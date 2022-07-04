Burbank Police Log: June 13 – June 19

Burbank is a safe community because of the fine men and women of the police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Being safe in your community is comforting and the Burbank police department makes people feel this way because they are always on the job which includes having to arrest people.

On Sunday, June 19, Hugo Benitez, who lives in San Fernando was taken into custody at Andover Drive and Scott Road and it happened at 1:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karapet Vardan Kalfaian works as a data analyst and lives in North Hollywood. Kalfaian was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Wyoming Ave.

The time is 00:55 a.m. The charges are 23152 (G) of the state vehicle code and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank handyman John Douglas Benne was arrested at Cordova St. and Hollywood Way and the time is 2:30 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Diego Mario Lombardi lives in Stanton and works with outer glass. Lombardi was cuffed at IKEA Way and Angeleno Ave. The time is 7:08 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above and 2000.2 (A) VC.

Tobias Joseph O’Keefe lives in Burbank and works in sales. O’Keefe was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Floyd St. and the time is 8:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary and warrants.

Atlanta artist Deion Debernard Bradshaw was arrested after being charged with domestic battery – identity theft and resisting or obstructing a police officer. It happened at 11:45 a.m.

Gregory Salehian is an investor and a Valencia resident. Salehian was nabbed at 3:39 p.m. The charges are child endangerment and injuring a spouse during an act of domestic violence.

Burbank cook Antonio Bueno Hernandez was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 4:39 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and 5-3-108 (A) open.

Alex Velasquez Borges is a San Bernardino business owner and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 2:50 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Pacoima tow truck driver Antonio Zamora was arrested at Valpreda St. and Empire Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Jacqueline Nichole Iraheta lives in Burbank and is employed as a shipping manager. Iraheta was picked up at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd.

The time is 9:48 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Jovany Pedro Banales is a Pacoima construction worker and was apprehended at the same site and at the same time. The charge is 10851 (A) VC.

On Saturday, June 18, Steven Bruce Shaw, who lives in Apple Valley and is a heavy equipment operator was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

The time is 00:48 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hesperia Uber driver Stephanie Ann Espinosa was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Alvaro Ernesto Perez Rivera lives in Los Angeles and is a housekeeper and was nabbed at Fairmont Road and Bel Aire Drive and the time is 04:47 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 23103 (A) VC and possession of burglary tools.

Nicholas Ziglio is a driver and a Torrance resident. Ziglio was taken into custody at 2200 Empire Ave and the time is 05:00 a.m.

The charges are 11378 of the state health and safety code – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2 (A) of the state penal code.

Vladimir Sufra is an electrician and lives in Deerfield. Sufra was handcuffed at 840 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:30. The charge is identity theft.

Melody Angelee Romero lives in Jacksonville, Florida, works as a customer specialist and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 11:50 a.m. The charge is the same.

North Hollywood waiter Jacob Correa was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Clybourn Ave and the time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – violating a protective order – joyriding – malicious mischief and warrants.

Fernando Ernesto Avina lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 651 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:26 p.m. The charge is contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

San Fernando mechanic Herbert Wilton Guzman Mendoza was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 10:38 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – joyriding – conspiracy to commit a crime – possession of burglary tools. The time is 10:38 p.m.

Perla Ruiz lives in Southgate and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 10:38 p.m. The charges are joyriding – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime.

On Friday, June 17, Candace Lee Blunt, who lives in Santa Clarita and is an account manager was nabbed at 2200 Empire Ave. and the time is 1:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Taylor Alissa Hubbard lives in Los Angeles and works in construction. Hubbard was arrested at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sherri Richardson works in beauty and resides in Los Angeles. Richardson was arrested at 1800 Victory Place and the time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding – 20002 (A) VC and warrants.

Sarai Vizcarra lives in Dallas, Texas, and is employed as a cashier. Vizcarra was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd., and Keller St. and the time is 8:40 a.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Jeremy Scott Snider is an assistant editor and was picked up at Fairview Ave. and Whitnall Hwy.

It happened at 10:55 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Albert Eli Schad lives in Burbank and is employed in house rental and was apprehended at 12:55 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and elder abuse and a warrant.

Antonio Hernandez lives in South Central and is a cashier. Hernandez was arrested at Sixth St. and Bethany Road and the time is 3:40 p.m. The charges are failure to appear in court – misappropriation of lost property and a warrant.

Michael Robert McCarty is a Los Angeles vendor and was handcuffed at Tilley’s and the time is 8:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – giving false information to a police officer and a warrant.

Nicholas Howard Twaddell lives in Burbank and works with a freight team and was picked up after being charged with battery on a custodial officer. It took place at 8:40 p.m.

Davinder Kumar works in construction, lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, June 16, Ryan Davis, a resident of Canyon Country and a welder was arrested at 7:00 a.m. and the site is 1102 South Victory Blvd. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rudolph Petross is a thrifter and a Sunland resident. Petross was cuffed at the Burbank police lobby and the charge is petty theft. The time is 9:13 a.m.

Anthony Luna Eliseo works as a Lyft driver and lives in Sunland and was taken into custody at the same location. The charge is the same. The time is 9:12 a.m.

Graciela Ramirez Reyes lives in Van Nuys and is a phone operator and was handcuffed at 913 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:50 a.m. The charges are making criminal threats – false imprisonment and forgery.

James Bode Bockelman is a Los Angeles server and was arrested at the Burbank police department lobby. The time is 11:00 a.m. and the charge is vehicular manslaughter and a warrant.

Chad Ryan Kroll lives in Pasadena and is a contractor and was handcuffed at 2080 Empire Ave. and the time is 10:56 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles volunteer Cheyenne Sierra Crow was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 2:15 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edward Owen Abad lives in North Hills and works as a maintenance technician. Abad was arrested at the same location and the time is the same.

