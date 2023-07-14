Burbank Police Log: June 26 – July 2

A seven-day record of those people taken into custody by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Better safe than sorry, the Burbank police department is on patrol daily and on Sunday, July 2, Jorge Arnoldo Recinos, a Los Angeles resident and construction worker was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave.

The time is 2:33 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving without a license and a warrant.

Jacqueline Jean Elizabeth Mills lives in North Hollywood and is a waitress and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

El Monte resident Sandra Carmen Hernandez is a child life specialist and was cuffed at Palm Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:12 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jose Sanchez lives in Burbank and is a construction worker and was nabbed at the Islands’ restaurant parking lot and the time is 5:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Aaliyah Bernadette Gonzaga is a cashier and a Van Nuys resident and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Pasadena resident Brandon Richard Trujeque was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. It happened at 6:54 p.m.

On Saturday, July 1, Darriona Denay Menefee, who resides in Long Beach and works in security was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Santa Anita Ave.

The time is 00:50 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Peter Amanwil Butrus lives in Burbank and was arrested at 2719 North Lincoln St. the time is 4:46 a.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stun gun.

Burbank resident Hamlet Khosravian is employed as a mechanic and was pinched at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. and the time is 4:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Galo Betancourt works in customer service and lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 4:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Tyler Samuel Parra lives in Granada Hills and is a cashier and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:25 a.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Burbank cashier Erick Cobbs was taken into custody at 2511 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 8:31 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Eugene Glen Pimentel is a North Hollywood contractor and was apprehended at Pacific Ave. and Rose St. The charges are identity theft – petty theft – receiving stolen property – joyriding and a warrant. The time is 10:30 a.m.

Natalie De Amador Gonzalez is a cook and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 3:00 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Leidy Natalie Villalobos is a Los Angeles bartender and was taken into custody at the Empire Center. The time is 8:29 p.m. The charges are petty theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Elizabeth Louise Rutenberg is a Glendale caregiver and was handcuffed at the Glendale police department. The time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is taking contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

On Friday, June 30, Elizabeth Fernandez, a Los Angeles caregiver was pinched at the LAPD Van Nuys police station. The time is 2:55 a.m. The charge is identity theft and warrants.

Robert Fyrazi lives in Burbank and is employed in electronics and was arrested at 300 San Fernando Blvd. The time is 6:55 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Adan Rafael Espinoza is unemployed and a Van Nuys resident and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Griffith Park Drive and the time is 8:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

North Hills resident and Uber driver Karapet Megrabyan was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 9:00 a.m.

Jose Sergio Meraz works at a mobile car wash and lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 1845 West Empire Ave. The time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Katarine Martirosyan is a cosmetologist and a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is petty theft and the time is 4:00 p.m.

Robert Hecimovich lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. The charge is disorderly conduct, and the time is 7:30 p.m.

Cary Dwain Mitchell sells shoes and is a Burbank resident and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, June 29, Haikaz Yaghszian, a trainer and a North Hollywood resident was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Screenland Drive.

The charges are receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 00:25 a.m.

Jaren Christine George lives in San Pedro and is employed in security and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 00:20 a.m.

The charges are loitering for prostitution – driving with a suspended or revoked license – failure to stay on the right edge of the curb while pulling a trailer – disorderly conduct – driving with heavy explosives – failure to appear for a traffic violation and warrants.

Jose Alejandro Arellano lives in Lancaster and is a landscaper and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Maple St. and the time is 00:31 a.m.

The charges are carrying a concealed dagger – possession of a controlled substance – possession of large capacity magazines and petty theft.

Los Angeles housekeeper Shaylene Renee Bain was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Orchard Drive. The time is 12:10 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Erick Chora works in furniture and resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at the same site and the time is 2:15 a.m. The charge is the same.

