Burbank Police Log: June 28 – July 4

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request.

As citizens of the city of Burbank, a great debt is paid to the men and women in blue for keeping people safe and sound.

One aspect of the job is to apprehend individuals and on Sunday, July 4, Phong Huu Ho, a resident of Irvine and an importer/exporter was handcuffed at 465 East Magnolia Blvd.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 1:00 a.m.

Janess Morales is a resident of North Hollywood and is employed in aviation. Morales was picked up at 4407 Woodland Ave. and the time is 9:36 a.m.

The charges Morales faces are possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license – trespassing and warrants.

Daniel Allee lives in Van Nuys and was nabbed at 940 North Kenwood St. and the charges are disorderly conduct – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants. The time is 2:30 p.m.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon is a Burbank artist and was apprehended at 316 San Fernando Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 4:30 p.m.

Jane Shlosberg is a Tarzana resident and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Olive Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct and it happened at 6:50 p.m.

Jonathan Jesus Barrera is a Los Angeles detailer and was nabbed at Victory Place and Lake St. The charge is 466 of the state penal code and the time is 8:40 p.m.

Christine D. Mitchell is a Burbank actor and was brought into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 9:15 p.m.

Paula Schmidt lives in Burbank and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Clark Ave. and the charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 11:25 p.m.

On Saturday, July 3, Michael Joseph Othello, a Burbank plumber was nabbed at 3305 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 00:15 a.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robena Zarate Teneralli is a North Hollywood resident and an assistant producer. Teneralli was arrested at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 1:23 a.m.

Emily Jessica Saado is a resident of Valley Village and is a car manager. Saado was taken into custody at Cahuenga Blvd. and Whitnall Hwy.

The charge Saado faces is 182 (A) (1) PC and an outstanding warrant. It took place at 2:30 a.m.

Manuel Barcelo Jr. is a greensman and a Palmdale resident. Barcelo was apprehended at the same location and the time is 2:20 a.m.

The charge Barcelo faces is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Andrew Nicholas Martens is a construction worker who lives in Burbank. Martens was handcuffed at Marshall’s [Empire Center].

The charges are petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 7:05 a.m.

Hannah Westfall is a Burbank caretaker and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It occurred at 10:50 a.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Keshishyan is a delivery man and a resident in Burbank. Keshishyan was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time of the arrest is 3:05 p.m.

Margaret Devon Rutherford is a Tucson bartender and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Tulare Ave. The charge is petty theft and the time is 7:15 p.m.

San Fernando driver Jesus Rodalfo Sanchez Ayala was brought into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – vandalism and warrants. The time is 9:22 p.m.

Michael V. Pavia lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. The charges are 11351 of the state health and safety code and 11370.1 (A) HS.

Sarah Marie Brown is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the charges are petty theft – burglary – shoplifting and warrants. It happened at 9:30 p.m.

Monty Dunkin lives in Burbank and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The charge is 30305 (A) (1) PC and a warrant. The time is 9:30 p.m.

Ricardo Antonio Jimenez is a resident of Burbank and was taken into custody at Thornton Ave. and Ontario St.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 9:49 p.m.

Lavonce Anthony Ervin is a quality analyst and a North Hollywood resident. Ervin was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery and the time is 11:00 p.m.

On Friday, July 2, Antonio Theo Enriquez, a Burbank resident was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way [CVS] and it happened at 00:10 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – burglary – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Miguel Angel Marentes Sherrada is a construction worker, a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. and it took place at 00:40 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Anthony Garcia is a Baldwin Park driver and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Victory Blvd.

It happened at 00:40 a.m. and the charge Garcia faces is being in possession of a controlled substance for sale and a warrant.

Jenny Arely Romero is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident. Romero was apprehended at 6:30 a.m. and the location is Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joe Molina Jr. lives in San Bernardino and is employed as an auto body technician.

Molina was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Naomi St. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 9:30 a.m.

Arlene Frances Selfinger is a Burbank resident and is employed in customer service. Selfinger was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charge is 369 (A) PC and an outstanding warrant. It happened at 10:55 a.m.

Los Angeles electrician Michael Augustin Elias was apprehended at 1069 East Spazier Ave.

The charges are 3455 (B) (1) PC – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It took place at 1:25 p.m.

Matthew Steven Rojas is a Sun Valley delivery driver. Rojas was cuffed at Oxnard St. and Cahuenga Blvd.

It happened at 1:15 p.m. and the charges are 4573 PC – being in possession of drug paraphernalia and being an unlicensed driver.

Ismael Puente is a cook and a North Hollywood resident. Puente was taken into custody at 5928 Cahuenga Blvd.

The charge is being in possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 1:15 p.m.

Judith Viviana Lainez is a housekeeper and a North Hollywood resident. Lainez was picked up at 4420 West Victory Blvd. and the charge is 23152 (F) of the state vehicle code. It happened at 3:33 p.m.

Jesus Evaristo Sourios Jr. is a Burbank computer networker. Sourios was arrested after being charged with making criminal threats – 368 (B) (1) PC – 591 PC and false imprisonment. The time is 5:55 p.m.

