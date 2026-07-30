Burbank Police Log: July 6 – July 12

An account of people taken into custody by the Burbank police.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

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Burbank’s finest was on patrol and on Sunday, July 12, Tiana Sonia Bennett, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at First St. and Olive Ave.

The time is 5:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance.

Stephanie Tina Delgado lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines. The time is 3:38 p.m.

Kendra April Dominguez was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 5:22 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sargis Ghazaryan is a Granada Hills resident and was sacked at Catalina St. and Jeffries Ave. It took place at 5:13 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines and warrants.

Vincent Gil was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Lake St. The time is 1:40 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above.

James Lee Jones was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:56 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Richard Dominic Lamarca was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 5:25 p.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Jose Enrique Mayorga lives in Stockton and cuffed at Hollywood Way and Jeffries Ave. The time is 10:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Shawn Matthew Patrick Minick is a Culver City resident and taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:52 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Stanley Michael Pacheco lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 2407 West Victory Blvd. It occurred at 6:20 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Raymond Park lives in Burbank and was pinched after being charged with disorderly conduct and the time is 9:38 p.m.

Van Nuys resident Blanca Edith Paz was sacked at 3501 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:25 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leandro Quesada Cala was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. The time is 2:30 a.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud and possession of stolen property.

Rolando Rene Ruiz was apprehended at Orange Grove Ave. and Third St. and the time is 12:56 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Omar Salvador Merino lives in Sylmar and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. It took place at 2:46 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jorge Vasquez Duarte is a Gardena resident and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. The time is 00:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines giving false identity to a police officer and possession of stolen property.

Paul Eduardo Vazquez lives in Pacoima and is a construction worker and was sacked at Valencia Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:24 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Saturday, July 11, Iliana Isabel Ardon, a Northridge resident was sacked at 101 East Alameda Ave. The time is 7:21 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – possession of a controlled substance and forging a public seal.

Fernando Vikum is a Northridge resident and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 1:14 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and warrants.

Linnette La Trece Fuller was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:27 a.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Gonzalez lives in Hollywood and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It occurred at 1:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Simi Valley resident Emmanuel Jimenez was taken into custody at 2:25 a.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide – possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of a loaded firearm in public. The time is 2:25 a.m.

Christian Antonio Leon lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:59 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Simi Valley resident Andrew Levy was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines. The time is 10:28 p.m.

Jose Osvaldo Martinez Ceballos lives in Reseda and was caught at Magnolia Blvd. and Lincoln St. and the time is 2:15 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Jose Steven Mendoza was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Reese Place and the time is 1:23 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Dylan Scott Mores lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1520 San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 4:25 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Alfredo Nieto De Jesus is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 11:27 a.m.

Jaime Perez was arrested at Olive Ave. and First St. and the time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Seda Polisadzhyan lives in Glendale and was sacked at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 3:43 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Democrito Ramirez is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Reese Place and the time is 3:44 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence and with .08 or above and misdemeanor hit and run.

Edwin Yamez works in catering and lives in Pacoima and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:14 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Friday, July 10, Sharon Jean Alcantar, a Burbank resident was apprehended at 7:11 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Jason Aviles Estrada lives in Long Beach and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – identity theft and possession of pepper spray.

Andre Azonian is a Glendale resident and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:10 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Areen Azonian lives in Glendale and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Andre Balian is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Christopher Andrew Bauw lives in Glendale and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 3:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Brianna Marie Cathy Blanco was caught at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 7:56 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Ebony Arnette Coleman lives in San Fernando and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 6:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and petty theft.

Alessandra Marie Castell Del Rio is a resident of Alhambra and was cuffed after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 8:54 p.m.

Adam Quentin Duke lives in Sherman Oaks and was apprehended after being charged with forging a government contract – possession of methamphetamines – possession of pepper spray – repeated thefts and a warrant. The time is 00:15 a.m.

Monte R. Durkin is a Burbank resident and was apprehended after being charged with trespassing. The time is 8:50 a.m.

Elijah Kristopher Hyde lives in Inglewood and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of stolen property and joyriding. The time is 8:00 a.m.

Jamir Morrell Jeffries was taken into custody after being charged with possession of stolen property – joyriding – being a fugitive and a warrant. The time is 8:00 a.m.

Adam John Mackintosh was pinched at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 11:40 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and identity theft.

Dylan Mores lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Brittany Ousky is a Burbank resident and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

San Fernando resident Yolanda M. Parker was nabbed after being charged with a warrant. The time is 5:42 p.m.

Samuel Perez lives in Corona and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. It took place at 2:15 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Daniel Ruiz was snagged at San Fernando Blvd. and Angeleno Ave. The time is 7:26 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – driving without a valid license and warrants.

Rodrigo Santana lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 6:20 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Edwin Shabazz Wills was sacked after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 4:27 p.m.

