Burbank Police Log: June 14 – June 20

On Sunday, June 20, Melissa Sarai Ramirez, a Burbank stay-at-home mother was taken into custody at 00:45 a.m. and was charged with domestic battery.

Suzi Ann Mealer lives in San Francisco, is a dog sitter and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. and it took place at 1:00 a.m.

Mealer was charged with identity theft – being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – 4573.6 of the state penal code – 10851 (A) of the state vehicle code and warrants.

James Louis Piano is employed in detailing and is a resident of Woodland Hills. Piano was handcuffed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are 466 PC – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesus Lopez is a Burbank cook and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. after being charged with disorderly conduct. It happened at 00:55 a.m.

David Allen Green is a Los Angeles set designer and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Blvd.

The apprehension happened at 3:45 a.m. and the charge against Green is 23152 (F) VC.

Anthony Perez lives in Mission Hills and is employed as a phlebotomist and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The arrest took place at 3:25 a.m.

Danny Rodriguez lives in Santa Monica and was picked up at Outback and it occurred at 11:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Savana Sarian is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 536 East Cedar St. and it happened at 11:55 p.m. The charge is 273.6 (A) PC.

On Saturday, June 19, Ernesto Daniel Mariscal, a graphic designer and a Pacoima resident was taken into custody at 3:40 p.m. and the location is Riverton Ave. and Sherman Oaks Blvd.

The charge Mariscal faces is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jeremy Elijah Martin was arrested at 1815 North Edison St. and it occurred at 4:20 a.m. after being charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Michael Stark is employed in health sales and is a resident of Valley Village. Stark was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Oxnard St. and was charged with petty theft and a warrant. Stark was picked up at 10:30 a.m.

On Friday, June 18, Tia Harris, who lives in Los Angeles and works as a clerk was handcuffed at 7:14 a.m. and it happened at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The charges Harris faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – 640 PC and warrants.

Indalecio Saucedo is a Los Angeles construction worker who was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave.

It happened at 8:00 a.m. and the charges are giving a false report to a police officer – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Jason Jimenez was arrested at 1110 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:50 a.m. The charges are 3056 PC – 4573 PC and a warrant.

Jeremy Ray Allen Schmidt lives in Burbank and is employed as a biomedical engineer.

Schmidt was handcuffed at 1112 North Hollywood Way and it happened at 11:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 29800 (A) (1) PC and a warrant.

Daniel Evenbach is a Sacramento businessman. Evenbach was arrested at 12:50 p.m. and it happened at Olive Ave. and Lake St.

The charges Evenbach faces are 23152 (F) VC – 23152 (C) VC and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Alvin Morey is unemployed, lives in Burbank and was cuffed at Olive Park and it happened at 3:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Omar Ramirez lives in Van Nuys and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The charge is battery – 3455 (A) PC and a warrant. It happened at 5:56 p.m.

Burbank landscaper David Maldonado was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Sonora Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 451 (B) PC – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The arrest took place at 9:40 p.m.

On Thursday, June 17, Nicholas Edward Salagai, a Northridge resident and a contractor was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Griffith Park Drive.

Salagai was handcuffed at 00:50 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Frederick Owens lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 8:10 a.m. The location is 1800 Empire Ave.

The charges Owens faces are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 3455 (A) PC – 3455 (B) (1) PC – 2800.2 (A) VC and warrants.

Oganes Avardian is a construction worker, a Granada Hills resident and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Axel De Paz Gonzalez lives in Burbank and is employed as a machine operator. Gonzalez was cuffed at 500 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 1:50 p.m. The charge Gonzalez faces is disorderly conduct.

Arman Jaburyan drives a tow truck and lives in La Canada. Jaburyan was arrested at 1405 Evergreen St. and the time is 3:14 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ara Hovanissian is a resident of Burbank, a construction worker and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and East Ave. The charges are 69 PC – 2800.2 (A) VC and a warrant.

On Wednesday, June 16, Damian Carmona, an apprentice and a Burbank resident was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave.

The charges Carmona faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 00:30 a.m.

Christopher O’Neal Young lives in Sacramento and was brought into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way and it happened at 11:15 a.m. The charges are making criminal threats – battery and 3056 PC.

Michael David Schjoth is a tattoo artist and a Glendale resident. Schjoth was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Lutge Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 3056 PC and a warrant. It happened at 5:20 p.m.

Auroramae Octavia Llorens works as a telemarketer and is a Glendale resident. Llorens was handcuffed at the same location and at the same time. The charge is identity theft.

Darnell Vaughn lives in Los Angeles, works at a bar and was handcuffed at Ralphs. The charge is petty theft and a warrant. It happened at 10:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 15, Jesse Edward Hanlin, a resident of San Jose and an operations employee was arrested at Maple St. and Olive Ave.

It happened at 10:30 a.m. and the charge Hanlin faces is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Claudia J. De La Cruz Rodriguez lives in Selden and was taken into custody at 126 North Maple St. after being charged with possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 10:45 a.m.

Ana Elizabeth Morillo is a North Hollywood housewife and was handcuffed at 3:14 p.m. at the Burbank police jail lobby. The charge is petty theft.

Anthony Mesa Dolor is employed in granite and lives in Rosamond. Dolor was cuffed at 5:30 p.m. and it took place at Empire Ave. and Avon St.

The charges are 30305 (A) (1) PC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Laura Lee Ann Cooper is a housekeeper and a Los Angeles resident. Cooper was arrested at the same location and the time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 459.5 PC.

Andrew Nicholas Martens is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Martens was nabbed at the Courtyard Marriott and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It occurred at 8:45 p.m.

On Monday, June 14, Gevorg Babujyan, a Pasadena resident and a caregiver was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Elm Ave.

It happened at 1:00 a.m. and the charge Babujyan faces is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Cathy Annette Stolins is a house painter and a Santa Ana resident. Stolins was nabbed at Angeleno Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 12951 (A) VC – grand theft and warrants.

Andre Ward Davis is a Gardena construction worker. Davis was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Florence St. and it happened at 11:41 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Riverside resident John Hurt was handcuffed at Clark Ave. and Rosemary Lane. It took place at 2:00 p.m. and the charges are battery on a police officer – 148 (A) (1) PC and vandalism.

Tyler Pablo lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 349 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:15 p.m. The charges are grand theft and petty theft.

Jennifer Shutes is a nurse and a Lancaster resident. Shutes was taken into custody at Pass Ave. and Chandler Blvd.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Mordean Dorthae Holmes is a Los Angeles warehouse employee. Holmes was nabbed at 1741 Victory Blvd. at 8:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meghan Oriel Rodgers is a Torrance house cleaner. Rodgers was picked up at the Torrance police department at 10:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft and warrants.