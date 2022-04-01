Burbank Police Log: March 14 – March 20

The brave and dedicated men and women in blue are on duty to keep its citizens and property safe and sound.

Protecting the city is only a part of what the Burbank police department does. While doing so, it also has to arrest people and on Sunday, March 20, Jose Antonio Velasquez, a Los Angeles handyman was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. The time is 3:01 a.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Morgan Mayer is a Los Angeles construction worker, and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 11:50 a.m.

The charges Mayer faces are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

Travis William Kromer lives in Los Angeles and works in an oil and gas field. Kromer was nabbed at the same site, and it took place at 12:30 pm. The charges are misappropriation of lost property – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Robert Jonathan Cox is a Venice artist. Cox was picked up after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – domestic battery – burglary and warrants. The time is 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Chavez Henderson is unemployed and was apprehended after being charged with contempt of court – giving a false representation to a police officer – spousal abuse – battery – trespassing – domestic battery and warrants. The arrest took place at 3:00 p.m.

Sidney Shareef Singleton Jr. lives in North Hollywood and works as a mechanic. Singleton was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Beachwood Drive. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine. It took place at 4:20 p.m.

Dikran Mourad Mouradian is a Glendale construction worker. Mouradian was nabbed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are 4573.5 of the state penal code and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Sylmar mechanic Jonathan Willis Lienhard was arrested at 1761 North Victory Place. The charges are grand theft – petty theft – 1551 (A) PC and warrants. It happened at 7:20 p.m.

Karen Martirosyan resides in Panorama City, is an installer and was nabbed at 8:30 p.m. The site is 1601 West Victory Place. The charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, March 19, Alfonso Amador Rondon, who lives in Panorama City and is an auto mechanic was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. west of Screenland Ave.

The time is 5:02 a.m. The charges are grand theft – possession of burglary tools – possession of a controlled substance and 22364 (A) of the state health and safety code.

Steven Dinhduy Uong lives in Burbank and was picked up at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the charges are false impersonation – identity theft – petty theft – driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – violating a protective order – grand theft – 20002 (A) of the state vehicle code and warrants. The time is 5:01 a.m.

Osmin Roberto Pineda is a North Hollywood plumber and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – giving false representation to a police officer and possession of burglary tools. The time is 5:02 a.m.

Jesse Glen Henderson lives in Beverly Hills and works as a painter. Henderson was nabbed at 2244 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:00 a.m.

The charges Henderson faces are being in possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Raquel Martinez lives in Burbank and was picked at 1200 East Harvard Road. The charges are assault and disorderly conduct. The time is 6:27 p.m.

Anahit Galstyan works as a medical assistant and resides in Burbank. Galstyan was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 9:22 p.m. The charges are 23152 (G) VC and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Robert Lee Watkins is unemployed and is a Burbank resident. Watkins was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. The time is 10:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Arsen Allen Emboyan is a Burbank tow truck driver and was nabbed at 11:55 p.m. The charges are being in possession of a stolen vehicle – petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – assault likely to produce great bodily injury and warrants.

On Friday, March 18, Sergio Jimenez, a Rialto technician was taken into custody at 1:23 a.m. and the site is 240 East Orange Grove. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Ahnesa Kirakosian is a Sun Valley boxer and was nabbed at 266 East Orange Grove Ave. The time is 1:16 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Luis Manuel Sanchez is employed in flooring and lives in Palmdale. Sanchez was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. It took place at 4:45 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – making, writing or passing a fake or fraudulent check and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Woodland Hills resident Marcelino Alberto Mata works in auto detail and was picked up at Parthenia St. and Corbin Ave. The time is 2:00 p.m. The charges are grand theft and identity theft.

David James De La Rosa is an Uber driver and lives in Los Angeles. De La Rosa was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. The charge is arson of property, and the time is 9:02 p.m.

Robert Mitchell was apprehended at 11:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – assault likely to produce great bodily injury – indecent exposure and warrants.

On Thursday, March 17, Hovanes Arutyunyan, who lives in Lake Balboa and is a warehouse employee was nabbed at 2:54 a.m. The site is First St. and Palm Ave., and the charge is 3455 (A) PC.

Jun Wang lives in Burbank and is a director. Wang was arrested at Rose St. and Hatteras Sr. and the charge is violation of a court issued protective order. The time is 7:30 a.m.

