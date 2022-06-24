Burbank Police Log: June 6 – June 12

A weekly summary of those individuals arrested by the Burbank police department.

On occasion the men and women in blue are required to apprehend people and on Sunday, June 12, Roland Estrada, who lives in Burbank and is a carpenter was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 00:49 a.m.

Martha Reyes Suarez works as a cashier and lives in Winnetka. Suarez was picked up at 00:06 a.m.

The site is Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd., and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Burbank construction worker Andranik Baltanyan was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave.

The time is 3:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code.

Hamlet Khosravian is employed as a mechanic, lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at the same location and at the same time.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – 11375 (B) (2) HS – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Anthony Rodriguez lives in Montebello and works in Tik-Tok. Rodriguez was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. and the time is 4:50 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank physical therapist Arthur Amadian was handcuffed at 501 North Third St.

The time is 10:45 a.m. and the charge is possession of a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Martin H. Castellanos lives in Bell and is a detailer. Castellanos was taken into custody at 1800 North Empire Ave. It took place at 12:15 p.m. The charge is possession of burglary tools.

Whittier student Stephanie Torres was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – violating a protective order – violating a court order and warrants.

William Edson Kingsland is a Glendale welder and was arrested at Dymond St. and the time is 4:00 p.m.

The charges are burglary – indecent exposure and 3056 of the state penal code.

North Hollywood cashier Logan Rothchild was handcuffed at Wood Ranch restaurant. The time is 6:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, June 11, Rodrik Khachik, a Porter Ranch resident and a dog groomer was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Frederic St.

The time is 00:36 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lester Singleton II is a Burbank server and was picked up at 3:45 a.m. The site is 526 East Walnut Ave.

The charges are resisting or obstructing a police officer and 2800.1 (A) of the state vehicle code.

Arturo Javier Perez is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident. Perez was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road and the time is 9:12 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Gilbert Russo is employed as a cook and is a Sun Valley resident. Russo was cuffed at Ontario St. and Empire St.

It happened at 11:30 a.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

San Diego contractor Saul Lopez was arrested at Brighton St. and Burbank Blvd. It happened at 1:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keyvon Taylor is a cashier and a Los Angeles resident. Taylor was arrested at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 6:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anaheim painter Justin James Wallace was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is 1551 (A) PC.

Jesus Ernesto Santillan works as a landscaper, lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 2000 Empire Ave. It took place at 8:50 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property and petty theft.

North Hollywood resident Logan Rothchild was apprehended at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 9:30 p.m.

The charges are 23152 (C) VC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luis Antonio Gutierrez works as a handyman and lives in Los Angeles. Gutierrez was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 10:20 p.m.

The charges are 23152 (C) VC – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Lancaster radio host Raymond Baldonado was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. It happened at 10:57 p.m. The charge is 4463 (A) (1) VC.

Los Angeles resident Erika Dealba works at a car wash and was handcuffed at Fifth St. and Olive. The time is 11:55 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Derek Gharabighi lives in Burbank and is employed at a car wash. Gharabighi was apprehended at 455 East Angeleno Ave. It happened at 11:45 p.m. The charge is burglary.

On Friday, June 10, Miguel Angel Mojica, a Bakersfield warehouse worker was taken into custody at Tulare Ave. and Brighton St. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is 1551 (A) PC.

Palmdale cashier Kayla Angeline Coffey was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 4:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Uriel Reyna works in construction and lives in North Hollywood and was cuffed at 600 North Hollywood Way and the time is 4:00 a.m.

The charges are joyriding – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – being under a controlled substance and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Samuel Mulu Tesay works in security and was picked up at the Santa Monica police station.

The time is 7:10 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Matthew Neil Freeman lives in Huntington Beach, works as a mover and was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave.

It happened at 10:20 a.m. and the charges are false impersonation – joyriding – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – shoplifting – petty theft – grand theft and warrants.

Phillip Hill Mendoza lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Griffith Park Drive and Clark Ave. and the time is 1:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident and salesman Adrian Mares was arrested at Walmart and the time is 1:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jose Alfredo Calvario Bustos is a fire alarm engineer and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Flower St.

The time is 1:26 p.m. and the charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and 4463 (A) (1) VC.

Ruth Tamara is a Los Angeles caretaker and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sergio Alexander Donan is a Tustin handyman and was arrested at the Magnolia Blvd. overpass and the time is 2:16 p.m.

The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Edwin Arnoldo Portillo is a Los Angeles construction worker and was apprehended at 3012 West Riverside Drive and the time is 4:50 p.m. The charges are burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marie Edwiges Carlson lives in Reseda and is retired. Carlson was handcuffed at 641 North Victory Blvd.

It took place at 4:33 p.m. and the charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and battery on a police officer.

Angie Ferreiro is a Pacoima vaccine ambassador and was cuffed at 3005 North Buena Vista St. It took place at 7:20 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Salvador Pena works at an automobile body shop and was arrested at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 7:20 p.m.

