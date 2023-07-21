Burbank Police Log: July 3 – July 9

A collection of a weeks' worth of individuals taken into custody by the men and women in blue.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

When the Burbank police department is on duty, there are times when a person or persons are arrested and on Sunday, July 9, Marcelo Antonio Cardova, who is a Los Angeles teacher was pinched at Hollywood Way and Winona Ave.

The time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Sirija Mardoyan lives in Granada Hills and works in medical delivery and was nabbed at 200 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:07 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and false impersonation.

Burbank resident James Thomas Ruiz was arrested at 415 North Varney St. The charge is possession of a controlled substance, and the time is 6:30 p.m.

Christian De Jesus Magana is a driver and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1000 South Flower St. The charges are receiving stolen property. It took place at 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles driver Jose Guardao was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Arthur Joseph Martinez lives in Bellflower and is a gardener and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:50 p.m.

The charges are burglary – organized retail theft – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Burbank resident Olivia Christine Popov was picked up at 8:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – trespassing – resisting arrest – disorderly conduct and warrants. The location is 220 North Valley St.

Christina Alcaraz lives in Toluca Lake and is employed as a manager and was nabbed at 1321 North Edison Blvd. and the time is 9:13 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Miles Andrew Robinson is a salesman and was arrested at 2501 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:40 p.m. The charge is robbery.

On Saturday, July 8, Melissa Trejo, a North Hollywood resident who is unemployed was picked up at Cordova St. and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 11:14 a.m.

Shannon De La Vega is a telemarketer and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 3800 Vanowen St. and the time is 1:24 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dagger.

Andrew Emiliano Zapata is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at the Azusa police department. The charge is disorderly conduct, and the time is 3:15 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Vitalily Arkpov was apprehended at 435 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

North Hollywood manager Kristina Paronyan was cuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. and it took place at 5:42 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Devondra Marie McNulty is a Los Angeles singer and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Clark Ave. It happened at 10:23 p.m. The charges are arson and joyriding.

On Friday, July 7, Adriana Gonzalez Macia, who lives in Santa Monica and is a volunteer was nabbed at 3:35 a.m. The charges are burglary – receiving stolen property – spousal abuse and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Donald Gomez Erving is employed in security and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 3:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a stun gun.

Julio Ochoa lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Myers St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 4:10 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Maria Lourdes Medina is a housekeeper and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Cypress Ave. and Fifth St. It took place at 4:41 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft.

Luis Alberto Manzanares Castro is a Los Angeles construction worker and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Sun Valley resident Megan Rae Turner is unemployed and was handcuffed at 2200 Empire Ave. The time is 7:15 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of methamphetamines for sale – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and warrants.

Steven Lee Drojensky is a special education teacher who lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 638 Hampton Road and the time is 7:15 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Nicholas Kaden Perry lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was nabbed at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 10:38 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – being under the influence of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – trespassing and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Vatiliy Arkhpov was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and San Jose Ave. and the time is 11:40 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Glendale student Ana Yelley Chavez was apprehended at 12:30 p.m. The charges are spousal abuse and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Giovanni Castelli is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at 1805 North Niagara St. The charge is possession of a controlled substance, and the time is 12:47 p.m.

Bouzan’d Markarian is a chef and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 822 South San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 9:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheila Yvonne Villanueva is an event manager and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at the same location.

The time is 9:38 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of tear gas.

On Thursday, July 6, Los Angeles resident and driver Cornelius Darrel Wilson was arrested at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 2:54 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – Los Angeles municipal code violation and a warrant.

Patrick Varnell Arnold is unemployed and a Hawthorne resident and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Griffith Park Drive and the time is 3:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – burglary and possession of heroin/cocaine.

David Alexander Ayala is employed in party rentals and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Mariposa St. and the time is the same and the site is the same. The charges are possession of burglary tools and burglary.

Johanna Guerrero is an Arcadia bartender and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 3:33 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Vitaliy Arkhpov is unemployed and was arrested at Naomi St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Maurice C. Gilchrist lives in Chicago and is a sales representative and was pinched at 1431 North Buena Vista St. It occurred at 4:31 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and robbery.

On Wednesday, July 5, Kevin Vladimir Moreira, a Burbank resident and a grocery clerk was taken into custody at 00:13 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Perla Liliana Diaz is an assistant and a West Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Pass Ave. and McFarlane Ave. and the time is 00:48 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Christian Guerrero Alcaraz is a Toluca Lake manager and was arrested at Chandler Blvd. and Maple St. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 4:00 a.m.

Pedro Salvador Mendez lives in Arleta and is a construction worker and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:49 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Juan Antonio Navarro lives in Riverside and is employed in construction and was pinched at Keeler St. and Rogers Place and the time is 10:55 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Lorenzo Laydell Lewis works in customer service and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Macy’s. It happened at 6:02 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Burbank dishwasher Kevin Fernando Castillo was taken into custody at Scott Road and East Ave. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Serafin Efstratiadis is employed in food delivery and resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 8:29 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Armando Ray Guerrero is retired and a Lancaster resident and was nabbed at 9:28 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – spousal abuse and a warrant.

Burbank resident Derek David Williams III was handcuffed at Scott Road and Andover Drive and the time is 11:22 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Tuesday, July 4, Tyesha Glasper, who lives in Los Angeles was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:52 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Monday, July 3, Rialto resident Eduardo Ernesto Rafaelano, who is employed at a warehouse and was taken into custody at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 00:45 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Steven Drojensky lives in Burbank and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 3:36 a.m. The charge is making annoying phone calls.

Jeffrey Alexander Carranza is a carpenter and a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse and a warrant. The time is 8:50 a.m.

Van Nuys resident Edward Wiley Jr. was picked up at 1500 East Walnut Ave. and the charge is trespassing. The time is 1:00 p.m.

Dmitrii Tokmakov is employed in nursing and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at the 5 freeway and Burbank Blvd. The charge is petty theft, and it took place at 6:00 p.m.

Salvador Cordero Arenas is a painter and an Arcadia resident and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Shelton St. and the time is 6:29 p.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant. The location is 1800 West Empire Ave.

Los Angeles resident Jesus Zuno is a laborer and was apprehended at the LAPD 77th Division and the time is 8:50 p.m. The charges are identity theft – burglary – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Cary Swain Mitchell lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Angeleno Ave. and the time is 7:11 p.m. the charge is disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident and designer Stephanie Michelle Burwell was cuffed at Michael’s and the time is 9:25 p.m. the charge is burglary.

Melanie Roxane Suarez Magana is a dancer and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Empire Ave and the 5 freeway. It took place at 9:50 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Jonathan Lawrence Walker is a courier and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and a warrant. The time is 11:15 p.m.