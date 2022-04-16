Burbank Police Log: March 28 – April 3

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact.

Maintaining law and order in the community is something the Burbank police department does, and it also means people get arrested.

On Sunday, April 3, Rodrigo Torres Jr., who lives in San Fernando and is a painter was taken into custody at 2537 North Ontario St. The time is 00:15 a.m. and the charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Jeffrey Hill is a technician and a Van Nuys resident. Hill was picked up at the LAPD Van Nuys station and the time is 1:00 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – driving under the influence with .08 or above and warrants.

Paul Anthony Zabala Jr. lives in Eagle Rock and is unemployed. Zabala was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

It happened at 3:32 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of stolen property – possession of drug paraphernalia and 2800.2 (A) of the state vehicle code.

Michael Shawn Eades lives in Van Nuys and is a construction worker and was arrested at 8:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance. The site is Victory Blvd. and Manning St.

Tamela Lynne Browne is unemployed and a Pasadena resident. Browne was nabbed at Valpreda St. and West Empire Ave. The time is 10:15 a.m. and the charge is possession of stolen property.

Daniel Michael Montano is a Fresno contractor and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Avon St. and the time is 10:40 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Jeremy Patrick Laroque is a Long Beach actor and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the charges are petty theft – indecent exposure – resisting arrest and warrants. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Pacoima cashier Angie Susan Cruz was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:22 p.m.

The charges Cruz faces are 23152 (G) VC – 20002 (A) VC and being in possession of heroin/cocaine.

Lacey Bowens lives in Sun Valley and works with computers. Bowens was cuffed at 1601 North Victory Place [Nordstrom] and the charges are petty theft and possession of stolen property. The time is 7:35 p.m.

Jennifer Lynn Christensen works in human resources and lives in San Jose. Christensen was taken into custody at the Burbank airport. The time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Hirachya Karakhanyan resides in Glendale, is employed as a construction worker and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:40 p.m. The charge is 23103 (A) VC.

Esmic Maravilla Lovato lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 11:30 p.m. the site is San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave., and the charge is resisting arrest.

On Saturday, April 2, Aileen Powers Lewis, who is a personal trainer and a Burbank resident was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Oak St. and the time is 00:45 a.m.

The charge Lewis faces is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Daisy Dolores Mota is a Los Angeles property manager and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and the time is 2:30 a.m.

Burbank resident Anthony Luis Capa is employed as a computer technician and was picked up in the blue room. The charge is resisting arrest and the time is 6:48 a.m.

Gina Rose Bankhead is a Reseda janitor and was picked up at Walmart. The time is 8:05 a.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Crystal Jean Hemley lives in Whittier and is an organizer. Hemley was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 9:30 a.m.

Renata Gail Marquez King is a Los Angeles secretary and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Elmwood St. The time is 9:30 a.m. and the charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Hamzata Diallo lives in New York and is employed in sales. Diallo was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way. The time is 3:28 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit an injurious act and identity theft.

Ibrahima Fofana lives in the Bronx and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Jose Antonio Lera lives in New York and is employed in catering. Lera was picked up at the same location and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Elijah Hasan Gonzalez is a music disc jockey and a resident of Middle Village. Gonzalez was picked up at the same site and the same time and the charges are the same.

Burbank driver David Jay Mirabal was picked up at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 3:59 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dominick Lawrence Guy works in maintenance and lives in Los Angeles. Guy was cuffed at 2000 Empire Ave [Lowe’s] and the time is 7:07 p.m.

The charges are making, writing or passing a fake or fraudulent check – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tigran Tufenkchyan lives in Burbank, works in retail and was taken into custody at 604 North Sparks St. and the charge is disorderly conduct. The time is 10:50 p.m.

Christine Adele Goertz is self-employed and a resident of Studio City. Goertz was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Whitnall Hwy. The time is 11:15 p.m. and the charge is grand theft.

On Friday, April 1, Morgan Moreno Estrada, a Los Angeles construction worker was nabbed at 180 Los Angeles St. and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.

Burbank resident Albert Schad is employed in horse rental and was handcuffed at Brace Canyon Park and the time is 4:45 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gina Aslanyan is unemployed and a Burbank resident. Aslanyan was picked up at 618 University Ave. and the time is 7:03 p.m. The charges are violating a court order and 11375 (B) (2) of the state health and safety code.

David Jay Mirabal is a Burbank driver and was apprehended at Olive Park. It took place at 8:00 p.m. and the charge is possession of nitrous oxide and warrants.

Los Angeles dancer Maya Monique Loeb was arrested at 1501 North Victory Blvd. and the charges are 11375 (B) (2) HS – possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time of the apprehension is 9:35 p.m.

