Burbank Police Log: June 27 – July 3

Service and commitment are core values for the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Keeping the peace is essential to any city and Burbank is fortunate to have one of the best and on Sunday, July 3, Karen Karandzhanyan, a Burbank resident and a plumber was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

George Arthur Campos is a Mission Hills construction worker and was arrested at the same time and the site is Glenoaks Blvd. and Reese Place.

The charges are 4573 of the state penal code – misappropriation of lost property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maria De Jesus Mares is a Van Nuys dispatcher and was taken into custody and the time is 00:05 a.m.

The site is the same and the charge is 11379 (A) of the state health and safety code – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Andres Hernandez Sanchez works in delivery and lives in El Monte. Sanchez was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Harvard Road and the time is 2:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood coordinator Daniel Michael Alonzo was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 3:55 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Humberto Rafael Rojo is a recycler and a Los Angeles resident. Rojo was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St. and the time is 7:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Ashley Karina Villagrez-Mejia is a pharmacist and was picked up at 3614 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:05 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while with .08 or above.

Shant Gulesserian is a Glendale driver and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Ferncola Ave. and the time is 11:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Adrian Julio Gonzalez is employed in security and lives in Los Angeles. Gonzalez was nabbed at the same site and the time is the same. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jonas Alexander Borcherding lives in Sun Valley and was apprehended at Third St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 5:44 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – vandalism and a warrant.

Glendale resident Lexie Lesha Agboka works in security and was handcuffed at 719 East Acacia Ave. and the time is 8:20 p.m.

The charges are assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and participating in a riot.

Conner James Ludlum resides in Burbank and was arrested at Clark Ave. and Catalina St. It happened at 9:50 p.m. The charges are stalking – making criminal threats and resisting arrest.

Ashley Tillson works as an account coordinator and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 10:47 p.m. The charge is 23153 (A) of the state vehicle code.

On Saturday, July 2, Joel Luna, who lives in North Hollywood and works in construction was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave.

The time is 00:01 a.m. and the charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

North Hollywood clerk Manuel Mier was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charge is resisting arrest.

Christian Alvarez is a Sunland clerk and was taken into custody at the same site and the same time. The charges are child endangerment and resisting arrest.

Burbank resident Rennie Dean Hurtado was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St. and the charge is trespassing. The time is 4:10 a.m.

Peter Tansey lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the charges are disorderly conduct and vandalism. It took place at 6:05 p.m.

Jeffrey Daniel Romero is a North Hollywood painter and was handcuffed at 6185 Erwin St. and the time is 4:50 p.m.

The charges are 2800.1 (A) VC – driving with a suspended or revoked license – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Sunland insurance broker Narek Gasparyan was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. The time is 8:25 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Brett Rackie lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 9:07 p.m. The charges are driving while under .08 or above – disorderly conduct and a warrant.

On Friday, July 1, Destaney Alexandra Salazar, who is a North Hollywood waitress was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Javier Federico Martinez works as a gardener and lives in Los Angeles. Martinez was handcuffed at Ulysses St. and Isabel St.

The time is 9:15 a.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Sylvia Green Youngblood is a Pasadena attorney and was taken into custody at 129 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:55 a.m. The charge is violating a court order.

Tobias Joseph O’Keefe lives in Glendale and is employed as a truck driver and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 11:25 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank prop master Michael Daniel Chapman was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Harvard Road. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 2:20 p.m.

Alexis Medellin works as a handyman and lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at 620 Vineland Ave. and the time is 5:36 p.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – 3454 (C) PC and possession of a controlled substance.

Henri Osmir Monroy Portillo is a Pasadena tree trimmer and was nabbed at Lake St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Martin Huaman Chavez is a Van Nuys mechanic and was picked up at 651 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Ahmad Vince Shelton lives in Hesperia and works with cement and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Valencia Ave. and the time is 10:18 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Samantha Abigail Luna Nunfio works as a counter and resides in North Hollywood. Nunfio was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. The time is 11:55 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

North Hollywood stocker Eduardo Gonzalez was handcuffed at 10505 West Victory Blvd. It happened at 11:45 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

On Thursday, June 30, Efrain Alfonso Perez Escalante, a resident of Glendale and a smog technician was arrested at San Jose Ave. and Third St. and the time is 1:53 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Kerby Eliu Najar works in quality control and lives in Panorama City and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Cordova St. and the time is 3:30 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of someone else’s credit card – receiving stolen property – identity theft – grand theft – petty theft and warrants. The time is 3:30 a.m.

Sun Valley resident Christopher Jose Santos Hernandez works as a baker and was apprehended at the same site and the time is the same. The charge is identity theft.

Daniel Ordaz Jr. works in the parts department and lives in Sylmar. Ordaz was cuffed at the same location and at the same time. The charge is identity theft.

Los Angeles resident Jesse James Howard was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 5:41 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – burglary and warrants.

Mayra Romero is a set builder and is a resident of Palmdale and was arrested at 901 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 6:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – 20150 (A) PC – conspiracy to commit a felony – 1320 (B) PC and warrants.

Adrian Lopez lives in South Gate and is employed in shipping and was brought into custody at 901 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 6:40 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats and a warrant.

Palmdale chef Bryan Edgardo Martinez was picked up at 2500 West Victory Blvd. and the charges are bigamy and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 10:30 a.m.

