Burbank Police Log: March 6 – March 12

This has been an especially rainy two months, but even so, the Burbank police department is always on patrol and on Sunday, March 12, Sevan Safyani, a Burbank pharmacy delivery driver was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 00:47 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Renah Mike Petrosian is a Glendale electrician and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:15 a.m.

The charges are false impersonation – possession of drug paraphernalia and violations.

Souren Grishikian is a truck driver and a Burbank resident and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Whitnall Hwy. The time is 4:35 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Los Angeles resident Juan Jose Vega Gonzalez is a painter and was apprehended at 8:27 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – 4574 (A) of the state penal code – possession of a controlled substance while armed and carrying a loaded firearm.

Diego Perez lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Costco. The time is 9:45 a.m. The charges are misappropriation of property twice and a warrant.

Burbank resident Matthew Richard Madsen was arrested after being charged with domestic battery – being under the influence of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is 1:20 p.m.

Juan Rodolfo Chucpu resides in Winnetka and is employed as a gardener and was nabbed at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the charges are disorderly conduct – driving while under the influence with .08 or more and a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Sharon Crystal Correa was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Parish Place. The time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Winston Wilbur Baker III lives in Sunland and is a commercial hauler and was picked up at 9:06 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance while armed.

On Saturday, March 11, Ethan Odom is a Los Angeles engineer and was taken into custody at 11:07 a.m. The charges are disturbing the peace and petty theft. The site is 1100 North San Fernando Blvd.

Burbank resident Miranda Antoinette Valento works as an EMT and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. It happened at 12:12 p.m.

Arhtur Amadian is employed as a pharmacy technician and was apprehended at 933 East Valencia Ave. and the time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon.

Juwuan Cross is a North Hollywood producer and was nabbed at 3:10 p.m. The charges are assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor hit and run.

Panorama City student Abraham Zaragosa was picked up at Country Club Drive and Via Montana and the time is 3:19 p.m. The charges are vandalism with $400 or more and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anthony Mendez is unemployed and a Pacoima resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Jon Ebrahimian is a Glendale resident and a construction worker and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 5:45 p.m. The charges are possession drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Friday, March 10, Manuel Urena, who lives in Burbank was arrested at 180 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 00:50 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Kevin Brandon Alpizar resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 00:52 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The site is Third St. and Magnolia Blvd.

Bryan Nelson Lagos Urrutia is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 1:40 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Katia Cristina Nieves is a manager and a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with elder abuse – disorderly conduct and contempt of court. It occurred at 7:05 p.m.

Paul Gibbs is a Burbank musician and was taken into custody at 7:35 p.m. The charges are petty theft and assault likely to cause great bodily harm.

Los Angeles resident Roberto Gonzalez was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Beachwood Drive and the time is 10:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 3000.08 (C) PC and a warrant.

On Thursday, March 9, Diego Erazo, a Tujunga resident and a janitor was picked up at 1:43 a.m. The charges are burglary – grand theft and resisting arrest and the site is the 8400 block of Glenoaks Blvd.

Henry Flores is employed in sales and resides in Tujunga and was arrested at the same time and the same site. The charges are the same.

Tony Pineda lives in Huntington Park and is an electrician and was picked up at Frederic St. and Wheatland. The time is 1:43 a.m.

The charges are 2800.2 (A) of the state vehicle code – burglary – grand theft – receiving stolen property and 1203.2 (A) PC.

Francisco Javier Mena is a laborer and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 10613 Pawnee St. The time is 1:45 a.m.

The charges are burglary – grand theft – receiving stolen property – 1203.2 (A) PC – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Cameron Bobo lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 5:40 a.m.

The charges are arson – resisting arrest – battery on a police officer – battery and a warrant.

North Hollywood resident Joel Saul Pirir is a construction worker and was arrested at the same site and the charge is petty theft and a warrant. The time is 7:30 a.m.

Jeremie Scott Orth is a clerk and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 2025 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 8:25 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Eric Slane lives in Burbank and is unemployed and was handcuffed at after being charged with brandishing a weapon or firearm and a warrant. It happened at 3:05 p.m.

Burbank resident Rey Alfredo Nieblas was nabbed at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Edwin Ines lives in Palmdale and is employed as a barber and was taken into custody at 11:00 p.m.

The site is 1301 North Victory Place. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Panorama City resident Celso Baldemar Aleman Hernandez was picked up at 107 South IKEA Way. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. The time is 9:41 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 8, Mark Anthony Velasco Jr., who is a student, and a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at In-N-Out. It took place at 1:40 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

John Robert Ganz lives in Winnetka and is employed in sales and was arrested at 2550 North Hollywood Way and the time is 8:20 a.m. The charges are joyriding and 21510 (B) PC.

