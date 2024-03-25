Burbank Police Log: March 4 – March 10

A seven-day total of those individuals apprehended by the Burbank police department.

Working hard and making sure the city is secure, the Burbank police department on Sunday, March 10, arrested Adrian Sandoval, a service technician and a Burbank resident at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 3:37 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Marcelo Garcia is a Pacoima construction worker and was apprehended and the time is 9:10 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The site is Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave.

Carlos Jimenez Ayala is a Los Angeles busboy and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and the time is 1:08 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Evelyn Ripalda lives in Granada Hills and was pinched at the Corner Bakery restaurant. The time is 2:45 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft – vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant.

Nicholas George Murr is a Canyon Country chef and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Rose St. It took place at 9:15 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Phuc Dinh Nguyen is a Los Angeles caregiver and was picked up at Cypress Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 10:17 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Matthew Edward Herrera is employed as a mover and is a Burbank resident and was arrested at 11:45 p.m. The charge is harboring a fugitive and a warrant.

On Saturday, March 9, John Wayne Williams, a resident of West Hills and a construction worker was apprehended at 00:40 a.m. The charges are attempted burglary – resisting arrest – petty theft and a warrant.

Taiwan Solomon lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was nabbed at 1221 East Ave. The time is 6:15 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lorenzo Paolo Aladin is a Van Nuys caterer and was picked up at Chandler Blvd. and Frederic St. and the time is 9:32 a.m.

The charges are brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm and making criminal threats.

Juan Vargas is a technician and a resident of Sylmar and was taken into custody at 8:38 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The site is 1721 West Olive Ave.

Brandon Ashley Mooreland is a Long Beach cashier and was pinched at Scott Road and Keystone St. The time is 3:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – speeding – trespassing and warrants.

Ramon Varela Eusebio Meneses is a Van Nuys food worker and was nabbed at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:05 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Antonio Francisco Munoz is a North Hollywood landscaper and was cuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Whitnall Hwy. The charges are identity theft and possession of nitrous oxide. It took place at 7:50 p.m.

Derik Bidrousiang Harghani is employed in armed security and is a Glendale resident and was arrested at the same site and at the same time. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Sun Valley babysitter Fernando Valenzuela was nabbed at the same location and the same time. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide – petty theft and identity theft.

Matthew William Rick is a senior director and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Bryce Canyon and Haven Way. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – vandalism and disorderly conduct. It took place at 10:35 p.m.

On Friday, March 8, Dominic Anthony Pizano, who lives in San Diego, and is unemployed was nabbed at 00:05 a.m. The charge is threatening a witness and a warrant.

James Matthew Mastro is a Chicago resident and is a marketing director and was arrested at 401 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is indecent exposure.

Grigor Haroutunian is unemployed and a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 1:19 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Benito Aritia is a North Hollywood handyman and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Cordova St. and the time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Ana Marisol Rauda lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed and was taken into custody at the same site and at the same time. The charges are disorderly conduct – joyriding and a warrant.

Porter Ranch resident Anthony Lovato is employed as a painter and was cuffed at 1200 South Flower St. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 7:30 a.m.

Anush Daniel Saffarin Nazari is a Glendale telemarketer and was pinched at 135 East Olive Ave. and it took place at 9:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – false impersonation and a warrant.

Sean Christoper Autman is employed at a warehouse and is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 1212 North San Fernando Blvd.

It occurred at 9:50 a.m. The charges are contempt of court – trespassing – driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of an open container in public and warrants.

Simon Chinvizyan is a Burbank tattoo artist and was pinched at 921 West Olive Ave. and it took place at 10:08 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of Xanax.

Joel Alegria Basa is employed in sales and is a Harbor City resident and was nabbed at 418 East Anaheim St. and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charges are identity theft twice and a warrant.

Aren Tarverdi is a Glendale repairman and was nabbed at 612 South Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:51 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Taiwan Solomon is unemployed and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1820 West Verdugo Ave. The time is 3:36 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jason Eric Moore is a prop master and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. and it occurred at 2:55 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of an open container in public.

James Martin De La Rosa is a Glendale machine operator and was picked up at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 7:05 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and robbery.

Ricardo Rodriguez is a Glendale resident and is an electrician and was apprehended at 535 Harvard Road and it took place at 8:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Talia Johnson is a Bakersfield cook and was handcuffed at 8:18 p.m. The charges are petty theft – resisting arrest – 3056 of the state penal code and a warrant. The location is 1601 North Victory Place.

Edgar Armando Rivera is a Bellflower mechanic and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 10:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – possession of a firearm by a person on probation and a warrant.

