Burbank Police Log: March 27 – April 2

Doing its utmost to keep the community safe, on Sunday, April 2, the Burbank police department arrested David Porras Jr., a Santa Clarita project manager at San Fernando Blvd. and Lincoln St.

The time is 00:57 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Mario Thomas Arias is a Los Angeles cook and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 1:07 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Robert Charles Dillon is a construction worker and is a Los Angeles resident. Dillon was nabbed at the same time and at the same location.

The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a taser – resisting arrest – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – 3056 of the state penal code – check fraud – petty theft and a warrant.

Andranik Margaryan is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 4:20 p.m. The charge is grand theft. The site is 1800 Empire Ave.

North Hollywood resident John Henry McGlore is employed in security. McGlore was arrested at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 9:19 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

David Wayne Lovitt is a roofer and a Los Angeles resident. Lovitt was handcuffed at 929 South Victory Blvd. The time is 9:24 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Anthony Alonzo Arriaga lives in Pine Mountain and works in solar paneling. Arriaga was picked up at Bethany Road and Third St.

The time is 10:05 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Burbank resident Jean Carlo Gonzalez is a construction worker and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Catalina St. The time is 10:50 p.m. The charges are battery and petty theft.

Janet Chavez Gutierrez is a Los Angeles waitress and was arrested at Catalina St. and Empire Ave. The charge is battery. It took place at 10:50 p.m.

On Saturday, April 1, Shannon Michele Witzig, a Los Angeles caterer was nabbed at 2511 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:05 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randy Luis Sanchez is a cook and a Los Angeles resident. Sanchez was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Maple St. and the time is 2:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above – 878.5 PC and warrants.

Octavio Ventura Ramos is a Burbank electrician and was taken into custody at Sixth St. and Santa Anita Ave. The time is 2:30 a.m.

The charges are 457. 5 PC – forging or falsifying a vehicle registration – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Artor Ghahermanian lives in Lake View and repairs windows and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. The time is 4:50 a.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Breanna Tinsley is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was arrested at 533 North Lomita St. It took place at 12:48 p.m.

The charges are burglary – resisting arrest – possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Burbank key grip Mark Alan Parsons was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 6:00 p.m.

Joseph Francis McGowan is a set dresser and a Tujunga resident. McGowan was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 7:31 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and possession of a concealed weapon.

Nicholas Beren Macari is a psychologist and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:10 p.m.

Anthony John Valento lives in Burbank and is employed as a driver. Valento was arrested at 3601 West Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 11:30 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and resisting arrest.

On Friday, March 31, Joseph Chiarodit, a Burbank musician was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Seventh St. The time is 3:40 a.m. The charges are identity theft and joyriding.

Atolani Akingbamigbe lives in Carson and is employed as a stocker and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave. and the time is 6:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Jose Manuel Basulto lives in San Fernando and is a stonemason and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Winona Ave. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charge is a violation and a warrant.

Burbank resident Antwon Michael Graham was arrested at 2627 Hollywood Way and the airport. The time is 11:51 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Carlos Ivan Arias is a Los Angeles street vendor and was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. [Target]. The time is 4:43 p.m. The charges are petty theft and receiving stolen property.

Louis Bruce Gardner lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 5:40 p.m. The charge is elder abuse.

Burbank resident Marla Henshaw was picked up at 275 South Third St. and the charges are brandishing a weapon or firearm – felony hit and run and a warrant. It took place at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, March 30, Gilberto Villareal, a Los Angeles recycler was apprehended at 4:10 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – assault with a deadly weapon – possession of burglary tools – a violation and warrants. The location is Magnolia Blvd. and Maple St.

Rebecca Ostolaza lives in North Hills and works as a criminal investigator and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and San Jose Ave. The charge is tampering with a motor vehicle. The time is 6:20 a.m.

Nicholas Robledo is unemployed and is a Lancaster resident and was arrested at 836 East Pillsbury St. and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

James Michael Mercado is a Burbank resident and unemployed and was nabbed at Orange Grove Ave. and First St. and the time is 3:13 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Los Angeles resident Laquisha Ann Jackson was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. The time is 5:24 p.m. The charge is 25850 (A) PC.

