burglary – using a counterfeit coin in a coin box telephone – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Jonathan Luis Martin lives in Sherman Oaks and is a dishwasher and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 11:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and identity theft.

Darrick Moore is a Santa Clarita resident and a driver and was picked up at the same site and the time is 11:10 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Terry Christopher Stanton is a Burbank resident and a handyman and was handcuffed at Pacific Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is 1:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Cheyenne Marissa Garcia was apprehended at the Van Nuys jail and the time is 1:50 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Karo Ovasapyan is a Burbank cabinet maker and was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 2:40 p.m.

Astghik Musaelyan works in medical records and lives in North Hills and was arrested at 4:50 p.m. The location is Costco and the time is 4:50 p.m.

Richard Russell Salas Jr. lives in Hollywood and is a driver and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Delaware Road. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Hector Bulmaro Rocha is a North Hollywood shipper and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Amherst Drive. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine. It occurred at 5:10 p.m.

Danah Constantina Sayers is an office manager and is a Burbank resident and was arrested at 200 North Third St. The charge is 1551 (A) of the state penal code and a warrant. It took place at 5:20 p.m.

Shadow Hills resident Mark C. Holland is unemployed and was taken into custody after being charged with battery causing serious bodily injury. It occurred at 8:10 p.m.

Candice Sue Radich lives in Castaic and is a bartender and was pinched at 2500 North Hollywood Way. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is battery.

Roberto Luis Barcena is a Sunland resident and is employed as a cabinet maker and was apprehended at 2501 North Hollywood Way. The charges are battery and driving without a license. It took place at 8:45 p.m.

On Saturday, August 3, Abraham Martinez, a Sylmar resident who is unemployed was picked up at 135 East Elm Ave. The time is 2:50 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

David Rodriguez lives in Torrance and is a construction worker and was nabbed at 2:58 a.m. The charge is contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Denny Garcia is a Van Nuys production technician and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. The time is 4:15 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Hagop Jack Batmanyan is a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at 181 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 06:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Leo Baboom is unemployed and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1000 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 2:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – burglary and warrants.

Daniel Jhefry Romero is a Los Angeles resident and is unemployed and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Monterey Ave.

The time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Hendrik Stephen Sumter lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 8:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Irvin Alexander Ortiz is a North Hollywood resident and a barber and was picked up at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 8:15 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of a controlled substance.

Sarkis Oganesyan lives in North Hollywood and is an automotive glass installer and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road.

The time is 8:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – possession of tear gas and a warrant.

Arman Avetissian is a Sun Valley truck driver and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charge is petty theft.

Antonio Gutierrez lives in Reseda and is unemployed and was nabbed at the Burbank Blvd. offramp and the 5 freeway. It took place at 9:59 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kenneth McGee is unemployed and a resident of Los Angeles and was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer.

Los Angeles resident Jesus Felipe Rodriguez is unemployed and was picked up at 1320 Broadway. It occurred at 10:13 p.m. The charges are battery – possession of heroin/cocaine – disorderly conduct and warrants.

On Friday, August 2, Tina Marie Lorraine Reith Miller, a Burbank resident and a caretaker was brought into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 00:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ninos Zaccur Shadon White lives in Gardena and is unemployed and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Manuel Flores was apprehended at 5:29 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – spousal abuse – possession of large capacity magazines and 3056 PC.

Jesus Omar Valdez Hernandez is a Los Angeles resident and is employed in carpeting and was handcuffed after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. The time is 6:10 p.m.

Tamara Lynn Legge is an administrative assistant and is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Empire Ave. and Keystone St. The time is 7:22 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood resident and handyman Luis Antonio Mendez Rodriguez was brought into custody at the same site and the time is 8:06 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Alfonso Raymon Clark is a club promoter and is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Catalina St. and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft and 4463 PC.

Britney Adelle Whitley works for a food truck and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Catalina St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Miguel Angel Carranza lives in Pacoima and was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 10:35 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Colton James Nicholson is a resident of Lancaster and is employed as a driver and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Road. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachary Keniston Sawyer lives in Glendale and is a caregiver and was picked up at the same site and the same time.

The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of Xanax and a warrant.

On Thursday, August 1, Maria Azucena Jimenez, who lives in Burbank and is a manager was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Sixth St.

