Burbank Police Log: June 20 – 26

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

There are times when people are arrested in order to ensure the community is safe and on Sunday, June 26, Troy John Aldrich, who lives in North Hollywood and is a delivery driver was picked up at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 00:30 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Sylmar operator Alexis Santillan was arrested after being charged with 25850 (A) of the state penal code. The time is 00:45 a.m.

Albert Smith is a Lancaster rapper and was apprehended after being charged with 29800 (A) (1) PC – resisting or obstructing a police officer – domestic battery – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. It happened at 3:15 a.m.

General laborer Richard Gene Juip Jr. lives in Turlock and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 11:05 a.m.

Panorama City resident and landscaper Victor Manuel Felix Machado was handcuffed at 1200 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 12:10 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – forging a public seal – 4573.5 PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian Gonzalez lives in North Hills and is an electrician. Gonzalez was nabbed at 1200 North San Fernando Road and the time is 12:10 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Kevin Darnell Patton is a North Hollywood security officer and was arrested at 1716 Burbank Blvd. The charges are battery – municipal code violation and a warrant. The time is 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Oscar Armando Periera is a street vendor and was picked up at Parish Place and Pacific Ave. It happened at 5:00 p.m. The charges are grand theft and trespassing.

Ronelo DeJuan Benn is a Long Beach medical assistant and was nabbed at 1823 West Montgomery St. and the time is 7:10 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Malik Travan Oaks is a Los Angeles resident who works in security. Oaks was picked up at 1901 West Pacific Ave.

The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are grand theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

North Hollywood personal trainer Claudia Elizabeth Ramirez was cuffed after being charged with domestic violence. The time is 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 25, Burbank resident and detailer Hakop Tigranovich Papazyan was picked up at Vanowen St. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2 (A) PC. It took place at 00:10 a.m.

Pasadena warehouse worker Jovianni Dennis Sanchez was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. and the time is 1:09 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Mateo Munoz lives in Sun Valley and is employed as a mover. Munoz was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Pass Ave. and the time is 2:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – false imprisonment – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 300.08 (C) PC and warrants.

Arleta resident Gerson Mejia was picked up at 215 East Valencia Ave. and the time is 2:41 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Veronica Yanet Cortez Desio is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Desio was cuffed at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 4:04 a.m.

Glendale resident James Thomas Ruiz was apprehended at 1515 Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 11:48 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Alan Baltazar Diaz lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 212 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:19 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

El Monte resident Victor Eduardo Rodriguez was taken into custody at 122 South Flower St. and the time is 5:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Javier Rudy Rosales lives in Northridge and is unemployed. Rosales was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd.

The time is 7:05 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Armen Mnatsakansyan was arrested after being charged with domestic battery and a warrant. It took place at 9:20 p.m.

Cesar Gabriel Ramirez lives in Palmdale and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Empire Ave.

It took place at 9:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, June 24, Allen Alahverdian, who works at a carwash and lives in Burbank was arrested at 00:10 a.m. The charge is elder abuse.

Eduardo Contreras lives in Canoga Park is unemployed and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave.

The time is 00:20 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fabian Alfonso De La Cruz is a stock associate and a resident of Sylmar. De La Cruz was apprehended at Clark Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 00:45 a.m. The charge is vandalism and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Tayler Williams is an event producer and was arrested at Cypress Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code.

Wesley Jason Dennis is an electrician and a Winnetka resident. Dennis was nabbed at Clark Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 1:45 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under .08 or above.

Dawan Trayvon Harris works in security and was picked up at Western Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 5:00 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Allen Alahverdian works at a carwash and lives in Burbank. Alahverdian was nabbed and charged with elder abuse. It happened at 00:10 a.m.

Los Angeles construction worker Justin Blake Rideout was handcuffed at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. It happened at 10:47 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Dylan Seth Volk is a driver and a Los Angeles resident. Volk was taken into custody at Chandler Blvd. and Pass Ave. It took place at 7:46 a.m.

The charges are 23152 (G) of the state vehicle code – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Manuel Basmadjian is a Van Nuys laborer and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Empire Ave. and the time is 10:10 p.m.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC – 11378 HS – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Francisco Javier Salcedo Moreno Jr. lives in Baldwin Park and works in construction. Moreno was arrested at 214 East Alameda Blvd. and the time is 11:40 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

On Thursday, June 23, William Paul Contreras, a Burbank salesman was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse – battery – 23109 (A) VC and a warrant. The time is 00:25 a.m.

Burbank makeup artist Jessica Marie La Fever was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cornell Drive. It took place at 00:40 a.m. The charge is 23153 (B) VC.

Michael Karam Nazo is a building inspector and a Burbank resident. Nazo was handcuffed at 1235 North California Ave. The time is 3:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Santa Clarita receptionist Natalie Marie Phelps was arrested at 641 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:55 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Priscilla Ann Dishington lives in Canyon Country and is a housekeeper. Dishington was nabbed at 641 North Victory Blvd. [Hobby Lobby].

The time is 11:55 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Acton resident Gilbert Edward Sherrick works in concrete and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 12:51 p.m.

