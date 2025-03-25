Burbank Police Log: March 3 – March 9

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Making sure the city is safe and well protected, on Sunday, March 9, Guadalupe Aguilar Del Toro, a Sherman Oaks resident was taken into custody by the Burbank police at San Fernando Blvd. and Frederic St.

It took place at 5:00 a.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer – vehicle window tinting – resisting arrest and failure to have a driver’s license.

Ashley Lashawn Brown is a cashier and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 00:02 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Edward Thomas Duke lives in Sun Valley and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 00:23 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Johnny Aristides Fuentes resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Tulare Ave. and the time is 5:04 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Eugenio Uribe is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 507 South Niagara St. and the time is 00:41 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – possession of stolen property – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and possession of a dagger.

Daniel Gregory Gunnar lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1111 West Olive Ave. and the time is 9:55 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Katelyn Nicole Hirsch is a resident of Aurora, Colorado, and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 1:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Jose Juan Melendez lives in Long Beach and was nabbed at Verdugo Ave. and Front St. The time is 5:39 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Saul Jonathan Nunez resides in Burbank and works with HVAC and was picked up at 1819 North Lake St. The charge is petty theft.

Mario Enrique Paredes lives in Lennox and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Front St. The time is 5:27 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – conspiracy to commit a felony – possession of burglary tools and 3056 of the state penal code.

Hallie Frances Ruggieri was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 00:29 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Carlos Alberto Ruiz lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at 2300 Monterey Ave. and the time is 12:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property and a Burbank municipal code violation.

Robert Lee Russell resides in Berkeley and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jennifer Ann Schryer lives in Reseda and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 00:26 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and possession of a hard drug.

Jerry Lamar Thompson resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 00:27 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Salvador Villasenor is a Hollywood resident and a carpenter and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 10:14 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Saturday, March 8, Steven Best, a Redlands resident was apprehended at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 5:30 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Kevin Dale Bolter lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Edan Michael Eli is employed in sales and lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 2:30 p.m. The charges are possession of counterfeit items and petty theft.

North Hollywood resident Octavio Juarez was nabbed at 3211 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 1:44 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Hmayak Kurazyan lives in Glendale and is a construction worker and was cuffed at 2825 West Olive Ave. and it took place at 2:53 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a runaway vehicle – identity theft – possession of a hard drug and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Nicholas Ochoa is unemployed and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. The time is 3:56 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Timofei Timoshenko lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:10 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Manuel Urena is a resident of Pasadena and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 4:47 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Eugene Thomas Wong Yerba lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is a warrant. The time is 9:29 a.m.

On Friday, March 7, Juan Jose Caudillo, a Downey resident was picked up at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Alejandro Charvel is unemployed and a San Diego resident and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 8:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and vehicle registration fraud.

Gregory Cohen lives in West Hills and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 10:03 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Clarence Alfonso Dair IV is a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 1220 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 3:25 a.m. The charges are arson twice and robbery.

Sargis Davtyan lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 4:50 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Sergio Enrique Espinosa works in maintenance and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Willow Crest Ave. and the time is 7:45 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rita Galstyan lives in Burbank and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Rafael Gaona works as an automobile detailer and lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at Empire Ave. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Miguel Angel Garay lives in Glendale and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Shelton St. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

James Gaudon resides in Studio City and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. and it took place at 10:09 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anahit Iskanyan is a dental assistant and was picked up at Bel Aire Drive and Vista Road and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is arson.

Paramount resident Tracie Elizabeth Kosht was apprehended at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Kenneth George Mattingly lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 10:40 a.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer – possession of a controlled substance – brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Asa O’Field resides in London, England, and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:40 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Stanley Michael Pacheco lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Vanowen St. and the time is 11:29 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Christopher Bryant Romero resides in El Monte and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road and it occurred at 9:05 p.m. The charge is 3056 PC.

David Josue Servilla is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are forgery and petty theft.

Scott Phillip Shulman lives in Hollywood and was arrested at Clybourn Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 1:51 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a hard drug.

Yassi Pamela Urcuyo resides in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – forgery and petty theft.

On Thursday, March 6, Gulnara Biduses Nova, a Los Angeles resident was handcuffed at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 7:26 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Yoges Baral lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1501 West Olive Ave. It took place at 8:45 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edgar Jacinto Guzman Barrios is a construction worker and lives in Glendale and was picked up at 509 North Victory Blvd. The time is 6:50 p.m. The charge is DUI.

Alexander Huz resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 2:20 p.m. The charge is indecent exposure and a warrant.

Eduardo Puebla lives in Sun Valley and was arrested at 4:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a firearm and being a felon.

Howard Hadrian Elasigue Reyes is a Los Angeles resident and a videographer and was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Clark Ave.

The time is 4:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Evaristo Jesus Sourdis Jr. resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 900 East San Jose Ave. It occurred at 11:38 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Steven Michael Taraldsen lives in Burbank and was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 8:22 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Alizada Tokhtasynova was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Blvd. It took place at 7:29 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Carli Jill Turbis lives in Cypress and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Clark Ave. and the time is 2:50 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Yani resides in Glendale and was arrested at 1400 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 12:16 p.m. The charges are burglary and grand theft.

On Wednesday, March 5, Vavrik Hairapian, a Burbank resident was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cypress. Ave. The time is 6:30 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Rennie Dean Hurtado lives in Panorama City and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 10:35 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Kamaree Mitchell is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 2:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – burglary – possession of stolen property – possession of a firearm in a school zone and possession of a firearm.

Lynne Christina Patron resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 511 North Hollywood Way. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Riverside resident Adell Sims III was arrested at 2601 West Victory Blvd. and it took place at 2:50 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance and warrants.

Gilberto Torre Alba lives in Palmdale and was taken into custody at Amherst Drive and Fifth St. and the time is 3:37 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and vehicle registration fraud.

Brandon Curtis Keith Williams resides in Sherman Oaks and is a delivery assistant and was picked up at 2:00 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a firearm – possession of a ghost gun and possession of large capacity magazines.

On Tuesday, March 4, Grisha Alaverdyan, a Tujunga resident was pinched at 300 North Buena Vista St. The time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Adam Michael Burton was nabbed at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 11:24 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Lianna Nazaretyan resides in Burbank and was handcuffed at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 4:27 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mario Perez Alvarez Jr. lives in Inglewood and was apprehended at 18th St. and Grand Ave. The time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Monday, March 3, Armine Abrahamian, a Glendale resident was nabbed at 12:45 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats.

Tigran A. Ballouiants lives in Chatsworth and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. The time is 9:33 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Erxing Chen was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 3:32 p.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft.

Shaoli Chen lives in Humble, Texas, and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are the same.

Jiaoxel Shallon Cruz Funes resides in Burbank and was arrested at 3316 West Chandler Blvd. and the time is 2:10 p.m. The charge is battery.

Connor James Deperna lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Monterey Ave. It took place at 11:50 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property.

Judith Esmeralda Gonzalez is a North Hollywood resident and is employed at Walmart and was pinched at Vanowen St. The time is 2:55 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christoper Yamil Intriago lives in San Fernando and was apprehended at 2421 West Victory Blvd. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.