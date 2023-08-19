Burbank Police Log: July 31 – August 6

The police are always on the spot and ready to make sure the city is safe and sound.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Always on the beat are the Burbank police department and on Sunday, August 6, Alberto Tamrazian, a Burbank automobile body worker was nabbed at 1021 East Tujunga Ave.

The time is 00:24 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer – disorderly conduct – reckless driving – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Christopher Allen McCurdy is a North Hollywood actor and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Ontario St. and the time is 3:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of Xanax for sale and possession of a controlled substance.

Janet Faith Rubio Herrera is a Los Angeles server and was apprehended at Third St. and Cornell Drive. The time is 6:28 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Montebello nurse Donna Dee Arambula was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 8:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

James Thomas Ruiz is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 11:30 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats. It took place at 201 North Front St.

Burbank resident Stephanie Lynn Kassin Rodriguez is a veterinary technician and was arrested at 1033 North Hollywood Way and the time is 4:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ralph Kenny Alonzo Jr. lives in Fontana and was picked up at 4119 Hood Ave. and the time is 5:33 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – trespassing – 640 (C) (1) of the state penal code and warrants.

Glendale resident Lilit Housepyan was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 6:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Kenneth Robert Laughton Romero lives in Burbank and was arrested at 7:40 p.m. The charges are robbery – possession of a controlled substance and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Adam Lee White Youngman is a heavy equipment operator and was cuffed at Naomi St. and Frederic St. and the time is 10:22 p.m.

The charges are burglary – petty theft – receiving stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of sedatives and a warrant.

Mauri Hernandez lives in North Hollywood and is employed at a carwash and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 10:56 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

On Saturday, August 5, Ruben Soto, who is a Los Angeles clerk was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Catalina St. The time is 00:43 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jon Hwan Kim is a construction worker and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and San Fernando Road. The time is 1:24 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Cirincione lives in Pacoima and is unemployed and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 11:44 a.m. The charges are 4-2 111.7 (B) PC and possession of a controlled substance.

Tammy Nickelberry lives in Van Nuys and was taken into custody at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Kylee Evelyn Barker lives in Valley Village and is a graphic designer and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 3:43 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Herbert Norberto Garay Gamez is a Glendale construction worker and was pinched at 1200 South Flower St. The time is 4:55 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Ariel Nicole Thomas lives in Long Beach and was taken into custody at 6:34 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

North Hollywood resident Liana Galstyan was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time 6:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jabari Mueid lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are assault – disorderly conduct – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Harutun Kotschumian is a North Hollywood lawyer and was nabbed at Oak St. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 9:00 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Tyrone Lamont Johnson Jr. is a driver and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Lake St. and Alameda Ave. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 9:36 p.m.

Emily Marie Campbell is a Burbank paralegal and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 10:21 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing bodily injury.

On Friday August 4, Alber Pallack Sirop, who lives in Glendale was nabbed at 3:50 a.m. The site is Verdugo Ave. and Front St. The charges are destroying and concealing evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Martin Kirakosyan is a real estate agent and a Glendale resident and was cuffed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and ignition interlock device violation.

Manuk Manukyan is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keeler St. The time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jeremiah De Angelo Dean lives in Memphis, Tennessee, and is a dishwasher and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Victory Place and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison and possession of brass knuckles.

Los Angeles resident Jovan Shalom Cruz is employed in security and was arrested at the same site and the time is 3:44 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Stephan Sogomonian lives in Burbank and works in construction and was handcuffed at 101 North Victory Blvd. The time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Phillip Aguilar is a plumber and a Glendale resident and was taken into custody at 6:43 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and warrants. The site is 1501 Victory Place.

Dominique Antoine Collier lives in Los Angeles and is an office manager and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 7:57 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of sedatives and warrants.

Jerry Steven Hall lives in North Hills and is employed in production and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Monterey Ave. The time is 9:53 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Margarita Vazquez lives in Rosamond and was taken into custody at Bonnywood Place and Palm Ave. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Daniel Yacoub is an Alhambra caretaker and was nabbed at the 134 freeway and Forest Lawn Drive. The time is 11:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of controlled substances for sale – possession of methamphetamines for sale and petty theft.

Krikor Hossep Djerdjian is a North Hollywood laborer and was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of controlled substances for sale and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Christian Octavio Rodriguez lives in Rosamond and is an electrician and was arrested at Palm Ave. and Bonnywood Place.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and carrying a loaded firearm. It took place at 11:19 p.m.

Candice Richardson is a Los Angeles resident and is an engineer and was pinched at the 134 freeway and Forest Lawn Drive. It took place at 11:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – false impersonation and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

On Thursday, August 3, Darnell William Thomas, who lives in Glendale was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Brighton St. and the time is 1:50 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Angela Mario Trujillo is a Glendale receptionist and was nabbed at Grismer Ave. and Elliot Drive. The charge is vandalism and the time is 2:05 a.m.

