Burbank Police Log: July 4 – July 10

A ready Burbank police department is essential and on Sunday, July 10, Tahlia Walker, a Burbank bartender was arrested at 708 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:52 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

North Hollywood construction worker Rafael Zamora was picked up at Clark Ave. and Rose St. It took place at 3:22 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Alfredo Guerrero lives in Bakersfield and is employed in granite and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Allen Ave. and the time is 12:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – 40508 (A) of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

Caretaker Marinah Renae Segura was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Allen Ave. and the charges are conspiring to commit a felony – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and 4573.5 of the state penal code. The time is 12:15 p.m.

Anthony Markis Ramirez is a sand blaster and a Bakersfield resident and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Allen Ave. The time is 12:22 p.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Peter Eric Guillermo lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 3614 Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are vandalism – petty theft – disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Jesus Najera is a Los Angeles truck driver and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It happened at 5:36 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Juan Isidro Castro works in a warehouse and lives in Sun Valley. Castro was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 8:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of burglary tools – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Hollywood fisherman Joseph William Semenfelder was arrested at 1301 North Victory Blvd. and the charges are 21310 PC – 22810 (B) PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – 1203.2 (A) PC and warrants. The time is 8:20 p.m.

Trasean James Wilkerson lives in Tujunga and is a RBP agent and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 8:45 p.m.

Christopher Dean Borden is a Burbank preacher and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 9:34 p.m.

The charges are making criminal threats – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Nathan Goldberg is employed as a realtor and lives in Burbank. Goldberg was handcuffed after being charged with false imprisonment and domestic battery. The time is 10:20 p.m.

On Saturday, July 9, Blake Alexander Jenner, who lives in Burbank and is employed as an actor was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Kenneth Road.

The time is 00:16 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Los Angeles resident Derrick Antione Chauthorne was nabbed at 829 North Naomi St. and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Richard Padron is a Los Angeles construction worker and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Screenland Drive. It happened at 10:45 a.m.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC – possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ruth Elizabeth Escamilla resides in Los Angeles and is employed at a check cashing site. Escamilla was nabbed at the same location and the time is 10:55 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Armando Padron is a Los Angeles designer and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – misappropriation of stolen property and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Garo Raffy Terjanan is unemployed and was picked up at the same site and the time is 11:05 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abel Guzman lives in Los Angeles and works as street cleaner and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 7:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Ashley Ann Ware is employed in sales and lives in Lancaster. Ware was taken into custody at 1575 North Victory Place and the time is 7:00 p.m.

The charges Ware faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – forging a public seal and receiving stolen property.

Andrew Steven Wood is a Burbank plumber and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. and it took place at 8:00 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

North Hollywood construction worker Daniel Albert Doe was nabbed at 1575 North Victory Place and the charges are receiving stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia – theft by false pretenses – petty theft and warrants. It happened at 7:00 p.m.

Robert Michael Fisher resides in Burbank and works as a heavy equipment operator and was arrested at Chandler Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 9:58 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Danae Jo Faulkner is a Tujunga coach and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcus Robert Zurawski lives in Eastvale and works at a warehouse. Zurawski was taken into custody at Third St. and Harvard Road and the charges are forgery and 22610 (A) PC.

Compton longshoreman Curtis Norvell Jr. was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges Norvell faces are 29800 (A) (1) PC and 11357 (B) of the state health and safety code.

On Friday, July 8, Jose Vladimir Serrano, a North Hollywood carpenter was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Screenland Drive.

The time is 00:14 a.m. and the charges are 11378 (A) HS – possession of heroin/cocaine – 1203.2 (A) PC and a warrant.

Kristen Mackenzie Booth works in television and lives in Burbank. Booth was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. It happened at 1:59 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

David Michael McQuade works as a plasterer and was handcuffed at 1751 North Victory Place and the time is 8:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 29800 (A) (1) PC and 30605 (A) PC.

Pacoima construction worker Cesar Ernesto Ramos Gonzalez was cuffed at Haddon Ave. and Terra Bella St. The charge is indecent exposure and a warrant. It occurred at 7:30 a.m.

Omar Ramirez lives in Van Nuys and works as a laborer and was taken into custody at 1150 Victory Place and the time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is obstructing a police officer.

Alexander Lewis Wolf lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Fifth St. and Andover Drive and the time is 11:18 a.m.

The charges Wolf faces are obstructing a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lynne Callahan is a Burbank counselor and was picked up after being charged with disorderly conduct – child neglect and warrants. The time is 12:15 p.m.

Lancaster resident Tara Jane Beckwith is unemployed and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary – 5200 (A) VC – driving without a driver’s license and warrants.

Patrick James Vitale lives in Pacoima and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place [Walmart] and it happened at 1:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marty Wayne Woods Jr. is a Norwalk electrician and was handcuffed at 2:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft, and the site is Cypress Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

Montrose handyman Armen G. Khatchatryan was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Eton Drive. The charge is 23013 (A) VC. The time is 2:45 p.m.

