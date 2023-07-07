Burbank Police Log: June 19 – June 25

Maintaining law and order is merely one of the responsibilities for the Burbank police department which is on duty every day.

Doing its job, the Burbank police department, on Sunday, June 25, Justin Garcia, who lives in Burbank and works at Door Dash was taken into custody at Jamestown Road and Scott Road. The time is 2:36 a.m. The charge is bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

German Ocoha Garcia is a Bakersfield driver and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 10:20 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – receiving stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Steve Shannon is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Beachwood Drive and the time is 4:29 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest robbery – petty theft and warrants.

Danny Rangel lives in Sylmar and is a dog groomer and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:18 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of methamphetamines for sale – burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sylmar stockbroker Adrian Erick Donado was handcuffed after being charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale – burglary – receiving stolen property – spousal abuse – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants. The time is 10:18 p.m.

Priscilla Tachiais is a housekeeper and a Sun Valley resident and was cuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 10:43 p.m.

The charges are organized retail theft – possession of a controlled substance – bench warrant and a warrant. The site is 1800 Empire Ave.

Sunland handyman Jonathan Rey Schmerber was arrested at the same location and the time is 10:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and organized retail theft.

Eric Allen Bailleaux is a Sun Valley resident and is unemployed and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are burglary – organized retail theft – false impersonation – possession of drug paraphernalia – joyriding and a warrant. The site is the same and the time is the same.

Andranik Avetisyan lives in Pasadena and is a business owner and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cohasset St. The time is 9:33 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and driving while under the influence of drugs.

On Saturday, June 24, Bradley Scott Murray, who lives in Pomona and is a carpenter was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and California St. and the time is 1:20 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Burbank server Bryan Matthew Delgadillo was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. It took place at 4:25 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Hagop Abraham Tavitian resides in Burbank and is employed as a cashier and was handcuffed at 800 North Hollywood Way. It happened at 3:10 p.m. The charges are petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Natalie Anne MacDonald lives in Simi Valley and is a voice teacher and was taken into custody and the time is 6:38 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Cary Dwain Mitchell sells shoes and resides in Burbank and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Screenland Drive and the time is 10:16 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Christian Joel Rivera is a Los Angeles construction worker and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave. It occurred at 11:00 p.m. The charge is failure to stop for a red light and a warrant.

Armando Lopez Jr. is an AV technician and a Burbank resident and was arrested at 123 South Victory Blvd.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – disturbing the peace – spousal abuse and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Gevork Simonian works at an automobile body shop and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 8:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of a firearm by a felon – possession of an undetectable firearm – possession of large capacity magazines – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 of the state penal code.

On Friday, June 23, Bryan Daniel Lofstrom, who is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident was cuffed at 1:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of methamphetamines for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. The site is Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave.

Mariama Grace Hoerauf is a Los Angeles resident and is employed as a caretaker. It took place at 1:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of heroin/cocaine – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants. The site is the same.

Jose Francisco Corona is a plumber and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of methamphetamines for sale and 3000.08 PC.

Burbank handyman Rodolfo Ayala Ramirez was arrested at 1100 Leland Drive and the time is 2:45 a.m.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – vandalism – driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. and warrants.

North Hollywood general contractor Victor Manuel Guzman Ortega was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 2:26 a.m.

Kenneth Raymond Flye Jr. lives in Glendale and was arrested at 2100 West Empire Ave. The time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jacqueline Cornejo is unemployed and a Sun Valley resident and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant. The time is 12:05 p.m.

Demetrio Garcia Flores is employed in maintenance and lives in Glendale and was arrested at 651 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct and it happened at 2:10 p.m.

Tyler Agustin Carbajal lives in Panorama City and works as a delivery driver and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 2:41 p.m.

The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – petty theft and misappropriation of lost property.

Jose Alfredo Garcia is a Los Angeles automobile detailer and was taken into custody at 3:15 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant. It happened at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

Joshua Michael Albertson is unemployed and a Van Nuys resident and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 5:10 p.m.

The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Lancaster resident Demaje Christian Blevins is unemployed and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 5:26 p.m. The charges are identity theft – writing checks with insufficient funds – petty theft and a warrant.

De Boise Sims Jr. lives in Lancaster and is unemployed and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 5:25 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Jamar Dawuan Thomas is employed at a warehouse and lives in Lancaster and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 5:25 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Van Nuys resident Sofya Baboyan is unemployed and apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Christian Daniel Molina lives in Burbank and is a carpenter and was brought into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Olive Ave. and the time is 9:27 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – possession of heroin/cocaine and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Jean Carlo Rene Gonzalez is a Burbank construction worker and was nabbed after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more – resisting arrest – disorderly conduct and domestic battery. It took place at 11:43 p.m.

Mychal Keith Cocuzza is a Los Angeles manager and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – burglary and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Natasha Ruth Entwistle is a waitress and was pinched at the same location and the same time. The charges are burglary – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Thursday, June 22, Artashes Gasparian, who is unemployed and lives in North Hollywood was arrested at 8:30 a.m. The charges are attempted murder and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rishabh Patel lives in Moorpark and is a gas attendant and was nabbed at Summer Glen Court and the time is 7:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft twice.