Caden James Parker lives in Los Angeles and is employed in security and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave. and the time is 3:50 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Mario Marino is a teacher and a Burbank resident and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 6:49 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Anaha America Giselle Flores is a San Fernando house cleaner and was picked up at the front counter and the time is 10:50 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Saul Garcia is employed in construction and resides in San Fernando and was arrested at 1301 Victory Place. It took place at 6:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arleta electronic salesman Jose Marron was apprehended at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 8:22 p.m.

The charges are possession of methamphetamines for sale – possession of a controlled substance and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Shawn Lowe is a designer and a Burbank resident and was pinched at 500 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:40 p.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer.

On Wednesday, June 28, Fernando Navarro, a Los Angeles security guard was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave. It occurred at 2:21 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Candace Maria Barela is a chef and a resident of Pasadena and was arrested at 267 South Oak Knoll Ave. The time is 8:25 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Alejandro Miranda lives in Burbank and is a CNA and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 11:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – driving while under the influence of drugs – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Jonathan Noel Rivera lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Clark Ave. and Kenwood Road and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are driving while addicted to drugs and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Anthony John Valento is a Lyft driver and was apprehended at 319 Lomita Ave. and the time is 12:15 p.m. The charges are contempt of court – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Leslie Janet Castillo Campos works in sales and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Belkis Dominguez is employed in sales and resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is the same and the time is the same.

Burbank resident James Anthony Baker works in real estate and was arrested at 333 Andover Drive and charged with making criminal threats. The time is 7:10 p.m.

Angie Carmela Rodriguez lives in Los Angeles and is a student and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Brandon Garrett Perrin works with canvas and resides in Burbank and was arrested at 601 North Fairview St. The charge is battery. The time is 7:53 p.m.

Hemet architect Shawn Bretagne Jefferson was nabbed at 10440 Moorpark St. It took place at 7:55 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and hit and run with no injuries.

Steven Lee Drojensky was apprehended at 638 Hampton Road and the time is 11:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Tuesday, June 27, Guillermo Martinez Fabian, who lives in Los Angeles and is employed at a car wash was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. The time is 3:50 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Los Angeles resident Nancy Yamileth Guevara Lopez was arrested at the same site and the time is 3:32 a.m. The charge is the same.

Jacob Sebastian Moreno lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1014 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 5:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Arleta resident Albert Mercado works in quality control and was pinched at 826 North Lake St. and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is reckless driving.

Robert Santos lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Miguel Angel Garay is a delicatessen manager and was nabbed at Burbank High and the time is 1:42 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Ruben De Jesus Hernandez lives in Reseda and is a sales engineer and was taken into custody at 240 Elm St. The time is 1:40 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Burbank roofer Michael Roy Lessing was taken into custody at Valley Skate Park and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Dwight Adrian Maribal lives in Burbank and is employed in flooring and was pinched at 1801 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 5:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Nury Hernandez is a stocker and a Sylmar resident and was taken into custody at 2995 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 7:00 p.m. The charge is embezzlement.

On Monday, June 26, Orlando Araujo, who resides in Glendale and is an administrator was arrested at Angeleno Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The charge is making annoying phone calls. The time is 2:31 a.m.

Shawn Michael Paulson lives in Burbank and is employed in real estate and was nabbed at Heffron Drive and Maple St.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants. It took place at 10:15 a.m.

Anthony James Bivens is a mover and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at the west garage. The time is 12:25 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – vandalism and warrants.

Burbank resident Steven Lee Drojensky was taken into custody at Bethany Road and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:25 p.m.

The charges are offering a tattoo to a person under the age of 18 – petty theft – trespassing – resisting arrest and warrants.

Kevin Fernando Castillo is a Burbank dishwasher and was nabbed at 8:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct, and the location is 1600 North San Fernando Blvd.

Ileana Morales lives in North Hills and works with HVAC and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is battery.

Lorreine Gisselle Garcia is a driver and a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 10:20 p.m.

Jason Jesse Ramirez is a resident of Burbank and a driver and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are possession of a concealed firearm and resisting arrest.

Alton Anderson is unemployed and a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 11:20 p.m.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – making criminal threats and vandalism with $400 or more.