The charges are identity theft – credit card fraud – petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mohammad Azimof Mahdi is employed as a food beverage supervisor and lives in Reseda and was taken into custody at 2:00 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – identity theft – stealing someone’s property when the value is less than $950 and possession of a controlled substance.

Jesus Alejandro Garcia Ramos is a Sun Valley construction worker and was nabbed at Victory Place and Empire Ave. The time is 4:30 p.m. and the charge is grand theft.

Roberto Guerrero is a welder and a resident of Pacoima. Guerrero was handcuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Hollywood resident LaMarr Bruce Lewis Guerrero works at Craig’s List Job and was arrested at SJMC. The time is 9:27 p.m. and the charge is trespassing and municipal code violation.

Deanna Crumley is a cashier and a Burbank resident. Crumley was cuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. It happened at 9:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Annika Detti is unemployed and a Glendale resident. Detti was arrested at the LAPD metro station at 11:25 p.m. The charge is identity theft and warrants.

On Wednesday, June 15, Blake Oldaker, a Burbank construction worker was nabbed at Lincoln St. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 2:05 a.m.

The charges are 30305 (A) (1) PC – 23152 (F) VC – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Burbank stagehand Christian Geovany Oseguera was arrested at Peyton Ave. and Jackson St. and the time is 3:30 a.m. and the charge is 23154 (A) VC.

Shannon Beth Lavoie lives in Encino and is a caregiver and was handcuffed at Quality Inn and the time is 4:51 a.m. The charge is conspiring to commit an injurious act and a warrant.

Nicholas Peter Alexander is a Sherman Oaks artist and was nabbed at Walmart. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 12:02 p.m.

Burbank songwriter Kimberly Kristy Hernandez was apprehended at 1814 North Fairview st and it took place at 2:30 p.m. The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Lorenzo Antonio Delgado is a tax consultant and lives in Garden Grove. Delgado was arrested at 3203 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:30 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – credit card theft – identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and 3056 PC.

Mechanic Philip Andrew Acosta lives in El Paso, Texas, and was picked up at Brew’s Brothers. The time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

David Michael Templeton resides in Surprise, Arizona, and is employed in scrap metal and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Lakeside Drive and the time is 8:20 p.m. The charge is battery.

Christopher Michael Aldridge lives in Goodyear, Arizona, and works as a vehicle recover and was nabbed at Lakeside Drive and Olive Ave. The time is 8:22p.m. and the charge is to bribe an executive officer and battery.

Madison Claire Beasley also lives in Goodyear, Arizona, and is unemployed and was arrested at Smoke House and the time is the same. The charge is battery.

Christopher Clay Neal works in real estate and lives in Long Beach. Neal was nabbed at 401 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:15 p.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Sun Valley resident Annel Valdovino Ochoa works at Pizza Hut and was arrested at Walmart. The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary – trespassing and warrants. It took place at 9:45 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 14, Phoebe Alexandra Klein, who works as a sober companion and lives in North Hollywood was arrested at 200 North Third St. and the time is 12:05 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank air conditioning repairman Ronald Zepeda was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. and the time is 11:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – malicious mischief and a city violation.

Alma Castillo lives in Hesperia and is a Postmates driver and was handcuffed at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott Arland Standard is a Los Angeles construction worker and was taken into custody at 10950 Sherman Way.

The time is 12:00 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ivan Aparicio lives in Van Nuys and works at construction and was picked up at 15232 Martha Ave.

The time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 11351 HS – contempt of court – burglary – 4152 PC and warrants.

Christian Brack is a Burbank prep cook and was apprehended at 200 North Third St [north garage].

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 7:30 p.m.

Denise Elizabeth Becker lives in Los Angeles, works at the Framing Foundation and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and the 5 freeway.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 9:00 p.m.

Manuel Izaias Sagastegui-Mendez is employed in customer service, lives in Pacoima and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The charge is receiving stolen property and the time is 9:07 p.m.

Pacoima telemarketer Anthony Daniel De La Torre was taken into custody at the same location and at the same time. The charge is the same.

On Monday, June 13, Meruzhan Karapetyan, a Burbank resident who works in finance was handcuffed at Sixth St. and Cypress Ave.

The time is 1:00 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Alex Guillermo Trigeuros is employed in IT and lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Amherst Drive. The time is 9:10 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Eric Allen Lowry resides in Los Angeles and works as a cleaner. Lowry was picked up at 9:05 a.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 4069 BP. The site is 930 Brighton St.

Dallas Clavelle III works in security and lives in Los Angeles. Clavelle was arrested at Hollywood Way and Valhalla Drive. The charge is burglary and a warrant. The time is 4:30 p.m.

Logan Matthew Vamosi is an entertainer and lives in Los Angeles. Vamosi was arrested at 2100 Empire Ave. The time is 7:30 a.m. The charge is 10855 VC.

Keyvon Taylor works for Insta Noix and lives in Burbank. Taylor was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Edgardo Figueroa Bravo is a forklift driver and resides in Los Angeles. The charges are attempted murder – carjacking – petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. The time is 6:35 p.m.

Tylyn Brianne Curtis is a Los Angeles barista and was taken into custody at 1800 North Victory Blvd. and the charges are petty theft – identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – being under the influence of a control substance and warrants. The time is 7:00 p.m.

Yermona Monica Shatiryan lives in Pasadena, is employed as an esthetician and was apprehended at Naomi St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is 23153 (A) VC.

Dean Tetsuo Fujimoto is employed as a test scorer and resides in Burbank. Fujimoto was arrested at 1320 North San Fernando Blvd., and it took place at 11:48 p.m. The charges are trespassing and obstructing a police officer.