Burbank Police Log: June 7 – June 13

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Part of this includes having to apprehend individuals and on Sunday, June 13, Savana Sarian, a Burbank Uber driver was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 00:10 a.m.

Ariana Espinoza is a Los Angeles student and server and was handcuffed at the 15 freeway at Empire Ave.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 5:30 a.m.

Jennifer Krueger is an interior designer and a Burbank resident. Krueger was handcuffed after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, domestic battery, being an unlicensed driver and a warrant. The time is 2:40 p.m.

Tyler Pablo is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Pablo was nabbed at 1950 Sherman Way.

The charges Pablo is facing are 241 (C) of the state penal code, resisting arrest and trespassing. It happened at 10:48 a.m.

Zachary Alexander Lewis is a security guard and a North Hollywood resident. Lewis was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd.

It occurred at 6:45 p.m. The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

Burbank caretaker Diana Elizabeth Wood was taken into custody at Lamer St. and Mariposa St. The charge is 23152 (F) PC and the time is 8:03 p.m.

On Saturday, June 12, Hovsep Joseph Kamalmazyan, who lives in Newhall was nabbed at Chestnut St. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. It happened at 2:00 a.m.

Andrew Karapetian is a welder and a Montebello resident. Karapetian was arrested at Whitnall Hwy. and Clybourn Ave.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 4:55 a.m.

Brandon Nicholas Sparks Bell lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 1131 Church St.

The charges are resisting arrest, 602 (O) (1) PC, 602.5 (A) PC, possession of stolen property and warrants. It took place at 9:02 a.m.

Jay David Peppler resides in Newbury Park and is employed in customer service. Peppler was handcuffed at 1565 North Victory Place.

The time is 11:15 a.m. and the charges are 484 (B) PC, 484 (E) (D) PC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Lee Jones lives in Sun Valley and works in packaging. Jones was picked up at 4300 West Jeffries Ave.

The time is 2:02 p.m. and the charge is being in possession of a controlled substance.

Jamie Arturo Garcia is a resident of Panorama City and is employed as a construction worker.

Garcia was handcuffed at the LAPD Van Nuys police station and the charges are 136.1 (B) (1) PC, possession of a controlled substance, petty theft and warrants. It occurred at 4:45 p.m.

Daniel May Hughes is a Los Angeles administrative assistant and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The charge is grand theft and the time is 7:00 p.m.

Mauricio Alcala works as a landscaper and is an Oxnard resident. Alcala was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Wilson Court. The charges are petty theft and identity theft. The time is 7:59 p.m.

Jose Luis Garcia Jr. lives in Baldwin Park and is employed as a machine operator. Garcia was handcuffed at Kenwood St. and Pacific Ave.

The charges Garcia faces are identity theft, petty theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being an unlicensed driver. It took place at 11:00 p.m.

Alexandria Leigh Hernandez is a Whittier insurance broker and was cuffed at the same site and the same time.

The charges Hernandez faces include possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erika Wendy Gonzales lives in Burbank, is employed as a cashier and was apprehended at Brighton St. and Tulare Ave.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence of .08 or above. The time is 11:43 p.m.

On Friday, June 11, Luis Vincent Jurado, a Sun Valley resident and a carpenter was arrested at 7711 North Hollywood Way.

It took place at 1:00 a.m. and the charges are petty theft, being in possession of heroin/cocaine, 3455 (A) PC and a warrant.

Anahy America Flores is a housekeeper and a resident of Sun Valley. Flores was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Keswick St.

The charges are being in possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. It happened at 1:20 a.m.

Gevorik Koshykaryan lives in Van Nuys, is employed as a jeweler and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It occurred at 4:58 a.m.

Steven Richard Lovede is unemployed, lives in Burbank and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Orchard Drive.

The charges are 5-3-211 (D) of the city municipal code and 7-3-701.1 MC. It took place at 8:00 a.m.

Mark Alvin Morey is employed in food service and is a resident of Burbank. Morey was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charge is disorderly conduct and 14-121.2 MC.

Anthony Seay lives in Hollywood and works as a photo technician. Seay was nabbed at Marshall’s. The time is 9:30 a.m. and the charge is 3455 (A) (4) PC and a warrant.

North Hollywood telemarketer Shannon De La Vega was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Vanowen St.

It happened at 10:10 a.m. and the charges De La Vega faces are being in possession of drug paraphernalia, 369 (A) PC and a warrant. It happened at 10:10 a.m.

Xavier Solis Alvarez lives in Sun Valley and works as a service technician. Alvarez was handcuffed at Providencia Ave. and IKEA Way.