The charges are violating a protective order – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – battery and a warrant.

West Covina resident Michael Lee Vasquez works on a cleaning crew and was apprehended at 9:45 p.m.

The site is Camarillo St. and Forman Ave. The time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angie Virginia Plata is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Plata was picked up at 3005 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:10 p.m. The charge is possession of a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Morris Justin Paliwoda is a Los Angeles painter and was arrested at First St. and Cypress Ave.

The time is 10:49 p.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – evasion of a fare – petty theft and warrants.

Van Nuys infantryman Christopher Paul Hernandez was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Bethany Road and the time is 11:42 p.m.

The charges are 4573 PC – receiving stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia and 3056 PC.

On Thursday, June 9, Gerardo Enrique Padron, a Pacoima resident and a mechanic was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:00 a.m.

Mariano Adonis Cruz lives in Mendota and is employed as a mechanic and was arrested at Clark Ave. and Brighton Ave. It took place at 4:30 a.m.

The charges are conspiracy to commit an injurious act – possession of a controlled substance – burglary – possession of brass knuckles and a warrant.

Mendota field worker Saul Antonio Aguilar was nabbed at the same time and the charges are possession of brass knuckles – identity theft – burglary – spousal abuse – 12677 HS and warrants.

North Hollywood resident Ayde Estrada Duran was apprehended at 641 South Beachwood Drive and the charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is 11:28 a.m.

Katherine Victoria Camara works in customer service and lives in North Hollywood and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. The time is 1:10 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Phillip George Hill Mendoza lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Lake St. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 2:55 p.m. The charge is 10852 VC.

Gabriella Lisbe Rojas is a cook and was taken into custody at Front St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 6:10 p.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

Johnathan Gabriel Smith lives in Tarzana and is an audio engineer and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Hatteras St.

The time is 10:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – providing false identification to a police officer – 3000.08 PC – 23152 (F) VC and petty theft.

Tarzana bookkeeper Anastasia Mishina was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam Rain DiGiacomo is a Hollywood tree trimmer and was apprehended at 2244 North Buena Vista St. It happened at 10:13 p.m. and the charge is burglary.

On Wednesday, June 8, Tigran Vlasyan, a Glendale Uber driver was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 1:25 a.m.

Burbank resident Yecson Andres Martinez was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Clark Ave. and it happened at 2:25 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Michael Diamond Collins is a Burbank gardener and was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Burbank tattoo artist Arthuro Alexander Elorza was arrested at 423 East San Jose Ave. and the charges are robbery – burglary – battery and driving with a suspended or revoked license. The time is 3:45 p.m.

Esmic Maraville Lovato lives in Burbank and was arrested at 300 East Olive Ave. The charges are resisting or obstructing a police officer and trespassing. It took place at 7:50 a.m.

Arthur Leonard Williams is a Burbank painter and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 12:51 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Eric Dean Eigenhuis lives in Rowland Heights, works in telecommunication and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Oak St. and the time is 7:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Miguel Zepeda lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:15 p.m. The charges are 10853 VC – petty theft and receiving stolen property.

David Dennis Franklin is a Burbank stocker and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 10:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Edward Sahinian Jr. is a Rosemead barber and was arrested at 2916 San Gabriel Blvd. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, June 7, Esther Young Shin Hong, who lives in Burbank and is a substitute school aide was arrested and the charge is child endangerment. The time is 1:45 a.m.

Los Angeles actor Andrew Dominique Deschamps-Ferguson was handcuffed at Fairview St. and Whitnall Hwy. The time is 9:45 a.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Brian Oswaldo Garcia resides in Hollywood and is a business owner. Garcia was nabbed at the same site and the time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ericka Marie Wilcox works in real estate and lives in Sun Valley. Wilcox was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Winona Ave. and the time is 11:25 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and warrants.

Lake Balboa deli chef David Edward Buck was apprehended at Cordova St. and Hollywood Way and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 8:00 p.m.

On Monday, June 6, Tywon Andre Patterson, a Burbank landscaper was arrested at the Quality Inn.

It took place at 2:15 p.m. and the charges are defrauding an innkeeper – trespassing and providing false identification to a police officer.

Burbank photographer Joseph Michael Ford was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 4:49 p.m.

The charges are malicious mischief – city municipal code violation and a warrant.

Sean Patrick O’Brien II lives in San Luis Obispo and is employed in delivery and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Niagara St. The time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Eric Nazarian is a production assistant and a Burbank resident. Nazarian was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St. and the charges are 11351 HS and 11378 HS. It took place at 7:45 p.m.

Andres Landeros works in sales and lives in Los Angeles. Landeros was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 7:41 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Christopher Dwight Lambert lives in San Fernando and works in forestry. Lambert was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. The time is 9:40 p.m. The charge is 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.