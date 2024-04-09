Burbank Police Log: March 18 – March 24

The men and women in blue are dedicated and keep the community safe.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

During its rounds, the Burbank police department on Sunday, March 24, nabbed Derek Thomas Long, a La Crescenta resident and a bartender at 00:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – joyriding – making annoying phone calls and warrants. The site is Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

Mario Angel Magana lives in Southgate and is a paralegal and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:50 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

William Pablo Hall is a resident of Brookshire, Texas, and is a student and was nabbed at 12:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft, and the site is 1800 West Empire Ave.

Robert Aslanyan lives in Glendale and is unemployed and was arrested at Nordstrom’s and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Amarette Aimee Moctezuma lives in Silverlake and was apprehended at 4211 Riverside Drive and the time is 10:25 p.m. The charges are 3000.08 (C) of the state penal code and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, March 23, Dallas Ian McEllrath, who lives in Vancouver was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 00:45 a.m.

Jason DeLorean Tucker is a Lancaster resident and was nabbed at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 1:20 a.m. The charges are violating a restraining order – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Erika Joy Ashley Charles lives in Littlerock and is a chef and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and violating a written promise to appear in court.

Armando Lomeli Jr. is a Lancaster resident and is a barber and was taken into custody at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Wyatt Xavier Moscoso is an engineer and a resident of Walnut and was nabbed at Niagara St. and Riverside Drive and the time is 3:59 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

North Hollywood barber Anthony Jordan Zepeda was picked up at the same location and the time is 3:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled for sale and a warrant.

Cheriee Alyssa Brush lives in Corona is employed in used car sales and was

nabbed at Olive Ave. and Florence St. and the time is 10:47 a.m. The charges are transporting marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Mark Thomas Ryan is a Los Angeles cashier and was arrested at Delaware Road and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:10 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – 3056 PC and vandalism with $400 or more.

Yevgeniy Zhenya Pastukh lives in Burbank and is self-employed and was picked up at 311 East Valencia Ave. and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charge is violating a restraining order.

Armine Sevoyan is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 4:25 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Francis Vega is a Burbank caregiver and was cuffed at 2450 North Naomi St. and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charges are battery – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Tyren Griffin lives in Los Angeles and is employed in security and the time is 7:45 p.m. The site is 1903 West Empire Ave. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft and a warrant.

Raymond Caputo lives in Henderson, Nevada, and is unemployed and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:01 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – burglary and a warrant.

On Friday, March 22, David Menchu, who lives in Sylmar and is an Amazon driver was arrested at 6:07 a.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Devin Neal Oatway lives in Burbank and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Bethany Road and the time is 7:18 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Derrick Moore is a Santa Clarita driver and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. It occurred at 7:45 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Danielle Iarin Surplice is a Valencia teacher and was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 8:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Brandon Marcevan King lives in Studio City and is employed in construction and was pinched at Pass Ave. and Burbank Blvd. It happened at 8:44 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Burbank resident Mahdi Motagian was arrested at 10:24 p.m. and the location is Victory Blvd. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Alik Dzhanoyan lives in Los Angeles and works at an automotive body shop and was handcuffed at 11301 North Victory Place. The time is 10:54 p.m. The charges are burglary – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Larry Linda is a Burbank resident and is a lead technician and was nabbed at 2305 North Naomi St. It took place at 11:51 p.m. The charge is battery.

On Thursday, March 21, Matthew William Rick, who lives in Burbank was apprehended at 4247 McFarlane Ave. and the time is 5:11 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Richard Croft is a Burbank machinist and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. It took place at 8:01 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – making criminal threats – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Jim Costinett resides in Ontario and works in hardware and was nabbed at 930 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:20 a.m. The charges are battery and trespassing.

Kwame Ty Henry is employed in food service and lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and domestic battery. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Michelle Chicco lives in Burbank and is employed at a warehouse and was arrested at 1:30 p.m. The charge is attempted murder.