James Nee lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and warrants.

Edvin Artoonian is a Sylmar mechanic and was taken into custody at 1208 South Flower St. and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Wednesday, March 29, Duilio Abigail Santay, a North Hills electrician was picked up at Manning St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 1:30 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Malayla Garcia is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Garcia was handcuffed at Tujunga Ave. and Fifth St. The charges are identity theft and possession of burglary tools. It took place at 3:20 a.m.

George Louis Villa is employed in marketing and lives in Burbank. Villa was taken into custody at 528 North Rosemary Lane and the time is 4:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Taylor Dejon Michael is a model and a resident of North Hollywood and was apprehended at 12160 Hart St. The charges are identity theft – grand theft – possession of marijuana – disorderly conduct and warrants. It happened at 8:30 a.m.

Shamia Aleyah Hardgraves is a North Hollywood cashier and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are robbery – possession of marijuana and 30305 (A) 1.

Nigel Ransom Douglas is employed at an oil refinery and resides in Los Angeles. Douglas was cuffed at the same location and the time is 9:00 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of marijuana – driving without a license and a warrant.

Eli Lester Albertson lives in Seal Beach and is a carpenter and was nabbed at 2600 West Victory Blvd. The time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jamie Paul Perez is a Burbank roofer and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Reese Place and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Arleta resident Noe Eduardo Salas Martínez works in security and was taken into custody at 1:30 p.m.

The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – domestic battery – joyriding and warrants.

Adrian Grijalva is a Los Angeles construction worker and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Tulare Ave. It occurred at 3:35 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Margera lives in Thornton and is an actor and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cornell Drive. The charge is disorderly conduct. It happened at 5:20 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 28, Halston Brian Williams, who lives in Richmond and is a studio engineer was arrested at 2:40 a.m. The charges are possession of a firearm and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Phoenix resident Isaiah Joel McClain was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are false imprisonment – possession of a concealed weapon and a warrant.

Joshua Michael Brunts lives in Rosemont and is a landscaper and was nabbed at 10:16 a.m. The charges are kidnapping – 3455 (A) PC – possession of a firearm and warrants.

Los Angeles caregiver Marc Jay Bamba was handcuffed at 11:00 a.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Seryeja Mardoyan is a medical delivery and lives in Granada Hills and was apprehended at 12:50 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – burglary – possession of burglary tools – possession of a firearm – possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Karapet Karo Havanjyan is a North Hollywood estimator and was picked up at 5:00 p.m. The charges are possession of marijuana – possession of heroin/cocaine and being a felon and in possession of ammunition.

Burbank construction worker Leo Pitts was arrested at 1900 Grismer Ave. It took place at 6:24 p.m. The charge is battery.

Frank James Sieles lives in Glendale and is employed in sales. Sieles was cuffed at 133 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:58 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Pamela Hosing Loy is a Granada Hills property manager and was taken into custody at 2200 Empire Ave. The charge is disorderly conduct. It happened at 9:25 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Genaro Ramirez works at a warehouse and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Evergreen St. It occurred at 10:00 p.m. The charges are identity theft – robbery – petty theft and a warrant.

Javier Chavarria Lopez is employed in construction and lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 331 Cornell Drive and the time is 9:36 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Monday, March 27, Manuel Vazquez Bastidas, a Los Angeles cleaner was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 7:40 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank musician Stephen Ray Lester was picked up at 1043 North Evergreen St. and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Michael Mohajeri is employed in sales and resides in Los Angeles. Mohajeri was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Whitnall Hwy.

It took place at 9:35 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Jay Peter Mizak lives in Santa Clarita and works as an electrician and was nabbed at Home Depot. It took place at 8:00 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

Reginald Kevin Williams lives in Madison, Wisconsin, and is a sound engineer and was arrested at 9:50 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft. The location is Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way.

North Hollywood broker Valentina Knight was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It happened at 9:50 p.m. The charges are identity theft and petty theft.

Giovanni Quattrini lives in Sun Valley and works with HVAC and was taken into custody at 9:35 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine. The location is 1565 North Victory Blvd.