Luis Garcia Nunez is a dishwasher and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Allen Ave. and the time is 3:27 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jason Ghassan Ali Jarrah lives in Burbank and was pinched at 235 IKEA Way and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Miguel Ventura is a Los Angeles carpenter and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The time is 2:25 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Phillip James Garza is a telemarketer and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Fifth St. and Palm Ave. and the time is 1:10 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Burbank resident John Douglas Benne is employed in excavation and was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Cody Richard Croft is an engineer and is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Burbank resident Fernanda Arroyo Orozco is a makeup artist and was cuffed at 267 North Pass Ave. The charge is defrauding an innkeeper and the time is 9:22 p.m.

On Wednesday, August 2, Michael Phillip Sundstrom, who is a San Marcos construction worker was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Elliott Villa Corte is an architect and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Ontario St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 1:25 a.m. The charges are driving without a valid license and possession of a controlled substance.

Rion Edward Gonzalez is a West Hollywood caretaker and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles painter Darlin Alexander Morales Bonilla was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 3:00 a.m.

The charges are vandalism – vandalism with $400 or more and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Rogelio Borroel lives in Sylmar and is employed as a delivery driver and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:44 a.m. The charge is misdemeanor hit and run and a warrant.

Louis Marquize Moss II resides in Los Angeles and works in security and was arrested at Bob Hope Drive and the 134 freeway. The time is 3:03 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Henry Puebla is an inspector and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 226 West Elm Ave. The time is 5:15 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – 186.26 (A) PC and robbery.

Eduardo Ouebla lives in Burbank and is an airplane technician and was pinched at 200 North Third St. The charges are the same. The time is 8:30 a.m.

Arleta automobile painter Tirso Edgardo Chavez was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 1:20 p.m. The charge is street racing and a warrant.

Jannina Lisseth Campos is a Burbank cashier and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 6:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – being under the influence of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property – petty theft and warrants.

Jaime Alberto Rivera Natal lives in San Jose and is employed as a handyman and was arrested at 1011 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:45 p.m.

The charges are causing a fire – petty theft – failure to appear in court for a traffic ticket and a warrant.

Burbank day trader Manto Budiman was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:22 p.m.

On Tuesday, August 1, Saad Yousif, a Los Angeles electrician was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Riverside Drive. The time is 4:10 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ray Salazar lives in Sun Valley and is a chef and was nabbed at 550 North First St. The time is 3:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

New Orleans film producer Michael Patrick Flanigan was arrested at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 11:15 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Christopher J. Escobar Fuentes is a school aide and is a Los Angeles resident. Fuentes was picked up at the Burbank police department jail lobby. The time is 1:38 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Joe Alfredo Garcia is a car detailer and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave. It took place at 12:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Anthony Ray Henderson is unemployed and a Rancho Cucamonga resident and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 1:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and 3056 PC.

Kyle Jasper Brown is a Pasadena dog groomer and was taken into custody at 613 South Brand Blvd. and the charge is grand theft. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Jennifer Ashley Mellor Rodriguez lives in Los Angeles and is employed in sales and was arrested at Target. The time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Burbank trainer Thomas Jack Puite was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 8:33 p.m.

Anthony Valento is retired and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 319 North Lomita St. and the time is 8:59 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

On Monday, July 31, Antonio Vinicio Ramirez, a resident of Carson and is employed in security and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 4:36 a.m. The charges are carrying a loaded firearm and possession of large capacity magazines.

Rudy Avila Rodriguez is a car detailer and a resident of Alhambra and was taken into custody at 9:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – causing a fire and a warrant. The site is Avon St. and Clark Ave.

Dominico De Luca Jr. lives in Cranston and is a truck driver and was handcuffed at Victory Place and Lake St. The time is 11:20 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Cary Dwain Mitchell is a Burbank shoe salesman and was picked up at 1015 North Hollywood Way and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Marvin Arturo Mancia Monterrosa is a cashier and a North Hollywood resident and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of tear gas – tampering with a motor vehicle and a warrant. The time is 3:35 p.m.

John Samuel Eberhard is a hotel caterer and is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1101 West Burbank Blvd. The charge is trespassing and it took place at 3:40 p.m.

Arleta resident Francisco Banuelos is unemployed and was taken into custody at Third St. and Delaware Road. The charge is petty theft and the time is 1:10 p.m.

Fredy Hernandez Prieto lives in Sun Valley and is a gardener and was cuffed at 200 North Third St. The charges are grand theft – assault with a deadly weapon – reckless driving and warrants. It took place at 4:40 p.m.

Robert David Baugh lives in Canyon Country and is a handyman and was arrested at 6:45 p.m. The charges are domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

Los Angeles resident Brooke Lynn Washington is unemployed and was picked up at LAPD Van Nuys. The charge is causing a fire and a warrant. The time is 8:40 p.m.

Tierra Denise Hess lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Lima St. and the time is 9:50 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – resisting arrest – resisting an executive officer – possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary and warrants.

Joseph Patrick White lives in Glendale and is a technician and was apprehended at Frederic St. and Alameda Ave. The time is 9:50 p.m. The charge is robbery.