On Thursday, March 7, Sean Sadao Gonzalez, a Monrovia resident and a customer service worker was arrested at 2930 West Riverside Drive and the time is 00:10 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Aileen Torres is an executive assistant and a Burbank resident and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 00:45 a.m.

Los Angeles actor Daniel Christoper Doubleday was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 8:10 a.m. The charge is LACC and a warrant.

Jose Gutierrez works at Fry’s and lives in Arleta and was picked up at 131 North Pass Ave. The time is 11:20 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – robbery and a warrant.

Selina Torres lives in Mission Hills and is a healthcare worker and was arrested at 12:00 p.m. The charges are elder abuse and identity theft.

Christoper Castaneda works in security and resides in Panorama City and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant. It took place at 3:00 p.m.

Manuel Alejandro Romero Acosta lives in Burbank and is a landscaper and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and driving without a license.

Eliel Isaias Hernandez Silva is a Woodland Hills construction worker and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Virginia Ave. and the time is 7:03 p.m.

The charges are burglary – pretending to be a police officer – failure to appear in court – resisting arrest – driving while under the influence of drugs – misdemeanor hit and run and a warrant.

Aram Hovsep Harutiunian is a Pasadena tow truck driver and was pinched at 200 North Third St. and the time is 9:10 p.m.

The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – being under the influence of a controlled substance and trespassing.

On Wednesday, March 6, Sergio Sarabia, a Los Angeles kitchen manager was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. It took place at 00:19 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Andres Landeros lives in Los Angeles and is employed in sales and was handcuffed at 275 West Verdugo Ave. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charges are making criminal threats and disorderly conduct.

Palm Springs driver Mykhailo Shapiro was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:35 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Roman Tsyganov is a driver and a resident of Los Angeles and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Alejandro Velasquez resides in Burbank and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. and the time is 7:08 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of a controlled substance – petty theft – disorderly conduct – burglary and warrants.

Bagrat Roberti Hunanyan is a Littlerock Uber driver and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place [Nordstrom’s Rack] and the time is 1:25 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mohammad Ali Poostchi is a Los Angeles rapper and was arrested at 2600 West Olive Ave. and the time is 2:45 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Araik Santrosian lives in Glendale and is a driver and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place. It took place at 7:06 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles designer John Michael Alston was picked up at 1801 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – identity theft three times – resisting arrest – petty theft – fare evasion and warrants.

Taiwan Nicholas Solomon lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:25 p.m. The charges are trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Vardan Khakalmazyan is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at Naomi St. and Jeffries Ave. and the time is 11:11 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of drugs.

On Tuesday, March 5, Taiwan Nicholas Solomon, a Los Angeles resident was picked up at 4:00 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Eumeka Denise Thomas is a Gardena parking attendant and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. It took place at 11:37 a.m. The charge is grand theft.

Dwight Adrian Mirabel lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Third St. The time is 11:20 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – vandalism and a warrant.

Veronica Veksler lives in Encino and was pinched at 677 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:50 p.m. The charges are disturbing the peace and vandalism with $400 or more.

Los Angeles resident Taiwan Nicholas Solomon was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – battery – petty theft – disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Cole Slater Meyers lives in Altadena and is an electrical engineer and was arrested at 1501 East Empire Ave. and the time is 4:39 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

William Joey Bennett is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 9:20 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

Tami Brassette Taveras lives in Hanford, California, and is employed as a manager and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 10:19 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and speeding.

Joshua Rayyon Fisher is a Pacoima resident and was apprehended at 6240 Sylmar Ave. The charge is being under a controlled substance while armed and a warrant and it took place at 11:20 p.m.

On Monday, March 4, Destiny Vanessa Chism, a resident of Bell Gardens and is a client ambassador was apprehended at 00:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Ellen Vanoyan is a North Hollywood restaurant owner and was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Kenmere Ave. The time is 2:35 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Grig Gevorgi Alikhanyan lives in Van Nuys and works in delivery and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 2:30 a.m. The charges are speeding – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Gardoh Williams lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 421 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 8:46 a.m. The charges are trespassing twice – petty theft and warrants.

Alan Lee McDermott is a Burbank carpenter and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. It took place at 3:10 p.m. The charge is disturbing the peace.

Abhisek Ilesh Bhai Khambhat is an actor and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 214 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Alison Lynette Mora is an assistant manager and is a Sun Valley resident and was arrested at 2080 Empire Ave. The time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Mark Anthony Bravo is a tattoo artist and was picked up at 180 North Los Angeles St. It took place at 10:40 p.m. The charge is burglary and a warrant.