The time is 2:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Bakersfield resident Jacob David Carmi was taken into custody at 4:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – assault with a deadly weapon – making criminal threats – being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas – identity theft and vandalism.

Ray Rydel Marquis is employed in catering and lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 1701 West Olive Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – assault with a deadly weapon and warrants. It took place at 7:10 a.m.

George Anthony Diaz is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. It occurred at 9:30 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Corrina Judith Gonzalez lives in West Covina and is unemployed and was handcuffed at the same time and the same site. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – trespassing and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Alfonso Flores Moreno is employed in flooring and is a Burbank resident and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Biloxi Ave. The time is 11:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a baton and a warrant.

Tulasi Priya Mims lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at IKEA Way and Providencia Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of heroin/cocaine – arson – petty theft – being under the influence of a controlled substance – trespassing and warrants.

Robert Ezekiel Rodriguez is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at IKEA Way and Verdugo Ave.

The charges are possession of a dagger – driving without a license – resisting arrest and a warrant. The time is 11:45 p.m.

Luchiano Antonio Luis Villanueva is a North Hollywood resident and is a manager and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Western Ave.

The charges are resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It occurred at 11:19 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 31, Wesley Scantline, a Los Angeles entertainer was nabbed at Kenwood St. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 6:17 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of a weapon to an airport.

Marcel Crawford lives in Inglewood and is employed as a roadside assistance and was picked up at 1043 Larch St. It took place at 9:30 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Burbank resident Cary Mitchell works in sales and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. It occurred at 10:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Carly Jean Deloach is a Van Nuys resident and is a property manager and was handcuffed at Lake St. and Olive Ave. The time is 5:15 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Montrose student Herman Eric Sanchez was arrested at Victory Place and Burbank Blvd. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and hit and run. It occurred at 9:08 p.m.

Walter Varderesian is a dental technician and is a Burbank resident and was pinched at Hollywood Way and Edison Blvd. It took place at 11:18 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and hit and run.

On Tuesday, July 30, Kayla Rae Brumbach, who lives in Van Nuys was taken into custody at 6240 Sylmar Ave. The charges are identity theft – a bench warrant and warrants. The time is 00:28 a.m.

Fabrizio Joseph Lombardo is a Los Angeles handyman and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and the 5 freeway. The time is 00:24 a.m. The charges are grand theft – possession of a dagger – reckless evading and warrants.

William Jacobo is a Sun Valley resident and is a window installer and was picked up at 00:45 a.m. The site is California St. and Magnolia Blvd. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Estro Lopez Gonzalez is a server and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 1:40 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Eugenio Alisandro Uribe was apprehended at Riverside Drive and Bob Hope Drive and the time is 4:08 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – possession of burglary tools – identity theft and a warrant.

Cary Dwain Mitchell lives in Burbank and was arrested at 311 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Liliana Josefina Gonzalez Mesa is a Sun Valley resident and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 8:55 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

John Hagop Suruchlian lives in Canyon Country and works in delivery service and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Empire Ave. The time is 7:44 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Los Angeles resident Jhostin Avila Cazorla was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:51 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jacqueline Rodriguez lives in Burbank and is employed as an escrow officer and was taken into custody at 10:15 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon.

Juan Lopez Hernandez is employed as an associate and is a Long Beach resident and was apprehended at 10:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon.

Jose Luis Gutierrez lives in Canoga Park and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:51 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Monday, July 29, Anthony Lopez Barrios, a Pacoima manager was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Main St. The time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Arman Dossymbetov is a Los Angeles student and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 2:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Cary Mitchell is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 2501 West Victory Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 11:00 a.m.

George Pardo is a resident of Burbank and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Virginia Ave. The time is 1:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Lida Nazarian works for IHSS and was apprehended at Costco. The charge is petty theft and the time is 4:00 p.m.

Fariba Shokrian Kermani lives in Beverly Hills and is a manicurist and was cuffed at the same site and the time is 4:27 p.m. The charge is the same.

Nestor Raul Martinez lives in Glendale and is a machine operator and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Maple St. The time is 4:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Wayne Haddock is an electrician and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 2225 Buena Vista Ave. It took place at 7:20 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cesar Antonio Clarke resides in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at 156 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Peter Chris Cardella lives in Burbank and works in pest control and was arrested at 1334 Niagara St. It occurred at 10:55 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.