Robert Anthony Carter is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Carter was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 8:35 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lancaster resident Jabril Jonathan White was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 2:58 p.m. The charges are petty theft and giving false representation to a police officer.

Lorenzo Balux works as a cleaner and is a resident of Burbank. Balux was arrested at Lake St. and Olive Ave. and the charges are 20002 (A) VC and being an unlicensed driver. It took place at 5:40 p.m.

Claudia Belen Cota is a Northridge paralegal and was nabbed at the LAPD Van Nuys police station and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charge is grand theft and a warrant.

Alfred Davoodi lives in Burbank and is a contractor. Davoodi was arrested at 361 East Santa Anita Ave. and the time is 8:42 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

On Wednesday, March 16, Andrew Hector Garcia, a Van Nuys electrician was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 4:15 a.m. The charges are criminal street gang activity – vandalism and 3056 PC.

DeShaun Jackson lives in Lancaster and is unemployed. Jackson was handcuffed at 1301 Victory Place. It took place at 10:15 a.m. The charges are petty theft – resisting an executive officer and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident and construction worker Christian Martinez was picked up at Saticoy St. and Lankershim Blvd. The charge is robbery, and the time is 12:45 p.m.

Jeffrey Stewart Rosenthal works at Frisbee Golf Inn and lives in Glendale. Rosenthal was nabbed at Chandler Blvd. and Lomita St. The time is 3:10 p.m. and the charge is vandalism and a warrant.

Laura Jean Kittko lives in Burbank and was arrested at 110 North First St. The time is 9:19 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Michael Barrus Brown resides in Burbank and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Lincoln St. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Tuesday, March 15, Catrina Marie Godfrey, a Tujunga house cleaner was nabbed at 3056 North Lima St. It took place at 2:00 a.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Daniel Barrios resides in Glendale and works in the security office. Barrios was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave. and the charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 2:09 a.m.

Christopher Christobal Greenspun is a Beverly Hills student and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way. The time is 2:40 a.m. and the charge is trespassing.

Los Angeles cook Robert Lee Watkins was picked up at 1575 North Victory Place and the time is 9:55 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Jared Michael Williams lives in Burbank and is employed as a landscaper. Williams was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 10:40 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William James Connolly is a North Hollywood construction worker and was arrested at 3910 West Riverside Drive. It occurred at 1:30 a.m. and the charges are 11378 HS – possession of drug paraphernalia and 22610 (A) PC.

Arcadia construction worker Robert Anthony Rea was handcuffed at 181 West Alameda Ave. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Evelyn Aileen Raygoza lives in La Puente and is employed as an escrow assistant. Raygoza was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St.

The time is 8:45 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Philip Eric Jackson works in construction and lives in Hollywood. Jackson was nabbed at 2128 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 11:25 p.m. The charges are burglary – being in possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

Antoinette Ruiz is a San Fernando babysitter and was arrested at 500 Eton Drive and the time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Christopher Finch lives in Beverly Hills and was apprehended at Front St. and Burbank Blvd. The charge is burglary, and the time is 11:45 p.m.

On Monday, March 14, Brandon Alberto Somoza, a Burbank resident who works in security was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 00:35 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Triston Davenport is employed in the film industry and lives in Mission Viejo. Davenport was picked up at 4301 West Kling St. and the time is 4:40 a.m. The charges are vandalism of $400 or more – trespassing – disorderly conduct and battery.

Burbank laborer Ryan Nicholas Graziano was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Naomi St. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. It took place at 7:20 a.m.

Laurence Ahmed Hoke lives in Porter Ranch and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Scott Road. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft. The time is 5:20 p.m.

Albert Eli Schad lives in Glendale and is a house caregiver. Schad was nabbed at Sixth St. and Eton Drive. It happened at 4:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Daniel Chiarelli lives in Granada Hills and was taken into custody at 1900 Empire Ave. The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance and 11375 (B) (2) HS. The arrest took place at 7:00 p.m.

Robert Allen Woodruff resides in Studio City and is employed as a superintendent. Woodruff was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave.

The time is 9:47 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Gabriel De Los Santos is employed in security and was handcuffed at 11:39 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The apprehension took place at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd.