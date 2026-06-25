Burbank Police Log: June 1 – June 7

Burbank is a safe community, and it is in part because of the police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

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On Sunday, June 7, Vahak Van Amirian, a Burbank resident was sacked by the Burbank police after being charged with elder abuse. The time is 3:11 p.m.

Daniel San Pedro Garcia lives in Sherman Oaks and is a line cook and was arrested at Main St. and Victory Court and the time is 00:10 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Gonzalez is a Sun Valley resident and was nabbed after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 00:05 a.m.

Tyson Devon Kirkman lives in Chicago and was apprehended at 201 North First St. The charges are for forging a public seal – identity theft and vehicle registration fraud. The time is 4:51 a.m.

Sylmar resident Callum Ali Lachlan was picked up after being charged with elder abuse. The time is 8:39 p.m.

Tyler De Leon McDonald was sacked at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Elias Alberto Moscoso Jr. was taken into custody at First St. and Olive Ave. The time is 8:26 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Miguel Angel Naranjo lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 180 North Los Angeles St. It took place at 2:00 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Mihran Mike Papazian is a Sherman Oaks resident and is a bail bondsman and was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. It took place at 9:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance.

Rodrigo Rene Santana was brought into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and bringing contraband into a jail or prison. The time is 8:10 p.m.

On Saturday, June 6, Michael Anthony Acevedo, a Huntington Park resident was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 6:20 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Edgar Bagayan lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 2407 West Victory Blvd. It took place at 12:39 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Adriana Barrera is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Clybourn Ave. and Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 5:36 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Orei Stanwell Bernardez lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Chavez St. The time is 4:49 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Kierre Dupree Brazier is a North Hills resident and was pinched after being charged with a warrant. It took place at 2:15 a.m.

Salvador Curiel was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Jeffries Ave. The charge is a warrant. It occurred at 00:40 a.m.

Sun Valley resident Luis Alberto Guzman was handcuffed after being charged with possession of metampatimes. The time is 9:05 p.m.

Edgar Hernandez is a resident of Van Nuys and was apprehended after being charged with contempt of court – spousal abuse twice. The time is 7:30 p.m.

Francisco Saligon Ignacio resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Orchard Drive and the time is 3:50 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Jocelyn Jimenez was arrested at Clybourn Ave. and Dubnoff Way and the time is 9:08 p.m. The charges are possession of tear gas and possession of hard drugs.

Lambert Paul Lopez Martinez lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 5:28 p.m. The charges are possession of Xanax and possession of methamphetamines.

Jerome Maxwell resides in Perris and was sacked at Alameda Ave. and Chavez St. The time is 4:57 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance.

Danayzhia Antionette Teague lives in North Hollywood and was picked up after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 00:43 a.m.

Burbank resident Ty Douglas Thornton is a stock trader and was apprehended at 2:40 a.m. The charges are possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Antonice Brenae Wynder lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody after being charged with a warrant. The time is 11:20 a.m.

On Friday, Suzan Babakhan, a Hollywood resident was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 9:47 p.m.

Anne Germaine Barrymore was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 5:29 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Burbank resident Anthony DeShawn Bowman was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. It took place at 6:53 p.m.

The charges Bowman faces are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above.

Christopher William Brown was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 11:07 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 11:07 p.m.

Tyler Augustine Carbajal lives in Sun Valley and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. It took place at 3:51 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and warrants.

Miguel Fierros Jr. is a Sylmar resident and a tattoo artist and was picked up at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 8:14 p.m.

The charges Fierros faces includes possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Beverly Hills resident Jason Tyler Ford was sacked at 454 North Rexford Drive and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Sean Christian Hanna was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. It took place at 3:57 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Ruben Khachatryan is a dog trainer and is a Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. It took place at 7:06 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Lamont Leonard lives in Lancaster and is an HR specialist and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 10:42 p.m. The charge Leonard faces is possession of methamphetamines.

Angie Vanessa Martinez was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 1:40 a.m. The charges are driving with a revoked or suspended license – possession of methamphetamines – possession of nitrous oxide and warrants.

Christopher Scott Paleo lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 999 North Victory Blvd. The time is 12:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and resisting arrest.

Tatiana Deyanira Pelayo is a Lynwood resident and a business owner and was apprehended at 1605 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and warrants.

J.J. Brandon Rodriguez lives in North Hills and was arrested after being charged with a warrant. The time is 8:13 p.m.

On Thursday, June 4, Edwin Alvarez Jr., a North Hollywood resident who works in delivery was apprehended after being charged with battery and causing serious bodily injury and disorderly conduct. The time is 00:15 a.m.

