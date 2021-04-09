Burbank Police Log: March 22 – March 28

Keeping the city safe is all in a day's work for the men and women of the Burbank police department.



Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2020. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

During the course of 24 hours, the Burbank police department is out protecting and serving the city in a number of ways.

Over this stretch of time, the men and women in blue sometimes have to arrest individuals and they include, on Sunday, March 28, Jordan Fayton, who lives in Burbank and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Cornell Drive.

The charges include resisting arrest, petty theft and possession of stolen property. It took place at 1:10 a.m.

David DeWayne Keen lives in Citrus Heights and is a painter. Keen was arrested at Walmart and it took place at 7:45 a.m.

The charges Keen faces are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Charles O’Bryan resides in Carmichael and is employed in construction. O’Bryan was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Blvd.

The charges are being in possession of stolen property and being in possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened at 8:20 a.m.

Lori Kathleen Clark lives in Valley Glen and is an optician. Clark was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave.

Clark has been charged with being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 11:37 p.m.

On Saturday, March 27, Adam Christopher Schmidt, a North Hollywood resident was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. It happened at 1:30 a.m.

Joshua Thomas Coryell lives in Menifee and is a mechanic. Coryell was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St.

It occurred at 2:50 a.m. and Coryell is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ontario shipper and handler Michael Anthony Gonzalez was arrested at Thornton Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. It happened at 10:10 a.m.

Kwon V. Oh lives in Gardena and is employed in construction. Oh was taken into custody at 2677 Hollywood Way.

Oh has been charged with identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is 1:00 p.m.

Mira Milovanov resides in Glendale and is an engineer. Milovanov was nabbed at Macy’s. The time is 2:45 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Glendale resident Valentin Milovanov is a school bus driver. Milovanov was arrested at the same site and the time and the charge is identical.

Evan Anderson lives in Ventura and is a shopkeeper. Anderson was handcuffed at the Empire Center. It occurred at 2:45 p.m.

The charges are identity theft, petty theft, 22810 of the state penal code, 22610 (B) PC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.

Raymond Bennett is a Los Angeles construction worker. Bennett was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Cordova St. The charge is petty theft and the time is 3:50 p.m.

Ernie Medrano lives in Glendale, works in the sterile process and was nabbed at Riverside Drive and Buena Vista St.

Medrano is being charged with driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and it took place at 9:16 p.m.

Loretta Lynn Lohe resides in Burbank and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The charge is 148.3 (A) PC and the time is 9:45 p.m.

On Friday, March 26, Levon Andreasian, a resident of Glendale and an employee of Purchase Direct was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St.

The charges include possession of a controlled substance and 3056 PC. It took place at 4:20 a.m.

Rosa Campos is a caretaker and a North Hills resident. Campos was apprehended at 6240 Sylmar Ave. The charge is identity theft and a warrant. The time is 8:00 a.m.

Diego Ruben Portillo lives in Long Beach and works in lighting design. Portillo was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

The charges are 21810 PC, being an unlicensed driver and a warrant. It took place at 9:30 a.m.

Luis Roberto Toscano is a retail employee and a Sylmar resident. Toscano was handcuffed at the jail lobby.

The charges are battery, trespassing, disorderly conduct and outstanding warrants. It happened at 11:30 a.m.

Fernando Cortez lives in Burbank and is a law technician. Cortez was arrested at 25 East Alameda Ave.

Cortez has been charged with petty theft and trespassing and it took place at 2:10 p.m.

Tamar Tanielian is a Pasadena resident, is employed in human resources and was nabbed at Hollywood Way, south of Jeffries Ave.

The charges are 21810 PC and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 3:45 p.m.

Megan Christine Amaya lives in Canyon County and was taken into custody at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 7:55 p.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Burbank plumber Albert Hernandez was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave.

The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant. It occurred at 8:45 p.m.

On Thursday, March 25, Tyrone Delmar, an ironworker was nabbed at 200 North Hollywood Way. The time is 00:05 a.m. and the charge is petty theft.

Joseph Saleem Maleeh is a driver and a Burbank resident. Maleeh was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave.

Maleeh has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and it took place at 1:30 a.m.

Arlette Jasmyn Torres is a resident of Tampa, Florida, and is a mechanic. Torres was picked up at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd.

The time is 3:29 a.m. and the charge Torres faces is possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood driver Gabriel Joseph Limbaugh was nabbed at the Travelodge.

The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and it took place at 3:28 a.m.

Norma Sandra Rodriguez is a Reseda housekeeper and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd.

The charges include identity theft, being in possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 3:29 a.m.