Ani Nikosyan lives in North Hollywood and is a dental manager and was taken into custody at 13986 Vanowen St. and the time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Anatoliy Petrov is a Van Nuys plumber and was picked up at the same time and the same location. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – 30305 (A) (1) PC and 22610 (A) PC.

Emma Leticia George lives in Burbank and is a waitress and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Flower St. The time is 11:42 a.m. and the charge is disorderly conduct.

Evan Toribio is a construction worker and a North Hills resident and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. and the time is 10:10 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – 4573 PC – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft – possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrow Renauld Mirsky lives in Sherman Oaks and works as an HVAC technician and was picked up at 2000 West Empire Ave.

The charges are making criminal threats – possession of a controlled substance – possession of drug paraphernalia – grand theft and a warrant.

Pacific Palisades resident and saleswoman Cat Elizabeth Loughnane was arrested at 2000 West Empire Ave. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants. It happened at 7:45 p.m.

Simon Chini Izyan is a Burbank administrator and was taken into custody at Screenland Drive and Chandler Blvd.

The charges are possession of Xanax – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The time is 9:35 p.m.

Javier A. Garibay is a Santa Monica mechanic and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hector Ivan Duran Pimental is a Los Angeles caretaker and was arrested at the same location and the same time. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, March 7, Ariel Orellana, who is a mechanic and lives in Los Angeles was taken into custody at 1:42 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving with a suspended or revoked license and the location is Olive Ave. and Brighton St.

Saro John Manukyan works in food delivery and lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 107 South IKEA Way and the time is 4:07 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Justin Vinicio Curl Franco lives in Cudahy and is a loader and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway. The charge is robbery, and the time is 2:30 p.m.

Burbank resident Andranik Vartanyan is employed at a restaurant and was apprehended at 10901 West Victory Blvd., and it happened at 3:30 p.m. The charge is burglary.

John Michael Briere is a Sunland janitor and was taken into custody at 4:45 p.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Natalie Kelman Shukarian is employed as a nurse and lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 8:55 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft – trespassing twice and warrants.

Varujan Melikan lives in Glendale and is an owner and was picked up at 10:15 p.m. The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of a controlled substance for sale. The site is Tujunga Ave. and Victory Blvd.

Mayra Natalie Amezcua is an optical technician and resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place.

The charges are identity theft – petty theft – 4463 (A) (1) VC – driving with a suspended or revoked license – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and warrants. The time is 10:45 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Gary Mesta is a gardener and was apprehended at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – 853.7 PC and a warrant.

On Monday, March 6, Frank Donatelli, a Burbank resident and a vice president of a company was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:20 a.m.

The charges are contempt of court – possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.

Zachary Mitchell is a Burbank automotive technician and was nabbed at 4:15 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of Xanax. The location is Hollywood Way and Valhalla Drive.

Stephen Michael Townsend is employed as a mover and is a Reseda resident and was taken into custody after being charge with spousal abuse and possession of a controlled substance. It occurred at 9:10 a.m.

Lisette Lily Lopez lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at Sixth St. and Santa Anita and the time is 8:05 a.m.

The charges are being under the influence of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property – tampering with a motor vehicle and 3056 PC.

Glendale resident Patrick Nazarian was arrested at 10:20 a.m. The charges are aggravated kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a felony.

Ryan Alexander Donaghe is a construction worker and was apprehended at 5:30 p.m. The charge is making criminal threats and a warrant.

Kevin Anthony Aguilar is a porter and a Van Nuys resident and was nabbed at the Buena Vista library. It took place at 3:48 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Denise Duran Solorio is a roofer and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at the west garage and the time is 7:20 p.m.

The charges are identity theft – conspiracy to commit a felony – grand theft – petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reynaldo Hernandez Infante lives in San Fernando and is employed in roofing and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave.

The charges are grand theft – conspiracy to commit a felony – receiving stolen property – petty theft and 4461 (C) VC. It occurred at 7:23 p.m.

Jennifer Rae Ortega lives in Sylmar and is a house cleaner and was taken into custody at the west garage and the time is 7:20 p.m. The charges are grand theft – petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Palmdale resident Tracy Munerlyn Jr. is employed in security and was arrested at 8:05 p.m. The charges are making criminal threats and driving with a suspended or revoked license.