Burbank Police Log: June 15 – June 21

Across seven days the weekly log is a record of people arrested by the police department,

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

On Sunday, June 21, Felix Angel Castro Pineda, a Sylmar resident was cuffed at 2627 North Hollywood Way by the Burbank police and the time is 7:23 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Paul Daniel Cowley lives in Pomona and was picked up at Providencia Ave. and Bonnywood Place. It took place at 9:57 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Maryna Deneko is a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with battery and the time is 4:25 p.m.

Lucas Fontes lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The time is 8:45 p.m.

Reseda resident David Andre Gil Garcia was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:29 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Lisa Carol Kate Linkoff lives in Anaheim and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road and the time is 8:48 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Rayveon Laquita Medlock was handcuffed after being charged with trespassing and the time is 3:45 p.m.

Bryant Anthony Molina Vasquez lives in Littlerock and was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 7:34 a.m.

Ethmadalage Amtha Herbert Perera lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended after being charged with petty theft. It took place at 10:15 p.m.

Zaire Blessing Wade is a Miami resident and was taken into custody after being charged with false imprisonment – spousal abuse and making criminal threats. It took place at 6:00 a.m.

On Saturday, June 20, Donald J. Adams, a Burbank resident was nabbed at Peyton Ave. and Scott Road and the time is 10:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and identity theft.

Matthew Clayton Berry lives in Los Angeles and was sacked after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs. The time is 9:30 a.m.

Rafael Castillo was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Brighton St. The time is 8:03 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Shantel Jetaime Dawson was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Pass Ave. It occurred at 1:20 a.m. The charge is driving without a valid license.

Sylmar resident Daniel Patrick Fleming was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 6:35 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Nelly Galeana lives in La Puente and was picked up after being charged with disorderly conduct and a warrant. The time is 8:48 p.m.

Edgar Garcia works for Uber Eats and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ashley Dawn Groff lives in North Hills and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Iris Elizabeth Hernandez was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Mariposa St. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Adam Francis Horrocks lives in Burbank and was handcuffed after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 11:10 a.m.

Pablo Lucas Marucci is a resident of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

North Hollywood resident Marco Antonio Olmos was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Linden Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. The time is 6:59 a.m.

William James Olsen lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Sarah St. and Oak St. It occurred at 3:35 p.m. The charge is warrants.

On Friday, June 19, Brendon Tyler Clark, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at Pass Ave. and Oak St. The time is 1:37 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Justin Christopher Dawson lives in Victorville and was nabbed at 501 North Third St. The time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are leaving a handgun unattended and possession of a loaded firearm.

Isabella Genevieve Dominy resides in Reseda and was apprehended at 3916 West Oak St. It took place at 10:10 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Mariah Alizeh Fontenette lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Kenneth Road and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 8:55 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Tyrie Jackson is a resident of Pico Rivera and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road and the time is 10:12 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Loyal L. Outten lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Jeffries Ave. and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Theodore Joseph Peralta III is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 1900 West Empire Ave. and the time is 8:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Woodland Hills resident Victor Manuel Rangel was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 00:20 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ciara Nicole Reed lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at 1900 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 8:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Roy Reyes is a Pacoima resident and a broker and was apprehended at 107 South First St. The time is 2:01 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Matthew Steve Upham lives in Tarzana and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 3:33 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – possession of stolen property – identity theft and a warrant.

Joshua Ryan Waldron is a Glendale resident and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. It occurred at 4:51 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Angelo Valentine Wardlaw lives in Los Angeles and is employed in security and was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the time is 12:27 p.m. The charges are petty theft and vehicle registration fraud.

Jacob Leigh Wright is a resident of Sherman Oaks and works at a hotel and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 11:25 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Thursday, June 18, Xavier Vincent Barzola Marshall, a North Hollywood resident was arrested after being charged with grand theft and a warrant. The time is 4:28 p.m.

Jonas Conroy Perez lives in North Hills and was apprehended after being charged with a warrant. The time is 8:37 a.m.

Yesenia Herrera De Casillas resides in Pacoima and was handcuffed after being charged with possession of stolen property and joyriding. The time is 10:29 a.m.

