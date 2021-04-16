Burbank Police Log: March 29 – April 4

Striving to be and do its best is important for the Burbank police department.



Busy as a beaver, the Burbank police department is always up to the task at hand and it does involve placing people under arrest.

On Sunday, April 4, William Matthews, a resident of Santa Monica was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Alameda Ave.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and resisting arrest. The time is 2:41 a.m.

Santiago Figueroa Muralles lives in Granada Hills and is employed as a server. Muralles was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Delaware Road.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 5:04 a.m.

Norhayr Movsesian resides in Burbank, works in construction and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 3:35 p.m.

On Saturday, April 3, Lincoln Douglas Jeanes, who lives in Burbank and is employed as a locksmith was taken into custody at 1575 North Victory Place.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and 466 of the state penal code. It occurred at 1:45 a.m.

Ronnie Schreir lives in Burbank and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 1:25 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Elias Roman is a technician and a Lake Elsinore resident. Roman was arrested at Bruce Lane and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:00 p.m. and the charge is 21810 PC.

Christopher George Neal is a mover and a Burbank resident and was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery and a warrant. It happened at 4:10 p.m.

Gadel Duran, who lives in North Hollywood was picked up at 2623 West Alameda Ave. The charge is 404 (A) PC and the time is 6:35 p.m.

Natalie Talia Schneider is disabled and is a resident of Westlake Village. Schneider was handcuffed at 322 North Frederic St.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is 9:17 p.m.

Studio City banker Taylor Marie Chavez was handcuffed at Front. St., north of Verdugo Ave.

The charge is driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 10:17 p.m.

On Friday, April 2, Lisa Marie Mesa, who lives in Huntington Park and is a medical assistant was arrested at Cedar Ave. and Kenneth Road. It took place at 3:55 a.m. and the charges are grand theft and 466 PC.

Rashad Edmund White, a Los Angeles truck driver was picked up at the same locale and the same time. The charges are the same.

Cole Knight works in film and lives in North Hollywood and was cuffed at the Big 5. Knight faces charges of indecent exposure, disturbance, grand theft, assault with a deadly weapon and warrants. It happened at 2:45 p.m.

Jude Vallebasye lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place.

The charges are 22810 (A) PC, possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, 3000.08 PC and warrants. It took place at 8:00 p.m.

Lucas Isgo Lepejian is a server and a North Hollywood resident. Lepejian was cuffed at Hollywood Way, south of Magnolia Blvd. The charge is 166 (A) (4) PC and the time is 10:02 p.m.

Walaa Alqershi is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd. The charge is vandalism and the time is 11:37 p.m.

On Thursday, April 1, Mario Albert Valdivinos, who lives in North Hollywood and is a dishwasher was taken into custody at Clybourne Ave. and Jeffries Ave. The time is 8:20 a.m. and the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ana Miriam Fueconcillo lives in Burbank and works in shipping and receiving. Fueconcillo was arrested at the same location and the same time.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Pomponio is a construction worker and is a Hollywood resident. Pomponio was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Vineland Ave. It happened at 1:45 p.m. and the charge is grand theft.

Jason Pfeil is a Burbank carpenter and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Blvd. The charge is 1551 (A) PC and the time is 2:15 p.m.

Tigran Yaymadzhyan lives in Burbank, is employed as a truck driver and was picked up at 308 East Verdugo Ave. The charges are 166 (C) (1) PC and 1203.2 PC. It took place at 6:45 p.m.

Lucas Lepejian is a North Hollywood server and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Shelton St. The charge is 166 (A) (4) PC and it occurred at 7:50 p.m.

Adrian Mastro is a Los Angeles resident and is unemployed. Mastro was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 8:10 p.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Arthur Peter Senn lives in Los Angeles and is employed as a carpenter. Senn was taken into custody at 1200 South Flower St.

The time is 8:07 p.m. and the charges are possession of a controlled substance, 11354 (A) of the state health and safety code, 14601.1 (A) of the state vehicle code and a warrant.

Jibreel Ruheem King resides in Pomona and was nabbed at 8330 Lankershim Blvd.

The time is 8:50 p.m. and the charges are 2800.2 (A) VC, 20002 (A) VC, 30305 (A) (1) PC, 23152 (F) VC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Landon McClain Moulton is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident. Moulton was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and a warrant. The time is 11:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 31, Amanda Nicole Smith, who resides in North Hollywood and is a designer was apprehended at Mariposa St. and Chandler Blvd.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is 1:00 a.m.

Christopher Sebastian Aguilera lives in Bakersfield and is employed at a car dealership.

Aguilera was nabbed at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is 11370.1 (A) HS and it took place at 3:10 a.m.

Sara Danielle Grissom resides in Bakersfield and is an eyelash technician. Grissom was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charge is the same.

Brandon Perneather Nemo is a driver and lives in Pasadena. Nemo was brought into custody at Third St. and Bethany Road.

The charges are being in possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 4:55 a.m.

Heriberto Jimenez is a Sun Valley security guard. Jimenez was handcuffed at the Home Depot. The charge is disorderly conduct and the time is 1:45 p.m.

Johnny Levik is unemployed and a Glendale resident. Levik was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The charge is robbery and it occurred at 3:30 p.m.

Robert John Shepperd is employed as a machine operator and a Sun Valley resident.

Shepperd was arrested at the same site and the time was 9:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, March 30, Laura Mariel Lopez, a Burbank caregiver was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon [firearm] and 21954 (A) VC. It occurred at 00:15 a.m.

Julio Cesear Gonzales resides in Panorama City and works as a landscaper. Gonzales was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Wilson Ave.

The time is 12:30 p.m. and the charges are resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Christina Marie Kahra is a Burbank paralegal. Kahra was brought into custody at 1319 North Buena Vista St.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant. It took place at 12:50 p.m.

On Monday, March 29, Linda Donhauser, who resides in Van Nuys and is a printer was picked up at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St.

The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 00:05 a.m.

Los Angeles security guard Cristian Perez Murillo was apprehended at 1844 Bel Aire Drive.

The time is 00:25 a.m. and the charges include grand theft and 11375 (B) (2) HS.

Renaldo Estudillo lives in Lynwood and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave. The charge is 23152 (G) VC and the time is 1:50 a.m.

Sergio Navarro Gutierrez is a North Hollywood recycler. Gutierrez was arrested at California St. and Burbank Blvd.

The charges are possession of stolen property and 485 PC. It happened at 4:40 a.m.

Lazaro Daniel Tamaryyo is a resident of Glendale, is employed in construction and was brought into custody at Victory Place and Reese St.

The charges are driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving under the influence with .08 or more. The time is 8:35 a.m.