Hemet resident and lumberjack Timothy Earl Kreider was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 1:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Juan Antonio Navarro is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Navarro was taken into custody after being arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – domestic battery and warrants. The time is 1:03 p.m.

Vardan Khakalmazyan is a Burbank resident and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 1325 North Myers St. and the time is 2:20 p.m. The charge is violating a court order.

Burbank property manager Frank Donatelli was handcuffed at 1047 East Olive Ave. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or above – trespassing and warrant.

Victor Sirin is a Burbank carpenter and was arrested at Lake St. and Elm Ave. and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Rennie Dean Hurtado is a Burbank stagehand and was apprehended at Parish Place and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 11:45 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, June 29, Kenyon Fitzgerald Wilson, who lives in Los Angeles and is a producer was picked up at Cypress Ave. and Sunset Canyon Drive and the time is 00:40 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Romero Luis Escalante is a Los Angeles driver and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the charge is 4050 (B) VC and a warrant. The time is 3:30 a.m.

North Hollywood construction worker Benjamin Paradus was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The time is 8:30 a.m. The charges are 30305 (A) (1) PC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – 3056 PC and a warrant.

Kendon Johnson works as a machinist and resides in Burbank. Johnson was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Third St. The time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are 23152 (F) VC – 23152 (C) VC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank radio host Jesus Gandara was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cornell Drive and the charge is trespassing and a warrant. It took place at 7:25 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 28, Javier Morales, who is a Burbank delivery driver was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 00:05 a.m. The charge is 22810 (A) PC.

Burbank gardener David Lopez Alamanza was picked up at the same location and the same time. The charges are 24610 PC – 25400 (A) (1) PC – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm – 32310 (A) PC.

Madeline Elizabeth Barron is a smoothie maker and a Burbank resident. Barron was taken into custody at 935 North Pass Ave. and the time is 00:50 a.m. The charge is battery.

Mike Munoz is a mortician and lives in Panorama City. Munoz was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Elmwood Ave. It happened at 3:00 a.m. The charges are being an unlicensed driver and 21510 (A) PC.

Gregorio Martinez lives in Burbank and was arrested at 5:20 a.m. and the site is 4401 West Kling St. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jose De Jesus Preciado lives in Los Angeles and works in merchandise. Preciado was arrested at 2900 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of someone else’s credit card – petty theft – identity theft and a warrant.

Vicky Valle Beltran Santos works in retail and lives in Los Angeles. Beltran was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 7:30 a.m. The charges are petty theft and identity theft.

North Hollywood resident Christian Edward Mora was nabbed at Frederic St. and Wyoming Ave. and the time is 8: 25 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edna Lidia Hoesca Juarez, a Glendale dancer was arrested at 356 Merrill Ave. and the time is 10:45 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Kendon Byron Christopher Johnson lives in Burbank and is a machinist and was picked up at 643 North Victory Blvd. The charges are 11375 (B) (2) HS – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arthur Mor is a Burbank tape operator and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Avon St. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It happened at 1:16 p.m.

Alexander Hernandez is a Burbank electrician and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 5:30 p.m.

Sharvik Jay Mukherji is a Cerritos counselor and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 5:30 p.m.

Allen Baltazar Diaz works as a hair stylist and lives in Los Angeles. Diaz was handcuffed at Cypress Ave. and Sixth St. The time is 7:34 p.m. The charge is indecent exposure.

Henry Ara Rostomyan works in trucking and lives in Sun Valley. Rostomyan was nabbed at Ramada Inn. It occurred at 7:50 p.m. The charges are identity theft – petty theft – identity theft and a warrant.

Burbank driver John Aaron Stephens was taken into custody at 770 North First St. and the time is 8:10 p.m. The charges are giving false information to a police officer – resisting arrest – violating a promise to appear in court and warrants.

Alhambra carpenter Timothy Joseph Chavez was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are 25400 (A) (1) PC – petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Jed Marcus Almira Reyes is a Panorama City delivery driver and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Myers St. The time is 9:35 p.m. and the charge is 23153 (F) VC.

On Monday, June 27, Jose Antonio Lopez, a Los Angeles resident and a meat clerk was nabbed at Bonnywood Place and Orange Grove Ave.

The time is 7:00 a.m. The charges are giving false information to a police officer and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Claudia Fabiola Gutierrez is a Burbank house cleaner and was taken into custody at 1220 Catalina St. The time is 4:55 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Edward Luis Skinner is an Altadena laborer and was arrested at 1551 Victory Place and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under .08 or above. The time is 6:30 p.m.

Burbank waiter Albert Tonyan was picked up at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 7:20 p.m. The charge is 23103 (A) VC.

Vartan Samani is a Burbank dishwasher and was taken into custody at Third St. and Angeleno Ave. The time is 7:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Victorville construction worker Siamanto Khachkian was picked up at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 8:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license – petty theft and warrants.

Antonio Margarito Herrera Rivas resides in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Vallarta Market and the time is 9:50 p.m.

The charges are battery – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Joseph Gordon Miller works in maintenance and resides in Burbank. Miller was nabbed at 830 University Ave. and the time is 10:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Christopher David Nicholas is employed in auto body repair and lives in North Hollywood. Nicholas was arrested at Vineland Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft and receiving stolen property.