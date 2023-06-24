Burbank Police Log: June 5 – June 11

Seven days' worth of arrests made by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Being prepared for anything and everything, the Burbank police department is also prepared to put someone in handcuffs and on Sunday, June 11, Christopher Ray Brown, who is a Los Angeles landscaper was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd.

The time is 00:10 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of Xanax and possession of methamphetamines.

Esdras Joel Garcia De La Rosa lives in Los Angeles and is a construction worker and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

Mark Mina Shenouda resides in Hemet and is employed in finance and was arrested at Catalina St. and Vanowen St.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and joyriding. The time is 2:25 a.m.

Natalie Christina Kepano lives in North Hollywood and works in insurance sales and was apprehended at the same location and the same time.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Timothy Love Jr. lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 5:00 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and misappropriation of lost property.

Daniel Emilov Milev is a Northridge delivery driver and was arrested at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 10:35 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – resisting arrest- being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fengtian Chen is a Los Angeles truck driver who was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the charge is petty theft. The time is 2:06 p.m.

Armando Vasquez is a yard worker and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 1102 East Ave. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – burglary and warrants. The time is 1:25 p.m.

El Monte accounting clerk Amber Lynn Sinclair was picked up at Macy’s and the time is 3:50 p.m. The charges are possession of brass knuckles – petty theft and a warrant.

Torrey Wood Payne is a Burbank truck driver and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:30 p.m.

The charges are receiving stolen property – petty theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – violation to appear in court and a warrant.

Charles Samuel Prado resides in Burbank and is a construction worker and was cuffed at the Extended Stay and the time is 5:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – trespassing and 3056 of the state penal code.

Marcus Fridey lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – trespassing – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Brittany Janae Woods lives in West Hollywood and is a business owner and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 9:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

North Hollywood administrative assistant Derrick R. Woods was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

James Edward Lassiter III works for UPS and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Lamer St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charges are joyriding and disorderly conduct.

Carlos Adan Chinchay Lopez is employed in security and resides in North Hollywood and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and damaging a communication device. The time is 11:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 10, Kenneth Hankins, who lives in Burbank and is a music producer was pinched at Morningside Drive and Reese Place. The time is 4:03 a.m. The charge is driving under the influence of drugs.

Los Angeles accountant Bradley William Clark was arrested at Oak St. and Pass Ave. [Vons] and the time is 8:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and vehicle registration fraud.

Benjamin Pardus lives in Tujunga and is a recycler and was picked up at Main St. and Cedar Ave. and the time is 10:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – 3056 PC and warrants.

Glendale hair stylist Rocio Caliz was handcuffed at Frederic St. and Chandler Blvd. It happened at 1:51 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam Jacob Raisch resides in Pasadena and is a construction worker and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It occurred at 5:30 p.m. The charges are robbery – grand theft and a warrant.

Sarabeth Hashem Nia works in retail and lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 7:14 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Friday, June 9, Vahag Ovasapyan, who lives in Tujunga and is employed in medical supplies was nabbed after being charged with possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery. The time is 1:00 a.m.

San Fernando resident Juan Ricardo Sanchez is unemployed and was taken into custody at LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is grand theft and a warrant.

Benjamin Ray Bowie is a Los Angeles construction worker and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Third St. The time is 1:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Klaus Maria Brandon Maza is a tattoo artist and a Pasadena resident. Maza was picked up after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – domestic battery and a warrant. It took place at 3:27 a.m.

Burbank resident Shawn Green is employed at a clothing store and was arrested at Walnut Ave. and Fifth St. The charge is possession of Xanax and the time is 3:27 a.m.

Bradley Forrest Crocker works in fashion and resides in Burbank and was cuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of Xanax and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Brandi Tatiana Alfaro lives in Van Nuys and is a housekeeper and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 12:15 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Ruben Antonio Aragon Rivera is a Los Angeles resident and is employed as a guard and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Leyda Lizette Herrera is a cake decorator and is a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at the jail lobby. The time is 2:53 p.m.

The charges are registration fraud – disobeying a traffic signal – failure to show proof of insurance – driving without a license and failure to show a valid registration.

Sherman Oaks driver Amin Chitsaz was apprehended at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 2:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft and misappropriation of lost property. The location is 1051 West Burbank Blvd.

Jerry Tolentino is a handyman and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 3:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of brass knuckles.

Mark Atkins Jenkins lives in Santa Clarita and is a real estate broker and was taken into custody at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 5:15 p.m.

Armen Akhourian lives in Tujunga and is employed as a server and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Riverside Drive and the time is 7:52 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Omar Gonzalez works at a car wash and lives in Riverside and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charges are organized retail theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 7:57 p.m.

Rhianna Christeen Rhoda Barger lives in Mira Loma and is a shift lead and was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – organized retail theft – petty theft and a warrant.

