Burbank Police Log: June 21 – June 27

One person who was apprehended was Artiom Alabilikian, a North Hollywood diamond cutter, on Sunday, June 27, at 629 North Rose Ave.

Alabilikian was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license. It happened at 2:15 a.m.

Juan Alberto Cortes Moreno is a resident of Denver and is unemployed. Moreno was picked up at the Extended Stay and the charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 9:50 a.m.

Tianne Christina King is a Burbank dance instructor. King was placed into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 1:00 p.m.

Fred Edward Frias is a Burbank lifeguard and was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. Frias was charged with 3000.08 of the state penal code and a warrant and it occurred at 5:20 p.m.

Burbank landscaper Jose Mejia was arrested at the Santa Anita Play lot and the time is 7:25 a.m. and the charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

DeWayne Harris is a handyman and a Burbank resident. Harris was placed in custody at 1601 North Victory Place.

The charges Harris faces include identity theft – petty theft – 3455 (B) (1) PC and outstanding warrants. It happened at 8:15 p.m.

Areleta realtor Ana Maria Ramirez was apprehended at IKEA Way and it took place at 9:05 p.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – failure to appear in court – 22400 (A) of the state vehicle code and warrants.

On Saturday, June 26, Ricardo Ciro Davila, a Los Angeles DoorDash driver was taken into custody at Chandler Blvd. and Kenwood St. and it happened at 1:00 a.m.

The charges Davila faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Radnik Nikjouifard is a Canoga Park chef and was arrested at 2255 North Buena Vista.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – disorderly conduct and a warrant. It took place at 1:50 a.m.

John William Helmuth is a farmer and is a resident of Clovis. Helmuth was handcuffed at 3:25 a.m. and the location is 150 East Angeleno Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Northridge actor Steven Raymond Araujo was cuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Whitnall Hwy. and it occurred at 7:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia, 584 (A) PC and a warrant.

Maria Isabel Lopez is a North Hills resident and a shift leader. Lopez was picked up at the same location and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Castaneda Martinez lives in Pacoima and works in air conditioning maintenance.

Martinez was taken into custody at IKEA Way and Tujunga Ave. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 8:18 a.m.

Cain Taylor Konoske is a Hemet resident, a dog walker and was nabbed at the Extended Stay.

The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 PC. The arrest took place at 10:20 a.m.

DuJuan DeCarlos Whitehead is unemployed and lives in Burbank. Whitehead was arrested at McCambridge Park and the charges are grand theft – giving false information to a police officer – possession of drug paraphernalia – 4-1-708 of the city municipal code and a warrant. It happened at 1:00 p.m.

Ryan Clement is a Burbank rapper and was apprehended at 1720 Elliot Drive. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – petty theft – robbery and a warrant. It occurred at 7:27 p.m.

Kevin Stanley Gonzalez lives in Winnetka, is employed in security and was arrested at 1615 North Pass Ave. The charge is vandalism and it took place at 10:05 p.m.

California City cook Gregory Acosta was taken into custody at Lincoln St. and Empire Ave. and the time is 10:45 p.m.

The charges Acosta faces are 30305 (A) (1) PC and possession of a controlled substance.

Marissa Gomez Kawakami is a manager, a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at the same site and the same time.

The charges are petty theft – 466 PC – possession of drug paraphernalia and 1203.2 PC.

Jonathan Christopher Cruz lives in Los Angeles, is employed as an aesthetics specialist and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Kenmere Ave.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 11:40 p.m.

On Friday, June 25, Christopher Gilbert Huante, a Burbank resident was picked up at Clark Ave. and Frederic St.

The time is 00:19 a.m. the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Thomas Eugene Rice is a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd.

The arrest took place at 3:30 a.m. and the charge Rice faces is being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Martin De La Rosa lives in Glendale and was brought into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road. It happened at 4:55 a.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Noor Sherif Ramsis works in insurance and is a resident of Reseda. Ramsis was arrested at 228 East Burbank Blvd. [Office Depot] and it happened at 3:15 p.m.

The charges Ramsis faces are grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Census worker and North Hollywood resident Jessica Granados was picked up at Reese Place and Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place at 3:07 p.m.

Edward Royale is a Teamster and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and burglary. It happened at 5:30 p.m.

Daniel Edward Johnson lives in Sun Valley and works as a mechanic and was nabbed at the LAPD Van Nuys jail.

The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license – 485 PC and warrants. The time is 7:15 p.m.

Alieka Marcos Townsend is a Pasadena resident and is employed as a server. Townsend was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 8:00 p.m.

Anthony Robert Carter is a turf installer and a North Hollywood resident. Carter was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 8:25 p.m.

Victor Ivan Aguilar lives in Pacoima and is unemployed. Aguilar was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the charge is being in possession of heroin/cocaine. The arrest took place at 11:15 p.m.

German Angel Chavez is a resident of Pacoima and is a student. Chavez was picked up at the same location and the same time. The charge is 381 (B) PC.

Hrachya Mnatsakanyan is a tourist and lives in Sherman Oaks and was apprehended at 2627 Hollywood Way. The charges are identity theft and 532 (A) PC. It occurred at 11:17 p.m.

On Thursday, June 24, Antonia Vantrell Echols, who lives in North Hollywood and is a car detailer was taken into custody at 10:20 p.m.

The location is Victory Place and Lake St. The charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yanitise Arisa Gudiel lives in Palmdale and is employed as a packer. Gudiel was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Lake St. It happened at 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 485 PC.

Tim Hwang is a Bellflower musician, was picked up at 11:30 p.m. and the site is San Fernando Blvd. and Naomi St. The charge is 20002 (A) VC.

On Wednesday, June 23, Gerald John Stefan, a North Hollywood teacher was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Winchester Ave. and it happened at 4:20 a.m.

The charges are 69 PC – 22810 (A) PC – 23152 (F) VC and being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Diego Duran is a resident of Van Nuys and employed in highway maintenance. Duran was cuffed at 6:50 a.m. after being charged with spousal abuse – being in possession of a controlled substance and 3056 PC.

Detlev Werk is a store clerk and an Inglewood resident. Werk was nabbed at the Hilton Garden Inn and it took place at 9:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, June 22, Lucia Paiva Penaloza, a Sun Valley speech therapist was arrested at Chuck E. Cheese and it happened at 1:00 a.m. The charge is driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Juan Carlos Escobar is retired and a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 761 North First St. The charge is disorderly conduct. It occurred at 1:10 a.m.

Consuelo Teresa Becerra is a Pacoima server and was picked up at 4421 West Kling St.

The time the arrest happened is 1:40 a.m. and the charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Palmdale medical assistant Amber Jane Wade was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. at 9:40 p.m.

The charge Wade faces is being in possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Jamie Christian Ceja lives in Arleta and is employed in construction. Ceja was picked up at the same location and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Leonel Gomez is a Los Angeles handyman and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd.

It occurred at 11:00 p.m. The charge is possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Sameera Manuka Sellahennadige is a resident of Burbank, is employed as a bartender and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave.

The charges are disorderly conduct – identity theft and a warrant. It happened at 11:07 p.m.

On Monday, June 21, Luz Amparo Quintero Gomez, who is employed as a Burbank caretaker was brought into custody at the Burbank police jail. The charge is petty theft. The arrest took place at 10:46 a.m.

Alan Lee McDermott is a Burbank actor, was picked up at Johnny Carson Park and the time is 10:45 p.m.

The charges include resisting arrest – vandalism – disorderly conduct, 5-3-410 (A) MC and a warrant.