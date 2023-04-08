Burbank Police Log: March 20 – March 26

The men and women in blue are always mindful that keeping people and property safe are a major priority.

Being and feeling secure is vital and the Burbank police department provides that service and on Sunday, March 26, Robert Nathan Paz, who lives in Whittier and is a lineman was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. The time is 00:01 a.m. The charges are petty theft twice.

Gerardo Minero lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 2300 Monterey Ave. [Vickroy Park] and the time is 00:20 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Byron Scott Echeverria is a Burbank stocker and was picked up at the same site and the time is 00:10 a.m. The charge is the same.

Byron Edward Figueroa Juarez is a cook and a Van Nuys resident and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. and the time is 8:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles carpenter Antonio Hernandez was apprehended at 200 North Third St. and the time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are misappropriation of lost property – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Magne Davis Nes is a fisherman and a Mission Hills resident and was handcuffed at Sarah St. and Oak St. and the time is 6:35 p.m.

The charges are disorderly conduct – being under the influence of a controlled substance – driving without a license and warrants.

Josue Vasquez is a construction worker and Los Angeles resident. Vasquez was picked up at Target. The time is 8:45 p.m.

The charges are burglary – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft twice and warrants.

Los Angeles security guard Tyshawn David Johnson was arrested at 1575 North Victory Place and the time is 7:32 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – resisting arrest – petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Presley Morgan Taylor is a Los Angeles waitress and was taken into custody at 1800 West Empire Ave. It happened at 9:00 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Vay Azriel Lonich is a Riverside waitress and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. The time is 11:33 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, March 25, Oscar Alfredo Vasquez, a Bakersfield resident was taken into custody at First St. and Orange Grove Ave.

The time is 00:15 a.m. The charges are assault and disorderly conduct.

Daniel Ernesto Siliezar is a Los Angeles construction worker and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It occurred at 1:01 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Whittier mechanic David Mitchell Hernandez was handcuffed at 8065 San Fernando Blvd. The time is 3:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – joyriding – receiving stolen property – possession of burglary tools – resisting arrest – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Thomas James Mason lives in Oxnard and is a construction worker and was nabbed at 9:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of a switchblade and the site is 2501 West Magnolia Blvd.

Nakia Nicole Coburn is a bartender and a Las Vegas resident and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of Xanax – petty theft and a warrant. The time is 9:15 a.m.

Courtney Lynch is a Burbank beauty consultant and was apprehended at 2322 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 2:40 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant.

Lesny Cortes Dorante lives in Oakland and is a musician and was arrested at 1915 North Hollywood Way and the time is 2:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – grand theft – and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Burbank resident Juan Carlos Figueroa is employed as a construction worker and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Kenneth Road and the time is 4:30 p.m.

The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – receiving stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation.

Mariana Parsamyan is a receptionist and a Van Nuys resident and was arrested at 200 North Third St. It happened at 5:55 p.m. The charge is joyriding and a warrant.

Irina Taran is a teacher and a Glendale resident and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the charge is petty theft. The time is 5:10 p.m.

Arada Khodagholian lives in La Crescenta and is employed in sales and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Arcola Ave. and the time is 9:10 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Leo Baboom is a North Hollywood telemarketer and was arrested at 9:50 p.m. The charges are possession of ammunition and receiving stolen property.

Burbank resident Heather Thornock is employed in advertising and was cuffed at 2401 West Magnolia Blvd. The charge is trespassing and the time is 10:35 p.m.

On Friday, March 24, Lindsay Elizabeth Kline, a Santa Monica resident and a set designer was nabbed at Riverside Drive and Hollywood Way.

The time is 2:20 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Kristie Nadia Hernandez lives in Acton and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Reese Place and the time is 2:40 a.m.

The charges are battery on a police officer and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jose Ramon Ibarra works with water and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. It happened at 2:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of Xanax.

Cody Richard Croft is employed as a CNC and resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Jeffries Ave.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. It took place at 12:51 p.m.

Tyrone Maurice Woods works in customer service and lives in Los Angeles. Woods was apprehended at 1403 Victory Place and the time is 2:41 p.m. The charges are grand theft – receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Van Nuys hospital worker Astghik Verdyan was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Parker Marie Snow is employed in the film business and lives in Northridge. Snow was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Domani Walleman lives in Aqua Dulce and works with property. Walleman was picked up at 8:30 p.m. The location is the 5 freeway and San Fernando Blvd. The charge is petty theft.

Jeff Ray Lemmon is a Santa Clarita scheduler and was taken into custody at the same location and the same time. The charge is check fraud and a warrant.

On Thursday, March 23, Patrick Abnousi, a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at Wilson Ave. and Elmwood Ave. and the time is 5:00 a.m.

The charges are vandalism with $400 or more – 369 (1) (B) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Abel Figueroa is a Bakersfield construction worker and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and First St. the time is 7:23 a.m. The charge is driving without a license.

Suk Yoon Bae is a clerk and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place [Walmart]. It took place at 11:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

David Edward Bassett lives in Ontario and is a truck driver and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. The time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft and receiving stolen property.

Rancho Cucamonga truck driver Trevor Michael Zimmer was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

On Wednesday, March 22, Jonathan Schwartz, a Burbank accountant was picked up at 1237 North Whitnall Hwy. and the time is 7:10 a.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Obed Danilo Jimenez Lara Diaga is a construction worker and was taken into custody at 1304 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:05 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Sarkis Sam Kirakossian is an Arleta automobile detailer and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 9:27 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, March 21, Alina R. Ragimova, San Pedro caretaker was handcuffed at 4:15 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale and the site is Orange Grove Ave. and Seventh St.

Mark Eric Satterfield lives in Valencia and is a tool operator and was nabbed at 500 South Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:10 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Sylmar pet groomer Nelly Karina Chavez Covarrubias was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 7:47 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Michael Shaffer is employed in fabrication and lives in Sylmar and was cuffed at Walmart. It took place at 8:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of a lead baton – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of a switchblade – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Tigran Mirzoyan lives in Glendale and is a contractor and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 7:35 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and resisting arrest.

Tyrone Marcel McClendon is a Burbank rapper and was apprehended at 9:10 p.m. the location is 200 North Third St. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Devin Ray Hunt is a Moreno Valley barber and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:52 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Daemori Rayshawn Hunt lives in Moreno Valley and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

On Monday, March 20, Donna Harting, a Burbank resident was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave. The time is 12:20 p.m.

The charges are battery – possession of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas – possession of a lead baton and warrants.

Michael Jay Dinicola is employed by Uber Eats and was nabbed at 1651 North Victory Place. It took place at 6:20 p.m.

The charges are joyriding – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Los Angeles student Crystal Pappas was taken into custody at the same location and the time is 7:20 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

Justin Anthony Bretado is a Los Angeles dishwasher and was apprehended at the 15 freeway and North Victory Place. The time is 8:05 p.m.

The charges are joyriding – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and violating probation.