Carlos Dorantes is a Los Angeles laborer and was taken into custody at Keystone St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 6:12 a.m. The charges are burglary – receiving stolen property and misdemeanor hit and run.

San Fernando resident Jeffrey Robert King was picked up at 1:00 a.m. The charge is robbery and the location is 200 North Third St. [Burbank police department].

Saul Garbay lives in San Fernando and was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is battery.

Lusine Vardgesi Zakaryan resides in Glendale and is a caregiver and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 4:16 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Glendale caregiver Kristina Mkrtchyan was arrested at the same site and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is the same.

Sandra Ann Gonzalez works in shipping and lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Kenneth Road and Delaware Road.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant. The time is 5:27 p.m.

Cynthia Garcia is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft – 498 (B) (1) PC – driving without a license and warrants.

Desiree Nicole Colato is a saleswoman and is a Burbank resident. Colato was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:22 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Kristopher Ryan Shill lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Burbank resident Kyle Thorstad is employed in sales and was arrested at 4201 West Kling St. The time is 8:57 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Jessica Frazier is an Escondido office manager and was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of a controlled substance – misappropriation of lost property – burglary – petty theft – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants.

Richard Michael Siaba lives in San Diego and is a stagehand and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of a controlled substance – burglary and a warrant.

On Wednesday, June 21, John Douglas Benne, who resides in Burbank and is a construction worker was picked up at Foy Park. The time is 2:10 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Juan Gallegos is a Glendale sui chef and was pinched at 2:45 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon.

Damian Damian is employed in security and resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 3:15 a.m. The charges are burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sun Valley bartender Julio Antonio Mejia Guerra was arrested at 141 North Ontario St. and the time is 2:45 a.m. The charges are petty theft and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jeffrey Johnson is a construction worker and lives in Stockton and was cuffed at Maple St. and Allen Ave. and the time is 7:45 a.m.

The charges are burglary – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and a Burbank city violation.

William David Cardell Jr. lives in Burbank and is a health care worker and was picked up at 101 East Alameda Ave. It took place at 8:22 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles actor Dylan James Holt was apprehended at Beachwood and Burbank Blvd. and it occurred at 10:15 a.m. The charges are stalking – making criminal threats – threatening an executive officer and warrants.

Shawn Gordon Anderson works at a restaurant and lives in Burbank. Anderson was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. It took place at 3:13 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

North Hollywood dishwasher Adrian Corona was nabbed at 3221 Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Heidi Diane Diaz is a North Hollywood manager and was arrested at 3221 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 4:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sun Valley resident Dennis Rene Alvarado was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice – resisting arrest – making criminal threats – unlawful assembly and warrants.

Ginno Ibarra is a truck driver and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 6240 Sylmar Ave. The charges are spousal abuse – possession of heroin/cocaine and contempt of court. It took place at 9:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 20, Johnny Fuentes, who is a construction worker and is a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Brighton St. It took place at 2:37 a.m. The charge is trespassing and a warrant.

Miquan Byrd works in security and lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Orchard Drive and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 3:32 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – burglary and a warrant.

Maurice D. Carroll lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a barber and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

Studio City audio engineer Maximillian Vadasz Deak was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 4:52 a.m.

Roman Gallardo lives in Studio City and is a line cook and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 8:05 a.m.

Frances Cassandra Maria is a Culver City installer and was apprehended at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – failure to appear in court – petty theft – 1551 (A) PC and warrants.

Jose Armando Espino lives in Glendale and is employed as a security guard and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. It took place at 7:00 p.m. The charge is driving under the influence while causing injury.

Burbank resident Frank Donatelli was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. The charge is violating a court order and the time is 9:45 p.m.

Adolfo Yader Muniz is a North Hollywood construction worker and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. The charge is driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The time is 9:24 p.m.

John Majsito Rich resides in Burbank and is employed in maintenance and was nabbed at 242 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Monday, June 19, Steven Drojensky, who resides in Burbank and is an assistant teacher was pinched at 200 North Third St. The charge is making annoying phone calls. The time is 00:10 a.m.

Burbank parking attendant Karena Zmrukhtyan was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 4:20 a.m.

Kachur Chris Demirchyan works in sales and lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:55 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of methamphetamines for sale – vehicle registration fraud – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Northridge resident Yuriy Logvin works with appliances and was nabbed at 4:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of Xanax and the site is 1301 North Victory Blvd.

Allen Alahverdian is employed at a car wash and lives in Burbank and was pinched at 5:45 p.m. The charge is attempted murder and burglary.

Burbank resident John Keefe Mendoza works with HVAC and was apprehended at 6:30 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – battery – elder abuse and warrants.

Abraham Avetisyan lives in Sun Valley and works in food delivery and was nabbed at 7605 South San Fernando Road and the time is 7:44 p.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer and reckless driving.

Panorama City resident Tania Karina Rios Linares was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 11:40 p.m.