Burbank Police Log: July 5 – July 11

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Much responsibility rests on the shoulders of the Burbank police department and each day they are ready to maintain law and order.

Over the course of a day they may have to arrest people and on Sunday, July 11, Emrick Levijay, a Van Nuys resident who is employed in medical transportation was nabbed at Chandler Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1) of the state penal code – 30305 (A) (1) PC and driving with a suspended or revoked license. It happened at 00:35 a.m.

Ivonne Dulce Cortes is unemployed and a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and the 15 freeway. The charge is 381 (B) PC. The time is 1:00 a.m.

Brandon Isaac Portillo is employed as a mover and is a resident of North Hollywood.

Portillo was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

North Hollywood cook Albert Wolfe was handcuffed at the same site, the charge is the same and the time is the same.

Jovon Parker Hayes works as a packer and was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse – resisting arrest – vandalism and warrants. It happened at 1:15 a.m.

Palmdale welder Juan Pablo Avalos was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and the 15 freeway.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and 381 (B) PC. It occurred at 1:00 a.m.

Nancy Robinson lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse and 69 PC. The time is 1:20 a.m.

Oscar Garcia is a Burbank tree trimmer and was cuffed after being charged with petty theft – forgery – domestic battery – 166 (A) (4) PC – driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of a controlled substance and warrants. It happened at 3:30 a.m.

Robin Bollat Sandoval is a producer and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody after being charged with driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants. The time is 5:30 a.m.

Mason Edward Heintz is a Northridge banquet server and was picked up at Clark Ave. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft and being in possession of a controlled substance. The time is 2:15 p.m.

Burbank resident Camila Dominique Ramirez Bellocch is unemployed and was arrested at the same site and the time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is 21810 PC and a warrant.

Charles Davis lives in Hawthorne and is employed at DSW [Designer Shoe Warehouse] and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – domestic battery – 272.5 (A) PC and warrants. The time is 11:00 p.m.

Krystal Nicole Kimble lives in Ontario and is a caretaker. Kimble was arrested at Olive Ave. and Lomita St.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary and a warrant. It happened at 11:10 p.m.

Travis Weathers lives in Bellflower, is employed at In-Home-Care and was handcuffed at the same site. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 11:00 p.m.

On Saturday, July 10, Jon Thomas Harrelson, a Burbank process server was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Main St. The time is 2:15 a.m. The charges are burglary and 1203.2 PC.

Glenn Carl Lee Cartwright lives in Van Nuys and is a firefighter. Cartwright was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and it occurred at 4:15 a.m.

Karen Karandzhanyan is a plumber, a Burbank resident and was picked up at 2756 North Kenneth Road.

The charges are resisting arrest – 166 (C) (1) PC – vandalism and warrants. The time is 5:15 a.m.

Thomas Alberto Perez Davila is an Azusa resident and was nabbed at Lake St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:20 a.m.

The charges include possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Dakota James Calderhead is a Burbank dishwasher and was apprehended at Walmart.

The time is 12:10 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Daniel Steven Yudico is a technician and a Sylmar resident. Yudico was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The charge is resisting arrest and the time is 3:30 p.m.

North Hollywood warehouse worker Sky Guzman was arrested at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:00 p.m.

The charges Guzman faces are resisting arrest – 148.8 (A) PC – 4573 PC and a warrant.

Maxim Contino is a Burbank waiter and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. [Macy’s].

The charges are grand theft – being in possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 6:50 p.m.

Burbank cashier Aaron Oshay Mack was picked up at Valpreda St. and Empire Ave. and the charges are battery on a police officer – disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. It happened at 7:40 p.m.

Stephanie Rodriguez lives in Sylmar and is a babysitter. Rodriguez was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Brighton St.

The charges are identity theft – possession of stolen property – driving under the influence with .08 or above – petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and warrants. The arrest took place at 9:00 p.m.

Galo Paz lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. and the charge is resisting arrest. The time is 11:01 p.m.

On Friday, July 9, Carlos Salazar, a driver and a Burbank resident was picked up at Oak St. and Florence St. and it happened at 1:40 a.m.

The charges Salazar faces include petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Virender Singh is a software architect and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 3:28 a.m.

Brian Houston lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at the Wood Ranch parking structure.

The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant. It happened at 8:22 a.m.

James Rhys Shordon lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas and is a studio worker. Shordon was arrested at Andover Drive. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charge Shordon faces is 5-3-109 (A) of the city municipal code. It happened at 1:08 p.m.

Adam Angel works as a pet stylist and is a Los Angeles resident. Angel was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges Angel faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest happened at 2:00 p.m.

Tiffany Elizabeth Arana is a Panorama City receptionist. Arana was apprehended at the same site and at the same time. The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Richard Madsen is in sales and is a resident of Burbank. Madsen was nabbed at 2839 North Lincoln St.

The charge is 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code and a warrant. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Andrew Martens is a concrete worker and a resident of Burbank. Martens was picked up at Empire Ave. and Frederic St. and the time is 4:00 p.m.

The charges are 22810 (A) PC – being in possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 594.2 (A) PC.

Freddy Barragan De Los Santos works in a restaurant and is a Santa Ana resident.

De Los Santos was nabbed at 1200 South Flower St. [Home Depot] and the charge is grand theft. The time is 3:41 p.m.

