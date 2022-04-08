Burbank Police Log: March 21 – March 27

Making sure that the community is fully guarded is paramount for the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.



On Sunday, March 27, Alexandria Grace Farstad, a Los Angeles personal trainer was nabbed at 349 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:10 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arina Anzhelika Manoukian lives in Hollywood and is unemployed. Manoukian was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Andranik Nikolayev lives in Panorama City and is unemployed. Nikolayev was nabbed at the same location and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

Alex Francisco Velasco lives in Winnemucca and is an electrician. Velasco was picked up at 2200 Empire Ave. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 5:05 a.m.

Winnemucca resident Nicholas Paul Spencer is a farmer and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan Mannan Sabir is a Long Beach construction worker and was handcuffed at Screenland Drive and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:20 a.m. and the charges are 3000.08 of the state penal code – 3056 and a warrant.

Niowayzha Green is a caregiver and a Los Angeles resident. Green was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and California St. and the time is 2:40 p.m. The charges are burglary – petty theft – 3000.08 PC and a warrant.

Los Angeles server Amanda Shaughnessy was arrested at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 6:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft and misappropriation of property.

Siamanto Khachkian is employed in flooring and lives in Victorville. Khachkian was cuffed at the same site. The time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are 21810 PC – petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving with a suspended or revoked license – 3056 and warrants.

Tiawuan Demetrius Goins is a graphic designer and a North Hollywood resident. Goins was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 10:00 p.m.

On Saturday, March 26, Johnathan Jorge Mancilla, a Burbank server was taken into custody at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 1:10 a.m.

Jorge Alberto Martinez lives in North Hollywood and is employed in stone tile. Martinez was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Brighton St. and the charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 2:30 a.m.

Mohamed Ali Beizig is a Burbank software engineer and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time of the apprehension is 2:28 a.m.

Jenny Iveth Caceres works in a warehouse and lives in Los Angeles. Caceres was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Brighton St. and the time is 2:20 a.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Yesenia Rosas is a Sun Valley legal assistant and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. It took place at 1:56 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Windy Rosemary Bernard is a caretaker and a Burbank resident. Bernard was nabbed at 3301 Wyoming Ave. and the charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant. The time is 10:07 a.m.

Burbank cashier Violet Collins was apprehended at 509 South Glenoaks Blvd. and the charges are battery and vandalism with $400 or more. It happened at 1:00 p.m.

On Friday, March 25, Jesus Alejandro Cruz Arredondo, who lives in Glendale and works as a loader was arrested at Vanowen St. and Hollywood Way. The time is 1:05 a.m. and the charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Vlado is a San Gabriel handyman and was taken into custody after being charged with harassing and threatening an individual – spousal abuse and warrants. It occurred at 1:39 a.m.

Monique Hollander Facon works in insurance and lives in Burbank. Facon was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 8:25 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Rhys James Shordon resides in Valley Village and was picked up at Third St. and Amherst Drive. The time is 8:25 a.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Rafael Solarzano Garcia is a Pasadena construction worker. Garcia was apprehended at Main St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 9:05 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Idowu Kuyoro is a Los Angeles music producer and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The time is 10:55 a.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Mary Miller resides in Van Nuys and was taken into custody at 1601 Victory Place and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are disobeying a court order or out-of-state court order – petty theft and a warrant.

Jerald Joseph Zaroukian is a Granada Hills construction worker and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Linden Ave. The charge is possession of a controlled substance, and the time is 5:50 p.m.

Los Angeles sandwich artist Akasia Colleen Arrell was apprehended at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. [Ralphs]. The time is 6:15 p.m. and the charge is vandalism.

Jeremy David Whorton is employed as an equipment operator and lives in Burbank. Whorton was arrested at 9:10 p.m.

The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Valencia Ave., and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday, March 24, Jacob Dylan Orozco, who is a Burbank beekeeper was nabbed at 3212 West Riverside Drive. The charge is battery, and the time is 00:35 a.m.

Zkia Shania Penick is employed as a caretaker and is a North Hollywood resident. Penick was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. and it took place at 2:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – 20002 (A) of the state vehicle code and warrants.

Gina Aslanyan is a Burbank tutor and was apprehended at 618 University Ave. and the time is 3:04 a.m. The charge is disobeying a court order or out-of-state court order.

North Hollywood cook Pablo Montiel was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Fairview St. and the time is 4:05 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Eva Lizet Gonzalez lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Avenue 26 and the 110-freeway overpass. The charge is burglary, and the time is 6:18 a.m.

Olin Randall Hanson is a construction worker and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:18 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of stolen property and giving false representation to a police officer.

Scott A. Skinner is a handyman and a resident of Burbank. Skinner was apprehended at 1230 North Fairview St. It happened at 8:30 a.m.

The charges are 1203.2 (A) PC – 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code and possession of a controlled substance.

Emily Joanne Perez lives in California and is employed as a pharmacy technician. Perez was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Blvd.

The charges are 11351 HS – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of stolen property and identity theft. It took place at 7:12 a.m.