The charges Alvarez faces include being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 12:30 p.m.

Derek Hogan Jones lives in San Diego and was taken into custody at Mariposa St. and Chestnut St.

The charges Jones faces are vandalism, 243 (A) PC, being under the influence of a controlled substance, 3056 PC, 649.9 (A) PC and warrants.

Vacaville resident Hollie Megan Sokol was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and First St. The charges are 69 PC and disorderly conduct. It took place at 4:55 p.m.

Timur Tyncheron works in sales and lives in Los Angeles. Tyncheron was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave.

The time is 7:30 p.m. and the charges are identity theft, 30305 (A) (1) PC, assault with a deadly weapon [a firearm], possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Natalie Charifianova resides in Los Angeles, is employed in sales and was nabbed at the same locale.

The time is 8:05 p.m. and the charges are identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

La Puente truck driver Juan Antonio Lopez was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above. It happened at 8:05 p.m.

On Thursday, June 10, Christopher Agosto, who is unemployed and a resident of Sun Valley was arrested at Naomi St. and Tulare Ave.

The time is 6:43 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Eric Franco Figueroa lives in Lancaster and is employed in maintenance. Figueroa was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse and 3455 (A) PC. It happened at 7:35 a.m.

Gregory Francis Jackson is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Jackson was taken into custody at 3715 West Pacific Ave.

The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance. It occurred at 8:23 a.m.

Jeremy Ray Allen Schmidt lives in Anaheim and is employed as a biomedical engineer.

Schmidt was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. The time is 8:15 a.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Angelo Johnny Torre Jon lives in Pacoima, is employed as a dog groomer and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 1:20 p.m.

Marcus Lamar Robinson is a business owner and a Reseda resident. Robinson was cuffed at 160 West Olive Ave. The charges are trespassing, 3455 (A) PC and warrants.

On Wednesday, June 9, Joshua Alexander Escobar, a Burbank dishwasher was taken into custody.

It happened at 3:20 a.m. and the site is Verdugo Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The charge is vandalism and a warrant.

Roberto Christian Escobar is an IT operator and a resident of Burbank. Escobar was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Valhalla Drive.

The charge is 23550 (A) of the state vehicle code and it took place at 3:15 a.m.

Bradley Zang Rice lives in Los Feliz and is a web developer. Rice was arrested at 3711 West Burbank Blvd. The charges are carjacking and grand theft. It took place at 5:40 p.m.

Zenaeda Saabyan is retired and a North Hollywood resident. Saabyan was picked up at 200 East Cypress Ave. [Macy’s]. The time is 5:20 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Christopher O’Neal Young lives in Oroville and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave.

The charges are being in possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property. It took place at 9:00 p.m.

Jeovanni Duane Campbell is a cashier and a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at 200 North Hollywood Way. The time is 11:25 and the charge is petty theft.

Don Douglas Hursey II resides in Glendale and is a mortgage broker. Hursey was handcuffed at 501 South Buena Vista St. The time is 11:45 p.m. and the charge is 243 (D) PC.

On Tuesday, June 8, Jonathan Lopez, a resident of Burbank and a kitchen worker was arrested at Angeleno Ave. and Sixth St.

The time is 3:10 a.m. and the charges are vandalism and disturbing the peace.

Auroramae Octavia Llorens works in telemarketing and lives in Glendale. Llorens was picked up at the Glendale police department jail.

The charges Llorens faces are petty theft, 485 PC and warrants and the time is 3:40 a.m.

Donnell Ross is a Los Angeles resident, is employed in production and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The time is 3:00 p.m. and the charge is indecent exposure.

Alyona Lena An is a Los Angeles hair stylist. An was handcuffed at 641 North Victory Blvd.

The charges An faces are petty theft, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and warrants. It happened at 4:30 p.m.

On Monday, June 7, Louis Robert Mercado, who lives in North Hollywood and works in construction was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way.

The charges are petty theft, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is 1:40 a.m.

Yvette Michelle Giron is a therapist and a resident of North Hollywood. Giron was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd.

It happened at 4:00 a.m. and the charges are possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Luis Vincent Jurado lives in Sun Valley and is employed in construction. Jurado was handcuffed at the same location and at the same time. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

David Edwin Turner is a dishwasher and a Burbank resident. Turner was picked up at Orange Grove Ave. and Third St. The time is 11:52 a.m. and the charge is making criminal threats.

Frank Donatelli works in real estate and is a resident of Burbank. Donatelli was apprehended at 1047 East Olive Ave. It occurred at 1:00 p.m. and the charge is trespassing.