Burbank Police Log: March 11 – March 17

Every day the Burbank police department is on patrol and on Sunday, March 17, Andrew Jeffrey Quintana, a North Hollywood resident was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 3:18 a.m.

Christopher James Thompson is a Los Angeles machinist and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road. The time is 3:54 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Rickellrick Trayon White lives in Santa Monica and is a business owner and was arrested at 907 North Hollywood Way and the time is 8:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – burglary – 3000.08 (C) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Lynette Muriel Clark was picked up at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 2:18 p.m. The charges are battery – public exposure and a warrant.

Jamara Shalaye Clay is an ambassador and is a Van Nuys resident and was taken into custody at 1711 North Victory Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. It took place at 6:45 p.m.

Christopher Miranda is a Burbank cook and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:32 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Matthew Gilbert Romero is a driver and a resident of Burbank and was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 9:30 p.m.

Jose Javier Solis Mendez lives in Los Angeles and is a handyman and was picked up at Olive Ave. and California St. It took place at 10:50 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, March 16, Matthew William Rick, who resides in Burbank and is a recruiter was arrested at 355 North Maple St. The time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Troy Dowden works with solar paneling and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed and the time is 1:14 a.m. The site is the Hawthorne police department. The charges are robbery and battery on a police officer.

Thomas Ayon lives in Westchester and is a mechanic and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Third St. It took place at 5:41 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – violating a written promise to appear in court and warrants.

Richard McAnnich is employed in sales and is a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 5:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Alaric Nehme Rey is self-employed and a Las Vegas resident and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charge is joyriding and a warrant.

Katherine Martinez is a Los Angeles clerk and was apprehended after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – domestic battery and a warrant. It occurred at 7:00 a.m.

Daniel Garcia Sandoval lives in Sylmar and is a driver and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 12:50 p.m. The charge is forging or falsifying a vehicle registration.

Ginno Ibarra is a Sun Valley resident and a truck driver and was cuffed at 10950 Sherman Way and it took place at 2:17 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – violating a restraining order – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – making criminal threats – contempt of court and warrants.

Dikran Mouradian is unemployed and a Glendale resident and was arrested at Kenneth Road and Providencia Ave. The time is 6:02 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Gevork Paul Tavarian is employed in real estate and is a resident of Glendale and was apprehended at 7:40 p.m. The charge is burglary and the site is 901 Briarwood Lane.

Ebony Alize Seijas is a Glendale waitress and was pinched at Nordstrom’s Rack and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of Xanax and a warrant.

Parisa Amoli is a Los Angeles resident and is unemployed and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Magdiel Sarai Delcid works in customer service and lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. It took place at 10:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Manuel Garcia Montejano is employed in concrete and lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Grinnell Drive and the time is 9:29 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Friday, March 15, Artur Basmadjian, who is a Los Angeles resident and is a business owner was pinched at 4:35 a.m.

The charges are driving without a license – possession of a controlled substance while armed – possession of a loaded firearm and a warrant.

Ferne Ellen Guess lives in Glendale and works in inventory and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:55 a.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Castaic resident Deon Lamar Grant is employed in sales and was cuffed at 213 East Alameda Ave. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – burglary – petty theft and warrants.

Gary Keon Hobson is a housekeeper and is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 1705 Victory Place and the time is 12:00 p.m.

The charges are burglary twice – possession of heroin/cocaine – receiving stolen property – 3056 PC and a warrant.

Sonia Sara Zuzow lives in La Crescenta and is retired and was arrested at 2627 Hollywood Way. It took place at 1:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Armen Shkhrtunyan is a Glendale resident and is a driver and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 3:46 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Adam Jacob Raisch is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 3:50 p.m. The charges are battery – petty theft – grand theft and a warrant.

Nathan Kyle Christian is a Van Nuys nurse and was apprehended at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 4:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax – petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Damian Devoni Smith is a go-go dancer and a North Hollywood resident and was brought into custody and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

David Jebran Vasquez is a North Hollywood stylist and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Maliyah Amor Pace lives in Philadelphia and is employed as a nurse and was cuffed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Orhan Adem Metin Mustafa Gurdal is a Los Angeles artist and was handcuffed at 625 South Griffith Park Drive and it took place at 7:51 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Teresa Williams is an in-home care worker and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 9:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – petty theft – burglary and a warrant.

Hovhannes Daghlyn is a Glendale painter and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Elm Ave. and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and violating a restraining order.

Oscar De Luis lives in Van Nuys and is in the Air Force and was taken into custody at 11:10 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct. The site is 128 East Palm Ave.

