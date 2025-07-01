Burbank Police Log: June 9 – June 15

Burbank's police department is on the job making the city safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

It’s hot in the city and on Sunday, June 15, Brian Anthony Arcia, a Los Angeles resident who works in production was taken into custody by the Burbank police at 7:14 p.m. The site is 1301 North Victory Place and the charge is petty theft and warrants.

Kim Derrell Boxley lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1401 North Victory Place and the time is 8:08 p.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud.

Van Nuys resident Jimmy Enriquez is a barber and was taken into custody after violating a restraining order. The time is 7:40 a.m.

Christopher Halfon lives in Beverly Hills and is a golf instructor and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Lincoln St. It took place at 2:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Horacio Hernandez is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 5:28 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Jhon Molina Amaya lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Lincoln St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is forging a public seal.

Yulied Montague resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at the same site and the same time and the charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, June 14, Everardo Acevedo Jr., who lives in Sun Valley was picked up at 501 North Third St. The time is 8:51 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – possession of burglary tools and vehicle registration fraud.

Eduardo Aguilar lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 10:29 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Xochi Ketzalli Baez resides in Pomona and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 10:04 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of nitrous oxide.

Roberto Banuelos Gutierrez lives in Winnetka and was taken into custody at 3221 West Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 4:00 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Cesar Dominguez was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Maria St. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Daria Sergeevna Grink Ova Gordeeva lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:13 a.m.

The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of Xanax – possession of hard drugs and identity theft.

Kristine Keshishyan is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ericah Nanea Sua Knipple lives in Burbank and was brought into custody at the same location and the time is 5:00 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Jesse Daniel Lamb was arrested at 110 East Orange Grove Ave. and the time 5:22 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of tear gas – possession of Xanax and warrants.

Jesus Santiago Ortega Jr. lives in Sylmar and was cuffed at 00:19 a.m. The site is Alameda Ave. and Shelton St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Dominique Dashawn Tillman Brown is employed by Uber Eats and resides in Windsor Hills and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 9:42 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Friday, June 13, Christopher Bryan Acalanes, a Desert Hot Springs resident was arrested at 8:21 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – joyriding – possession of an undetectable firearm and a warrant.

Henrik Aghajanyan was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ivan Aparicio lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended at 15232 Martha St. and the time is 7:45 a.m. The charges are contempt of court three times – resisting arrest and warrants.

Felix Cuevas resides in La Puente and was picked up at 148 East Santa Anita Ave. and the time is 7:57 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Cristian Alberto Cuevas Mendoza lives in Long Beach and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. The time is 3:18 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jordan Donovan Daniel was taken into custody at Cornell Drive and Third St. and the time is 1:31 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Burbank resident Diana B. Gomez Navarro was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 6:04 p.m.

Diego Hernandez was arrested at 600 IKEA Way and the time is 2:14 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Cesar Huerta Rodriguez lives in North Hollywood and is a plumber and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Third St. It took place at 7:52 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Von Ricco LaVelle Lane is a consultant and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 9:33 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Ernie Medina resides in Sun Valley and was apprehended at Alvira St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving without a license – possession of stolen property and interlock device violation.

Baharak H. Tabrizi lives in Winnetka and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 9:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – possession of stolen property – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

On Thursday, June 12, Garen Arakelian, a North Hollywood resident was pinched at 6:30 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of hard drugs – repeated thefts – possession of ammunition and being a felon and warrants.

Miguel Angel Cortez lives in Pacoima and is a mechanic and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – repeated thefts and a warrant.

Ryan Richard Cuttino resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 2:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – armed criminal action – possession of ammunition and being a felon – possession of Xanax – possession of a controlled substance and being armed – possession of an undetectable firearm – possession of a firearm and being a felon – possession of large capacity magazines and a warrant.

Joseph Dahan was cuffed at Victory Place and Lake St. and the time is 11:21 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Burbank resident Anthony Alexander Hernandez Galicia was nabbed at 210 North Fifth St. The time is 7:28 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

William Donald Horton lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Zachary Fitzroy Kemper resides in Monrovia and is an appliance repairman and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax – repeated thefts and possession of hard drugs.

Jonathan Daniel Long lives in Hollywood and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:53 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Sun Valley resident James Edward Orton was taken into custody at 235 IKEA Way and the time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Elijah Sidney is a mortician and a resident of Burbank and was pinched at 12:38 p.m. The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and making criminal threats.

Edgardo Enrique Sigaran lives in North Hills and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 3:15 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

James Joshua Tapia resides in Canoga Park and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 1:10 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Anita June Thomas was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. and the time is 11:19 p.m. The charge is possession of brass knuckles.

Antonio Walk Lopez lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1111 West Olive Ave. The time is 4:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of a taser.

On Wednesday, June 11, Ryan Neal Andres, a Hyde Park resident was cuffed at 225 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:06 p.m. The charges are burglary and possession of tear gas.

Rafael Antonio Arevalo Lopez lives in Pacoima and is a medical assistant and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Sparks St. and the time is 11:43 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Mauricio Barajas works in production and lives in Panorama City and was taken into custody at 6:15 a.m. The charges are criminal street gang activity – vandalism with $400 or more and possession of a firearm and being a felon.

Pacoima resident Artur Davtyan was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 7:18 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Jeyson Estuardo Galvez is a mechanic and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 901 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:42 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Giovanna Cecelia Garcia resides in Encino and was apprehended at Kester St. and Albers St. It occurred at 3:00 p.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Armen Khojumyan lives in Glendale and was cuffed at 1013 Allan Ave. The time is 9:52 a.m. The charges are grand theft and identity theft.

Howard Robert Martin resides in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at 1:20 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Los Angeles resident Adrian Alfonso Molina was brought into custody at Verdugo Blvd. and Parish Place. The time is 2:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – repeated thefts and a warrant.

Julian Dee Rolle lives in Oceanside and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 10:58 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Irineo Segura resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Parish Place and the charge is repeated thefts. The time is 3:02 a.m.

On Tuesday, June 10, Melvin A. Lopez Hernandez, a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Javier Maldonado lives in Huntington Park and was apprehended at Grismer Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:10 a.m. The charges are vandalism – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Bryan Ernesto Moran Diaz was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Mackenzie Rose O’Bryant was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a firearm and being a felon – threatening an executive officer and warrants.

Jonathan Salinas lives in Van Nuys and was pinched at 8:05 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Benjamin Christoper Steele resides in Oak Park and was cuffed at 2500 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:59 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Baldwin Park resident Andres Valenzuela is a foreman and was taken into custody at 600 North Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is 3056 of the state penal code.

On Monday, June 9, Ricky Ricardo Blanche, a Burbank resident was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The time is 10:34 p.m. The charge is electronic dissemination of commercial recordings.

David Reynaldo Canizales lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place It took place at 11:01 p.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud and possession of tear gas.

Logan Ehat resides in Sherman Oaks and is an event coordinator and was taken into custody at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 8:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Sherman Oaks resident Amy Jieun Kang is employed as an event coordinator and was arrested at the same site. The time is the same and the charges are the same.

Talie Katherine Owen lives in Northridge and is a cleaner and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Sergio Hugo Padron Sagredo is a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 1305 North Screenland Drive and the time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is misdemeanor hit and run.