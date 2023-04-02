Burbank Police Log: March 13 – March 19

The police department is on duty 24 hours every day to maintain law and order.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Duty and honor are two ingredients that make the Burbank police department a vital organization and keeps the city safe and on Sunday, March 19, Jamie Lynn Giammichele, a Burbank server was taken into custody at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jhovanny Carlos Serra Toplan Carte is a Los Angeles welder and was nabbed at 1025 East Cypress Ave. and it happened at 2:50 a.m.

The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Burbank resident Kevin Darrel Carter is employed in auto detailing and was arrested at 5:18 a.m. and the charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license. The site is Magnolia Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd.

Syed Wassem Ahmed lives in Brooklyn, New York, and was handcuffed at 4210 West Sarah St. It occurred at 10:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Bili Lomas Webb was taken into custody at 934 North Parish Place and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are identity theft and trespassing.

Kelvin Lockhart lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 11:20 a.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – violation of probation and a warrant.

Burbank musician Alexander Roberto Castelli was nabbed at Chandler Blvd. and Ontario St. It took place at 5:00 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.

Yevgeniy Pastukh is a Burbank engineer and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 7:20 p.m.

Mission Hills crab fisherman Magne Davin Nes was arrested at 1011 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 9:15 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – resisting arrest – battery and a warrant.

Brendan Ian Hill lives in Burbank and was picked up at 11:40 p.m. The charge is elder abuse.

On Saturday, March 18, Stetson Ross Schuyler, a Los Angeles truck driver was arrested at 2:55 a.m.

The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Johnny Calvin Tennison is a construction worker and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and California St.

The time is 2:55 a.m. The charges are possession of tear gas and receiving stolen property.

Aaron Jerry Rodriguez is employed as a grip and is a Modesto resident and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Florence St.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. It occurred at 3:45 a.m.

Glendale resident Noel Ariel Castro Alvarez is a hair stylist and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and First St. and the time is 10:10 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of drug paraphernalia – battery on a police officer and a warrant.

Christopher Stephen Contopoulos is a North Hollywood resident and an event coordinator and was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant. It took place at 7:00 p.m.

Kevin Guy Leasure is a Burbank machinist and was apprehended at 7:20 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license – 4000 (A) of the state penal code and warrants.

Richard Diaz Jr. resides in Venice and is employed as a busboy and was arrested at 8:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – failure to make restitution – possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Yesenia Guadalupe Salazar lives in North Hollywood and is a housekeeper and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 6:30 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – violating probation – receiving stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and possession of Xanax.

Miguel A. Ruiz is a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Olive Ave. and the time is 8:49 p.m. The charge is tampering with a motor vehicle.

On Friday, March 17, Elizabeth Hernande, who lives in Moreno Valley and is a cleaner was nabbed at 00:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The location is San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave.

Maria Diane Darbinian is a Tujunga caregiver and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 00:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Rosales Freeman lives in Portland and was arrested at 120 South Keystone St. and the time is 1:55 a.m. The charges are burglary and trespassing.

Devin Arthur Dickey resides in Glendale and is employed as a roofer and was taken into custody at 9:52 a.m. The location is 2200 Empire Ave., and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Courtney Barnett Davis is unemployed and was nabbed at 1190 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are being a public nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Alexis Castellanos lives in Sun Valley and is a barista and was taken into custody at 12:00 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – driving while under the influence of .08 or above and a warrant. The location is 10950 Sherman Way.

Taylor James Kinser is a North Hollywood receiver and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Varney St. The time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Nathan Ezekiel Vides lives in Santa Clarita and was handcuffed at 10:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct, and the location is San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave.

Burbank air conditioning repairman John Patrick Weir was nabbed at 632 North Maple St. The time is 9:23 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence and causing injury and hit and run.