On Thursday, March 14, Ian Robert Tobin, an Arleta resident and a marketing employee was arrested at 3:10 a.m. The charge is possession of a concealed firearm.

Kim Lemose Canty is retired and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 2:45 a.m. The charge is shooting a firearm from a vehicle and a warrant.

Tylyn Curtis works in skin care and lives is Burbank and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. and the time is 2:45 a.m. The charges are identity theft – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants,

Jon Salas is a Sun Valley electrician and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and it took place at 6:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and possession of burglary tools.

Armando Diaz lives in Huntington Park and is a construction worker and was nabbed at 7:48 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft – petty theft – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – receiving stolen property – a violation and warrants. The location is 3500 West Burbank Blvd.

Shant Balyan lives in Van Nuys and is a pizza delivery worker and was arrested at 9:30 a.m. The charges are attempted murder – assault with a deadly weapon and possession of ammunition and being a felon.

North Hollywood resident Kirk Robert Lotzgesell is employed in automotive body repair and was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Airport Way.

The time is 10:20 a.m. The charges are contempt of court – violating a restraining order and a warrant.

Angel Ruiz works in car detail and lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 325 North First St. It occurred at 2:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – trespassing and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Andre Federico Espino Salaguna is employed as a dental assistant and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

On Wednesday, March 13, Trista Anne Manuel, who lives in Los Angeles and is a cleaner was apprehended at 00:05 a.m. The site is Haven Way and Viewcrest Drive and the charges are burglary and violating probation.

Kameron Monai Wilson is a Moreno Valley student and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charge is burglary.

Robert Luis Holt resides in Los Angeles and is a river runner and was arrested at 2734 Howard Court. The charges are resisting arrest and burglary. The time is 2:40 a.m.

Anthony Alfonso Regalado is unemployed and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Los Angeles resident Henry Wayne Thomas was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charges are burglary – resisting arrest – reckless evading – speeding – violating probation and warrants.

Julianne Marie Douglas lives in Missouri City and was brought into custody at 2500 Hollywood Way and the time is 10:18 a.m. The charges are resisting an executive officer and disorderly conduct.

Dennis Shaun Bowman is a Burbank actor and was pinched at Verdugo Ave. and Kenwood St. and the time is 10:24 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, March 12, Navidad Tirmizi, who is employed in retail and lives in Duarte was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Gateway and the time is 1:55 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Rachel Diane Santisteucn is a North Hollywood resident and is employed in cosmetics and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. and the time is 4:10 a.m. The charge is a Los Angeles municipal code violation and a warrant.

Julio Alberto Molina is a Pasadena repairman and was handcuffed at Pacific Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 3:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – driving while under the influence of drugs and a warrant.

Luis Ricardo Becerra Valle lives at Canoga Park and works in delivery and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Mariposa St. and the time is 3:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Artyun Harutpatatanyan lives in Tujunga and is an electrician and was cuffed at 200 North Third St. and the time is 12:45 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Valley Village caretaker Alexandria Emshanova was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Matthew Bryan Scoggin is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was brought into custody at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. The time is 1:40 p.m. The charge is possession of burglary tools.

Ghookas Ghookazzan lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jasper Elliott Bonaparte is a Hollywood photographer and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and it occurred at 5:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – burglary and a warrant.

Justin Rollin Tarpinian is a Los Angeles golfer and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Elm Ave. and the time is 6:15 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Los Angeles resident David Lawrence Lutzker is a carpenter and was pinched at 1651 North Victory Place and the time is 9:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Monday, March 11, Gloria Estefani Paniagua Quintanilla, who lives in Westminster and is a waitress was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave.

The time is 3:28 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Karina Lee Delaney is a groomer and a Glendale resident and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 11:20 a.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Kenneth Raymond Flye Jr. is a resident of Glendale and is a dental assistant and was picked up at the same site and the time is 11:15 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of heroin/cocaine and grand theft.

Burbank resident Vahan Harutyunyan was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Artak Hambardzumyan is an Uber driver and lives in Glendale and was picked up at the same site [Nordstrom’s Rack] and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Cecilia Gallo is a Van Nuys waitress and was apprehended at 697 North Victory Place and the time is 7:40 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and possession of Xanax.

Miguel Angel Perez Jimenez is a Sun Valley busboy and was arrested at the same location and the time is 8:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Federico Perez Saucedo is a Sun Valley metal worker and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryce Alan Gardner is a Hollywood cook and was handcuffed at 11:20 p.m. The site is Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Mark Austin Sheflin is a Burbank stocker and was taken into custody at 697 North Victory Place and the time 7:34 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.