Coral Ann Lynn Smith was taken into custody at 2407 West Victory Blvd. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lisa Lynn Staats lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Lamer St. and the time is 1:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of a loaded firearm twice – possession of controlled substances for sale – possession of a loaded firearm and being in a vehicle – possession of ammunition and being a felon – petty theft – possession of hard drugs – possession of a firearm and being a felon – possession of controlled for sale – possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of a loaded firearm and warrants.

Giovanni Villata is a resident of Canoga Park and was handcuffed at IKEA Way and Santa Anita Ave. and the time is 12:14 p.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud.

On Thursday, July 9, Edgar Alexander Cano Rivas, a Sylmar resident was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Florence St. The time is 11:51 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

John Frederick Case II lives in Sylmar and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Valley St. and the time is 1:55 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Alex Eduardo Correa resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. The time is 8:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Griselda Corzo Medina lives in Reseda and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant.

Thomas Michael James was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Catalina St. and the time is 9:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and warrants.

Edward Arnold Nunez lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 10:50 a.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud.

Karina Edith Rojas was taken into custody at Victory Place and Lake St. It occurred at 9:15 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Anthony K. Shia lives in San Gabriel and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Sparks St. The time is 3:03 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Precious Simms was apprehended at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 8:34 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Carmen Elisandra Temores is a Fontana resident and was sacked at 4403 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:36 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – petty theft – identity theft and warrants.

Christian Fabian Urena lives in Bakersfield and was brought into custody after being charged with a warrant. The time is 7:49 p.m.

Jaime Lynn Vassallo resides in Cathedral City and was pinched after being charged with a warrant. The time is 7:49 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Javier Enrique Zepeda Castillo was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 7:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding – possession of burglary tools and identity theft.

On Wednesday, July 8, Geronimo Alba, who lives in Pacoima was handcuffed after being charged with assault. The time is 4:10 p.m.

Sarabjit S. Bajwa resides in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 133 East Orange Ave. The time is 6:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Alejandro Cruz lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 3211 West Victory Blvd. It took place at 8:57 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – petty theft and warrants.

Anthony Ivan Omana is a Los Angeles resident and was sacked after being charged with petty theft. The time is 1:05 a.m.

Woodrow Leonard Porter Jr. lives in Long Beach and was taken into custody at 1900 West Empire Ave.

The time is 6:20 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Roel Isaac Ramirez was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Kenwood St. The time is 11:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Joseph Colon Reed lives in Los Angeles and was arrested after being charged with battery and disorderly conduct. The time is 11:01 a.m.

Adam Joseph Spaw is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 1200 South Flower St. It took place at 9:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lancaster resident Bobby Stanley II was pinched after being charged with aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury. The time is 3:08 p.m.

Roger Eugene Wagner lives in Monrovia and was caught at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Lance Elliott Williams is a Hawthorne resident and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Spazier Ave. It took place at 4:45 p.m. It took place at 4:45 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of pepper spray.

On Tuesday, July 7, Pepe Luis Altamirano Diaz, a Van Nuys resident was picked up at Harvard Road and Third St. The time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Brian Avila lives in Arleta and was pinched at 250 South Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 2:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Cesar Bautista is a Canoga Park resident and works as a mover and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 12:18 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Joshua Burnett was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Keystone St. The time is 10:35 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Nancy Esther Carrillo lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and repeated thefts.

Gabriel Abraham De Leon Santa Maria resides in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Claudio Flores lives in Palmdale and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It occurred at 4:10 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Christopher Gonzalez Altamira is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – repeated thefts and warrants.

Pasadena resident Enrique Aguilar Jimenez was apprehended after being charged with robbery and a warrant. The time is 11:41 a.m.

Shana Lee McConnell was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 2:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and vehicle registration fraud.

Dorian Menroejn lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Ricardo Santiago was pinched 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and vehicle registration fraud.

On Monday, July 6, Michael Wayne Anderson, a Long Beach resident was nailed after being charged with disorderly conduct and a warrant. The time is 4:55 p.m.

Javier Arturo Camarao lives in Panorama City and was apprehended at Kenneth Road and Buena Vista St. The time is 1:44 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Alexander Jeffrey Chanay is a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. The time is 5:33 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Mia Marie Dagostin lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Kenneth Road and Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:44 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Moises Hicchan is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Clark Ave. and the time is 1:20 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving without a valid license.

Henry Calvin Lewis lives in Winnetka and was taken into custody after being charged with elder abuse and burglary. The time is 11:18 p.m.

Jason Jesse Ramirez is a Pico Rivera resident and was caught after being charged with a warrant. The time is 00:53 a.m.

John Kevin Scolland lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 8:00 p.m.

Ulisses Alejandro Vargas Jr. is a resident of Pacoima and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 5:23 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.