Burbank Police Log: June 22 – June 28

A weekly summary of those individuals who were taken into custody by the Burbank police.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

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Being safe and secure are important and on Sunday, June 28, Brandon John Burton was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Evergreen St. by the Burbank police. The time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and repeated thefts.

Nictheha Cruz lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above. The time is 2:20 a.m.

Alexander Patrick Luchner Hermsen is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Catalina St.

The time is 7:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Phillip Alexander Lehman lives in Newhall and was handcuffed at 501 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:48 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Steven Lizarraga lives in Chino Hills and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – child endangerment – resisting arrest and warrants. The time is 7:38 p.m.

Dwayne McMillan was arrested at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:02 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Kay Nava Sassy lives in Los Angeles and was caught at Alameda Ave and Evergreen St. The time is 1:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Alan Tavizon Almedia lives in Los Angeles and was nailed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:42 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, June 27, Santa Clarita resident Grant Mark Alan Chia Vassa was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – identity theft and a probation violation.

Dominique Antonio Di Benedetto was nabbed at 2701 Thornton Ave. The time is 1:24 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Antonio Garcia Valladares lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 00:23 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Yassin Alessandri Guardado Pineda is a Chino resident and is a truck driver and was nabbed 00:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of burglary tools.

Massai Kajhi Lopez was arrested at the 5 freeway and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 00:59 a.m. The charges are grand theft and repeated thefts.

Celio Roman Lopez lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Sylmar resident Jacob Scott McGowan was nailed after being charged with warrants. The time is 6:44 a.m.

Jeremy Franklin Moon lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and California St. It took place at 8:07 a.m. The charges are forgery and petty theft and warrants.

Jasmin Lanie Ramirez is a Burbank resident and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Ruben Perez Ragoza lives in Panorama City and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place and the time 8:26 The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – repeated thefts and identity theft.

Hakop Jack Semerdjian is a truck driver and a North Hills resident and was nabbed after being charged with trespassing. the time is 10:50 p.m.

Collete Zaghakian lives in La Crescenta and was picked up at Hollywood way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 10:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

On Friday, June 26, Phillip Dion Anderson, a Glendale resident was nabbed at 2340 North Hollywood Way. The time is 8:01 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Manuel Francisco Ayala lives in Inglewood and is a construction worker and was arrested after being charged with a warrant. The time is 00:30 a.m.

Lilyauna Promise Barbee is a Beverly Hills resident and was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 9:30 p.m.

Santa Monica resident Steven Wright Bell was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and First St. The time is 9:07 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Adam Michael Buckley lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended after being charged with a warrant. The time is 1:47 p.m.

Katrina Lee Castillo is a Rancho Cucamonga resident and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – vehicle registration fraud and possession of a stun gun. It took place at 11:00 a.m.

Jaritza Figueroa Lagos lives in Encino and is a babysitter and was cuffed at 10250 Etiwanda Ave and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Matthew Maliki Garrido lives in Lancaster and was nabbed at 1:45 a.m. The charges are contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of nitrous oxide.

Nicole Gerrard is a Burbank resident and was caught after being charged with a warrant. The time is 6:48 a.m.

Jorge Luis Ibarra Humada lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 11:30 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and possession of stolen property.

Los Angeles resident Aliya Krystal Magallon Payan was arrested at 1:45 a.m. The charges are contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of nitrous oxide.

Juan Luis Martinez lives in Hawthorne and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:36 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Yesenia Ortega Riquelme lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 11:30 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Jose Antonio Perez Ruiz is a laborer and was sacked at 3700 Vanowen St. The time is 10:45 a.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud and driving without a valid license.

Burbank resident Onik Sakeyan is an Uber driver and was caught at 250 West Empire Ave. The time is 00:38 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and identity theft.

Kathleen Ava Schmidt lives in Lake Elsinore and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Michael Gregory Schuda was picked up at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 7:34 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Sofia Antonella Silva Gacitua lives in Encino and was nabbed at 11:30 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft – possession of stolen property and warrants.

Derek Devon Strange is a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Linden Ave. The time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Maritza Guadalupe Ventura lives in Sylmar and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 3:24 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, June 25, Kevin Mark Boyle, a Burbank resident was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

William Brent Hood was handcuffed after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and hit and run with property damage. The time is 5:15 a.m.

Ryan Thomas McKinney lives in Tujunga and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and it took place at 8:08 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Jacqueline Paloma Mendez was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 6:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Romulo R. Montoya Barrios lives in Hollywood and was sacked after being charged with vandalism and with $400 or more and a warrant. The time is 7:50 a.m.

Miguel Rodriguez Gonzalez was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 4:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft – identity theft and warrants.

Josue Daniel Romero lives in Compton and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The time is 10:35 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft – identity theft and warrants.

Barbara Yamil Spatafore was pinched at 1212 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

James Stanfill lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 5:15 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Jesse Ruben Valverde is a Los Angeles resident and was sacked at Victory Blvd. and Avon St. It took place at 4:28 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

On Wednesday, June 24, Jack David Barry was handcuffed at 2011 West Olive Ave. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Guillermo Carreto lives in Van Nuys and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Virginia Ave. It took place at 8:57 a.m. The charge is smoking cannabis in public.

Pomona resident Roy Daniel Fernandez was nabbed after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. The time is 6:40 p.m.

Brian Keith Harvin Jr. was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 2:17 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

David Menchu lives in Sylmar and was pinched after being charged with warrants. The time is 3:05 p.m.

Claudio Jesus Bravo Soto is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of burglary tools – burglary – possession of a concealed firearm while in a motor vehicle and conspiring to commit a felony. The time is 11:41 p.m.

Carly Rechelle Voris lives in Escondido and was apprehended after being charged with threatening an executive officer – battery – disorderly conduct and warrants. The time is 5:50 a.m.

On Tuesday, June 23, Gevork Roman Adanalyan, a Glendale resident was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Tujunga Ave. The time is 11:42 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Maria Isabel Amaya was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Rene Baires lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at the same location and the time is 4:58 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Lauren Nicole Gennarini was handcuffed after being charged with attempted murder – assault with a deadly weapon and the time is 4:44 a.m.

Adrian Alfonso Molina lives in Los Angeles and was caught at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 5:03 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Sergio Solarzano Pissi is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed after being charged with a warrant. The time is 10:54 a.m.

On Monday, June 22, Artur Balbayan, a Glendale resident was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alberto Frausto lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 2:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Shaun Goin is a resident of North Hollywood and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Maple St. and the time is 11:26 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Corey John Golob was taken into custody at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 5:05 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Emily Michelle Hansen lives in Los Angeles and is a housekeeper and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Maple St. The time is 11:31 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Alvin Leonardo Harrison was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 10:53 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drugs – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Billy Jay Juarez lives in Hesperia and was pinched after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines. The time is 11:20 p.m.

Lionel Tomas Portugal II is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody after being charged with battery. The time is 6:40 p.m.

Ricardo Rodriguez lives in Bakersfield and is a music engineer and was apprehended after being charged with possession of methamphetamines. The time is 2:40 a.m.

Dupree Davon Street is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 530 North Keystone St. The time is 8:25 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts and resisting arrest.