Matthew Jennings Birtell resides in Burbank and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Valley St. and the time is 7:53 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ebonee Brionne Marshall is a Rancho Dominguez student and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Oak St.

It occurred at 11:40 a.m. and the charge is child endangerment other than those likely to produce great bodily harm or death and a warrant.

Chanthone Inthaxay lives in Beverly Hills and was nabbed at Palm Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:45 p.m.

The charges are making an attempt, coupled with a present ability to commit a violent injury on a person and battery on a police officer.

Antonio Demetrius Bethel is a Los Angeles cashier and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place. It happened at 3:22 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – grand theft and warrants.

Bryce Jon Russell is a student and lives in Studio City. Russell was taken into custody at 4:50 p.m. The site is Oak St. and Sarah St.

The charges are 4573 PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – trespassing – 1203.2 (A) PC – being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Brent Allen Truitt is employed in maintenance and resides in North Hollywood. Truitt was handcuffed at 325 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 6:19 p.m.

Marcus Anthony Foster is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Foster was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd., and Eton Drive and the time is 7:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Jessica Dean Helms is a North Hollywood caregiver and was nabbed at 1001 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 8:06 p.m.

The charges Helms faces are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Celine Laura Eckelberry is a bedazzler and a Northridge resident. Eckelberry was cuffed at 1221 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:15 p.m.

The charges are forging a public seal – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Redondo Beach student McKenzie Rae Swart was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Burbank resident Kameek Sequoia Grayson works in customer service and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 9:34 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 23, Brenda Libett Aguilar, a Santa Clarita home health worker was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:50 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Loretta Lakisha Anderson was arrested at 1017 North Lima St. and the time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft – possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maria Fuentes is disabled and a North Hollywood resident. Fuentes was handcuffed at the west alley of Chandler Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It took place at 6:45 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alan Lee McDermott is a Burbank carpenter and was picked up at Clybourn Ave. and Magnolia Blvd. The charges are resisting arrest – disorderly conduct and 5-3-108 (A) of the city municipal code. The time is 11:40 p.m.

Los Angeles cashier Jane Doe was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Frederic St., and it occurred at 11:40 p.m. The charge is 5-3-109 (A) MC.

On Tuesday, March 22, Gevorg Teryan, a resident of Burbank was nabbed at 00:19 a.m. and the location is Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress Ave.

The charges Teryan faces are 25400 (A) (1) PC and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Corrina Borja is an Oxnard receptionist and was picked up at Lake St. and Alameda Ave. It happened at 8:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blanca Esther Gonzalez is a property manager and lives in Burbank. Gonzalez was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It took place at 2:25 p.m.

Connor Lizandro Wilkins Gil lives in Oceanside and works in delivery. Gil was picked up north of San Fernando Blvd. and the 15 freeway.

The time is 2:45 p.m. and the charges are 11370.1 (A) HS – 11375 (B) (2) HS – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and 25400 (A) (1) PC.

Terry Lee Swann lives in Los Angeles and is disabled. Swann was taken into custody at 1651 Victory Place and the time is 4:42 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – misappropriation of lost property – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karina Michaud lives in Pasadena and works at a clothing store. Michaud was arrested at 641 North Victory Place and the time is 7:00 p.m.

The charges Michaud faces are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood artist Lenay Janell Reid was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The charge is 25850 (A) PC and a warrant. It took place at 6:45 p.m.

Andrew Grimaldo is a Sylmar driver and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Hollywood Way and it occurred at 7:42 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ruben Perez Raygoza lives in Panorama City and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 8:30 p.m. and the charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Abigail Padden lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with violating a court order or protective stay-away order and vandalism with $400 or more. The arrest took place at 215 East Elmwood Ave. and the time is 10:35 p.m.

On Monday, March 21, Kimberly Carrillo, a Los Angeles bartender was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:08 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Bryan Salazar lives in Pacoima and is employed in concrete finishing. Salazar was nabbed at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the charge is entering a commercial establishment with the intent to commit larceny and a warrant. It took place at 4:50 a.m.

Anjel Hayrapt works in elder care and resides in Burbank. Hayrapt was cuffed at 1:30 p.m. and the site is 1047 East Spazier Ave. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Devin Yates is a Burbank sales associate and was taken into custody at 2:10 p.m. The location is San Fernando Blvd. and Scott Road. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Franco Antonio Vasquez flips clothing and is a Los Angeles resident. Soto was arrested at the Empire Center, and it happened at 3:10 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of stolen property.

Alexis Aranguez Provost is a Los Angeles carpenter and was nabbed at the same time and the same site. The charge is receiving stolen property and warrants.

George Khalil works in marketing and lives in North Hollywood. Khalil was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 4:04 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Los Angeles carpenter Jesus Arreola Sanchez was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd., and Olive Ave. and the time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and 20002 (A) (1) VC.

Robert Michael Fisher works in heavy equipment and lives in Burbank. Fisher was nabbed at 1133 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:25 p.m.

The charges Fisher faces are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.