Thomas Steven Lainez is a machinist who lives in Huntington Park and was handcuffed at 7723 California Ave. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Jacob Don Hutsell lives in Valley Center and is employed as a carpenter. Hutsell was apprehended at the Burbank police department lobby.

It occurred at 3:05 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Toney Dongyul Shin is a Los Angeles driver and was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 4:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Esmic Maravilla Lovato lives in Burbank and was arrested at 129 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:35 p.m. The charges are resisting or obstructing a police officer and trespassing.

Sun Valley realtor Edgar Kadimyan was apprehended at South San Fernando Blvd. and Arcola Ave. and the time is 9:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glendale resident Armen Israelyan is employed in customer service and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charge is 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Dolores Angel works in fast food and lives in Burbank. Angel was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:05 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Glendale student Bello Avanesian was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Arcola Ave. and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charges are 11378 HS – 11375 (B) (2) HS and warrants.

Robert Acuna III lives in Mission Hills and works in construction. Acuna was cuffed at 2000 Empire Ave. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools. The time is 9:10 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 22, Daniel Gregory Gunner, who lives in Burbank and works for HVAC was arrested at 906 South Main St. and the time is 00:05 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under .08 or above.

Yessica Denise Ramirez is an Inglewood cashier and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Cordova St. The charges are 23153 (A) VC and assault on a police officer. The time is 1:50 a.m.

Joel Saul Pirir lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 6:40 a.m. The charges are resisting or obstructing a police officer – battery and a city violation.

Burbank resident Keyvon Taylor was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave. and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is malicious mischief.

Los Angeles cashier Amber Julianne Zarate was nabbed at 120 Elm Court and the time is 9:25 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – giving false information to a police officer – possession of drug paraphernalia – 300.08 (C) PC – 3056 PC and a warrant.

David Murillo Bermudez is a painter and is a Lancaster resident. Bermudez was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Chandler Blvd.

It took place at 3:20 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – 300.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

John Douglas Benne is a Burbank handyman and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Cordova St. The time is 4:40 p.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Rosemead resident Linda Johnston was picked up at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Juan Carlos Rivera is a cook and a Glendale resident. Rivera was apprehended at Glenwood Place and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 6:29 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Tanya Marie Stutes lives in Burbank and was arrested at Cypress Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charges are 3141 PC – burglary and warrants.

North Hollywood security guard Jesse Jay Marzette DuPree was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges are receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Lee Tagavilla lives in Burbank and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The charges are petty theft and receiving stolen property. The time is 9:25 p.m.

Elvis John Marler is a Los Angeles contractor and was cuffed at 11:00 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 11351 HS – possession of a controlled substance while being armed with a firearm and warrants.

Dylan Andrew Conroy is a Hollywood mechanic and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, June 21, Loretta Lohe, a Burbank resident who is unemployed was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Tujunga Ave. and charged with making a false report on an emergency. The time is 4:15 a.m.

Mitchell Christopher Wardrop is a Long Beach food runner and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. The charges are malicious mischief – receiving stolen property – petty theft and warrants. The time is 8:00 a.m.

Panorama City construction worker Joshua Valero was taken into custody at Flower St. and Verdugo Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – contempt of court – making criminal threats and warrants. It happened at 8:20 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Alisa Stone was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The site is Magnolia Blvd. and Lake St. The time is 11:35 a.m.

Robert Michael Caffey is a Burbank day laborer and was arrested at 123 South Sparks St. It took place at 2:00 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Los Angeles artist Sean Efraim Caffey was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Blvd. It took place at 7:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft – driving without a license and a warrant.

Daniel Robert Pearson resides in Santa Clarita and is employed in sales. Pearson was taken into custody at the same location and the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property – petty theft – joyriding and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Troy Allen Kamhoot was arrested at 8:40 p.m. The charge is aggravated battery and a warrant.

John Falbe works in tool and dye and lives in Burbank. Falbe was nabbed at 1900 Grismer Ave. and the charges are battery and disorderly conduct. It happened at 9:40 p.m.

On Monday, June 20, Oswaldo Aguayo, a Burbank landscaper was arrested at Ash St. and Lake St. and the time is 00:59 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Sun Valley construction worker Antonio Moreira was apprehended at 2900 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hannah Leigh Meyer is unemployed and is a Sherman Oaks resident. Meyer was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way. The charge is 4060 (B) PC and the time is 8:30 a.m.

Gabriella Padilla is a Pacoima house cleaner and was handcuffed at 1100 West Empire Ave. [Walmart]. The charges are petty theft – identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants. The time is 11:06 a.m.

Jose Manuel Serrano III works in demolition and lives in San Fernando and was arrested at the same time.

The location is 1800 West Empire Ave., and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antonia Maria Sullivan is a Burbank resident and is unemployed. Sullivan was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 11:35 a.m.

Wilfredo Garcia lives in Panorama City and is a pharmacy technician. Garcia was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 11:28 p.m.

The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – possession of drug paraphernalia – robbery – vandalism and warrants.