Shane Cannon lives in Sun Valley and works as an assistant bartender and was picked up at 2600 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charges are forgeries – joyriding – a city code violation and a warrant.

Pedro Martinez Carmona lives in Santa Clarita and is employed in construction. Carmona was handcuffed at Santa Anita Ave. and Bel Aire Drive.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence of .08 or above. The time is 6:22 p.m.

Anaheim salesman Jason Eric Willett was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Pass Ave. and the time is 9:40 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Carol Jean Vernon lives in Chatsworth and is unemployed. Vernon was arrested at the same location and the time is the same. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, July 7, Armond Deraviakian, who lives in Glendale and works as an IT technician was apprehended at 200 North Third St. The time is 00:25 a.m. and the charge is threatening an executive officer.

North Hollywood construction worker Santiago Casares was picked up at 200 North Hollywood Way. The time is 5:20 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alfredo Cabrera is employed in construction and lives in North Hollywood. Cabrera was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way. The charges are false impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 5:20 a.m.

Christian Kay Buskirk is unemployed and resides in Phoenix, Arizona. Buskirk was cuffed at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 8:15 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tujunga tattoo artist Arotin Hairapetian was apprehended at 301 North Pass Ave. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 8:30 a.m.

Heavenly Jedkins lives in Burbank and was arrested at 1663 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:40 a.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Canoga Park cashier Selina Gutierrez-Wizar was handcuffed at Flower St. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 1:15 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 23152 (F) VC – 3056 and a warrant.

Ernesto Vallin resides in Sylmar and is employed in construction. Vallin was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mary G. Absood is a physician and lives in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:00 p.m.

Sun Valley resident and dishwasher Marlon Esteban Rojas-Romero was taken into custody at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ashley Curtis works in sales and resides in Burbank. Curtis was handcuffed at California St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:26 p.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer – disorderly conduct and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Azusa construction worker Gregory Charles Darlin was arrested at the Empire Center and the time is 8:50 p.m. The charges are defrauding and vandalism with $400 or more.

Yermine Manukyan is a Sylmar make-up-artist and was apprehended at 641 North Victory Blvd. and the charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 10:45 p.m.

Edgar Nerkaravyan is employed as an air conditioning technician and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, July 6, Zachary Emerson Roley, a Littleton musician was picked up at 100 East Palm Ave. The time is 00:37 a.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and disorderly conduct.

Daniel Chris Servin works in construction and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Oak St. and the time is 4:45 a.m. The charges are 4573.5 PC – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Elvis Babadjanian lives in Glendale and is employed in construction and was handcuffed at 1316 Carlton Drive and the time is 9:00 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Eric Tyler Stinson is a Burbank student and was taken into custody at Sparks St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 12:56 p.m. The charge is petty theft – a city violation and a warrant.

Glendale resident Armond Deravakian is employed as an IT technician and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Cesar Alejandro Avila is a Burbank manager and was apprehended at 1850 North Hollywood Way and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer and trespassing.

On Tuesday, July 5, Joshua Christopher Glover, who is a Pasadena rapper was nabbed at 2:15 a.m. The site is Orchard Drive and Chandler Blvd., and the charges are 23152 (G) VC – 20002 (A) VC and 853.7 PC and a warrant.

Hugo Everly Solorzano is a Moorpark car detailer and was handcuffed at Ralphs [South] and the time is 7:21 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trevonte Marquise Thompson resides in California City and was arrested after being charged with child neglect – 25850 (A) PC and a warrant. The time is 8:30 a.m.

Al Shaniece Bernestine Richard lives in Bellflower and is employed as a packer and was taken into custody at 8:30 p.m. The charge is child neglect.

John Bernard Vicente is a Burbank bellman and was nabbed at 420 Eton Drive and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a firearm.

Reyna Corado lives in La Crescenta and is an entrepreneur and was handcuffed at Walmart and the time is 9:47 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, July 4, Joseph Carl Saraceno, who lives in Simi Valley and is a UX researcher was taken into custody at 1:15 a.m.

The site is Verdugo Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

North Hollywood plumber Saul Castillo was arrested at 2600 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:15 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian Joel Rivera lives in North Hollywood and is a medical assistant. Rivera was handcuffed at Maple St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:50 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Fontana resident Valentin Martinez works washing trucks and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. It happened at 9:40 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mario Carrillo-Puente resides in Burbank and is employed at Lakeside car wash and was nabbed at Oak St. and Hollywood Way. The time is 9:15 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Panorama City chef Michael Fulgencio was picked up at 10970 Sherman Way and the time is 10:14 a.m. The charges are robbery – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Temporary employee and Santa Cruz resident Zachary John Wallat was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Bethany Road. The time is 1:50 p.m.

The charges are obstructing a police officer – being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance – battery and a warrant.

Valencia resident Derek Lee Quinones was arrested at California St. and Riverside Drive and the time is 4:25 p.m. The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer.

Akira Villela lives in Burbank and was cuffed at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are robbery and trespassing.

Burbank resident Erik Laurence Nelson is a concert producer and was apprehended after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more and domestic battery. The time is 10:10 p.m.