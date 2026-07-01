Burbank Police Log: June 8 – June 14

Burbank's men and women in blue keep the peace in the city and make sure everything is secure.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

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On Sunday, June 14, Sargis Aghabalyan, a North Hollywood resident was apprehended by Burbank’s police at 4420 West Victory Blvd. The time is 10:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Tyler Jerome Allen was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:17 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Juan Barba lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:07 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Denise Christine Eastwood lives in Baldwin Park and was taken into custody after being charged with disorderly conduct. It took place at 10:10 p.m.

Ruben Romero Garcia is a driver and a Panorama City resident and was cuffed at 2240 North Hollywood Way and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is possession of dangerous impact weapons.

Christoper Hernandez lives in Los Angeles and was caught at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the time is 11:08 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Montebello resident Tracie Elizabeth Kosht was nabbed at 1801 North Victory Place and the time is 12:49 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and possession of hard drugs.

Vivian Miranda was brought into custody at 1801 North Victory Place and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jade Elizabeth Riley lives in Hollywood and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Frederic St. and the time is 4:40 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above.

Angela Marie Towne is a resident of Burbank and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 00:56 a.m.

On Saturday, June 13, Edgar Bagayan, a Burbank resident was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 8:28 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Edgar Bagayan was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Vinnie Lionel Cerda lives in San Diego and was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 10:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Jacob Charles De La Cruz was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Scott Road and the time is 9:40 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Kevin Ray Parker was cuffed after being charged with being a fugitive. The time is 3:15 a.m.

Joel Martin Saenz lives in North Hollywood and was sacked at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and the time is 10:25 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Darrien Laneese Smith is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 11:25 p.m. The charge is theft by false pretenses.

Pacoima resident Steven Andrew Taylor Nunez was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of methamphetamines – possession of dangerous drugs and warrants.

On Friday, June 12, Jozef Allah Yarian, a Los Angeles resident was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave. The time is 2:18 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Jimmy Edward Barbarinio lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Moss St. It took place at 8:50 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jeremy Dwayne Carter was pinched at 201 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Burbank resident Adrian Gabriel Cohen was taken into custody and it took place at 5 p.m. The site is 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is petty theft.

Jim Costnett was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:37 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Grigor Jorge Gukasyan lives in Frazier Park and was picked up after being charged with warrants. The time is 10:15 a.m.

Derrick Leon Gunther resides in Norwalk and was nabbed at Palm Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 4:48 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Joshua Todd Kronick lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Naomi St. The time is 2:40 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicole Jessica Murphy is a Castiac resident and was pinched at 2025 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Tony Pogosyan lives in Burbank and is a banker and was caught at Glenoaks Blvd. and Keystone St. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Alondra Jimena Reveles Sanchez is a dancer and was picked up at 320 South Seventh St. The time is 4:54 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Tujunga resident Hector Luis Sanchez was picked up at 2025 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:13 p.m. The charges are possession of dangerous impact weapons and possession of tear gas.

Christian Emmanuel Soto was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Clybourn Ave. and the time is 7:17 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Vigen V. Stepanyan lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 1:55 a.m.

Everardo Vega Vasquez is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave. and the time is 2:27 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Jason Williams is a resident of Los Angeles and was taken into custody after being charged with false imprisonment – spousal abuse – violating a restraining order and damaging a communication device. The time is 2:57 p.m.

Sergio Jovani Yanez resides in Hollywood and was picked up at 2025 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:18 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Carlisha Ambrosia Zacarias lives in North Hollywood and was cuffed at 10950 Sherman Way and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, June 11, Brett Andrew Butolph, a Ventura resident was caught after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Victor Centeno Lomeli is an Uber driver and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery and possession of methamphetamines. The time is 00:44 a.m.

Christian Ryan Constantino lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 2200 West Empire Ave. The time is 6:43 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Ildefonso De La Cruz is a Pacoima resident and was arrested at 1316 Warren St. and it took place at 4:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale and a warrant.

