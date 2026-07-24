Burbank Police Log: June 29 – July 5

Burbank's police make sure the city is safe and secure.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

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On Sunday, July 5, Cesar Felipe Jaramillo Moreno, who lives in West Covina was arrested by the Burbank police at Glenoaks Blvd. and Peyton Ave. The time is 11:50 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Kareem Loya lives in Bell and was picked up at 1541 North Victory Blvd. The time is 5:40 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Amber Lee Patterson is a Palmdale resident and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. It took place at 2:58 a.m. The charge is possession of a taser.

Alexander Ian Tanjala lives in Los Angeles and was caught at 601 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and driving while under the influence of drugs.

On Saturday, July 4, Alejandro Arroyo, a Van Nuys resident was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 3:40 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of methamphetamines and vandalism.

Yeprem Balayan lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Riverton Ave. It occurred at 2:16 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Genaro Cruz lives in Sun Valley and was picked up at 11353 Cohasset St. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is pointing a laser at an aircraft.

Jorge Cruz is a Sun Valley resident and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Michelle Marie De Napoli lives in Anaheim and was taken into custody after being charged with petty theft and warrants. The time is 4:45 p.m.

Christopher Lee Donnauro resides in Burbank and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 11:02 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Daniel Andy Guzman lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 527 South Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:40 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Yasmine Kammelian is a resident of Laguna Niguel and was sacked at 2080 West Empire Ave. and the time is 4:01 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Natalie Christina Kepano was picked up at 2080 West Empire Ave. The time is 4:27 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of medication without a prescription.

Jordan Blaine King is an Encino resident and was caught at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Remberto Ernesto Kuylen lives in Hollywood and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Scott Road and the time is 9:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Andres Julian Mejia Monsalve was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Niagara St. The time is 2:45 a.m. The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison and possession of methamphetamines.

Juliette Madeleini Mendez Ferrero lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamines.

Robert Jeffrey Monzingo is a resident of North Hollywood and was arrested at 1521 North Victory Blvd. The time is 7:35 p.m. The charge is identity theft and warrants.

Jennifer Michelle Phillips lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Pass Ave. and Oak St. and the time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Jesus De La Torre Rodriguez resides in Sun Valley and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 8:25 p.m.

Javier Sanchez Gonzalez Jr. is a cook and a North Hollywood resident and was pinched at Chandler Blvd. and Valley St. The time is 2:46 p.m. The charges are possession of brass knuckles and driving without a valid license.

Carlos Alberto Santa Cruz Lopera lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Niagara. St

The time is 2:45 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Isaac San Vicente lives in Torrance and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 7:13 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Kelsie Lynette Strickland Pedone lives in Granada Hills and works for Instacart and was cuffed at 25 East Alameda Ave. It took place at 8:29 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Hector H. Vanegas lives in Chatsworth and was apprehended at 3:27 a.m. The charges are possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Christopher Villalobos is a Sylmar resident and was handcuffed at Pass Ave. and Oak St. and the time 1:20 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Eddie Brian Wise is a plumber and a Hawthorne resident and was nabbed at Main St. and Cedar Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

On Friday, July 3, Julia Artemeva, a Studio City resident was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Anthony Culp lives in Los Angeles and was sacked at Bonita Ave. and Grismer Ave. The time is 3:20 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Halsey David Corvin is a Burbank resident and was apprehended after being charged with violating a restraining order and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 5:36 p.m.

Taylor Marcus Cordero was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and 3056 of the state penal code.

Marlene Maria Garcia is a resident of Sun Valley and was picked up at Morningside Drive and Griffith Park Drive and the time is 12:31 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Anderson Emmanuel Garcia Martinez lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 12:45 p.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud and a warrant.

David Gomez is a Panorama City resident and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 1:15 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines and warrants.

Amorina Antonia Huerta Garner lives in Redlands and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 00:19 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Tyshawn Laray MacGyver lives in Long Beach and was nabbed after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. The time is 8:00 a.m.

Kelly Lynn McKinney is a Fresno resident and was pinched at 200 North Third St. It occurred at 8:45 p.m.

The charges are forging a public seal – possession of methamphetamines and identity theft.

Inga Melgar lives in Burbank and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and San Jose Ave. The time is 5:44 p.m. The charges are possession of forged items and vehicle registration fraud.

Christopher Mendez is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 12:45 p.m. The charges are driving without a license and vehicle registration fraud.

Jose Steven Mendoza was sacked at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. It occurred at 3:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Raul Gutierrez Moreno lives in Redlands and was picked up at 00:21 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Rozalia Oyusu resides in Encino and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Alexander Beren Purvis was sacked at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 00:22 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Razmik Sarkissian was apprehended after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. The time is 8:02 p.m.