Henry Ara Rostomyan lives in Glendale and is employed in a wholesale agency.

Rostomyan was arrested at 420 West Elmwood Ave. and the charge is being in possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 4:15 p.m.

David O’Connor is a Burbank electrician and was taken into custody at the Burbank police department lobby. The charge is vandalism and it happened at 4:40 p.m.

Arlin Vartanian lives in La Crescenta and is an intern at a pharmacy. Vartanian was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 6:35 p.m.

Nathan Thomas Cline resides in Sun Valley and is employed as a handyman. Cline was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants. The time is 8:55 p.m.

Manuel Agmanukian works for Postmates and is a Pasadena resident. Agmanukian was taken into custody at Flower St. and Providencia Ave. It happened at 9:30 p.m.

The charges Agmanukian faces are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Pineda is a roofer and a North Hollywood resident. Pineda was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave.

The charges Pineda faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 10:30 p.m.

Alejandro Bernal is a porter and a resident of Porter Ranch. Bernal was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Kenwood St.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 11:45 p.m.

On Thursday, July 8, Scott Francis Goodwin, a resident of Sun Valley and a carpet installer was taken into custody at the LAPD Van Nuys jail.

It happened at 1:40 a.m. and the charges Goodwin faces are grand theft and petty theft.

Alan Noel Reyes is a Burbank chef and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It occurred at 1:20 a.m. The charges Reyes faces are disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Brandon Michael Bailey works as a server and is a Glendale resident. Bailey was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are giving false information to a police officer – being in possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant. It happened at 1:15 p.m.

Mark Morey is a custodian and a Burbank resident. Morey was apprehended at the Olive Recreation Center and the time is 1:30 p.m. The charge Morey faces is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Steven Loverde works as a liner and was nabbed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – 11375 (B) (2) HS and warrants.

Johnny Anthony Farias is a resident of Van Nuys and is employed in aquarium maintenance.

Farias was arrested at 935 North Hollywood Way [Rite Aid]. The charges are petty theft and disorderly conduct. It occurred at 2:45 p.m.

Robin Lee Dunigan lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 1541 North Victory Blvd. and the charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 5:30 p.m.

Denise Nicole Romero is a Palmdale resident, is employed as a receptionist and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. It occurred at 8:00 p.m.

The charges include possession of stolen property – petty theft – 459.5 PC – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

John Joseph Yung Andreas lives in North Hills and is employed as a caregiver. Andreas was apprehended at 2813 West Victory Blvd. It happened at 9:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

On Wednesday, July 7, Lindo Dyango Alemanmenjivar, who lives in Panorama City and works as a Ford mechanic was picked up at 206 North Naomi St.

The charge is being in possession of a controlled substance. The time is 11:00 a.m.

Jasmin Lucero Aquino lives in Sun Valley and is employed in social services. Aquino was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Pepper St.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above. It happened at 11:27 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 6, David Albert Andrade, a Los Angeles car detailer was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and the 15 freeway.

The time is 00:20 a.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, 23103 (B) of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

Nicholas Brian Ross lives in Studio City and is employed as a social worker. Ross was taken into custody at Frederic St. and Clark Ave.

The charges Ross faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 7:00 a.m.

Claudia Marine Rochicas is a Tujunga telemarketer and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 485 PC – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants. The arrest took place at 8:30 a.m.

Genarlo Jimenez is a Los Angeles construction worker and was picked up at 345 East Santa Anita Ave.

It happened at 9:50 a.m. and the charges are identity theft – possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia – 3455 (B) (1) PC and warrants.

Charlene Miranda Hayes lives in Glendale and was apprehended at 345 East Santa Anita Ave.

The charges are identity theft – possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 9:50 a.m.

Akop Akopyan is a Burbank caregiver and was arrested at 2611 West Olive Ave. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more. The arrest took place at 12:30 p.m.

Ismael Altamirano Jr. lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 100 North First St. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 1:43 p.m.

Vaghik Shahnazarian is a mechanic, a Glendale resident and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges include possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 9:30 p.m.

On Monday, July 5, Frank Norman Bebik, an Oceanside machine operator was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Whitnall Hwy. and it happened at 2:50 a.m.

The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vandalism.

Davit Blasyan lives in Glendale and is unemployed. Blasyan was arrested at Clark Ave. and Pass Ave. and it took place at 3:30 a.m.

The charges are carjacking – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vandalism.

Javier Murillo works as a fabricator and was apprehended at 1408 Broadway Blvd.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – resisting arrest and a warrant. The arrest happened at 2:21 a.m.

Leonel Gomez lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a UHAUL delivery worker. Gomez was nabbed at 615 Allen Ave. and it occurred at 1:10 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Jacob Sebastian Smoreda is a resident of Woodland Hills and is a brand ambassador.

Smoreda was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the charge is 20002 (A) VC and a warrant. It happened at 6:20 p.m.

Lilit Vardumyan is a Glendale hair stylist and was taken into custody at the Empire Center [Michael’s].

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 9:20 p.m.

Burbank resident Loretta Lyn Lohe was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the charge is 148.3 (A) PC and a warrant. It took place at 10:40 p.m.

Alan Lee McDermott, a Burbank carpenter was nabbed at Johnny Carson Park and the charge is resisting arrest. The arrest took place at 11:00 p.m.