Justin Flores lives in Sylmar and was picked up at 2015 North Hollywood Way and the time is 10:14 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Benjamin M. Gallegos was handcuffed after being charged with sexual battery and being a sex offender and failure to register. It took place at 3:55 p.m.

Jesus Alberto Gallo Zapata lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Bruce Lane and the time is 9:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Junior Garcia Rendon is a Panorama City resident and was picked up at 1316 Warren St. The time is 5:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and a warrant.

Jesse James Howard lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 1900 West Empire Ave. The time is 4:19 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Kyle Denton Johnson is a Long Beach resident and was handcuffed after being charged with resisting arrest – vehicle registration fraud and warrants. It occured at 12:45 p.m.

San Fernando resident Jane Marie Pinedo is a business owner and was brought into custody after being charged with identity theft and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. The time is 5:00 a.m.

Anthony Marc Ross was nabbed at 4222 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 9:05 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Kevin Scollard lives in Jurupa Valley and was arrested at 501 North Third St. and it took place at 7:35 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Manuel Alejandro Urena is a Pasadena resident and was taken into custody after being charged with trespassing. The time is 6:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, June 10, Maria Aguilar, a Bell resident was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 10:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Edgar Bagayan lives in Burbank and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Irene Renee Cabrera was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Los Angeles resident De Aundrey Durand Carraway was apprehended after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and the time is 4:04 a.m.

Jesika Nicole Hernandez is a nanny and lives in Burbank and was sacked at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Rudy Jesse Ortiz lives in Sylmar and is a construction worker and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Bethany Road. It took place at 6:59 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Royal Dion Williams is a Los Angeles resident and was sacked at 1140 North Gower St. and the time is 7:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and repeated thefts.

Alejandro Zamora Pelayo is employed in security and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Tuesday, June 9, Keith Ray Butler, a Lancaster resident was handcuffed at Valley St. and Jeffries Ave. The time is 1:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Jonathan Canate was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 8:55 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and identity theft.

Jose E. Castillo lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed after being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of nitrous oxide and warrants. The time is 4:30 p.m.

Edgar Tigran Demirchian is a Los Angeles resident and was sacked at 5750 Hollywood Blvd. The time is 7:10 a.m. The charges are fleeing a police officer and identity theft.

Christopher Aaron Dominguez lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 8:55 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Gregory Heard is a West Covina resident and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Pacific Ave. and the time is 4:13 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrant.

Kevin Peraza lives in Sun Valley and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Parish Place and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Los Angeles resident Mariam Perez was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 8:55 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Esmerelda Santos lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving without a valid license and possession of a baton. The time is 8:55 a.m.

Jose Manuel Serrano Barralaga is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 4:45 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of nitrous oxide and grand theft.

Vanessa Valdez was arrested at 902 North Reese Place and the time is 4:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of nitrous oxide.

Jorge Villa Gomez Arteaga was sacked at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 8:55 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, June 8, Marlon De Wayne Allen, a North Hollywood resident was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 4:20 p.m.

Kade Insley Augustine was nabbed at 101 South First St. and the time is 6:55 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Christopher William Brown lives in Hollywood and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Glenaoks Blvd. It took place at 3:20 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arteen Davoodian is a Glendale resident and was pinched at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 4:10 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Connie Zuleyma Gonzalez lives in Panorama City and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 9:29 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – driving without a valid license – possession of tear gas and a warrant.

Jordan Antonio Hargrove is a Hollywood resident and was picked up at Winona Ave. and Buena Vista St.

It took place at 11:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Victoria Genevieve Talavera lives in Burbank and was sacked after being charged with possession of nitrous oxide. The time is 8:45 p.m.

Marnol Osvaldy Tellez Carias resides in Van Nuys and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. The time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident and Lyft driver Anthony John Valento was apprehended at 4:46 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Roberto Carlos Vega Rodriguez was nabbed at 4021 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 00:07 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.