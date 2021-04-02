Burbank Police Log: March 15 – March 21

Maintaining law and order is a priority for the Burbank police department.



On Sunday, March 21, Mitzael Alberto Jimenez, who is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Fifth St.

The charges are grand theft, supplying false information to a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and burglary. The time is 4:57 a.m.

Miguel Omar Leon works in construction and lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at the same site and the same time.

The charges are 4573 of the state penal code, grand theft, burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alicia Escobar Cruz is a Los Angeles resident and a dishwasher. Cruz was apprehended at the same location and the time is 4:50 a.m. The charges are grand theft, burglary and 1203.2 PC.

Erica Lashon Childress lives in North Hollywood and is a hair stylist and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. The charge is an outstanding warrant. The time is 7:15 p.m.

George Lovin Jackson III is a Riverside resident and a recording artist and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are 472 PC and identity theft.

Lincoln Douglas Jeanes lives in Granada Hills and is employed in a warehouse. Jeanes was cuffed at 1521 Victory Place and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Akli Rahden Saidi lives in Hollywood and was arrested at 840 North Hollywood Way. The charges are 69 PC and battery. The time is 11:56 p.m.

On Saturday, March 20, Marlon Peralta, a Los Angeles resident and a driver was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Pass Ave.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 4:24 a.m.

Amanda Leigh Cohen lives in Burbank and is a personal assistant. Cohen was taken into custody at 697 North Victory Blvd. The charges are petty theft and a warrant. The time is 8:30 a.m.

Sonny James Soriano resides in Arleta and is employed as a tattoo artist. Soriano was apprehended at the same locale and the same time.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 23247 (B) of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

Jessica Vargas resides in San Fernando and is a technician. Vargas was arrested at 1009 West Olive Ave.

The time is 11:40 a.m. and the charges are burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and making criminal threats and a warrant.

Daniel Monzon is a Van Nuys cook and was nabbed at 1900 West Empire Ave. The charges include disorderly conduct, domestic battery and a warrant. It happened at 1:48 p.m.

Elvis Abramyan lives in North Hollywood and is a dog groomer. Abramyan was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Naomi St.

The charges are being in possession of a switchblade, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 5:10 p.m.

Ryan Neal Andres lives in Santa Clarita and is a go-cart mechanic. Andres was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and the time is 7:10 p.m.

Gerardo Alonzo Esparza is a resident of Burbank and was taken into custody at Clark Ave. and Rosemary Lane. The charges include 21650.1 VC and 40302 (A) VC. The time is 7:48 p.m.

Marcos Salcido Lopez lives in Carson and is employed in construction. Lopez was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft and the time is 9:10 p.m.

Kenneth Clyde Pomponio is a North Hollywood resident and was arrested at 3601 West Magnolia Blvd. The charge is robbery and it took place at 11:14 p.m.

On Friday, March 19, Khalifa Alqubasi, who resides in Woodland Hills and is a project manager was taken into custody at Walmart.

The charges are 23152 (F) PC, and 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code. It happened at 00:35 a.m.

Nicholas Jon Allison is a Hollywood solar installer. Allison was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Avon St. and the charges are 11375 (A) HS and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 1:21 a.m.

Omar Luis Hernandez lives in Atwater and was nabbed at the 5 freeway and San Fernando Blvd.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It happened at 2:00 a.m.

Jorge Alberto Monterrosa lives in Glendale, is a coach and was handcuffed at 2627 Hollywood Way. The charges are false imprisonment and battery and the time is 12:35 p.m.

George Dale Mendoza Pena is a Los Angeles resident and a dispatcher. Pena was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges include 30305 (A) (1) PC, 475 (B) PC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, 3455 (B) (1) PC and outstanding warrants. It occurred at 12:50 p.m.

Carly Louise Mersola lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Mersola was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. The charges are 166 (C) (1) PC and disorderly conduct. The time is 8:12 p.m.

Boris Khodaverdi lives in Burbank, is employed as a truck driver and was nabbed at 500 North Sixth St.