Riverside electrician Angel Enrique Bautista was pinched at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and organized retail theft.

Jose Carlos Castanon Esparza lives in Arleta and is employed as a framer and was picked up at Haven Way and Olney Place. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 8:35 p.m.

On Thursday, June 8, Jimmy Leon Harris, a North Hollywood resident was handcuffed at Clark Ave. and Whitnall Hwy. and was charged with resisting arrest. It took place at 1:00 a.m.

Jerald Lee Williams is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 9:30 a.m. The charges are spousal abuse and trespassing.

Chatsworth resident Tyler Challinor is unemployed and the time is 1:25 p.m. The charges are possession of brass knuckles and possession of a controlled substance. The location is 2000 Empire Ave.

Jeffrey Steven Beebe lives in Tehachapi and is a construction worker and was apprehended at Palm Ave. and Bonnywood Place and the time is 1:01 p.m.

The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding and 3056 PC.

Tracy Joe Earl Dobbins resides in North Hollywood and works for Amazon and was handcuffed at 11844 Hamlin St. The time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is carjacking.

Jordan Christopher Lee lives in North Hollywood and works as a cashier and was handcuffed at 6140 Lankershim Blvd. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is the same.

Glendale cashier Christina Marie Barrios was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 5:58 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Robert Ismael Pena lives in Shadow Hills and is employed as a construction worker and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are organized retail theft – resisting arrest and violating probation.

Los Angeles salesman Jonathan Antonio Menendez was picked up at 1301 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:09 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

On Wednesday, June 7, Ismael Arellano, who lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a mover was taken into custody at Vineland Ave. and Vanowen St.

The time is 2:07 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Michael Caffey works in customer service and resides in Burbank and was arrested at 8:40 a.m. The charge is brandishing a weapon or firearm.

Christian Gabriel Zelaya lives in Baldwin Park and was apprehended at 12:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft and 3056 PC. The location is 8525 Sepulveda Blvd.

Naperville resident Kelly Renee McCutchen is employed in production and was arrested at 10:00 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs – reckless evading and spousal abuse.

Jasman Anissa Martinez is a Lancaster team member and was pinched at 8523 Sepulveda Blvd. and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Mark Randell Bohen lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 1345 North Frederic St. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – possession of a controlled substance and misappropriation of lost property. The time is 5:15 p.m.

Burbank trail guide Albert Eli Schad was taken into custody at McCambridge Park and the time is 8:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – arson – being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Diamante Khachkian lives in Sun Valley and works in flooring and was nabbed at 1200 Flower St. and the time is 8:24 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of ammunition – possession of burglary tools – vandalism and violating probation.

Jherina Patrice Harris is a Los Angeles nail technician and was picked up at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Louis Brian Paul Rogers works with drywall and resides in Saugus. The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – misappropriation of lost property – bench warrant – resisting arrest and warrants. It took place at 11:35 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 6, Jeffrey Nathan Marantz, who lives in Los Angeles and is a broker and was apprehended at 2:03.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving while addicted to drugs and driving while under the influence of drugs. It took place at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd.

Allen Alahverdian resides in Burbank and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cedar Ave. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 3:35 a.m.

Mynor Felipe Ortiz is a Los Angeles laborer and was pinched at 3333 West Pacific Ave. The time is 11:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Vahram Asatryan is a Burbank handyman and was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. The charge is petty theft and the time is 5:45 p.m.

On Monday, June 5, Ricardo Jose Torrez Rubio, who is a Burbank contractor was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. It happened at 00:05 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Angel Bravo Cisneros is unemployed and a resident of Pacoima and was taken into custody at 350 Amherst Drive and the time is 5:15 a.m.

The charges are vandalism and vandalism with $400 or more – petty theft and a warrant.

Hannah Rose Moritz lives in Panorama City and is an eyelash technician and was apprehended at the LAPD Van Nuys jail and the time is 10:10 a.m. The charges are identity theft twice and burglary.

Jesus Orona Barraza is a Los Angeles painter and was pinched at 2200 West Empire Ave. The time is 3:35 p.m.

The charges are vandalism – evasion of a fare payment and a Los Angeles municipal county violation.

Dion Rae Stubblefield is a Panorama City resident and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 8:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and petty theft.

Panorama City artist Alberto Castellanos was handcuffed at 8:05 p.m. The charges are possession of tear gas and petty theft. The site is 1301 North Victory Place.

Aaron Raequan Newkirk lives in Burbank and is employed at the front desk and was nabbed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The charge is trespassing and the time is 8:45 p.m.

Billy Ray Manuel is a producer and a resident of Los Angeles and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. The charges are resisting an executive officer – petty theft and a warrant. The time is 9:54 p.m.