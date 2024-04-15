Burbank Police Log: March 25 – March 31

Burbank's police department is hard-working and dedicated to maintaining law and order.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

It’s important to maintain law and order and on Sunday, March 31, Christopher Shaun Derosa, who lives in Granada Hills and is an inspector was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 3:00 p.m. The charge is 1551 (A) of the state penal code and a warrant.

Nicole Ray Holcomb is a waitress and a Granada Hills resident and was nabbed at 1301 Victory Place. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 3:15 p.m.

David Jamel Maldonado Jr. is a Sherman Oaks resident and is unemployed and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Fairview St. The time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Gerson David Turcios Benites is a Van Nuys construction worker and was pinched at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. The time is 9:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice and a warrant.

On Saturday, March 30, Paul Miguel Menacho, a Sylmar resident and a musician was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Joe Fraire is a Los Angeles resident and a laborer and was nabbed at 6240 Sylmar Ave. and the time is 4:25 a.m. The charge is contempt of court and warrants.

Tameka Mechelle Durgin is unemployed and a Venice resident and was pinched at 1711 North Victory Place. It took place at 9:45 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and trespassing.

Maryna Deneko is a babysitter and a Burbank resident and was apprehended at 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Jacob Giovanni Hernandez lives in Sun Valley and works at McDonald’s and was cuffed at 6:48 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Olive Ave.

Jose Armando Deloya Diaz is a Los Angeles resident and is unemployed and was taken into custody at 3112 West Chandler Blvd. The time is 7:27 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and attempted burglary.

Jamil Matthew Pittmon is a ranch helper and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 10:40 p.m. The charges are possession of an open container and disorderly conduct.

Tigran Mazmanyan lives in Sun Valley and works in security and was picked up at First St. and Cypress Ave. It took place at 11:10 p.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Alejandro Alberto Contreras is a Lancaster tattoo artist and was arrested at 11:40 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Friday, March 29, Donovan Kai Geronilla Jr., a Murrieta valet was taken into custody at the 134 freeway and Figueroa St. It took place at 1:50 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Jon Joseph Espinuera lives in Pacoima and is a driver and was handcuffed at 3211 West Victory Blvd. It occurred at 00:59 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and driving while under the influence.

Melissa Hoffman is an adult film actress and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 3:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – resisting arrest – possession of heroin/cocaine – burglary – joyriding – identity theft – having a bench warrant for her arrest and other warrants.

Angel Gandara lives in Canoga Park and is a student and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave. The time is 4:00 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – burglary and warrants.

Elijah Michael Jordan is a battery technician and is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 7:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of an assault weapon – possession of ammunition and being a felon – possession of a firearm and being a felon – unlicensed sale of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Michael Raygoza is employed at a car wash and is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 10:50 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and unlicensed sale of a firearm.

Kevin Patrick Posey is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 2500 West Victory Blvd. The time is 11:18 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – battery – trespassing and warrants.

Oscar Alvarez lives in Panorama City and is unemployed and was picked up at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of ammunition while being a felon.

Serina Shawntalee Garrett Haines is unemployed and a resident of Las Vegas and was taken into custody at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 12:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jere Ray Richey is retired and a Glendale resident and was arrested at 200 North Third St. The time is 1:58 p.m. The charge is driving without a license.

Zoheb Bhanj lives in Canoga Park and is employed in marketing and was hand cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. The time is 3:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

JaVaughn Dante Williams lives in New Jersey and is a recording artist and was picked up at the same location and at the same time. The charge is petty theft.

Victoria Romero works in sales and is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 1501 North Victory Place. The time is 4:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of ammunition while being a felon and possession of a taser.

Viviana Ramos lives in Lynwood and is a house cleaner and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

Samuel Yeghiszaryan is a Burbank resident and is unemployed and was nabbed at 1911 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Antonio Ramsey is a solar installer and a Glendale resident and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 6:50 p.m.

The charges are burglary – resisting arrest twice – identity theft – trespassing and warrants.

Wally Duenas works in IT and is a Sylmar resident and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Myers St. It took place at 6:45 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Josue Daniel Argueta is a North Hollywood construction worker and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Thursday, March 28, Kevin Guy Leisure, who is a machinist was apprehended after being charged with 4000 (A) PC – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants. The time is 8:20 a.m.

Travis Depree Jones is a Los Angeles construction worker and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:49 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.

James Boykin Jr. lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway. It took place at 10:55 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Teresa Inez Williams is a resident of Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Front St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 10:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Vickie Marcia Dillard is a Los Angeles caretaker and was handcuffed at the same site and at the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of Xanax – petty theft – receiving stolen property and identity theft.

Serina Shawntalee Garrett Haines lives in Las Vegas and is an only fans performer and was nabbed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are battery and disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, March 27, Armen Movsisyan, who lives in Glendale and is a business owner was nabbed at 2:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of large capacity magazines – possession of a firearm in a vehicle and possession of a loaded firearm.

Andres Bernal Ramirez resides in North Hills and is a construction worker and was picked up at Heffron Drive and Pass Ave. and the time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Haykaz Hovhannisyan is a driver and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charges are battery causing serious bodily injury and burglary.

Floyd Florencio Aguilar is a Los Angeles bartender and was handcuffed at Nordstrom’s Rack after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft – receiving stolen property – petty theft – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – burglary and warrants. The time is 4:20 p.m.

Haley Elizabeth Rockefeller lives in Moorpark and is a veterinary technician and was brought into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 5:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property and identity theft.

Orsis Allan Vega lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 7:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – possession of tear gas and a warrant. The site is Burbank Blvd. and Fairview St.

On Tuesday, March 26, Tevin Harris, a Los Angeles resident was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Riverton Ave. It took place at 2:41 a.m.

The charges are evasion of a fare payment – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

Sprite Gravier is a Burbank paralegal and was pinched at Moss St. and Cypress Ave. The time is 11:25 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Maryna Deneko is a babysitter and a Burbank resident and was cuffed at 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is battery.

Carrie Ann Rasmussen lives in Bakersfield and is unemployed and was arrested at the Burbank police jail lobby. The time is 3:36 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Bakersfield resident Desirae Sue Johnson is disabled and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Josiah Villa lives in Simi Valley and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

John Ebrahimian is employed in online marketing and is a Simi Valley resident and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 5:00 p.m.

Daisy Guerra lives in Sylmar and was handcuffed at 8:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – child endangerment and possession of nitrous oxide.

Manuel Raymond Munoz works in concrete and resides in Sylmar and was apprehended at the same time. The charges are child endangerment – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of nitrous oxide.

Destiny Monique Castillo is a Sylmar resident and was arrested at the same time. The charges are child endangerment and possession of nitrous oxide.

Omar Robledo Galvez is an administrator and is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Monday, March 25, Armen Shakhbazyan, a Burbank mechanic was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Valencia Ave. The time is 1:14 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft twice and a warrant.

Joseph Michael Donohue lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Third St. and Palm Ave. and the time is 4:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Georgi Kodzron is unemployed and is a Glendale resident and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 2:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Nicole Talia Fischer resides in Frazier Park and is employed as a driver and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 5:17 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Burbank resident Ariana Hernandez was picked up at 8:30 p.m. The charges are elder abuse and disorderly conduct.

Edgar Kazandjian lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 150 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 10:58 p.m. The charge is battery.

Adrian Palma is a Norwalk carpenter and was taken into custody at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.