Jose Juarez was picked up at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mark Keith McCaney Jr. lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the 5 freeway and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jorge Armando Ramirez is a Pacoima resident and was pinched after being charged with operating a chop shop – joyriding – possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a firearm and being a felon. The time is 10:22 a.m.

Jose Luis Ramirez Lopez lives in Hollywood and works in construction and was nabbed at Cypress Ave. and Fifth St. The charges are vehicle registration fraud – possession of methamphetamines and possession of tear gas. It took place at 7:25 a.m.

Edvin Raul Villa Lobos Palacios is a resident of Los Angeles and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 11:42 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Max Wiliam Winkler lives in Kansas City and was handcuffed after being charged with a warrant. The time is 11:11 a.m.

On Wednesday, June 17, Cindy Giselle Artero Siguenza, an Arleta resident was sacked at 3340 Brace Canyon Road and the time is 00:19 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Christopher Kenneth Carlson was arrested at 2000 West Empire Ave. The time is 11:24 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Lee Edwards lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Pass Ave. and the time is 3:39 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Gustavo Salvador Granados is a resident of Panorama City and was nabbed at 3340 Brace Canyon Road and the time is 00:10 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas Kevin Grunden lives in Burbank and was handcuffed after being charged with making criminal threats. The time is 2:10 p.m.

Lilibeth Maythe Hall is a resident of Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 5:00 p.m. The charges are grand theft – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Tashia Haynes was picked up at 349 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 11:50 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of methamphetamines – organized retail theft and warrants.

William James Kapoureles lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at the Glendale police department. The time is 8:55 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

April Christine Keyes is a Los Angeles resident and was caught after being charged with a warrant. The time is 11:43 a.m.

Justin Shufford Lester resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:29 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Giovanni Alexander Martinez Avila lives in Sun Valley and was arrested at Grismer Ave. and Peyton Ave. The time is 3:53 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Michael Misino is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 3340 Brace Canyon Road and it took place at 00:10 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Jose Nestor was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Naomi St. The time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Clement Aba Obeya is a driver and was picked up at 349 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, June 16, David Burmaster, a Burbank resident was taken into custody after being charged with being a fugitive and a warrant. The time is 10:53 p.m.

Jordan Patrick Daigle lives in Inglewood and was apprehended at 1739 North Victory Place and the time is 4:31 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance.

Kadel Antonio Dawes is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Clark Ave. and Ford St. and the time is 1:45 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Andrew Timothy John was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:19 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – resisting arrest – misuse of handicap placards – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Ruby Pebbles Martin lives in Monrovia and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – misuse of handicap placards – identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 7:47 p.m.

Christopher Osorto Ordonez is an Encino resident and was apprehended at 1743 North Buena Vista St. It took place at 11:20 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and fleeing the site of an accident.

John Thomas Pinai was taken into custody at 2514 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Laura Elizabeth Porter was handcuffed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and warrants. The time is 7:26 a.m.

Barbara Tovalae Shapiro is a resident of Van Nuys and was handcuffed at 42011 Fourth St. The time is 10:30 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts and grand theft.

Anthony James Thomas lives in North Hills and was picked up after being charged with possession of methamphetamines and the time is 4:41 p.m.

On Monday, June 15, Margaret Kerri Aronica, a North Hollywood resident was picked up at 999 North Victory Blvd.

The time is 4:27 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Edgar Bagayan lives in Burbank and was sacked after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 3:01 a.m.

Aram Balasanyan is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 10:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Ryan Cleary was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Selvin Omar Fernandez lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and it took place at 2:50 p.m.

Surafel Yehdego Haile Michael is a Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at 999 North Victory Blvd. It took place at 4:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Jaime Nahum Lugue Jr. lives in Woodland Hills and was apprehended at Clark Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 00:05 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above.

Jakari De Juan McPherson is a Santa Clarita resident and was sacked after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of impact weapons and vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 11:40 a.m.

Benjamin Antonio Rios lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Third St. It occurred at 1:07 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Wetzer Peterson Surin Jr. is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up after being charged with resisting arrest – possession of tear gas and repeated thefts. It took place at 5:09 a.m.

Recee Rilin Watkins was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:53 p.m. The charge is petty theft.