Burbank Police Log: June 12 – June 18

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Maintaining the city’s safety and security is a responsibility the Burbank police department takes seriously and on Sunday, June 18, John Joe Vera, who lives in Simi Valley and is employed as a window contractor was picked up at 2100 North Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is joyriding and a warrant.

Erick Cobos is employed as a gardener and lives in Burbank and was arrested at Willow St. and Naomi St. It happened at 1:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Richard Gutierrez is a carpenter and is a Pacoima resident. Gutierrez was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Naomi St. The time is 4:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

North Hills housekeeper Ana Xiomara Menjivar was pinched at the same time and at the same site. The charges are the same.

Burbank resident Albert Bulo Nersisyan is employed at a truck company and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Parish Place.

The time is 4:31 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

North Hollywood mechanic Jason Christopher Polin was picked up at 5:45 a.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

James Anthony Baker is a Burbank real estate agent and was arrested at 7:50 a.m. The charge is false imprisonment – making criminal threats and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Alejandra Valdivia works as a security guard and lives in Palmdale and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Walnut St. The time is 7:15 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and resisting arrest.

Mychal Michelle Francesca Lozano is a Burbank cashier and was arrested at 330 West Providencia Ave. and the time is 11:57 a.m. The charge is battery.

Los Angeles resident DeShawn Terrell Martin is a cook and was handcuffed after being charged with battery. The time is 2:20 p.m.

Gracie Marie Hernandez lives in Tarzana and was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Elm St. The time is 3:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drugs while armed and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Panorama City electrician Devin Noel Le Blanc was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drugs while armed – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of a firearm by a felon – 1551 (A) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Cong Tran Hoang Tran lives in Lakewood and is unemployed and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:25 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Francis McNair lives in Mission Viejo and is a server and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

On Saturday, June 17, Shane Brian Reams, an Acton landscaper was nabbed at 148 East Orange Grove Ave. The time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Oko Otgon lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 4400 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:16 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Pasadena construction worker David Rodriguez was nabbed at 1200 South Flower St. [Home Depot] and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. It occurred at 12:30 p.m.

Olivia Nadalyn Asmar lives in Burbank and is employed as a nurse and was arrested at 1217 South Lake St. The time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

San Gabriel resident Christopher Allen Morrow works as a stocker and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd. and it happened at 8:30 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Thong Van Nguyen lives in Stockton and was apprehended at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 8:05 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Friday, June 16, Gabriel Vega Olmeda, a Los Angeles actor was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Niagara St.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and resisting arrest. It took place at 2:30 a.m.

James Barton Cramer lives in Glendale and is a baseball instructor and was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:11 a.m.

Robben Ryan Leyton is a Burbank chef and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and driving while under the influence of drugs. It occurred at 5:45 a.m.

Samuel Parros lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. It happened at 9:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a weapon on a school ground and a warrant.

Hawthorne resident Dontell Raynard Smith is unemployed and was arrested at 1701 North Victory Place and the time is 10:12 a.m. The charges are petty theft – 640 (C) 1 PC and a warrant.

Ashanti Marie Bowier is a Burbank student and was placed in custody at 225 West Linden Ave. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Christian Kongmong Vang is employed in customer service and is a North Hollywood resident. Vang was nabbed at 1601 West Burbank Blvd. The charge is burglary. It took place at 2:55 p.m.

Burbank accountant Marcos Sauri was picked up at Pacific Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 7:43 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jonathan Patrick Longtain is a tattoo artist and a Glendale resident and was arrested at 10:15 p.m. The site is 101 North Victory Blvd. The charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale.

On Thursday, June 15, Jessica Aileen Van Cleave, who lives in Los Angeles and is a phone watcher was arrested at 4:20 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles cook Troy Louis Irvin was taken into custody at 1405 West Victory Blvd. The charges are burglary and 3056 PC. It happened at 4:45 a.m.

Denise Bermudez lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 334 North Naomi St. The charges are contempt of court and disorderly conduct. It took place at 2:50 p.m.

Pico Rivera car detailer Louis Cruz Mercado was pinched at 2585 Hollywood Way. It took place at 4:53 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Tamar Blake is employed as a handyman and lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 3:00 p.m. The charges are robbery – receiving stolen property and a warrant.

Jayden Campbell works in sales and is a resident of Los Angeles and was picked up at 7020 Beverly Blvd. The time is the same and the location is the same. The charge is receiving stolen property.

On Wednesday, June 14, Artur Karen Mamidjanyan, who resides in Burbank and works for a rental car was pinched at Hollywood Way and Riverside Drive and the time is 1:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of methamphetamines for sale. The site is Hollywood Way and Riverside Drive.

Hugo Alexander Castrellon lives in Canyon Country and was handcuffed at Ontario St. and Thornton Ave. and the time is 3:15 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Ian Lopez is a Los Angeles driver and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 3:34 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a lead baton.

Van Nuys resident Arthur Petrosyan works as a fence contractor and was apprehended at 11:20 a.m. The charges are possession of a taser and 3056 PC. The site is First St. and Angeleno Ave.

Beno Barseghian lives in Sunland and is a restaurant owner and was picked up at 9901 Tujunga Canyon Blvd. The time is 2:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Nickalas Turner is employed in music and is a Burbank resident and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St.

The charges are petty theft – 626.6 (A) PC – evasion of a fare payment and warrants. It took place at 3:30 p.m.

Burbank graphic designer Amiera Kathleen Krawczyk was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is petty theft.

Vincent Mikel Miller resides in Burbank and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Reseda construction worker Angel Donovan Hernandez was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – 490.4 A 1 PC and resisting arrest. The time is 9:10 p.m.

Demetrius Williams lives in Thousand Palms and is a crew member and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and organized retail theft.

On Tuesday, June 13, Tracy Anne Dona, who lives in Venice and is a cleaner was handcuffed at Lake St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 1:15 a.m. The charges are driving without a license – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

John Doe resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at 4116 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 9:50 a.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – resisting arrest – possession of drug paraphernalia – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Arbi Der Sarkisian lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 4:30 p.m. The charge is elder abuse.

Giovanni Rodriguez Gomez is a Van Nuys construction worker and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Marcos Davila is a Panorama City kitchen helper and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Alejandro Ruiz Delgado works with stucco and lives in Encino and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 10:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft and possession of a taser.

Sylmar stocker Claudia Castillo was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is the same.

The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – 4485 PC and a warrant.

Masis Khachikian lives in Glendale and was apprehended at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. The time is 11:47 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license – petty theft – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Karapet Miro lives in Tujunga and is a carpenter and was arrested at Cohasset St. and Avon St. The time is 11:20 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, June 12, Robert Dean Jungemann, a Los Angeles automobile mechanic was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:38 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Lawrence Larson lives in Los Angeles and is a construction worker and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 9:44 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank call-taker Rafael Degilio was arrested at 9:15 a.m. The location is 2523 North Parish Place. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Slane resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Griffith Park and the time is 12:00 p.m.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

Thomas Allen Preston is a car charger installer and a Glendale resident and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Mariposa St. and the time is 10:50 p.m. The charges are possession of Xanax and possession of a controlled substance.