Delcina Diana Bell lives in Bakersfield and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 3:15 p.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Dennis David Guzman was handcuffed at North Victory Place and the time is 5:37 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Raymond Alexander Ibarra lives in Sun Valley and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Winona Ave. The time is 8:42 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Felipe Martinez was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Toluca Park Drive and the time is 1:15 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

William Howard Nelson II lives in Pacoima and was sacked at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. It took place at 9:16 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Paphangkorn Pholboonpanga is a Covina resident and was arrested after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – forgery and a warrant. It took place at 4:05 a.m.

Helena Doris Turner lives in Pacoima and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 9:16 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Leanna Nicole Weir is a Valley Village resident and was picked up after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – perjury – forgery – check fraud – identity theft – theft by false pretenses and a warrant. The time is 6:45 a.m.

On Wednesday, June 3, Sargis Agabalyan, a North Hollywood resident who is a pool repairman was picked up at 11300 Vanowen St.

The time is 12:15 p.m. The charges Agabalyan faces are joyriding twice – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Nelly Marilu Bainum lives in Burbank and was handcuffed after being charged with making criminal threats. The time is 8:40 a.m.

Bradley Ray Brown is a resident of Whittier and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and it took place at 00:49 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and warrants.

Christopher John Castro was picked up after being charged with domestic battery twice. The time is 5:30 p.m.

Keith De Stefano lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 911 South Victory Blvd. The time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Mario Galindo Guerrero is a Sun Valley resident and was sacked after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines. The time is 10:40 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Brian Steven Gorman was pinched after being charged with a warrant. The time is 6:35 p.m.

Ashley Green lives in Gardena and was arrested after being charged with battery and disorderly conduct. The time is 1:03 a.m.

Kem Nevada Johnson is a Glendale resident and was sacked at 238 East Santa Anita Ave. and it took place at 2:42 a.m. The charges Johnson faces are resisting arrest – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Arthur Karapetyan resides in North Hollywood and was picked up at 11300 Vanowen St. It took place at 12:15 p.m. The charges are joyriding and possession of hard drugs.

Burbank resident Ashot Karapetyan was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:47 a.m.

Patrick Keys was apprehended at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:32 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Jose Manuel Mendoza lives in Downey and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 11:41 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Michael James Smith is a Palmdale resident and was sacked at Alameda Ave. and Gateway and the time is 9:06 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of a switchblade.

Christian Mauricio Torres Arias lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – petty theft – violating a restraining order and warrants. The time is 11:35 a.m.

Abraham Torres Lopez was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 8:28 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

On Tuesday, June 2, Jessica Mari Anaya, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. The time is 6:55 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Jennifer Chana Reyes lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:18 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

James Edward Fisher is a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon. The time is 1:43 a.m.

Fernando Gonzalez II lives in Sylmar and was pinched at 2000 West Empire Ave. It took place at 2:55 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Jesse Patrick Martin is a resident of Glendale and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of tear gas and repeated thefts.

Burbank resident Ani Navasarkian was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:00 a.m.

Brandon Austin Orellana lives in Palmdale and was sacked at 7819 Troost Ave. The time is 3:17 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Perla Palencia is a Sun Valley resident and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Floyd St. The time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Hector Daniel Quiroz was arrested at the same site and the time is 8:05 p.m. The charge is the same.

Shawn Michael Watters lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 2200 West Empire Ave. The time is 6:55 a.m. The charge is warrants.

On Monday, June 1, Clare Alexander was pinched at 4310 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 3:49 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Christian Alexander Rodriguez lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Clybourn Ave. The time is 7:05 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Michael Calabrase was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 4:45 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ariel Haim Franco is a resident of Sherman Oaks and was handcuffed at Riverside Drive and Jesse St. and the time is 1:40 p.m. The charges are forging a public seal – possession of stolen property – identity theft and possession of hard drugs.

Matthew Steven Gallegos lives in Burbank and was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way. The time is 8:02 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rickhiya La Dawn Gibson resides in Lancaster and was taken into custody after being charged with a warrant. The time is 3:11 p.m.

Bakersfield resident Victory Geronimo was cuffed after being charged with a warrant. The time is 7:45 p.m.

Luis Fernando Leon Saldovar lives in Hollywood and was taken into custody at 511 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 11:25 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of methamphetamines.

Jesus Manuel Rodriguez Jimenez is a chef and was arrested after being charged with a warrant. It took place at 1:10 p.m.

Mariela Joselyn Romero lives in Panorama City and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:13 p.m.

Raelene Josephine Rosado was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Parish Place and the time is 1:10 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Naeem Ibn Sharieff Walton lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Cordova St. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.