Zkia Shania Penick is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident. Penick was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. [Target] and the time is 9:45 p.m. The charges are 10852 VC and resisting arrest.

On Thursday, March 31, Guillermo Juarez, who lives in Madera and works in a furniture store was arrested at Chandler Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 2:57 a.m. and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Brianne Perri Deese is employed in shipping and lives in Santa Ana. Deese was nabbed at 00:15 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Rojas lives in Reseda and is a shift leader. Rojas was handcuffed at 18925 Sherman Way and the time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Mitchell Christopher Sheldon is unemployed and a Paso Robles resident. Sheldon was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 10:18 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Wilber Munoz Lopez is a Burbank painter and was nabbed at an overpass on Magnolia Blvd. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 1:20 p.m.

Jamie Danielle Lea is a Los Angeles CEO and was handcuffed at 1812 West Burbank Blvd. The charge is battery. The time of the arrest is 5:00 p.m.

Maxim Edward Contino lives in Burbank and is unemployed. Contino was nabbed at 150 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 5:14 p.m.

The charges Contino faces are being in possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexander Anthony Montalvo lives in Los Angeles and is a mover. Montalvo was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Sparks St. The time is 5:50 p.m. The charge is evasion of payment fare.

Aaron Raequan Newkirk is a Los Angeles hotel clerk and was cuffed at 131 North San Fernando Blvd. and the charge is defrauding an innkeeper. The time is 9:45 p.m.

Carrie Ann Foster is employed in grocery delivery and is a resident of Winnetka. Foster was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 9:45 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – identity theft – 978.5 of the state penal code – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

John David Owen is a Los Angeles mission coordinator. Owen was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:20 p.m.

The charges Owen faces are possession of heroin/cocaine – 11375 (B) (2) HS and 23152 (F) VC.

On Wednesday, March 30, Geronimo Edwin Andrade, who lives in Los Angeles and is a selector was apprehended at 5019 Third St. The time is 12:52 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence with .08 or above – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and warrants.

Kevin Fernando Castillo is a Burbank dishwasher and was taken into custody at 1900 Grismer Ave. The time is 1:44 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Spencer Lussier is a construction worker and a resident of Burbank. Lussier was picked up at 1320 North Beachwood Drive and the time is 3:15 p.m. The charges are contempt of court – battery – vandalism and warrants.

Blanca Ester Gonzalez is a property manager and a Burbank resident. Gonzalez was apprehended at 317 South Lincoln St. The charge is domestic violence, and the time is 4:27 p.m.

Burbank resident Cody Richard Croft was arrested at Clark Ave. and Cordova St. and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Inglewood resident Simon Thomassian is employed as a canvasser and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and being an unlicensed driver. It took place at 7:40 p.m.

Karapet Adzhemyan is a Hollywood construction worker and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Manalo lives in Panorama City and is a chef. Manalo was cuffed at the LAPD Van Nuys station. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are grand theft – possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Katlyn Ann Skoien is a Sacramento art gallery owner and was arrested at 2515 North Hollywood Way and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, March 29, Jack Devon Haynes, a West Hills stone mason was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 00:33 a.m. The charge is driving with under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Sabrina Marie Pena is employed in security and lives in Van Nuys. Pena was cuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 5:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft – identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon J. Binning is unemployed and a Northridge resident. Binning was picked up at the same location and the time is 5:46 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

William Jay Jones works as a painter and lives in Van Nuys. Jones was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 10:40 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert John Partington works in production design and lives in Burbank. Partington was nabbed at 307 North Hollywood Way and the charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. It took place at 9:30 p.m.

On Monday, March 28, Fabian Anthony Ramirez, a Hawthorne resident and valet was taken into custody at Lincoln St. and Thornton Ave. The time is 00:25 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Morones lives in Tujunga and is a dishwasher and was arrested at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. The charge is being an unlicensed driver and a warrant. The time is 00:20 a.m.

Pedro Santiago Olaguez lives in Tarzana and works as a paint technician. Olaguez was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. The charges are 4573.5 PC and driving with a suspended or revoked license and the time is 8:02 a.m.

Cody Richard Croft is employed in CNC machines and was taken into custody at 1351 North Ontario St. and the time is 12:20 p.m. The charges are being in possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Dawn Mattson lives in Lancaster and works in cosmetology. Mattson was handcuffed at Lake St. and Chestnut St. and the time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Emerson Gonzalez was cuffed at 919 South Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jessica Percoco is a Los Angeles tattoo artist and was nabbed at the east garage and the time is 11:58 p.m. The charges are 23152 (F) VC – identity theft – being an unlicensed driver and a warrant.