Rushon Simien lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 2:10 p.m. The charges are vandalism and possession of a controlled substance.

DeJohn Tremond Turner is a Santa Clarita resident and is a security guard and was pinched at 10:44 p.m. The charge is possession of an assault weapon.

On Thursday, July 2, Jill Marie Baker was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Scott Road and the time is 3:02 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Franky Cardenas lives in Yucca Valley and was handcuffed at Front St. and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 2:47 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and .08 or above.

Alberto Chun is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody after being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony – robbery and grand theft. The time is 9:40 p.m.

Arleta resident Josue Dominguez Caceres and was picked up at 2:17 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of methamphetamines and joyriding.

Frank Donatelli lives in Burbank and was sacked at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:50 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Eric Gonzalez resides in Downey and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Avon St. and the time is 12:00 a.m. The charges are forging a public seal – possession of methamphetamines and identity theft.

Kayle Austin Harper lives in Los Angeles and was caught at 2021 West Olive Ave. The time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of a dagger.

Michael Horrell Inman is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Bethany Road and the time is 1:15 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of hard drugs.

Luis Enrique Martinez lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony – robbery – grand theft and possession of large capacity magazines. The time is 9:33 p.m.

David Perez Flores resides in San Diego and was pinched at 2:14 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and joyriding.

Huntington Beach resident Michael G. Saavedra was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Bethany and the time is 1:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – petty theft – possession of a dagger – possession of a controlled substance – possession of ammunition and being a felon and a warrant.

Umar Rasheed Shabazz II lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Tulare Ave. and the time is 9:34 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Christopher Aaron Wersching is a Downey resident and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Avon St. The time is 12:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – forging a public seal and identity theft.

Ariel Alexis Williams Lewis lives in Lancaster and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are possession of fireworks – possession of dangerous fireworks and warrants.

On Wednesday, July 1, Lilit Balayan, a Sylmar resident was sacked at Mariposa St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 2:45 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Victor Alejandro Centeno Lomeli lives in Sun Valley and is an Uber driver and was taken into custody at Vineland Ave. and Vanowen St. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Angel Marius Damache is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 1030 West Alameda Ave. The time is 8:21 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Joanne Mary Fasheh lives in Los Angeles and is a banker and was sacked at 2033 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:43 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Andrew Alexander Hernandez was handcuffed at Lakeside Drive and Olive Ave. The time is 11:23 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Alan Lee McDermott was caught at 820 North Clybourn Ave. and the time is 10:18 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kelly Lynn McKinney lives in Fresno and was picked up at Keystone St. and Glenoaks Blvd. It took place at 4:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – identity theft – possession of a switchblade and possession of brass knuckles.

Miguel Nolasco is a Pomona resident and was nabbed after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 8:54 p.m.

Michael Tony Sampson lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Keystone St. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 4:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – identity theft – possession of a switchblade and possession of brass knuckles.

On Tuesday, June 30, Jorge Omar De Leon, a Van Nuys resident was pinched at Ontario St. and Empire Ave. The time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Carlos Abel Estrella resides in Pomona and was sacked at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 1:28 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Nico Gallegos is a resident of La Puente and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 2:11 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Cesar Antonio Gonzalez Hernandez is a Los Angeles resident and was caught at Hood Ave. and Rose St. The time is 9:45 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above.

Samuel Jonathan Lettner lives in San Fernando and was picked up at 7:14 p.m. The site is Empire Ave. and the 5 freeway. The charges are trespassing on railroad tracks and disorderly conduct.

Daniel Ryan Madsen is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon and arson. The time is 10:04 p.m.

Asatur Armani Ternakalyan lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 440 North Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 10:44 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Manuel Urena is a Pasadena resident and was nabbed after being charged with trespassing. It took place at 3:06 p.m.

Joseph Vargas Rodriguez lives in Pomona and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. It took place at 1:28 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

On Monday, June 29, Mary Alice Abita, a resident of Van Nuys was handcuffed at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Thomas Anthony Coderko lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 2642 North Brighton St. The time is 11:31 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Zachary Otis Fultz is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 626 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 00:13 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and .08 or above.

Angel Anthony Garcia was apprehended at Lake St. and Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 1:18 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Burbank resident and dishwasher Aaron Marc Manjarrez was caught after being charged with vandalism and $400 or more. It took place at 8:39 a.m.

Linda Almeida was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:43 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – petty theft – possession of a dagger and warrants.

Christina Marie Nugent lives in Sacramento and was pinched at 2627 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 4:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jesse Raymond Rodriguez was sacked at 1301 North Victory Blvd. The time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud.

Glendale chef Marat Sargsyan was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. It occurred at 11:52 a.m. The charge is petty theft.