Daniel Garcia lives in Sun Valley, is employed in dry cleaning and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Winona Ave. It happened at 7:40 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance for transport – petty theft – identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Catherine Lizette Escobar is a cashier and a Panorama City resident. Escobar was arrested at Lowe’s and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 8:15 p.m.

Justin Lee Brown is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Brown was apprehended at Ralphs south and the charges are vandalism – 594.2 (A) PC and 485 PC. It happened at 8:30 p.m.

Stephanie Oceia lives in Palmdale and is unemployed. Oceia was handcuffed at Lowe’s and the charges are 148.3 PC – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 8:15 p.m.

Myles Jaleel Wright Walker lives in North Hollywood and is employed in cyber security.

Walker was picked up at Keystone St. and Olive Ave. and was charged with 23152 (G) VC and 853.7 PC. It took place at 10:10 p.m.

On Thursday, July 1, Arman Ossia, a Woodland Hills resident and a physician was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave.

It happened at 9:20 a.m. The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Guy J. Dupre is a maintenance worker and a Los Angeles resident. Dupre was nabbed after being charged with child endangerment and a warrant. The time is 11:30 a.m.

Sargis Davtyan is a musician and a Burbank resident. Davtyan was arrested at Catalina St. and Oak St.

The charges are possession of stolen property and 1204.2 PC. It happened at 12:00 p.m.

Jozef Allahyarian is a car painter and a Burbank resident. Allahyarian was picked up at 200 North Third St. and it took place at 4:10 p.m. The charges are burglary – petty theft – identity theft and warrants.

Gary Steven Redfearn is a Bakersfield firefighter and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave.

The charges are 29800 (A) (1) PC – 11370.1 (A) HS – 30305 (A) (1) PC – 25800 (A) PC and forgery and the time is 3:25 p.m.

Cary Dwain Mitchell is a Burbank shoe salesman and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant. The time is 5:15 p.m.

Vahag Garibyan lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Frederic St.

The charges Garibyan faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 6:15 p.m.

Jon Tomas Harrelson is a Los Angeles process server and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Cypress Ave.

The charges are robbery – grand theft – possession of stolen property – petty theft and 1203.2 PC. It happened at 8:10 p.m.

Jose Mejia is a Burbank butcher and was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place at 10:05 p.m.

Joseph Mark Eide is employed as a carpenter and is a resident of Burbank. Eide was arrested at the same site and the time is 10:45 p.m.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and a warrant.

Anthony Sebastian Navidad is a Sylmar security guard and was nabbed at the same location. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 10:45 p.m.

Cody Richard Croft lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Pacific Ave. and Kenwood St.

The charges are driving under the influence with .08 or above – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant. It occurred at 10:50 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 30, Hiram Cabrera Castillejos, who lives in Monrovia and is employed as a landscaper was nabbed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the charge is grand theft and it happened at 4:00 p.m.

Brigette Beth Gonzalez is a Burbank general manager and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 9:45 p.m.

Daniel Edward Nersoyan is a jewelry salesman and a Burbank resident. Nersoyan was picked up at Toluca Park Ave. and Rose St.

The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants. It happened at 10:50 p.m.

Nicole Annmarie Zimmerman lives in Hawthorne and works in maintenance. Zimmerman was arrested at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

On Tuesday, June 29, Rigoberto Martinez, a resident of Burbank was apprehended at 260 East Magnolia Blvd. [Gitana restaurant]. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 1:15 a.m.

Ricardo Alonzo Rosette, a North Hollywood tattoo artist was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. [7-Eleven].

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – robbery, driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. It took place at 3:15 a.m.

Louis Anthony Cedeno Rojas lives in Sunland and is a hairdresser. Rojas was picked up at the same site and the time is 3:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of a controlled substance – 853.7 PC and warrants.

Robert William Donis is employed as a loader and is a Burbank resident. Donis was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ismael Altamirano is a Burbank factory worker and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The charges Altamirano faces are petty theft and trespassing. The arrest took place at 11:45 a.m.

Francisco Guadalupe Juarez lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 146 West Cypress Ave. The time is 5:57 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and 594.2 (A) PC.

Joshua Valerio lives in Panorama City and was handcuffed at 2200 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:20 p.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyrone McClendon is a Burbank artist and was picked up at 330 North San Fernando Blvd. and the charge is vandalism. It happened at 6:45 p.m.

On Monday, June 28, Devin Thomas Irvin, a Tarzana resident and a business manager was arrested at Fairview St. and Olive Ave.

The time is 3:18 a.m. and the charges are 4574 PC – driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Vali Asaro lives in Sun Valley and works at HVAC. Asaro was nabbed at the Ramada Inn and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of cocaine/heroin – possession of drug paraphernalia – 23152 (F) VC and warrants. It took place at 8:50 a.m.

Christopher Arredondo is a resident of San Fernando and is employed as a driver.

Arredondo was taken into custody after being charged with possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – spousal abuse and a warrant. It happened at 7:35 p.m.