The time is 8:08 p.m. and the charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, 14601.5 (A) VC and a warrant.

Heather Anne Rhodes is a resident of Granada Hills and was arrested at 2000 Empire Ave. The charges are 23152 (F) VC, 20002 (A) VC and a warrant.

Donald Lee Anderson is a Burbank contractor and was cuffed at 510 Rosemary Lane.

The time is 11:30 p.m. and the charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and 151 (A) PC.

On Thursday, March 18, Jose Luis Mendoza, who is a resident of La Puente and is employed in logistics was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Elm Ave.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 1:45 a.m.

Aharon Papikyan lives in Burbank, works in jewelry and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Clark Ave. The charge is 212.5 (A) PC and the time is 12:00 p.m.

Kenny Ibarra Revalo resides in Van Nuys and is unemployed. Revalo was apprehended at T.J. Maxx.

The charges include grand theft, resisting arrest, giving false information to a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

On Wednesday, March 17, Matthew Rafael Bravo, who lives in Pacoima and is a student was arrested at Niagara St. and Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 2:14 a.m. and the charge is 21310 PC.

Kenneth Clyde Pomponino is a North Hollywood panhandler and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 3:00 a.m. and the charge is trespassing.

Milton Sanchez is a North Hollywood janitor and was handcuffed at 1036 South Main St.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 2:40 p.m.

Cory Dwain Mitchell is a shoe salesman and a Burbank resident. Mitchell was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 5:00 p.m.

Brandon Eugene Clemons lives in Los Angeles and is a server. Clemons was taken into custody at 201 East Magnolia Blvd.

The charges are robbery, 3000.08 PC and an outstanding warrant. It happened at 5:30 p.m.

Jayon Lemar Francis Hart is a North Hollywood resident and is unemployed. Hart was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charge is robbery.

Phouranh Senenoi resides in Galt and is employed in delivery. Senenoi was nabbed at 3917 West Burbank Blvd. and the charges are petty theft, 3455 (A) (4) PC, identity theft and warrants.

Eric James Stauffer lives in Vacaville and is a marijuana consumer. Stauffer was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Kenwood St.

The charges are identity theft, 472 PC, petty theft, 10851 (A) VC, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug, 1320 (A) PC, 40508 (A) VC, grand theft, possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants. It took place at 6:35 p.m.

Leonel Nunez Gomez is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Gomez was nabbed at Shelton St. and Magnolia Blvd. The charge is 3000.08 PC and a warrant.

Christopher Joseph DeLucia is a North Hollywood bartender. DeLucia was picked up at Orange Grove Ave. and First St.

It took place at 11:30 p.m. and the charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or above.

On Tuesday, March 16, Lesieli Ota’ Ota’ Vaiangina, who resides in Burbank was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The charge is being in possession of stolen property and the time is 10:20 a.m.

Edward Karapetyan lives in Glendale and was nabbed at the Burbank police department lobby. The charge is petty theft and the time is 11:50 a.m.

Justin Daniel Landers is a Big Bear resident and is employed as a cleaner. Landers was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Keystone St. The charge is malicious mischief. It occurred at 8:20 p.m.

On Monday, March 15, Kimberly Marie Clark, who lives in San Diego and is a caregiver was nabbed at 720 East Cypress Ave. The charge is 11550 (A) HS. The time is 1:20 a.m.

Jason Matthew Shaw is a Los Angeles warehouse worker and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Avon St. The time is 9:30 a.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Burbank artist Alfredo Fierro was nabbed at 1214 West Burbank Blvd. and the charges are burglary, 485 PC and 475 (A) PC.

Fredie Edward Frias is a lifeguard and a Studio City resident. Frias was arrested at Olive Ave. and Fairview St.

The charges are 148.9 (A) PC, 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant. It took place at 6:15 p.m.

Victor Chavarria is a Burbank construction worker and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. The time is 9:12 p.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Sasheh Zadoorian is a mechanic, lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and it took place at 9:30 p.m.