Jessie Lee Giles lives in Jefferson City, Missouri, and is unemployed and was picked up at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 1:57 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft and petty theft twice.

Dennis Shaun Bowman is an actor and was pinched at Lake St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 6:09 p.m. The charge is battery.

Felipe Reyes lives in Pacoima and is a journeyman and was handcuffed at 1521 North Victory Place. It took place at 8:50 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Devin Arthur Dickey is a Burbank roofer and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 11:48 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

On Wednesday, March 20, Keven Castrejon, who lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and the 134 freeway. The time is 00:35 a.m. The charges are possession nitrous oxide and driving without a license.

Brianna Guadalupe Gutierrez is a medical assistant and a Long Beach resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Destiny Martinez is a resident of Downey and a cashier and was arrested at the same time and the same location. The charge is the same.

Jose Angel Perez is a chef and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at the same time and the same site. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Katherine Martinez is employed at a grocery store and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Thornton Ave. and the time is 1:55 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

William Abel Farias Rivera works in IT and lives in Littlerock and was picked up at the same location and the same time. The charges are the same.

Joyce Ramirez is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Gabriel Paul Granillo lives in Palmdale and is a laborer and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are grand theft and violating probation.

Canoga Park resident Danielle Rodriguez works in customer service and was arrested at Empire Ave. and Hollywood Way.

It took place at 6:21 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and grand theft.

Henry Nunez is a set decorator and lives in San Pedro and was picked up at the same site and the same time. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – grand theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Rudy Santillan resides in Canoga Park and works at a car wash and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charges are resisting arrest twice – grand theft – violating probation and a warrant.

On Tuesday, March 19, Israel Valdez Navarrete, who is a West Hills mechanic was pinched at Olive Ave. and Parish Place. The time is 1:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property – driving while under the influence of drugs – resisting arrest and warrants.

Ryan John Davis is a Burbank mechanic and was taken into custody at Isabel St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 2:02 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Nathaniel Duarte is a resident of North Hollywood and is a painter and was nabbed at Sunset Canyon Drive and Cypress Ave. The time is 00:49 a.m. The charge is DUI.

Marcus Alexander Walls is a North Hollywood investor and was handcuffed at 6633 Yucca St. and it took place at 10:00 a.m. The charge is grand theft and a warrant.

Isaias Lionel Roman is a line cook and a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at Palm Ave. and Lomita St. and the time is 2:51 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Seth Addison Reid lives in Glendale and was pinched at 245 East Olive Ave. and the time is 6:15 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Molly Rose Segal lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at the same time and the same site. The charge is the same.

Veronica Federovsky is a Winnetka resident and was nabbed at the same time and the same location and the charge is the same.

Anastasia Marguerite Howe Bukowski is a Los Angeles student and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is the same.

Yefim Olegovich Gorodnitskiy lives in Avon and is unemployed and was picked up at 3:24 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs and the location is 600 South IKEA Way.

Vahe Mkhitaryan lives in Las Vegas and was taken into custody at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 8:57 p.m.

Victor Hugo Pedraza Villa lives in North Hollywood and is a construction worker and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Oak St. The time is 10:43 p.m.

The charges are possession of a dagger – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and warrants.

On Monday, March 18, Jayon Lamar Francis Hart, who resides in North Hollywood was handcuffed at the LAPD Van Nuys station and it took place at 1:10 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and a warrant.

Adam Jacob Mejia lives in Placencia and is an entertainer and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Ontario St. The time is 4:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Caroline Elise Posten is a bartender and is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and felony hit and run with injuries.

Corey Martin lives in Burbank and is a stocker and was arrested at 4:00 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vandalism with $400 or more. The location is Sprouts.

Jerry Lemus is employed in construction and is a Los Angeles resident and was brought into custody at the LAPD Van Nuys station. It took place at 8:30 p.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

Long Beach construction worker Roberto Carlos Mojarro Padilla was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It occurred at 11:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.