On Thursday, March 16, Haroutioun Ashekian, who is unemployed and a Burbank resident was picked up at 509 East Providencia Ave. The time is 7:30 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – vandalism with $400 or more and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Athina Baghoumian lives in Glendale and is a receptionist and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – 10855 of the state vehicle code and contempt of court.

Glendale resident Maro Simonian who works in food service was arrested at 501 South Buena Vista St. and the charge is vandalism. The time is 7:45 a.m.

Joe Mikul Jian Jr. is a machinist and a Glendora resident and was nabbed at l000 West Isabel St. The time is 10:20 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Joshua K. Bredehoft is an actor/songwriter and a Los Angeles resident. Bredehoft was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 1:45 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – providing false information to a police officer – reckless driving and warrants.

Hamilton Odir Estrada is a Palmdale recycler and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Winona St. and the time is 4:26 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles consultant Arianna Blake Taylor was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 9:03 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and misappropriation of lost property.

On Wednesday, March 15, Judah Joel Chavez, a North Hollywood construction worker was apprehended at 501 South Buena Vista St. It happened at 1:145 a.m.

The charges are possession of a dagger – being under the influence of a controlled substance – bench warrant – violating probation and warrants.

Michel Vladi Garic is a chef and a North Hollywood resident. Garic was arrested at Costco and the time is 12:45 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and petty theft.

North Hollywood resident Nada Pedich was taken into custody at Nordstrom’s. The time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Neyfi Raphy Valdez Mendez lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a cook and was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Olive Ave. and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charge is battery.

Los Angeles driver Jake Russell Staretski was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Avon. The time is 6:46 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Brandon Funes lives in North Hollywood and is a waiter and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Spazier Ave. The time is 9:45 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – registration fraud – driving without a license – resisting arrest – burglary and a warrant.

On Tuesday, March 14, Ethan Robert Odom, a Los Angeles engineer was picked up at Broadway Blvd. and Amherst Drive and the time is 8:00 a.m.

The charges are making criminal threats – possession of methamphetamines – burglary – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Sheila Marie Omos is a day laborer and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Cornell Drive and the time is 9:15 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Lynne Christina Callahan is a rehabilitation counselor and was arrested at 401 South San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 9:40 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Porter Ranch handyman Adrian Michael Grijalva was picked up at Bob Hope Drive and Riverside Drive and the time is 1:46 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frank Joseph Macias works in security and lives in Inglewood and was nabbed at 3:00 p.m. and the charges are making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon.

Omar Ali Edwards is an Alhambra cashier and was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Ronnie Febles is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Febles was nabbed at 2100 Empire Ave.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Burbank resident Everardo Rubio is a technician and was taken into custody after being apprehended at 9:45 p.m. The charges are spousal abuse and false imprisonment.

On Monday, March 13, Matthew Salcido, a Burbank car salesman was handcuffed at 5:00 a.m. The charges are carrying a concealed weapon – carrying a loaded firearm – possession of illegal substances for sale and possession of a controlled substance.

San Fernando cashier Edward Anthony Dominguez was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. It took place at 11:45 a.m. The charge is 3056 PC and a warrant.

Hazel Elizabeth Segura is employed in retail and resides in North Hollywood. Segura was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Artur Malkhasian is a driver and a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 2:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Ian Alexander Washington is a clerk and was arrested at Cypress Ave. and First St. and the time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – trespassing and petty theft.

Devon Dean Brady is a Los Angeles resident and a driver and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place. It happened at 4:30 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Sylmar resident Erika Pena is employed as a hearing specialist and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:36 p.m. The charges are trespassing twice and warrants.

Jani Devine Miller lives in San Bernardino and was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St. The charge is failure to appear in court for a traffic citation and a warrant.

Jose Zhune is a painter and a Burbank resident and was cuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Screenland Drive and the time is 8:42 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.

Ernest Antoine Cotton lives in Hawthorne and is employed as a welder and was taken into custody at Brighton St. and Monterey Ave. It happened at 9:30 p.m. The charges are grand theft twice.