Victor Ramon Ramirez lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 8232 Sunland Blvd. It happened at 2:05 p.m. and the charges are burglary and 3455 (A) PC.

Luis Rolando Vera Vargas resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at the same location and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Angel Fernando Erazo lives in San Bernardino and is employed as a gardener. Erazo was nabbed at the same site, the same time and the charge is identical.

Michael Kevin Johnson lives in Fontana and is employed in packaging. Johnson was nabbed at the LAPD in Van Nuys. The charges include disorderly conduct, trespassing and warrants. It happened at 4:25 p.m.

Anthony Sebastian Navidad is a resident of Sylmar and is employed as a driver. Navidad was cuffed at Rosemary Lane and Verdugo Ave.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and 21510 (A) PC. It took place at 5:00 p.m.

Jose Mejia is a meat cutter and a Burbank resident. Mejia was nabbed at the east alley of Rosemary Lane.

The charges are 11375 (B) (1) of the state health and safety code, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It occurred at the same time.

Cassie Silva is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Silva was nabbed at 1115 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants. It occurred at 6:55 p.m.

Candis Marie Upchurch lives in Colorado Springs and is a healthcare employee. Upchurch was arrested at 150 East Angeleno Ave. The charge is trespassing and it took at 6:58 p.m.

Burbank barber Gerardo Montes was arrested at Bonnywood Place and Providencia Ave.

Montes has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, 22810 (A) PC, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance. It happened at 8:50 p.m.

Carolin Ebrahimi lives in Sun Valley and is a pet sitter. Ebrahimi was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, battery and warrants. The time is 8:50 p.m.

Reian Anouselyan resides in Tujunga, is employed as a mechanic and was arrested at the LAPD Van Nuys station.

The time is 9:45 p.m. and the charge is driving under the influence with .08 or above and a warrant.

Shaila Yesenia Johnson is a cosmetologist and lives in Fontana. Johnson was nabbed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd.

The charge is being in possession of stolen property and the time is 10:57 p.m.

Chasin Bennett lives in Reseda and is an alcoholic representative. Bennett was nabbed at Winona Ave. and Brighton St.

Bennett has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 11:59 p.m.

Vicente Valle is a Burbank construction worker. Valle was handcuffed at the same site and the same location. The time is 11:59 p.m.

Valle has been charged with being an unlicensed driver, 23152 (C) of the state vehicle code, possession of a controlled substance, 4463 (A) (1) VC, 853.7 PC, driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

On Wednesday, March 24, Compton resident and social worker Brandon Michael Ladell was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Florence St.

The charges are resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. It took place at 2:55 a.m.

Elizabeth Mary Rothschild lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 1001 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is trespassing. The time is 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, March 23, Michael Allen Poole, a resident of Lancaster and a handyman was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, 2347 (E) VC and warrants. It happened at 1:30 a.m.

Alex Gaines Jr. is a musician and a Glendale resident. Gaines was cuffed at the Glendale jail and the charge is vandalism and a warrant. It took place at 4:40 a.m.

John Joseph Zerboni is employed as a welder and is a resident of Tujunga. Zerboni was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Winona Ave.

It took place at 4:50 a.m. and Zerboni is being charged with being in possession of a controlled substance.

Akli Raheem Saidi lives in Hollywood and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Naomi St. The charge is vandalism of $400 or more. It occurred at 6:59 p.m.

Sindy Jeocelyn Ambriosio is an office administrator and a Pacoima resident. Ambriosio was arrested after being charged with child endangerment and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 9:42 p.m.

On Monday, March 22, Darrell John Baker, a Burbank resident was nabbed at 2713 West Olive Ave. The time is 00:15 a.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Luis Anthony Gutierrez is a Reseda resident and works as a bartender. Gutierrez was taken into custody at 150 North Los Angeles St. The charge is 11351 HS and the time is 5:00 a.m.

William Ray Morgan is a Lomita poker player and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Lake St.

The charges include identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine, 466 PC, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. The time is 12:00 p.m.

Kyle DeWayne Mixon lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 4400 Sarah St. It happened at 2:30 p.m. and the charges are petty theft and 3056 PC.

Mark Thomas Myer is a truck driver and a Burbank resident. Myer was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Parish Place.

The time is 2:55 p.m. and the charges are vandalism of $400 or more and resisting arrest.

Alfredo Fierro is a Burbank artist and was picked up at 150 North Ontario St. The time is 7:37 p.m. and the charges are vandalism, A 484 (A) PC, being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Johnathan Candelaria is a mechanic and a resident of Burbank. Candelaria was cuffed at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is grand theft and it happened at 8:12 p.m.